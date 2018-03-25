East Mids landmarks

Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Summary

  1. Lorry drivers jailed for M1 crash which left eight people dead
  2. Police officer in court over dangerous driving charge
  3. Man questioned on suspicion of terrorism
  4. Derby North MP breaches code of conduct
  5. Calls for memorial at Leicester explosion scene
  6. Boris Johnson brands Derby Assembly Rooms plan 'crackpot'
  7. Profits fall for Leicester retailer Next
  8. Updates on Friday 23 March 2018

Live Reporting

By Amy Woodfield and Liam Barnes

All times stated are UK

Leicester 16-15 Wasps

Sione Kalamafoni

Leicester fight back from eight points down to beat Wasps in a thrilling Premiership game at Welford Road.

Severe disruption: A46 Nottinghamshire northbound

BBC News Travel

A46 Nottinghamshire northbound severe disruption, between A1133 and A1434 Newark Road.

A46 Nottinghamshire - A46 closed and stationary traffic northbound between the A1133 junction in Winthorpe and the A1434 Newark Road junction in Thorpe on the Hill, because of a shed load of wooden pallets.

Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, between J19 for M6 and J18 for A5.

M1 Leicestershire - One lane blocked on M1 southbound between J19, M6 (Catthorpe Interchange) and J18, A5 (Rugby), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, between J19 for M6 and J18 for A5.

M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M1 southbound between J19, M6 (Catthorpe Interchange) and J18, A5 (Rugby), because of a broken down vehicle.

Our coverage for the day

Our live coverage for the week has now ended, East Midlands Live returns from 08:00 on Monday.

Body of man found in Chesterfield park

A man's body has been found in the grounds of Somersall Park in Chesterfield.

Derbyshire Police said it believes it's the body of Andrew Dyas, who was reported missing from his home in Inkersall on Wednesday, but formal identification has yet to take place.

Somersall Park Chesterfield
Google

A50 east reopens after earlier crash

BBC News Travel

Good news for drivers in Derbyshire - the A50 eastbound has reopened after a crash closed the carriageway earlier.

Highways England said the car has been recovered from near the junction with the A6 into Derby but there are several miles of queuing traffic which could take a while to clear.

The red coloured roads give an indication of just how congested it is.

a50 traffic map
Google

Severe accident: A38 Derbyshire northbound

BBC News Travel

A38 Derbyshire northbound severe accident, after A52 Ashbourne Road affecting A516.

A38 Derbyshire - Queuing traffic on A38 Queensway northbound in Derby after Markeaton Island, because of an accident involving three vehicles earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened. Travel time is around 10 minutes. Congestion to the A516 junction.

Trams held after crash in Nottingham

Liam Barnes

BBC News

A crash on University Boulevard has led to all trams being held.

Here's the latest from Tramlink Nottingham.

Six miles of queues after A50 crash

Highways England

There's not going to be a quick getaway this Friday for motorists along the A50.

An eastbound crash near Chellaston has caused an eye-watering six miles of queues.

A50 Chellaston crash
Caroline Lowbridge
BBC documentary Hospital filmed in Nottingham

BBC One

BBC Two's documentary Hospital returns on Monday. It was filmed at Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre during the worst winter for the NHS on record.

Will you be watching?

Egyptian and Italian officials discuss student death

BBC Radio Nottingham

Officials from Egypt and Italy have met with a representative of the family of Mariam Moustafa, the Nottingham student who died three weeks after being attacked.

An inquest into her death proved inconclusive, and questions have been asked in Egypt about the police investigation.

Nottingham East MP Chris Leslie hosted the meeting, which he said was "useful" to discuss what happens next.

Mariam Moustafa
Facebook

Lorry drivers jailed over fatal M1 crash

BBC News

Two lorry drivers have been jailed over a crash on the M1 in Buckinghamshire that killed eight people last year.

