Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Tributes to teen stab death victim
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Tributes have been left to a 17-year-old boy, who died a week after being stabbed following a chase.
Lyrico Steede was attacked by a group in Stock Well, Bulwell, Nottingham, at about 19:30 GMT on 13 February.
He was taken to hospital and has since died. Police said his family is "devastated by this senseless murder".
Officers have launched a murder investigation and are appealing for anyone with information or any witnesses to contact them.
'You feel like you need to protect Elise'
Alistair Magowan
BBC Sport
After speed skater Elise Christie crashed out of the Winter Olympics, those closest to her relive the emotions they went through.Read more
Police probe into six-year-old's death
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
A six-year-old girl has died after being found unresponsive in a Nottinghamshire village.
Police said she was found at around 15:00 on Monday afternoon on Lincoln Road (pictured) in Tuxford.
She was taken to Sheffield Children's Hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after.
Inquiries into the death "are still ongoing," Nottinghamshire Police added.
