Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Listen live to your BBC local radio station in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.
Summary
- Lorry drivers jailed for M1 crash which left eight people dead
- Police officer in court over dangerous driving charge
- Man questioned on suspicion of terrorism
- Derby North MP breaches code of conduct
- Calls for memorial at Leicester explosion scene
- Boris Johnson brands Derby Assembly Rooms plan 'crackpot'
- Profits fall for Leicester retailer Next
- Updates on Friday 23 March 2018
Live Reporting
By Amy Woodfield and Liam Barnes
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Leicester 16-15 Wasps
Leicester fight back from eight points down to beat Wasps in a thrilling Premiership game at Welford Road.Read more
Severe disruption: A46 Nottinghamshire northbound
A46 Nottinghamshire northbound severe disruption, between A1133 and A1434 Newark Road.
A46 Nottinghamshire - A46 closed and stationary traffic northbound between the A1133 junction in Winthorpe and the A1434 Newark Road junction in Thorpe on the Hill, because of a shed load of wooden pallets.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire southbound
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, between J19 for M6 and J18 for A5.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane blocked on M1 southbound between J19, M6 (Catthorpe Interchange) and J18, A5 (Rugby), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire southbound
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, between J19 for M6 and J18 for A5.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M1 southbound between J19, M6 (Catthorpe Interchange) and J18, A5 (Rugby), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Our coverage for the day
Our live coverage for the week has now ended, East Midlands Live returns from 08:00 on Monday.
Body of man found in Chesterfield park
A man's body has been found in the grounds of Somersall Park in Chesterfield.
Derbyshire Police said it believes it's the body of Andrew Dyas, who was reported missing from his home in Inkersall on Wednesday, but formal identification has yet to take place.
A50 east reopens after earlier crash
BBC News Travel
Good news for drivers in Derbyshire - the A50 eastbound has reopened after a crash closed the carriageway earlier.
Highways England said the car has been recovered from near the junction with the A6 into Derby but there are several miles of queuing traffic which could take a while to clear.
The red coloured roads give an indication of just how congested it is.
Lorry drivers jailed over fatal M1 crash
Eight people died when the minibus they were travelling in was involved in a crash with two lorries.Read more
Severe accident: A38 Derbyshire northbound
A38 Derbyshire northbound severe accident, after A52 Ashbourne Road affecting A516.
A38 Derbyshire - Queuing traffic on A38 Queensway northbound in Derby after Markeaton Island, because of an accident involving three vehicles earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened. Travel time is around 10 minutes. Congestion to the A516 junction.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Trams held after crash in Nottingham
Liam Barnes
BBC News
A crash on University Boulevard has led to all trams being held.
Here's the latest from Tramlink Nottingham.
Six miles of queues after A50 crash
Highways England
There's not going to be a quick getaway this Friday for motorists along the A50.
An eastbound crash near Chellaston has caused an eye-watering six miles of queues.
BBC documentary Hospital filmed in Nottingham
BBC One
BBC Two's documentary Hospital returns on Monday. It was filmed at Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre during the worst winter for the NHS on record.
Will you be watching?
Egyptian and Italian officials discuss student death
BBC Radio Nottingham
Officials from Egypt and Italy have met with a representative of the family of Mariam Moustafa, the Nottingham student who died three weeks after being attacked.
An inquest into her death proved inconclusive, and questions have been asked in Egypt about the police investigation.
Nottingham East MP Chris Leslie hosted the meeting, which he said was "useful" to discuss what happens next.
Lorry drivers jailed over fatal M1 crash
BBC News
Two lorry drivers have been jailed over a crash on the M1 in Buckinghamshire that killed eight people last year.
The victims were travelling in a minibus, which was carrying 11 Indian tourists from Nottingham to London ahead of a trip to Disneyland Paris.
Ryszard Masierak, 31, was jailed for 14 years after being found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.
David Wagstaff, 54, was sentenced to 40 months in prison after pleading guilty to causing death by careless driving.
East Midlands restaurants to close under Prezzo plans
BBC Business News
Leicester and Nottingham branches of Prezzo are due to close as the restaurant chain announced plans to close 94 of its outlets.
The Derby branch of MEXIco is also set to shut as part of the plans.
'Reckless' bikers pull wheelies on M1
One change for Nottingham against Ealing
BBC Sport
Ian Costello has made one change as he prepares his Nottingham side to take on Ealing Trailfinders this weekend.
Joe Cobden (pictured) comes in at centre for the Green and Whites, with Gearoid Lyons dropping to the bench.
Appeal for witnesses over Swadlincote hit-and-run
Liam Barnes
BBC News
Derbyshire Police are looking for the driver of a black Audi after a man was hit by a car in Swadlincote.
