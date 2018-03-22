Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Summary
- Hundreds of jobs lost at former Boots' factory
- Body found in Market Harborough
- Murder victim's brother hopes to keep killer behind bars
- Families back bid for new QMC scanner
- Angry driver beeps at emergency ambulance for 30 minutes
- Concern over age of Derby's taxi fleet
- Updates on Wednesday 21 March 2018
By Gavin Bevis and Amy Woodfield
Family in death appeal three years on
Mark Cookson was involved in an argument in the street three day's before his body was discovered.Read more
Girl, 15, charged over fatal stabbing
Greig Watson
Reporter, BBC News Online
A fourth teenager has been charged with murdering a 17-year-old who was chased and stabbed in Nottinghamshire.
The 15-year-old girl is due before Nottingham magistrates later accused of Lyrico Steede's murder.
Lyrico died six days after suffering a number of injuries in the attack in Stock Well, Bulwell, in February.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, between J29 for A617 and J28 for A38 Alfreton.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound between J29, A617 (Chesterfield) and J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe accident: A6 Derbyshire eastbound
A6 Derbyshire eastbound severe accident, between A5004 and A624.
A6 Derbyshire - A6 Buxton Road in Whaley Bridge closed and queuing traffic eastbound between the A5004 junction and the A624 junction, because of an accident.
Demolition work at shop blast site ends
The explosion which killed five people including a mother and her two sons "will scar the city".Read more
Man charged in human trafficking investigation
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A tenth person has been charged with conspiracy to commit slavery, trafficking and exploitation in Derby.
The man was arrested in Latvia as part of a large-scale modern slavery investigation - he was extradited to the UK yesterday where he was charged. He's since appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court and remanded into custody.
RAF pilot was former Nottingham student
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
The pilot of the Red Arrows aircraft that crashed at RAF Valley in Anglesey on Tuesday went to school in Nottingham.
Flight Lt David Stark was injured in the crash which killed his colleague Cpl Jonathan Bayliss. He has been treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Lt Stark was born in Switzerland but later moved to the UK and studied at Nottingham High School before joining the Royal Air Force in 2005.
Firearm prisoner absconds from jail
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A man convicted for possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life has absconded from HMP Sudbury.
Adrian McNeish was at the Category D prison after being given a nine year sentence in 2015.
He also has links to the Croydon area.
Road set to reopen after explosion
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Demolition work at the site of an explosion in Leicester is now complete - work to reopen the affected stretch of Hinckley Road is now under way.
Leicester City Council has said it's aiming to reopen the offside inbound lane by the end of this week. The other lanes will remain closed while safety work continues.
Repairs to the pavement are to be carried out and safety hoardings put up before the footpath and road can be reopened in full.
A security cordon is to be reduced but will need to remain in place while utilities work is carried out.
Five people died in the explosion on 25 February that was caused by petrol being spread through the shop.
A temporary residents’ support point will close today but a local community recovery committee is being set up to guide the community recovery efforts over the coming weeks and months.
Police pay visit to India
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
A police force has been visiting its counterparts in India, learning about how they protect women and girls from violence.
Leicestershire Police spent five days with the Madhya Pradesh force.
Ch Supt Kerry Smith said: "We are involved in providing the policing link from the UK... to understand and to directly improve police and victim services to women."
Expansion of city cemetery complete
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Thousands of new burial plots have been created as part of a £300,000 expansion of a city cemetery.
There are now 3,000 new burial spaces at Saffron Hill Cemetery, in Leicester.
These new plots are on the land of the former Dorset Avenue playing fields.
The project has also seen the installation of a new road and pathways, improved drainage, fencing and seating.
Severe accident: M1 Derbyshire southbound
M1 Derbyshire southbound severe accident, between J29 for A617 and J28 for A38 Alfreton.
M1 Derbyshire - Three lanes closed and queuing traffic on M1 southbound between J29, A617 (Chesterfield) and J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of an accident.
Police appeal to find jewellery owners
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Does any of this jewellery belong to you?
It was recovered by police in Nottingham following a search warrant.
Former Boots factory to axe 400 jobs
BCM has been making health, beauty and toiletries for Boots since 1883.Read more
Spot checks renew taxi safety concerns
PM welcomes defecting councillors
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Theresa May has welcomed the defection of two councillors from Labour to the Conservatives.
On Tuesday, Chris Baron and Lee Anderson, both Ashfield district councillors, blamed campaign group Momentum for their decision to defect.
Speaking in the Commons, the Prime Minister, said: "And what did one of them say?
"They said 'both locally and nationally, the Labour party has been taken over by the hard left who are more interested in fighting internal, ideological battles than standing up for the priorities of working men and women.'
