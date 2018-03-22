Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Listen live to your BBC local radio station in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.
Summary
- Boris 'appalled' by Mariam Moustafa death
- Road reopens following Leicester explosion
- Reward of £20,000 for information on Wigston death
- Man arrested after karaoke bar shooting
- Puppy rescued from collapsed mine shaft
- Updates on Thursday 22 March 2018
Live Reporting
By Heather Burman and Amy Woodfield
All times stated are UK
'Paedo hunter' sex offender killed himself
Ricky Slade took his own life in prison just days before he was due to be sentenced.Read more
Sterling-James rejoins Solihull on loan
Solihull Moors re-sign forward Omari Sterling-James on loan from Mansfield Town until the end of the season.Read more
Derby 'correct' to call off Cardiff match
The EFL backs Derby's decision to postpone their Championship game against Cardiff on Sunday on safety grounds.Read more
Our live coverage across the day
Dedicated live coverage for this region has now ended for Thursday, but some news, sport and travel updates will continue to appear overnight.
East Midlands Live will return from 08:00 tomorrow morning.
Body found in nature reserve
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Police searching for a missing woman in Beeston have recovered a body.
It was found in the water at Attenborough Nature Reserve earlier this afternoon. Police said it has not yet been identified but the family of Sarah Wright have been made aware of the discovery.
The 38-year-old woman was reported missing on 15 March 2018.
'Iconic' trees to return to city park
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
The "Three Sisters" or "Topper’s Spinney" - whatever you called them - the "iconic" trees are set to return to Victoria Park in Leicester.
For years the three trees stood at the centre of the park but in the late 1970s they became infected with Dutch elm disease and had to be removed.
A variety of disease-resistant elm trees are now being planted in their place.
Deputy City Mayor Adam Clarke said: “By reintroducing a new species of elm at the same spot that these trees stood some 40 years ago, we’re able to restore an iconic part of the park’s horticultural history. We hope they stand as a monument to the city’s attitude to trees for generations to come.”
Ricky Slade inquest: Jury criticises monitoring failures
Liam Barnes
BBC News
A decision to stop monitoring the mental health of child sex offender Ricky Slade was "unsuitable" and "based on inadequate information", an inquest into his death has said.
Slade was classed as a vulnerable prisoner because of his offences, and his mental health was being monitored after he cut his left wrist on 25 January.
Slade was also interviewed by a newly-qualified nurse on 2 February as part of an assessment, where he was found to be "in a low mood".
The inquest jury, in Nottingham, heard the nurse had not read all the forms on Slade and did not contact prison staff following the assessment.
They returned a conclusion of suicide.
Broken-down freight train causes cancellations
Heather Burman
Journalist, BBC News Online
East Midlands Trains says trains cannot run in either direction between Newark Castle and Lincoln Central.
Services between Nottingham and Leicester also face cancellations as crew are "trapped on the wrong side of the broken-down train".
Horn honked at ambulance for 30 minutes
Paramedics were also "verbally abused" by the man in the altercation, the ambulance service said.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, at J29a for Markham Lane Markham Vale.
M1 Derbyshire - M1 exit slip road partially blocked southbound at J29a, Markham (Markham Vale), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Family seek answers over son's death
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
The father of Mark Cookson has made a plea for information about how his son died three years ago.
The 42-year-old's body was found at his flat on Leicester Road, Wigston, in March 2015. Three days earlier he'd been involved in an argument on Hillcrest Road.
Crimestoppers has offered a £10,000 reward for information about Mark's death.
The Cookson family is offering an additional £10,000.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, at J28 for A38 Alfreton.
M1 Derbyshire - M1 lane closed on exit slip road and heavy traffic northbound at J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
X Factor: Auditions coming to Oakham
Bridget Blair
BBC Radio Leicester Reporter
Bill's Bar in Oakham has been chosen to host open auditions for the X Factor TV show after one of the owners sent videos of talented singers at open mic nights there.
Jonathan Spencer who owns the bar said the auditions are a great opportunity for talented local performers to showcase their work. Many people have told him they didn't expect the TV show to come to Rutland.
The auditions take place on 25 April.
Man charged after attack on mental health worker
Heather Burman
Journalist, BBC News Online
A man has been charged after a member of staff was reportedly stabbed at a mental health unit in Nottingham.
Police were called to the unit on Thorneywood Mount after reports a woman had been stabbed in the back at about 07:20 on Tuesday.
Nottinghamshire Healthcare confirmed the staff member was treated at the Queen's Medical Centre but has since been discharged.
A 30-year-old man was charged with grievous bodily harm and has been remanded into custody.
