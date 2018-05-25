Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Latest updates for Thursday 24 May 2018
- Pair in court over racist abuse at university
- Appeal to find boy's 'bus adventure' bear
- Couple's lift trauma 'like a horror movie'
- Son's murder left mother 'suicidal'
- Traveller encampment at Park and Ride site
- Man admits hospital stabbing
- Vardy claims England can win World Cup
- East Midlands dog thefts 'showed highest increase'
By Amy Woodfield and Sandish Shoker
Severe disruption: A61 Derbyshire northbound
A61 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between B6057 Jordanthorpe Parkway and A61 Chesterfield Road South.
A61 Derbyshire - A61 Chesterfield Road South in Low Edges closed and queuing traffic northbound between Bowshaw Roundabout and the A61 Chesterfield Road South junction, because of serious police incident on Lowedges Road.
Severe disruption: A61 Derbyshire both ways
A61 Derbyshire both ways severe disruption, between B6057 Jordanthorpe Parkway and A61 Chesterfield Road South.
A61 Derbyshire - A61 Chesterfield Road South in Batemoor closed in both directions between Bowshaw Roundabout and the A61 Chesterfield Road South junction, because of a police incident.
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire northbound
M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe disruption, between J18 for A5 and J19 for M6.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J18, A5 (Rugby) and J19, M6 (Catthorpe Interchange), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Our live coverage across the day
That's it for dedicated live coverage today but some news, sport and travel will continue to update throughout the evening.
We'll be back with the full East Midlands Live service from 8:00 on Friday.
Man released over jeweller death
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
A 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the murder of a Leicester jeweller has been released under investigation.
The man, from Leicester, was arrested yesterday morning on suspicion of the murder, kidnap and robbery of Ramniklal Jogiya (pictured).
Four other men have previously been charged with Mr Jogiya's murder - as well as charges of manslaughter, kidnap and robbery.
Mr Jogiya was reported missing by his family when he failed to return home, having locked up his shop on 24 January. His body was found the following morning in Gaulby Lane, Stoughton.
Thomas Jervis, 24, of Enderby Road, Whetstone, and Callan Reeve, 20, of Biddle Road, Leicester have both admitted charges of kidnap and robbery but denied murder and manslaughter.
Javon Roach, 30, of Norwich Road, Leicester denied all the charges and Charlie Ward, 20, of Gooding Avenue, Leicester is due in court at a later date.
Nottingham households earn lowest incomes in UK
BBC Business News
Nottingham households have lower disposable incomes than anywhere else in the UK according to official government figures.
According to the stats the average income, once taxes and benefits are accounted for, in Nottingham was £12,232.
Households in Kensington & Chelsea and Hammersmith & Fulham in west London had much higher average incomes of £58,816.
Leicester also features third from bottom in the table of the lowest average incomes, with households earning just over £12,500.
Students warned about end-of-year parties
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Nottingham students are being warned to be considerate to their neighbours as they prepare for their end-of-year parties.
The city council said in the final weeks of last year they were called to numerous late-night parties at student houses in Lenton where there were "unacceptable levels of noise and anti-social behaviour" causing a nuisance to other residents - and they don't want a repeat.
The council says it is working both of the city's universities to warn students and said, if called out, they will use "more robust powers" this year which could include court injunctions.
Man, 28, charged with attempted murder
BBC Radio Leicester
A 28-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following an assault in Leicester two weeks ago.
David Rzeszowski, of no fixed address, is also accused of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.
The attack happened on Marshall Street where a 41-year-old man was assaulted and a 50-year-old man suffered serious injuries.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, at J30 for A616.
M1 Derbyshire - M1 lane closed on exit slip road and heavy traffic northbound at J30, A616 (Worksop), because of a broken down vehicle.
Man in hospital after Derby knife attack
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
A teenager has been taken to hospital after being stabbed and attacked by four men in Derby city centre.
It happened on Friar Gate in the early hours of this morning between 01.30 and 02.00.
The 18-year-old suffered chest and back injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.
Derbyshire Constabulary said the attack happened after a disagreement inside the Popworld bar and the victim was followed out by two men, who were then joined by a further two men.
One of the men is believed to have arrived on a green bicycle and is thought to have injured the victim with a knife.
Reminder of BBQ ban following Peak District fire
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
The National Trust has posted a reminder to anyone planning to visit the Peak District this weekend about the ban on BBQs and campfires following a devastating fire on the East Moors earlier this week.
It's not been confirmed what caused the fire yet but Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said it believes it was deliberate.
Warnings over illegal beauty spot parking
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Another weekend of good weather is on its way and Derbyshire Police are warning people not to park illegally around the county's beauty spots.
Last Sunday several motorists were fined for parking illegally on the B6521 near Padley Gorge.
Salons lose business after overnight raids
West Bridgford Wire
Two hairdressers in West Bridgford were broken into last night with thousands of pounds worth of equipment stolen.
The salons said they had been fully booked with appointments today which they had to cancel because of the thefts, leading to a loss of business.
Old townhouse to be turned into flats
Nottingham Post
Work has begun to turn a building which is said to be Nottingham's oldest townhouse into flats and offices.