"Conservatives will always welcome people who care about their local area and we will always stand up for people in their local area."
The Labour leader of Ashfield District Council, Cheryl Butler, said the pair had let people down who voted for them by defecting.
Tennis: Boulter set for Miami Open debut
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Katie Boulter begins her Miami Open campaign later after coming through qualifying to make the main draw.
Boulter, 21, from Woodhouse Eaves, Leicestershire, faces the world number 61 Su-Wei Hsieh.
PCC opposes badger culling in Derbyshire
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
The Police and Crime Commissioner for Derbyshire has written to the government in support of vaccinating badgers to prevent the spread of tuberculosis instead of culling them.
It follows the government’s announcement that badgers may be culled in nine new counties in England, including Derbyshire.
Hardyal Dhindsa has concerns about the shooting of badgers in the Derbyshire countryside.
History of BCM and Boots in Nottingham
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
The company BCM - which has today announced 400 redundancies - was formed in 1981 as the manufacturing arm of Boots The Chemists. Previously called Boots Contract Manufacturing, it made healthcare and toiletry items for Boots stores throughout the UK.
Over the years Boots went through a lot of changes - first merging with Alliance UniChem and then Walgreens.
During this time BCM became a stand-alone business but it was still owned by Boots and made products for their stores.
Last year Boots sold BCM to the company Fareva.
A consultation into potential job losses at the Nottingham site will start on Monday and last until May.
Student rowing challenge for Sport Relief
Kevin Stanley
Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham
Dozens of pupils from the Bluecoat Beechdale Academy in Nottingham are attempting to row a total of 1,857 miles – the equivalent of a trip from Barcelona to Brussels and Amsterdam.
It’s all being done to raise money for BBC Sport Relief.
Student Rosie said: “Our teacher tried reverse psychology to get involved – he kept saying ‘you don’t have to do it’ – so eventually I felt really bad and decided to get do it.”
Horn honked at ambulance for 30 minutes
Paramedics were also "verbally abused" by the man in the altercation, the ambulance service said.Read more
High Court refuses planning permission appeal
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
The High Court has thrown out an appeal against a refused planning application to build 170 properties in Countesthorpe.
In November 2016 Blaby District Council refused permission for Catesby Estates to build on the land next to Leicester Road and Foston Road.
This decision was challenged at the High Court but that was thrown out. The judge said the developers case fell "well short" of convincing him that the council’s strategy for meeting the development needs of the district was out of date.
Hospital launch appeal for new i-MRI scanner
Tim Parker
BBC East Midlands Today reporter
I'm at the launch of the Nottingham Children’s Hospital big appeal for a new i-MRI scanner.
It's hoped to raise £2.8m for equipment that will better treat children with tumours.
Hundreds of jobs to go at former Boots' factory
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A total of 400 jobs are to go at Nottingham manufacturing firm BCM, the firm has said.
The factory, which makes health, beauty and toiletries for Boots, was sold to international manufacturer Fareva in November.
It has stood on the Boots site in Thane Road for the past 85 years.
The redundancies are part of a two-year plan to return the company to profit and will begin with 78 production roles being lost over the next six months.
The restructure will see the production of toiletries, haircare, perfumes, foods and biocides moved to other sites owned by Fareva.
BCM managing director Richard Whall said: “We have agreed a two-year plan with our owners and as part of that we, unfortunately, had to make some tough decisions to safeguard the long-term future of BCM here in Nottingham."
City council 'needs extra £15.5m' to fix roads
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Derby City Council has said it's spending an extra £3m on the maintenance of its roads and footpaths in the financial year 2018/19.
However the authority said this is just "slowing the network decline" and that £15.5m is needed to fix all the deterioration.
Figures published by the BBC yesterday put the B and C-roads owned by the city council as the eighth worst for a local authority in the UK.
Derby City Council said the amount of money the government spends on fixing motorways and trunk roads is almost 50 times more per kilometre than on local roads. It is urging a government review of this spending in the hope that local authorities can get a bigger share of the money for more minor roads.
Your photos: Swans on the move
BBC Weather Watchers
Excellent action shot, taken by Maggie T in Ruddington this morning.
Derby boxer Sandy Ryan has God Save The Queen on repeat
BBC Derby Sport
Derby boxer Sandy Ryan says she's been using the lyrics to God Save the Queen to motivate her for success at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast next month.
The 24-year-old light welterweight will step up for Team England at her first games - and says she is proud to represent her country.
She said: "In the last week I've been visualising standing on the podium. I've been listening to the national anthem every day.
