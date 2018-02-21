Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Tributes have been left to a 17-year-old boy, who died a week after being stabbed following a chase.

Lyrico Steede was attacked by a group in Stock Well, Bulwell, Nottingham, at about 19:30 GMT on 13 February.

He was taken to hospital and has since died. Police said his family is "devastated by this senseless murder".

Officers have launched a murder investigation and are appealing for anyone with information or any witnesses to contact them.