The victim, who is in his 50s, was carried on the bonnet of the car after being hit on North Street at about 16:20 on 4 March.
A force spokesman said the pedestrian was not seriously injured, but they're appealing for any witnesses to come forward to help them trace the driver.
Further charges in Derby modern slavery probe
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
An eleventh person has been charged as part of a wide-ranging modern slavery investigation across Latvia and Derby.
The man, 25, was extradited from Latvia on Wednesday and appeared in court on Thursday charged with conspiracy offences linked to slavery, trafficking and exploitation.
He was remanded into custody to appear before Derby Crown Court next month.
BreakingPolice officer in court over dangerous driving charge
Liam Barnes
BBC News
A Nottinghamshire Police officer will appear in court next week to face a charge of dangerous driving.
PC Neil Copland is accused of dangerous driving in relation to an incident in Derby Road, Nottingham, on 4 December 2016.
An investigation has already been carried out by the Independent Office for Police Conduct following a crash involving an unmarked police car and a pedestrian.
The 48-year-old will appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on 27 March.
Leicester man wanted by police after missing court
Liam Barnes
BBC News
Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man from Leicester after he failed to turn up for a sentencing hearing in court.
Sussex Police said Aaron Michael Rhys Wilson pleaded guilty last year to six child sex offences relating to incidents that took place at a property in St Leonards-on-Sea in 2015.
The 23-year-old failed to turn up to a pre-sentencing hearing in December, as well as his sentencing at Lewes Crown Court in January, leading to the issuing of a warrant.
Det Con Joanna Cooper said Wilson also has links to Derby, and appealed to the public for help in tracing him.
Watch: 'Reckless' motorcyclists pull wheelies on M1
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Here's the shocking moment two motorcyclists were caught on a major motorway pulling wheelies.
The pair were caught on a car dashcam driving erratically near Trowell Services in Nottinghamshire on the southbound carriageway of the M1 on 11 March.
Nottinghamshire Police confirmed they received a report of motorbikes being driven dangerously.
A spokeswoman said they referred it to neighbouring forces but did not know if any arrests had been made.
Ex-royal footman lands police job
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
A former aide to the Queen and the Duke of York has swapped his career with the royals to become a police officer in Derbyshire.
PC John Revill, who will be working in Ilkeston, also had a spell as a special constable for Thames Valley Police.
He said: "I first worked for the Queen at Buckingham Palace as a footman. I was then promoted to senior footman and for my final year I was a Page of the Presence.
"From 1998 until joining Derbyshire Constabulary, I worked personally for the Duke of York as his valet.
"This meant looking after his wardrobe as well as other duties around his private home, Royal Lodge, including butlering and driving for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie."
Rise in number of gritting trips for council
Amy Orton
Local Democracy Reporter
Gritting lorries have spread almost 20,000 tonnes of salt on Leicestershire's roads since the start of November, according to the county council.
The authority said its vehicles had also completed 1,443 night gritting runs, a 57% increase on the total number of runs for the same period last year.
Councillor Blake Pain said: "As a county we grit 45% of Leicestershire's roads and I have passed on my thanks to our gritting team for the work they've done."
Broken down train causing delays
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
East Midlands Trains tweets...
Hospital boss apologises over delayed operations
Lewis Scrimshaw
News editor, BBC Radio Nottingham
A senior hospital boss has apologised to the patients who've been inconvenienced by the postponement of some planned surgery at Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre and City Hospital until at least next Thursday.
About 90 operations will now not go ahead.
Miriam Duffy, operations director at Nottingham University Hospitals Trust, says the decision has been made to help them cope with increased demand on resources.
Mansfield and Notts County hoping for promotion push
BBC Sport
After their derby match ended in a 1-1 draw last week, both Mansfield Town and Notts County will be aiming for a win this weekend to keep their hopes of automatic promotion alive.
The Magpies, who are just three points off third-placed Wycombe, play at second-bottom Chesterfield on Sunday, while the Stags - who scored a late penalty to take a point at Meadow Lane - are away to Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.
Fire at Market Harborough electrical substation
Liam Barnes
BBC News
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at an electrical substation in Market Harborough this morning.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it had several calls reporting a fire at Marshall Court off Northampton Road.
Crews from Market Harborough and Wigston are currently on the scene, and residents are being advised to keep their windows closed to avoid smoke getting into their homes.
Western Power has also confirmed the electrical substation has been isolated, but supplies in the area will be disrupted most of the day.
Absconded prisoner returned to jail
Liam Barnes
BBC News
A prisoner who absconded from jail earlier this week has been caught by police.
