Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Tributes have been paid to a 20-year-old Leeds student who died after being hit by a private hire vehicle in the city last weekend.

West Yorkshire Police

Alice Walton, from Newark in Nottinghamshire, died on Monday after being hit by the car on Woodhouse Street at about 04:30 on Saturday morning.

She was a student of Theatre and Performance at Leeds University.

Professor Alice O'Grady said: "We have all been deeply affected by the loss of such a bright and talented young woman.

"Alice’s tutors describe her as a brilliant student – creative and bold in her approach to her subject and full of compassion when working with others.

"Her friends tell me she was loved by everyone who knew her."