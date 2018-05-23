Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Staff at a Kirby Muxloe shop were threatened with a knife and forced to hand over cash to three masked men at the weekend, which police think could be linked to a second robbery in Leicester.

It happened shortly before 23.00 on Sunday at the store in Main Street and the suspects ushered staff into the back of the shop before taking the money and running off on foot.

Det Con Xanthe Fisher said no-one was injured but staff were left shaken.

He said officers were not ruling out the possibility the robbery was linked to another similar one at 07.00 on Sunday at a convenience store on Aylestone Road near to the junction of Middleton Street.

He added: “Slightly earlier at 06.30 an attempt was made to gain access to a shop on Watergate Lane in Braunstone Town.

“These robberies have happened either early in the morning or late at night potentially when members of staff would be accessing the safe."