Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Summary
- Craig Keogh jailed for rape and murder of Jane Hings
- Keogh will serve at least 32 years for killing 72-year-old woman
- Mariam Moustafa: Italian authorities offer help
- Labour councillors defect to Conservatives
- Student demands compensation over strike action
- Apology to motorists after long delays in Nottingham
- Updates on Tuesday 20 March 2018
Live Reporting
By Maryam Qaiser and Amy Woodfield
All times stated are UK
Labour councillors defect to Tories
Chris Baron and Lee Anderson both blamed campaign group Momentum for their decision to quit.Read more
Our live coverage across the day
Dedicated live coverage for this region has now ended for Tuesday, but some news, sport and travel updates will continue to appear overnight.
East Midlands Live will return from 08:00 tomorrow morning.
More student doctors to train in Leicester
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
The University of Leicester will soon be able to train 49 extra student doctors.
In 2016 the Government announced it was going to expand undergraduate medical training by 1,500 places nationally.
Leicester was allocated 19 of those for students starting in September 2018.
That figure has been increased again for the following academic year with 30 additional places - that's 49 more student doctors than the university has now.
Police 'destroy' hundreds of weapons
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Police in Leicester have destroyed more then 200 confiscated knives.
Polluted site to be transformed
Maryam Qaiser
BBC News
The former Avenue Coking Works in Derbyshire, which was once one of the most polluted sites in Europe, is being transformed.
The site between Alfreton and Clay Cross was closed down more than 25 years ago.
Millions of pounds has been spent turning the once toxic wasteland into a country park and sports pitches.
Work has also begun on building 500 homes on the site.
Footage of rapist and murder's arrest
Man jailed for 72-year-old's rape murder
Craig Keogh is jailed for at least 32 years for raping and killing Jane Hings while high on cocaine.Read more
Jane Hings murder: Neighbours 'disgusted' at killing
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
People living in Fleckney have been reacting to the rape and murder of their neighbour Jane Hings.
The 72-year-old was raped and murdered by Craig Keogh in September last year.
Gritters out ahead of frost
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
It looks like it's going to be another chilly one tonight.
Jane Hings murder: Keogh claimed 'sex was consensual'
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Keogh was arrested for the murder of Jane Hings on 26 September last year - two days after her death.
The 26-year-old initially told detectives that he had recently met Jane and had been undertaking odd jobs for her.
He claimed that on the night of her death she had offered to pay him for sex and that it had been consensual.
He claimed that when he left the bungalow, Jane was alive but complaining of feeling unwell.
Selby struggles continue
Mike McCarthy
BBC Radio Leicester Sport
Leicester's Mark Selby looks to be struggling for form heading towards the World Championships.
The world number one defends his title in Sheffield next month but lost 6-3 to Ryan Day in the opening round at the Players Championship earlier.
Selby hasn't made a final since winning the International Championship in November.
A semi-final appearance at the World Grand Prix is his best performance in the nine tournaments he has entered since.
Watch: Killer caught on CCTV shortly after murdering woman
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
This CCTV footage shows Keogh in Fleckney with a black bin liner shortly after he murdered Jane Hings.
Police believe items belonging to Ms Hings were likely to be inside the bag.
Keogh took the items he stole from Jane to a pawnbrokers in Leicester where he received about £100.
Ms Hings' phone was also stolen by Keogh - this was found in a drain near a betting shop in Granby Street in Leicester.
CCTV footage shows a young person dropping the phone down the drain. He said Keogh approached him in the street with the phone and said “get that gone”.
Severe disruption: M69 Leicestershire northbound
M69 Leicestershire northbound severe disruption, near J1 for A5 Hinckley.
M69 Leicestershire - Slow traffic on M69 northbound near J1, A5 (Hinckley), because of a rolling road-block and emergency repairs.
Jane Hings 'would have suffered greatly' in attack
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Police have described what Keogh did to Jane Hings as a "terrifying attack on the frail woman".
Keogh entered Miss Hings' bungalow and attacked her before killing her, "almost certainly" - Leicestershire Police say - by suffocating her with her pillow.
Man murdered Jane Hings after getting high on cocaine
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Former factory worker Keogh raped and murdered Jane Hings (below) in the early hours of 24 September after getting high on cocaine on a night out.
A trial at Birmingham Crown Court heard Keogh raped Ms Hings twice before smothering her with a pillow and stealing her belongings.
The next day, he sold jewellery he had taken from her home and bought drinks and food for friends.
Mr Justice Jeremy Baker told Keogh he had shown no remorse and acted in a "callous" way after the killing.
The judge said: "The reason why you decided to kill Jane Hings was to prevent her from being able to identify you as the person responsible for having burgled her home and raped her.
"Bearing in mind what you had done, your conduct the next day [in selling the victim's jewellery and buying drinks for friends] was callous in the extreme."