The victims were travelling in a minibus, which was carrying 11 Indian tourists from Nottingham to London ahead of a trip to Disneyland Paris.

Ryszard Masierak, 31, was jailed for 14 years after being found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.

David Wagstaff, 54, was sentenced to 40 months in prison after pleading guilty to causing death by careless driving.

M1 crash
BBC

East Midlands restaurants to close under Prezzo plans

BBC Business News

Leicester and Nottingham branches of Prezzo are due to close as the restaurant chain announced plans to close 94 of its outlets.

The Derby branch of MEXIco is also set to shut as part of the plans.

Leicester Prezzo
BBC

'Reckless' bikers pull wheelies on M1

'Reckless' bikers caught on camera pulling wheelies on M1 in Nottinghamshire
Dashcam footage shows the motorcyclists weaving in and out of traffic.

One change for Nottingham against Ealing

BBC Sport

Ian Costello has made one change as he prepares his Nottingham side to take on Ealing Trailfinders this weekend.

Joe Cobden
Nottingham Rugby

Joe Cobden (pictured) comes in at centre for the Green and Whites, with Gearoid Lyons dropping to the bench.

Appeal for witnesses over Swadlincote hit-and-run

Liam Barnes

BBC News

Derbyshire Police are looking for the driver of a black Audi after a man was hit by a car in Swadlincote.

The victim, who is in his 50s, was carried on the bonnet of the car after being hit on North Street at about 16:20 on 4 March.

A force spokesman said the pedestrian was not seriously injured, but they're appealing for any witnesses to come forward to help them trace the driver.

North Street Swadlincote Derbyshire
Google

Further charges in Derby modern slavery probe

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

An eleventh person has been charged as part of a wide-ranging modern slavery investigation across Latvia and Derby.

The man, 25, was extradited from Latvia on Wednesday and appeared in court on Thursday charged with conspiracy offences linked to slavery, trafficking and exploitation.

He was remanded into custody to appear before Derby Crown Court next month.

BreakingPolice officer in court over dangerous driving charge

Liam Barnes

BBC News

A Nottinghamshire Police officer will appear in court next week to face a charge of dangerous driving.

PC Neil Copland is accused of dangerous driving in relation to an incident in Derby Road, Nottingham, on 4 December 2016.

An investigation has already been carried out by the Independent Office for Police Conduct following a crash involving an unmarked police car and a pedestrian.

The 48-year-old will appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on 27 March.

Leicester magistrates' court Nottinghamshire Police
BBC

Leicester man wanted by police after missing court

Liam Barnes

BBC News

Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man from Leicester after he failed to turn up for a sentencing hearing in court.

Sussex Police said Aaron Michael Rhys Wilson pleaded guilty last year to six child sex offences relating to incidents that took place at a property in St Leonards-on-Sea in 2015.

The 23-year-old failed to turn up to a pre-sentencing hearing in December, as well as his sentencing at Lewes Crown Court in January, leading to the issuing of a warrant.

Det Con Joanna Cooper said Wilson also has links to Derby, and appealed to the public for help in tracing him.

Aaron Michael Rhys Wilson Leicester Sussex
Sussex Police

Watch: 'Reckless' motorcyclists pull wheelies on M1

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

Here's the shocking moment two motorcyclists were caught on a major motorway pulling wheelies.

The pair were caught on a car dashcam driving erratically near Trowell Services in Nottinghamshire on the southbound carriageway of the M1 on 11 March.

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed they received a report of motorbikes being driven dangerously.

A spokeswoman said they referred it to neighbouring forces but did not know if any arrests had been made.

Ex-royal footman lands police job

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

A former aide to the Queen and the Duke of York has swapped his career with the royals to become a police officer in Derbyshire.

PC John Revill
Derbyshire Police

PC John Revill, who will be working in Ilkeston, also had a spell as a special constable for Thames Valley Police.

He said: "I first worked for the Queen at Buckingham Palace as a footman. I was then promoted to senior footman and for my final year I was a Page of the Presence.