Released robbers raided more banks
Three jailed robbers were held by police during their spree but released due to "lack of evidence".Read more
Severe disruption: M69 Leicestershire southbound
M69 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, between J1 for A5 Hinckley and M6 J2.
M69 Leicestershire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M69 southbound between J1, A5 (Hinckley) and M6 J2, Coventry, because of a lorry having a tyre changed.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Puppy rescued from collapsed mine shaft
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A golden retriever puppy has been rescued after falling 20ft down a collapsed mine shaft in the Peak District.
The accident happened on Eldon Hill around the area of Slitherstone Mine.
Buxton Mountain Rescue used a "rope rescue" devise to bring the four-month-old pup back to the surface.
The rescue team said: "She was very cold but walked off to the vets for a check up."
Bid to block Derby incinerator fails at High Court
Heather Burman
Journalist, BBC News Online
Campaigners who opposed plans for a waste-to-energy incineration plant in Derby have failed in a bid to block the proposals at the High Court.
Energy company Envirofusion Ltd won permission to test its waste disposal system at its base on the former Hanson Concrete Works, on Alfreton Road, last year.
The proposals allow for testing of the new system for 18-months and for a 20m chimney at the site.
The Opposing the Alfreton Road Incinerator group challenged Derby City Council's decision to grant planning permission at the High Court but their application for a judicial review was refused.
Fire crews leave scene of industrial fire
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has now left Pye Bridge Industrial Estate following an earlier fire.
One of the units, which had cars inside, caught alight just before 10:00. People living in the area were told to keep windows and doors closed.
There were 11 fire crews at the scene tackling the blaze, including two from Nottinghamshire.
The scale of the damage is not yet known.
Foreign secretary 'appalled' by Mariam Moustafa death
Heather Burman
Journalist, BBC News Online
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has said he was "appalled" by the death of Mariam Moustafa.
The 18-year-old student died on Wednesday, three weeks after she was allegedly punched repeatedly by six women on a bus in Nottingham.
Mr Johnson said: "Clearly it's not a true reflection of our society of the kind of welcome people can expect here in the UK and I hope that the police and the law enforcement agencies can get to the bottom of it as soon as possible."
A 17-year-old girl, who was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, remains on bail.
Road reopens following explosion
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
One lane is now open on the citybound side of Hinckley Road in Leicester.
The stretch of road between Woodville Road and King Richards Road has been closed since an explosion on 25 February, which killed five people.
The other lane will remain closed as works continue there.
The city council confirmed demolition work at the site finished yesterday.
Man arrested after karaoke bar shooting
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Nottingham city centre.
He is being questioned on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a 25-year-old man was shot outside Intrigue Karaoke Lounge and Bar on Huntingdon Street.
The injured man was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre on 10 March but has since been discharged.
Newark woman, 20, is named as Leeds fatal crash victim
A 20-year-old woman who died after being hit by a private hire car in Leeds last weekend has been named by police.
Alice Walton was a student at the University of Leeds and is from Newark in Nottinghamshire.
She died on Monday after being hit by the car on Woodhouse Street at about 04:30 on Saturday morning.
The driver of a silver VW Passat stopped at the scene and has been interviewed by police.
West Yorkshire Police are now appealing for witnesses, or people who helped Ms Walton after the crash, to get in touch.
Man injured in karaoke bar shooting
The 25-year-old victim was attacked outside the bar in Nottingham in the early hours of Saturday.Read more
Ground broken on Rolls-Royce testbed
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
This was the moment the building of a new Rolls-Royce testbed began in Derby earlier.
BreakingSuicide verdict in child sex offender prison death
Liam Barnes
BBC News
A coroner has recorded a verdict of suicide in the inquest into the death of child sex offender Ricky Slade.
The 30-year-old, who was confronted by a self-styled "paedophile hunting" group, was found hanged in his cell at HMP Nottingham while awaiting sentence in February 2017.
He had admitted three counts of attempting to incite a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and one count of attempting to meet a child under 16 following grooming.
Church 'pleased' decision upheld over gay canon tribunal
Heather Burman
Journalist, BBC News Online
The church has said it is pleased that the Court of Appeal has upheld its decision over gay canon Jeremy Pemberton, who was prevented from working as a hospital chaplain after marrying his partner.
The canon brought claims of discrimination and harassment against the former acting Bishop of Southwell and Nottingham, the Rt Rev Richard Inwood, but these were rejected by both the employment tribunal and the employment appeal tribunal.
A spokesman for the Diocese of Southwell & Nottingham said: "We are pleased the court has upheld the decision made with regards to the employment tribunal.
"We recognise that this has been a long and difficult process for many of those concerned and we hold them in our thoughts and prayers."
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire northbound
M1 Leicestershire northbound severe disruption, between J24 for A6 and J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham.