BreakingMan jailed for rape and murder of Jane Hings
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Craig Keogh has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 32 years in jail for the rape and murder of 72-year-old Jane Hings at her home in Fleckney.
The 26-year-old has been sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court after being found guilty of murder, two counts of rape and burglary yesterday.
East Midlands pot holes compared
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Think pot holes are bad in your area? Well, apparently we're not doing too badly in the East Midlands.
In Leicestershire and Rutland the percentage of A-roads in need of maintenance were in the lowest 10 local authorities in the UK.
In Rutland, on average just 1.5% of A-roads were in a poor state of repair while the rate in Leicestershire is 1.6%.
By contrast, Nottingham has the seventh worst with a rate 11.6% of the city's A-roads in need of maintenance.
In Derby the problem seems to be with the B and C-roads. Derby City Council is the eighth worst local authority with 13% of minor roads needing maintenance.
The government said it was investing £6bn in improving local roads.
Apology to motorists after long delays
Maryam Qaiser
BBC News
Highways England has apologised to motorists in Nottingham who were delayed during this morning's rush-hour.
It said work to resurface the A52 overran because equipment had broken down.
The westbound carriageway was shut for several hours between the A60 and A453 causing lengthy delays across much of the city.
They said it needed to make sure the road was in a safe condition before being used.
It reopened shortly after 09:30.
Rugby: Genge set for Tigers return
Mike McCarthy
BBC Radio Leicester Sport
Leicester Tigers prop Ellis Genge is set to make his first appearance since December.
The 23-year-old England international needed shoulder surgery after Tigers' match at Wasps, but will be available for Sunday's return fixture in the Premiership.
MP welcomes defected councillors
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Mansfield MP Ben Bradley has welcomed the Conservative party's newest members in Nottinghamshire - former Labour councillors Lee Anderson and Chris Baron.
Mr Anderson is the former office manager for Ashfield's Labour MP Gloria De Piero.
In a statement she said: "If he has had a political change of heart and decided to leave the Labour Party and join the Conservatives, that's a matter entirely for him."
Severe accident: A6075 Nottinghamshire both ways
A6075 Nottinghamshire both ways severe accident, between Newark Road and Whinney Lane.
A6075 Nottinghamshire - A6075 Tuxford Road in Ollerton closed in both directions between the Newark Road junction and the Whinney Lane junction, because of an accident.
Mariam Moustafa: Italian authorities offer help
Maryam Qaiser
BBC News
The Italian Consul General in London says his government and authorities in Egypt are offering all possible help to shed light on the death of Mariam Moustafa in Nottingham.
The 18-year-old who had dual Italian-Egyptian nationality died last week, three weeks after being attacked in the city centre.
Massimiliano Mazzanti said: "It has become an international case, so naturally our general prosecutor will link with the UK authorities on the issue to try and get the elements they can to understand why this young girl was actually attacked and the reason behind the attack.
"We want to be sure such case will not go unpunished."
Nottinghamshire Police said they have identified six suspects they believe to be involved and say there is no evidence the attack was hate-related.
Bird eggs stolen from quarry nest
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Police are investigating the theft of bird eggs from a nest at a quarry near Bakewell.
A bird was seen sitting on a nest of eggs on 6 March but eight days later the nest was empty.
Derbyshire Police have not said what the bird is - only that it was not a raptor - but would like to speak to the man seen in these photos.
New memorial to honour Nottinghamshire war dead
Maryam Qaiser
BBC News
A war memorial will be built in Nottingham to remember those who died during the First World War.
Four designs have been put forward for the monument planned for the Victoria Embankment.
They will carry the names of all those from Nottinghamshire who died during the war.
The monument will be part of the 100 year centenary commemorations of the war which ended in 1918.
It is due to be formally launched on Armed Forces Day on Saturday 30 June.
Mullaney hopes for North response
Dave Bracegirdle
BBC Sport
North captain Steven Mullaney hopes to inspire a fightback when the ECB's North v South series resumes in Barbados.Read more
BreakingLabour councillors defect to Conservatives
Hugh Casswell
Political Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham
Two Labour councillors from Ashfield District Council have defected to the Conservatives - Lee Anderson and former council leader Chris Baron.
We will update you when we have more information.
Jane Hings murder: DNA linked Keogh to crime
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Craig Keogh is expected to be sentenced for the rape and murder of a 72-year-old woman in Fleckney later today after being found guilty at Birmingham Crown Court yesterday.
Police have revealed how they linked the 26-year-old to the crime with items found at Jane Hings' home.
A metal tongue bar was found at the house - this was taken for DNA testing and the results matched that of Keogh on the National DNA Database.
Another item found was a Gucci cap wedged between the head of the bed and wall.
This was also tested and showed DNA matching Keogh.
Keogh’s DNA was also found on Jane’s stolen wedding ring, which he had sold to a pawnbrokers in Leicester just hours after the murder.