"From 1998 until joining Derbyshire Constabulary, I worked personally for the Duke of York as his valet.

"This meant looking after his wardrobe as well as other duties around his private home, Royal Lodge, including butlering and driving for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie."

Queen and the Duke of York
Getty Images

Rise in number of gritting trips for council

Amy Orton

Local Democracy Reporter

Gritting lorries have spread almost 20,000 tonnes of salt on Leicestershire's roads since the start of November, according to the county council.

Man shovelling grit
Getty Images

The authority said its vehicles had also completed 1,443 night gritting runs, a 57% increase on the total number of runs for the same period last year.

Councillor Blake Pain said: "As a county we grit 45% of Leicestershire's roads and I have passed on my thanks to our gritting team for the work they've done."

Broken down train causing delays

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

East Midlands Trains tweets...

Hospital boss apologises over delayed operations

Lewis Scrimshaw

News editor, BBC Radio Nottingham

A senior hospital boss has apologised to the patients who've been inconvenienced by the postponement of some planned surgery at Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre and City Hospital until at least next Thursday.

About 90 operations will now not go ahead.

Miriam Duffy, operations director at Nottingham University Hospitals Trust, says the decision has been made to help them cope with increased demand on resources.

Queen's Medical Centre Nottingham
BBC

Mansfield and Notts County hoping for promotion push

BBC Sport

After their derby match ended in a 1-1 draw last week, both Mansfield Town and Notts County will be aiming for a win this weekend to keep their hopes of automatic promotion alive.

The Magpies, who are just three points off third-placed Wycombe, play at second-bottom Chesterfield on Sunday, while the Stags - who scored a late penalty to take a point at Meadow Lane - are away to Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

Kane Hemmings Mansfield Town
Dan Westwell

Fire at Market Harborough electrical substation

Liam Barnes

BBC News

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at an electrical substation in Market Harborough this morning.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it had several calls reporting a fire at Marshall Court off Northampton Road.

Crews from Market Harborough and Wigston are currently on the scene, and residents are being advised to keep their windows closed to avoid smoke getting into their homes.

Western Power has also confirmed the electrical substation has been isolated, but supplies in the area will be disrupted most of the day.

Absconded prisoner returned to jail

Liam Barnes

BBC News

A prisoner who absconded from jail earlier this week has been caught by police.

Adrian McNeish, who was given a nine-year sentence in 2015 for possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, went missing from HMP Sudbury on Wednesday.

Derbyshire Police confirmed today he has been re-arrested and returned to prison.

Derbyshire Police Adrian McNeish
Derbyshire Police

England internationals return for Tigers

England internationals Dan Cole, Jonny May and George Ford come straight into the Leicester Tigers starting 15 for Sunday's Premiership clash with Wasps.

Prop Ellis Genge is fit enough to join the replacements, but injuries to back-rowers Mike Williams and Brendon O’Connor rule them out.

Leicester Tigers team
BBC Sport

Basketball: Riders finally complete Tawiah signing

Owynn Palmer-Atkin

BBC Radio Leicester Sport

Leicester Riders have completed the signing of 6ft 10in forward Chris Tawiah from Czech Republic side BK Lions.

The Brit had already put pen to paper on a deal to keep him at the club until the end of the season, but the move stalled for nearly two weeks due to a paperwork issue.

Chris Tawiah at Riders practice
Leicester Riders

Tawiah, 24, has been brought in as cover behind Andy Thomson and Shane Walker who have both travelled with England to the Commonwealth Games.He could make his Riders debut tonight at Glasgow Rocks in the BBL Championship.

England defender 'might have gone into finance'

Mike McCarthy

BBC Radio Leicester Sport

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire could have gone into accounting or finance if football had not worked out.

Maguire, 25, could win his fourth England cap this evening when Gareth Southgate's side take on the Netherlands but picked up an A* in maths at GCSE.

