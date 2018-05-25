Latest updates: East Midlands Live

A couple from Kibworth have been left traumatised after getting stuck in a lift at Leicester's Royal Infirmary hospital for 45 minutes.

Fay Walton has compared the experience to a horror movie and said she will "never ever go in a lift again".

Fay was with her husband Alan and her daughter Mandy at the time. Alan is paralysed from the chest down and has MS.

Fay said: "We were banging on the door for help because we pressed the emergency button and it was not connected to anybody.

"We had no phone signal in there, no CCTV. It was the hottest day of the year; we were melting.

"The lights went out in the lift and a siren started blaring. It was pitch-black in there."

Eventually a passing woman heard their screams and managed to get them help.

Since returning home Fay said she's been having nightmares about what happened and Alan's medical condition has become worse.

University Hospitals Leicester said the complaint is being thoroughly investigated by all departments involved.