M1 Leicestershire - Heavy traffic and one lane closed on M1 northbound between J24, A6 (Kegworth) and J25, A52 (Nottingham), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Boris Johnson campaigning in Chaddesden
Chris Doidge
BBC Radio Derby, political reporter
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has been campaigning in Chaddesden this afternoon.
He treated himself to some local produce - a Thornton's Easter egg with Boris inscribed on it and a sausage roll from Birds.
Hospital appointments postponed
BBC Radio Nottingham
Many planned operations across Nottingham's Hospitals have been postponed next week to avoid further pressures on the health service.
Earlier this week, the entire system was put on its highest level of alert - known as Opel 4.
Non-urgent operations have been put on hold until at least next Thursday.
Police appeal for stolen tortoise
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A tortoise has been stolen from a shop South Wigston.
Police said it is a Hermann's tortoise, like the one pictured.
They would like to hear from anyone who knows of a person who has recently acquired a tortoise or if they have been offered one for sale.
Government visit to Rolls-Royce
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
The Business Secretary has been in Derby to see the start of work on a new testbed facility at Rolls-Royce.
The 7,500sqm building will be used to test the current Trent XWB and Trent 1000 engines as well as the new UltraFan engine to be used in the next generation of aircraft.
Once complete, it will be the largest indoor facility of its type in the world.
Man on motorbike 'swung machete' at teen
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A 16-year-old boy has reported being confronted by a man with a machete in Nottingham.
The teenager claims the weapon, like this one pictured, was swung at him but did not injure him.
Police said the attacker was one of two men that approached him on a motorbike on Wilford Lane, Wilford, yesterday afternoon.
Fire service rush to city centre 'false alarm'
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
If you were wondering why the fire service was out in force near Leicester railway station earlier, don't worry - it was a false alarm.
A concerned member of the public called Leicestershire Fire and Rescue after seeing smoke coming from one of the buildings on St Georges Way. It turned out to be nothing serious.
Drivers urged to 'avoid' M1 over May weekend
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
If you're planning a weekend away in May, you might want to avoid a certain area of the East Midlands.
At 22:00 on Friday 11 May the M1 will CLOSE between J23A and J24. It won't reopen until 15:00 on Sunday 13 May. During this time, there will be a traffic diversion route along the A453.
The closure will allow the Kegworth Bypass bridge to be installed over the motorway. The bridge is part of the development of the East Midlands Gateway - the 700-acre logistics park with a rail freight terminal.
Segro, the company behind the works, said: "As the M1 is one of the UK’s busiest motorways, we expect significant congestion and delays.
"Therefore we advise drivers avoid this area if possible and allow for extra time for their journey – in particular if travelling to East Midlands Airport."
Black smoke rising from industrial estate fire
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
This is the scene of the fire at an industrial unit in Pye Bridge.
People living in the area are being advised to keep their windows and doors closed.
Teenage stroke victim's road to recovery
Heather Burman
Journalist, BBC News Online
Ashley Martin, from Barrow upon Soar, suffered a stroke during a driving lesson aged just 17.
But he's now back behind the wheel. Take a look at his amazing story.
'No violation of dignity' in gay canon case
Heather Burman
Journalist, BBC News Online
Gay canon Jeremy Pemberton, who was prevented from working as a hospital chaplain after marrying his partner, lost his case in the Court of Appeal today.
He accused the Church of breaching the 2010 Equality Act, but lost an appeal against an employment tribunal in 2016.
The Court of Appeal heard Canon Pemberton's case in January but has also now dismissed his case.
In a written ruling Lord Justice Underhill said he had "no difficulty understanding how profoundly upsetting Canon Pemberton must find the Church of England's official stance on same-sex marriage and its impact on him".
"But it does not follow that it was reasonable for him to regard his dignity as violated, or an 'intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive' environment as having been created for him, by the Church applying its sincerely-held beliefs in a way expressly permitted by Schedule 9 of the (Equality) Act.
"If you belong to an institution with known, and lawful, rules, it implies no violation of dignity, and it is not cause for reasonable offence, that those rules should be applied to you - however wrong you may believe them to be," the judge said.
Rugby: Barrow leaves Tigers
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Dom Barrow has been released from his contract at Leicester Tigers and is leaving the club with immediate effect.
The second-row forward has played 52 times for the club, making his last starting appearance against the Falcons at the end of October.
He will join La Rochelle until the end of the season as medical cover.
Leicestershire record third successive profit
Mike McCarthy
BBC Radio Leicester Sport
Leicestershire have announced a net profit for the third consecutive year.
The Foxes made £3,620 in 2017, down slightly from £8,813.
Between 2012 and 2014 the Foxes made cumulative losses totaling more than £500,000.