Adrian McNeish, who was given a nine-year sentence in 2015 for possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, went missing from HMP Sudbury on Wednesday.
Derbyshire Police confirmed today he has been re-arrested and returned to prison.
England internationals return for Tigers
England internationals Dan Cole, Jonny May and George Ford come straight into the Leicester Tigers starting 15 for Sunday's Premiership clash with Wasps.
Prop Ellis Genge is fit enough to join the replacements, but injuries to back-rowers Mike Williams and Brendon O’Connor rule them out.
Basketball: Riders finally complete Tawiah signing
Owynn Palmer-Atkin
BBC Radio Leicester Sport
Leicester Riders have completed the signing of 6ft 10in forward Chris Tawiah from Czech Republic side BK Lions.
The Brit had already put pen to paper on a deal to keep him at the club until the end of the season, but the move stalled for nearly two weeks due to a paperwork issue.
Tawiah, 24, has been brought in as cover behind Andy Thomson and Shane Walker who have both travelled with England to the Commonwealth Games.He could make his Riders debut tonight at Glasgow Rocks in the BBL Championship.
England defender 'might have gone into finance'
Mike McCarthy
BBC Radio Leicester Sport
Leicester City defender Harry Maguire could have gone into accounting or finance if football had not worked out.
Maguire, 25, could win his fourth England cap this evening when Gareth Southgate's side take on the Netherlands but picked up an A* in maths at GCSE.
Sue Cain, deputy headteacher at St Mary's Catholic High School in Chesterfield, says Maguire was a model pupil.
You can hear more about the rise of Harry Maguire on the Leicester City Boot Room podcast.
A46 reopens after vehicle fire
Some good news to start the afternoon off.
Swimmer drops out of Commonwealth Games squad
BBC Sport
Nottinghamshire paralympic swimmer Ollie Hynd has pulled out of England's Commonwealth Games squad, just days before the event is due to start.
He's the defending champion, but was unhappy after being reclassified to compete against less-impaired swimmers.
He said the reclassification from the S8 category to S9 "has come as a huge shock to me", but wished the England team luck as they prepare for the games, which take place in Gold Coast next month.
Broken down train causing delays across Nottinghamshire
Liam Barnes
BBC News
A fault in a train is causing delays to services between Mansfield, Nottingham and Worksop, East Midlands Trains has confirmed.
The line is currently closed as no trains are able to run between the stations.
Councillor resigns from Conservatives
Kit Sandeman
Local Democracy Reporter
A Conservative councillor has resigned from the party and become an independent after what she called "irregularities" in the candidate selection process for councillors.
Sarah Hewson, who represents the Plains ward on Gedling Borough Council, left the party and decided to serve as an independent councillor over the way she says the selection process was run.
A Conservative Party official has been drafted in to ensure rules are adhered to at the Gedling association.
A spokesman for Gedling Conservatives said they were "disappointed" that the councillor had left, but that they are still on the lookout for "enthusiastic and hardworking candidates across the borough for next year's local elections".
Tributes paid to 'bright and talented' student
Tributes have been paid to a 20-year-old Leeds student who died after being hit by a private hire vehicle in the city last weekend.
Alice Walton, from Newark in Nottinghamshire, died on Monday after being hit by the car on Woodhouse Street at about 04:30 on Saturday morning.
She was a student of Theatre and Performance at Leeds University.
Professor Alice O'Grady said: "We have all been deeply affected by the loss of such a bright and talented young woman.
"Alice’s tutors describe her as a brilliant student – creative and bold in her approach to her subject and full of compassion when working with others.
"Her friends tell me she was loved by everyone who knew her."
Man, 22, injured after street assault
Liam Barnes
BBC News
A 22-year-old man suffered a "significant" injury after a street assault in Worksop.
Nottinghamshire Police said a man approached the victim in a car before getting out of the vehicle on Newcastle Avenue at about 13:45 on Wednesday and attacking him.
The victim was taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary for treatment, and officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Leicester duo ready for Dutch test
BBC Sport
Harry Maguire and Jamie Vardy will be hoping to line up for their country tonight as England take on The Netherlands in an international friendly in Amsterdam.
Both will hope to impress in a bid to boost their chances of making Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad.
England will also play a warm-up match on Tuesday against Italy, who, like the Dutch, surprisingly failed to qualify for this summer's tournament in Russia.
Weather Watchers: Boating about the East Midlands
BBC Weather Watchers
It's grey and overcast across much of the region today, but there are splashes of sun and colour about, as this great shot from Ilkeston by bry shows.
Over in Kegworth, scrappy's cut through the cloud cover with a picture of very spring-like daffodils, while in Misterton it almost looks like Buster9's been visiting the seaside.