"Today on the way to the gym I listened to it four times."
City taxi fleet safety questioned
Officials insist safety inspections are thorough after four unsafe taxis were taken off the road.Read more
Derbyshire Dales egg theft suspect identified
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A suspect has been identified by police after bird eggs were stolen from a nest at a quarry in the Derbyshire Dales.
Derbyshire Police's rural crime team put out a photo appeal after eggs disappeared from a site near Bakewell last week.
The force said the person was now "helping police with our enquiries". The nest did not belong to a bird of prey.
Mercia Marina celebrates its tenth anniversary
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
A Derbyshire marina is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year.
Mercia Marina, near Willington, was created when gravel from the site was quarried during construction of the A38.
The quarry was filled with water and stocked with fish. It now has about 260 residential boats and a population of 500.
Mike Coates (pictured), who's lived there since September 2009, said the spirit within the boating community was much better than on a housing estate.
The self-confessed quizzing and angling fan said: "There's something going on almost every night of the year."
Body found in Market Harborough
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A man's body has been found in a rear yard off Northampton Road in Market Harborough.
Police are at the scene but have said early inquiries indicate the death is "not suspicious".
Gang of youths 'throw bricks' and disrupt bus services
Derby Telegraph
A gang of youths were reportedly causing trouble in Duffield on Friday night, including disrupting bus services.
Your photos: Spring sunshine in Bakewell
BBC Weather Watchers
When you step outside and realise you forgot your sunglasses.
Charismatic Cloughie remembered on his birthday
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Happy birthday to Brian Clough - the legendary former Derby County and Nottingham Forest manager would have been 83 today.
Cloughie, arguably the most charismatic football manager of all time, died from cancer in 2004.
Here he is giving a fresh-faced John Motson a tough time in 1979.
Missing man 'may be on public transport'
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Police say they're increasingly concerned about a 27-year-old man who's gone missing from his home in The Meadows area.
John Newton was last seen in Kirkby-in-Ashfield at about 18:30 yesterday and the force have asked the public to look out for him - particularly on buses or trains.
JK Rowling says 'thank you' to Notts school
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
Harry Potter author JK Rowling has personally thanked a Nottinghamshire school for raising money for her charity.
Arnold Hill Academy, in Arnold, devoted part of World Book Day to bringing in donations for Lumos, which works to remove children from institutional care and put them back into families.
The writer tweeted at the school that their efforts would benefit some of the poorest children in the world.
The school replied to the tweet saying they were glad they could make a difference.
Angry driver beeps at emergency ambulance for 30 minutes
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
An irate driver spent 30 minutes sounding their horn at an ambulance that was blocking their way while medics dealt with an emergency yesterday.
East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) said paramedics were then verbally abused by the motorist when they returned to the vehicle.
The service said details of the altercation, which happened in Chesterfield, had been passed to its security team who would be investigating further.
In a tweet, EMAS said: "No matter how loudly you shout at our crews, how much you beep your horn, or how nasty the notes you leave on our windscreens, if we are treating a patient they will always come first."
Murder victim's brother doubts killer can change
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
The brother of a schoolgirl who was murdered in Beaumont Leys 27 years ago has vowed to stop her killer being released on parole.
Scott McIntyre said he didn't believe Raymond Varley, who raped and strangled 12-year-old Claire McIntyre at a flat in 1991, was capable of being reformed in prison.
He said: "If somebody does a crime for money, I believe they can change. But someone who can rape and murder a young child, there's obviously something in their brain that isn't right.
"Prison's not going to change that."
Mr McIntyre said the family had been told the parole hearing, originally set for 16 April, had been deferred to a later date.
Concern over age of Derby's taxi fleet
Gavin Bevis
BBC News
More than 80% of hackney carriages used in Derby are more than ten years old, it's been revealed.
There are nearly 300 of them used in the city at the moment, of which only 38 are less than a decade old.
Many councils stop taxis older than ten years being used and Derby City Council is consulting on introducing an age limit.
During the most recent round of spot checks by Derbyshire Police - which has previously described the fleet as "unacceptably poor" - four of five hackney carriage and private hire vehicles were found to have such serious defects, their licence was immediately suspended.
Baggy Shanker, cabinet member for governance at Derby City Council, said mandatory safety checks were carried out on the fleet every year, although the council is considering increasing that to every six months.
He said: "They do go through a rigorous inspection when the inspection is due. There are various test stations across the city and I'm sure none of these test stations would pass a vehicle that's not safe to be passed. I'm confident in the system."
Mr Shanker also said the council was working with police to try and prevent taxi drivers from avoiding spot checks when word gets round they are being carried out.