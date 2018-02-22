Latest updates: East Midlands Live

A Nottinghamshire MP has suggested his constituents would be better served by not using East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS).

BBC

In a Westminster Hall debate about the performance of EMAS, John Mann, the Bassetlaw MP, suggested that his constituency should use Yorkshire's emergency ambulances.

Mr Mann said it would be the "rational" decision.

"It makes no sense, no sense whatsover, to have this historic, arbitrary divide," he added.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service currently provides NHS 111 services in Bassetlaw.