Sue Cain, deputy headteacher at St Mary's Catholic High School in Chesterfield, says Maguire was a model pupil.

You can hear more about the rise of Harry Maguire on the Leicester City Boot Room podcast.

A46 reopens after vehicle fire

Some good news to start the afternoon off.

Swimmer drops out of Commonwealth Games squad

BBC Sport

Nottinghamshire paralympic swimmer Ollie Hynd has pulled out of England's Commonwealth Games squad, just days before the event is due to start.

He's the defending champion, but was unhappy after being reclassified to compete against less-impaired swimmers.

He said the reclassification from the S8 category to S9 "has come as a huge shock to me", but wished the England team luck as they prepare for the games, which take place in Gold Coast next month.

This very difficult news has taken an unbelievable toll on my training and mindset for the Commonwealth Games. With this in mind, I have reluctantly withdrawn from the competition and will not fly out to Australia."

Olly HyndParalympic swimmer
Ollie Hynd
Getty Images

Broken down train causing delays across Nottinghamshire

Liam Barnes

BBC News

A fault in a train is causing delays to services between Mansfield, Nottingham and Worksop, East Midlands Trains has confirmed.

The line is currently closed as no trains are able to run between the stations.

Councillor resigns from Conservatives

Kit Sandeman

Local Democracy Reporter

A Conservative councillor has resigned from the party and become an independent after what she called "irregularities" in the candidate selection process for councillors.

Sarah Hewson, who represents the Plains ward on Gedling Borough Council, left the party and decided to serve as an independent councillor over the way she says the selection process was run.

A Conservative Party official has been drafted in to ensure rules are adhered to at the Gedling association.

A spokesman for Gedling Conservatives said they were "disappointed" that the councillor had left, but that they are still on the lookout for "enthusiastic and hardworking candidates across the borough for next year's local elections".

Sarah Hewson Gedling
Gedling Borough Council

Tributes paid to 'bright and talented' student

Tributes have been paid to a 20-year-old Leeds student who died after being hit by a private hire vehicle in the city last weekend.

Alice Walton
West Yorkshire Police

Alice Walton, from Newark in Nottinghamshire, died on Monday after being hit by the car on Woodhouse Street at about 04:30 on Saturday morning.

She was a student of Theatre and Performance at Leeds University.

Professor Alice O'Grady said: "We have all been deeply affected by the loss of such a bright and talented young woman.

"Alice’s tutors describe her as a brilliant student – creative and bold in her approach to her subject and full of compassion when working with others.

"Her friends tell me she was loved by everyone who knew her."

Man, 22, injured after street assault

Liam Barnes

BBC News

A 22-year-old man suffered a "significant" injury after a street assault in Worksop.

Nottinghamshire Police said a man approached the victim in a car before getting out of the vehicle on Newcastle Avenue at about 13:45 on Wednesday and attacking him.

The victim was taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary for treatment, and officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Newcastle Avenue Worksop
Google

Leicester duo ready for Dutch test

BBC Sport

Harry Maguire and Jamie Vardy will be hoping to line up for their country tonight as England take on The Netherlands in an international friendly in Amsterdam.

Both will hope to impress in a bid to boost their chances of making Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad.

England will also play a warm-up match on Tuesday against Italy, who, like the Dutch, surprisingly failed to qualify for this summer's tournament in Russia.

Harry Maguire Jamie Vardy
Getty Images

Weather Watchers: Boating about the East Midlands

BBC Weather Watchers

Ilkeston weather watchers
bry

It's grey and overcast across much of the region today, but there are splashes of sun and colour about, as this great shot from Ilkeston by bry shows.

Kegworth weather watchers
scrappy

Over in Kegworth, scrappy's cut through the cloud cover with a picture of very spring-like daffodils, while in Misterton it almost looks like Buster9's been visiting the seaside.

Misterton weather watchers
Buster9

