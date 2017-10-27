East Mids landmarks

Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Listen live to your BBC local radio station in Derbyshire,Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire.

Summary

  1. Live updates for Friday 27 October 2017

Live Reporting

By Amy Woodfield and Maryam Qaiser

All times stated are UK

Man injured in helicopter crash

Maryam Qaiser

BBC Local Live

A 57-year-old man was taken to hospital after a helicopter crashed in a field in Calverton.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to Salterford Lane just after 17:00 yesterday.

Calverton
Google

The man's injuries aren't thought to be serious but the crash has been referred to the Air Accident Investigation Branch.

Join us for today's live coverage

Maryam Qaiser

BBC Local Live

Good morning Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.

Amy Woodfield and I will be writing the updates on today's live page with all the latest news, sport, weather and travel.

If you'd like to get in touch with us, you can send an email, or use Facebook or Twitter.

