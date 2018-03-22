Latest updates: East Midlands Live

More than 80% of hackney carriages used in Derby are more than ten years old, it's been revealed.

There are nearly 300 of them used in the city at the moment, of which only 38 are less than a decade old.

Many councils stop taxis older than ten years being used and Derby City Council is consulting on introducing an age limit.

During the most recent round of spot checks by Derbyshire Police - which has previously described the fleet as "unacceptably poor" - four of five hackney carriage and private hire vehicles were found to have such serious defects, their licence was immediately suspended.

Baggy Shanker, cabinet member for governance at Derby City Council, said mandatory safety checks were carried out on the fleet every year, although the council is considering increasing that to every six months.

He said: "They do go through a rigorous inspection when the inspection is due. There are various test stations across the city and I'm sure none of these test stations would pass a vehicle that's not safe to be passed. I'm confident in the system."

Mr Shanker also said the council was working with police to try and prevent taxi drivers from avoiding spot checks when word gets round they are being carried out.