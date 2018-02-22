East Mids landmarks

Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Thursday 22 February 2018

Live Reporting

By Calum McKenzie and Amy Woodfield

All times stated are UK

MP calls for switch in ambulance provider

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

A Nottinghamshire MP has suggested his constituents would be better served by not using East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS).

emas ambulance
BBC

In a Westminster Hall debate about the performance of EMAS, John Mann, the Bassetlaw MP, suggested that his constituency should use Yorkshire's emergency ambulances.

Mr Mann said it would be the "rational" decision.

"It makes no sense, no sense whatsover, to have this historic, arbitrary divide," he added.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service currently provides NHS 111 services in Bassetlaw.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel: Latest from the region's roads

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

Here's how it is looking on the highways of the East Midlands:

  • Very slow traffic on the A6097 in both directions around Kirk Hill, near East Bridgford, due to roadworks.
  • Watery Gate Lane in Thurlaston, Leicestershire remains closed for a sixth successive day due to flooding.
  • Slow traffic on the A38 Kingsway southbound in Derby around the Markeaton Island.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning: Welcome to today's live updates

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

Good morning and welcome along to Thursday across Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Rutland.

Amy Woodfield and I will be with you until later with the best of the region's news, sport, travel and weather.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top