The house on Pilcher Gate, in the Lace Market, is Grade II listed and more than 300 years old, but has been derelict for two decades.
Construction of 50m pool complex to start
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Plans to start building a new swimming pool complex at the Moorways site in Derby are set to start this summer.
The facility is scheduled to open in 2020, according to Derby City Council.
The facility will have a 50m 10-lane pool, teaching pool, leisure water, sauna, steam, gym, exercise studios, a soft play area and multi-use rooms.
The authority said funding for the project has now been secured, planning consent obtained and a construction contractor chosen.
Man admits hospital A&E stabbing
Yusuf Aka stabbed the 25-year-old man in the back as he was leaving the Leicester Royal Infirmary.Read more
Pair of coats 'were stolen from home'
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Have you seen someone with two coats that might not be theirs?
Derbyshire Police are appealing for help to track down a Barbour coat and sleeveless jacket that were stolen from a house in Hathersage on Monday 7 May.
The force said they were taken from the porch of a house in Mill Lane some time between 14.00 and 23.00 and asked for anyone with information to contact them.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, at J29a for Markham Lane Markham Vale.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M1 southbound at J29a, Markham (Markham Vale), because of a broken down vehicle.
Motorist caught driving with smashed windscreen
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
How could the driver even see?
Footballer to be remembered in stage show
BBC Radio Derby
A stage production documenting the life of footballer Jeff Astle is being shown for the first time tonight.
Astle became a club legend at West Brom but spent his later years operating a window cleaning business in South Derbyshire.
He died in 2002 from a severe brain injury caused by repeated concussions from heading the ball.
Sisters want cameras in all care homes
Joy Lewis, 71, was drag-lifted into her bed and not allowed to use the toilet.Read more
Knife crime rising across region
Jeremy Ball
Social affairs correspondent, BBC East Midlands Today
Detailed figures seen by East Midlands Today have revealed more than 40 people have been stabbed to death across the region in the last four years.
In Derbyshire, 18 people have died after being stabbed, in Leicestershire there's been 11 deaths and in Nottinghamshire there's been 15.
That includes 17-year-old Lyrico Steede who died after being stabbed repeatedly in Bulwell, Nottingham earlier this year.
In a single year, knife wounds in the East Midlands have increased by 33%. Forces say they recorded 1,200 crimes last year.
Police said many victims of knife crime know their attackers and you're unlikely to be targeted randomly but they're making knife crime a priority.
Student pleads guilty over racist chants
Castle to close for revamp
BBC Radio Nottingham
It's been confirmed Nottingham Castle will shut its doors on 1 July as part of its multi-million pound redevelopment.
Nottingham City Council confirmed the closure and said it expected the attraction to be shut for about 18 months before a grand reopening in early 2020.
Work on the £30m scheme started last year to restore the gatehouse and galleries, remodel the grounds and create better access to the caves.
Midfielder Weston joins Chesterfield
Chesterfield manager Martin Allen adds former Barnet midfielder Curtis Weston to his side for next season.Read more
Pub raises hundreds for charity with royal wedding talk ban
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
A Derby pub which banned punters from talking about the royal wedding has raised more than £400 for the Nightingale Macmillan Unit at the Royal Derby Hospital.
Landlady of the Alexandra Hotel, Anna Dyson-Edge, said the ban had been for the benefit of her regulars who were sick of hearing about the event.
She said anyone who did mention it was asked to make a donation in the pub's charity tin.
Factory items up for auction
Hayley Compton
Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham
It's a name that will be familiar to generations of Nottingham's workers.
These items are from the Imperial Tobacco Horizon factory - known locally as the Player's factory, after founder John Player - which closed its doors in May 2016.
John Pye Auctions is selling 16 items from the factory this afternoon, including portraits of the Player family, original drawings, a large wrought iron sign from above the factory's entrance and these advertisements.
The items are expected to fetch up to £20,000 in total.
Student apologises for behaviour over racist abuse
Giles Taylor
BBC East Midlands Today reporter
The racist incident at Nottingham Trent University drew widespread condemnation when a video was posted on Twitter just over two months ago.
It was filmed by first year student, Rufaro Chisango (pictured), and was played in court today. In it you could hear Joe Tivnan, a law student from Birmingham, shouting, "we hate blacks" and other offensive phrases.
Today the 19-year-old read out a statement in court apologising to Miss Chisango. He said the comments were not directed at her, but recognised his language was unacceptable on that night.
His lawyers went on to say Tivnan was aware his place at university was probably lost and his hopes for a career in law had suffered irreparable damage.
District Judge Leo Pyle said it was evident Tivnan was remorseful, but his actions had "amounted to a substantial disturbance", which had caused a "great deal" of harm to his victim.
Dead snake found by roadside
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
People reported seeing the "large snake" in Ticknall.
Man pleads guilty to hospital stabbing
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A 22-year-old man has admitted stabbing a man outside Leicester Royal Infirmary's accident and emergency department in the early hours of 16 January.
Yusuf Aka of Grovebury Walk, Leicester, admitted wounding with intent, affray and possessing an offensive weapon.