Charity reports rise in hate crimes against children
Maryam Qaiser
BBC News
There has been a rise in hate crimes against children in the East Midlands according to police figures.
The NSPCC charity obtained figures from Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire and Derbyshire police forces, which showed there were 243 incidents recorded last year - compared to 152 the year before.
The charity said hate crimes reported had a racial, religious or faith-based element.
Here is a breakdown of the figures for the East Midlands:
Shirley Maginley, from the NSPCC, says some parents need to better educate their children on diversity.
She said: "Adults of course have a very important role to play in terms of being role models for children.
"But sadly that is not always the case as we know. This is why it is so important that young people have other means of reaching out and get that help, whether that is in schools or through our childline service."
Family concern for grave tribute restrictions
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A man from Derbyshire is calling for Duffield Parish Council to "respect their wishes" when it comes to decorating his sister's grave.
Toby Sturgess' said his sister Anna had a "bright personality" and decorating her grave at Duffield Cemetery reflected that.
But he said the fact that the parish council is considering enforcing a "two items only" rule on graves was causing a burden and an "extra stress" for the family.
Cath Gruber from the council said the rules have been in place for "many years" but recently haven't been enforced.
During a council review of the cemetery this was noted and the council has decided to tighten up on these rules and make them better known to the relatives of those buried there.
She apologised to the Sturgess family over the poor communication about what is and isn't allowed at the cemetery.
Coughlin to have surgery on shoulder
Nottinghamshire all-rounder Paul Coughlin will have an operation to repair his damaged right shoulder.Read more
A52 reopens but delays continue
Maryam Qaiser
BBC News
The A52 westbound between the A60 and A453 in Nottingham has reopened following resurfacing work.
There are still some delays.
Sunday Times names best places to live in East Midlands
Maryam Qaiser
BBC News
Three towns and villages in the East Midlands have been named in the top ten areas to live by The Sunday Times.
Fiskerton-cum-Morton in Nottinghamshire, Buxton in Derbyshire and Market Harborough in Leicestershire were all included in the Midlands list.
Fiskerton-cum-Morton was chosen for its "community spirit".
The newspaper said: "The residents, fed up with their poor reception, raised £100,000 and dug 12 miles of trenches to launch their own 1,000mbps broadband service."
Buxton was recognised for hosting films, concerts, plays and comedy as well as its countryside.
Market Harborough was acknowledged for its independent shops and its close location to London.
The newspaper said: "It’s not too close to London, but it’s near enough — an hour by train, or more than two by car — to suit the irregular (or dedicated) commuter."
Rise in hate crime against Leicesteshire children
Figures obtained by the NSPCC from Leicestershire Police show there were 100 hate crimes against children recorded across the county in the space of a year.
That's a 64% rise on the year before.
The NSPCC has described the increase in offences as 'heartbreaking'.
What a load of rubbish!
BBC Radio Leicester
More than 1,000 children are taking part in a joint litter pick across Leicester.
Fifteen schools have signed up to the Great British Spring Clean.
The litter pick is thought to be the biggest event of its kind in Great Britain.
At 14:00, the collected rubbish will be taken to Abbey Park to be sorted.
Have you seen Gibou Darboe?
Maryam Qaiser
BBC News
Officers are concerned for the safety of Gibou Darboe who has been reported missing from Clifton.
Nottinghamshire Police said the 15-year-old has been missing since about 16:00 on 11 March.
He was last seen wearing a black and red jumper, grey jacket and black trousers.
Long delays continue around Nottingham
Maryam Qaiser
BBC News
There are still "long delays" near the A52 in Nottingham because of resurfacing work.
Favoured flavours draw own festivals
Duncan Leatherdale
BBC News Online
The East Midlands is a haven for food lovers - and there are dozens of festivals which revere everything from apples to chocolate, all celebrated in this feature.
Melton Mowbray features prominently thanks to its four annual food festivals, including events dedicated entirely to cheese, pies and chocolate.
The Artisan Cheese Festival features more than 300 cheeses from 70 cheese makers from Britain and Ireland.
Meanwhile the Bramley Apple Festival in Southwell is about to mark its 25th anniversary.
Sadly the tree is dying from a fungal infection but that won't stop fans of the fruit from travelling across the globe to celebrate.
Big 50 Sofa Challenge: Sheffield to Hathersage
And they're off...
Crowds in Sheffield gave BBC Look North presenters Harry, Amy and Paul a cheer as they set off on day six of their Big 50 Sofa Challenge.
The trio will push and pull their famous red sofa from Sheffield to Hathersage today, totalling more than 11 miles on foot.
Why I take cannabis oil after my cancer
Resurfacing works causing delays in Nottingham
Maryam Qaiser
BBC News
This is why there are so many problems with traffic in Nottingham this morning...