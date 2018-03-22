Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Gay canon Jeremy Pemberton, who was prevented from working as a hospital chaplain after marrying his partner, lost his case in the Court of Appeal today.

He accused the Church of breaching the 2010 Equality Act, but lost an appeal against an employment tribunal in 2016.

The Court of Appeal heard Canon Pemberton's case in January but has also now dismissed his case.

BBC

In a written ruling Lord Justice Underhill said he had "no difficulty understanding how profoundly upsetting Canon Pemberton must find the Church of England's official stance on same-sex marriage and its impact on him".

"But it does not follow that it was reasonable for him to regard his dignity as violated, or an 'intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive' environment as having been created for him, by the Church applying its sincerely-held beliefs in a way expressly permitted by Schedule 9 of the (Equality) Act.

"If you belong to an institution with known, and lawful, rules, it implies no violation of dignity, and it is not cause for reasonable offence, that those rules should be applied to you - however wrong you may believe them to be," the judge said.