Ahead of his sentencing in July, Aka will undergo a “dangerousness assessment”.
Mum's appeal to find lost teddy bear
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Can you help reunite a two-year-old boy with his favourite teddy?
Angeloux has belonged to Ronnie since he was four months old but was accidentally left on a Trent Barton i4 bus that stopped in Stapleford on Wednesday evening.
Ronnie's mum Jennifer Balloch said: "It’s got a lot of sentimental value. He sleeps with it every night and it goes everywhere with him.”
She added: “Ronnie loves buses so I’ve told him that it’s gone on a bus adventure to make him feel better. I think he wishes he was on the bus adventure with him.”
Jennifer said no-one has handed in the teddy yet but they're hoping someone will see the appeal and reunite them with it.
She said it "would mean the world to Ronnie" if someone handed it into Trent Barton.
East Midlands dog thefts 'showed highest increase'
East Midlands Today
New figures suggest the East Midlands region saw the highest increase in the number of dogs reported stolen last year.
Freedom of Information requests to police forces by the insurance firm Direct Line showed 142 dogs were stolen here in 2017.
That's up more than 43% on the year before. Of the stolen dogs, 49 were returned to their owners.
The most stolen breed of dog across the UK is the Staffordshire Bull Terrier. Crossbreeds like Cockerpoos and Puggles are the second most stolen.
Pair in court over racist abuse at university
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
A student has pleaded guilty to racially or religiously aggravated harassment after a video captured racist chanting at a halls of residence at Nottingham Trent University in March.
Joe Tivnan, 19, from Birmingham, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court and made an "unreserved" apology to anyone affected by his behaviour. He said he was "truly sorry" for the distress he had caused to fellow student Rufaro Chisango.
Tivnan, a law student, has been ordered to pay £500 compensation to Miss Chisango after his racist chanting was described by the district judge as "disgusting, shocking and disgraceful".
His co-accused Lauren Leigh, 19, from Nottingham, pleaded not guilty to the same offence and was granted unconditional bail until her trial in July.
Traveller encampment at Park and Ride site
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
You may have seen this message from Leicester City Council on Twitter earlier.
The authority said the Park and Ride site was closed because travellers had set up an unauthorised encampment there.
The site is now open and running a full service.
The council said: "We have customer services and security staff on site to reassure customers, and staff from the Multi Agency Traveller Unit (MATU) are liaising with the travellers.”
Walkers light up the Peaks
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Did you see the great spectacle in the Peak District on Tuesday night?
A group of walkers formed a trail of lights using headtorches from Loose Hill to Mam Tor.
They were raising awareness of environmental concerns and the need for National Park pathway repairs.
Rams interviewing for new manager
BBC Derby Sport
Derby County Football Club has told the BBC it has received more than 20 applications for the vacant managerial post at Pride Park.
The club said "interviewing is underway" to fill the post but a decision is not expected soon.
Former boss Gary Rowett left to manage Stoke City earlier this week.
The bookies' favourite to replace him is Frank Lampard.
Son's murder left mother feeling 'suicidal'
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
The mother of a 22-year-old man murdered in Derby has been taking about the impact his death had on her life.
Tom Webb was fatally stabbed by 16-year-old Haris Mohammed in 2016.
Rachel Webb said she felt "horrendously suicidal" immediately after Tom died.
She said: "I think the effects of the trauma slowly start to unfold as the months and weeks pass by and even now I'm really struggling with my heath and mental health."
Rachel has been diagnosed with a form of post-traumatic stress disorder and suffers with severe anxiety attacks.
She's getting help from a trauma specialist but still finds it "very difficult" to go near Derby city centre.
Police warn of load on the move
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
This might slow you down if you're heading up the A1 this morning.
Couple's lift trauma 'like a horror movie'
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A couple from Kibworth have been left traumatised after getting stuck in a lift at Leicester's Royal Infirmary hospital for 45 minutes.
Fay Walton has compared the experience to a horror movie and said she will "never ever go in a lift again".
Fay was with her husband Alan and her daughter Mandy at the time. Alan is paralysed from the chest down and has MS.
Fay said: "We were banging on the door for help because we pressed the emergency button and it was not connected to anybody.
"We had no phone signal in there, no CCTV. It was the hottest day of the year; we were melting.
"The lights went out in the lift and a siren started blaring. It was pitch-black in there."
Eventually a passing woman heard their screams and managed to get them help.
Since returning home Fay said she's been having nightmares about what happened and Alan's medical condition has become worse.
University Hospitals Leicester said the complaint is being thoroughly investigated by all departments involved.
New council boss focuses on Assembly Rooms
Chris Doidge
BBC Radio Derby, political reporter
Chris Poulter's first meeting today will see him trying to persuade the D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership to still give £8.6m to the Assembly Rooms project even if it's only refurbished, not rebuilt.
The building It was badly damaged in a fire in 2014. The previous Labour authority had planned to demolish the building in 2020 and rebuild it as a music and performance venue to open in 2022.
The new leader of Derby City Council has said he wants the venue refurbished and reopened in 18 months maximum, hopefully 12 months.