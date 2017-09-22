Latest updates: East Midlands Live
- Health workers 'could not have foreseen' Rachael Slack murder
- Man has leg amputated after Colwick gas blast
- Notts fire stations could lose night-time staff
- Tests for Derby taxi drivers scrapped
- Nottingham's 'keeper of clocks' retiring after 32 years
- New homeless centre opens in Leicester
Our live coverage across the day
Weather: Rainy night with fog expected
BBC Weather
It's expected to be a largely cloudy and misty night with patchy rain or drizzle throughout, and extensive fog over hills.
The increased cloud will make it feel milder than Thursday night with southerly winds also easing.
Nottingham scientists to lead multiple sclerosis study
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
Scientists in Nottingham are to lead a global trial to try to find the best way to treat people diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
The study, led by Dr Nikos Evangelou, will assess whether giving MS patients the strongest medication at the beginning of their illness, or waiting for the disease to progress first, is more effective.
Researchers plan to recruit 800 volunteers in the UK and US to take part in the five-year trial.
Foxes midfielder facing spell on sideline
BBC Leicester Sport
Leicester City midfielder Matty James has been ruled out for up to six weeks with an achilles strain.
The Foxes will also be without Robert Huth for tomorrow's match against Liverpool.
Lincoln City condemn attack on Mansfield bus
Rob Makepeace
BBC Radio Lincolnshire sport
Lincoln City said it is working with Lincolnshire Police to try to find the culprits behind the attack on Mansfield Town's team bus last Saturday.
The bus was targeted by what the Red Imps describe as "a small group of youths" at 16:15 on 23 September when it was at St Catherines, leaving the vehicle damaged and some club staff "distressed".
Mansfield won the match 1-0.
Leicestershire sign Hampshire opener Michael Carberry but Clint McKay leaves
BBC Sport
Leicestershire have signed former England opener Michael Carberry on a two-year contract.
The 36-year-old left-hander initially joined the club on loan from Hampshire last month for their final four Championship games of the season.
"We have been looking to add an experienced opener to our squad and Michael fits the bill," said chief executive Wasim Khan.
Meanwhile, fast bowler Clint McKay is leaving the club after three seasons.
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire southbound
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, between J22 for A50 and J21 for M69.
M1 Leicestershire - Queuing traffic on M1 southbound between J22, A50 (Coalville) and J21, M69 (Leicester), because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened.
Driver avoids serious injury in major M1 crash
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
Looks like someone had a lucky escape.
Football ban for supporter who attacked steward
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
An Oldham Athletic supporter has been banned from football matches for three years after running on the pitch and assaulting a steward during a match against Chesterfield.
Police said Daniel Fairbrother, from Oldham, was also fined £498 plus £300 costs, £100 in compensation and a £49 surcharge by magistrates for his actions at the Proact Stadium on 4 February.
Investigation launched following fire at high-rise flats
Maryam Qaiser
BBC Local Live
An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a high-rise block of flats in Leicester.
Firefighters were called to the Zenith Building on Colton Street at about 05:00 today.
This is the seventh time the fire service has been called to the building since the Grenfell Tower fire in London in June.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said the six previous fires at Zenith have all been identified as arson.
One lane closed on M1 due to overturned vehicle
Highways England
If you're experiencing problems on the northbound M1, this may be the reason.
An overturned vehicle has led to one lane being closed.
Rugby union: Cobden to start for Nottingham against Doncaster
BBC Sport
Joe Cobden has earned himself a place in the starting XV for Nottingham's clash with Doncaster in the English Championship tomorrow.
The long-serving back came off the bench to help the green and whites to a 33-31 win over London Scottish last week.
Wasps loanee Will Stuart comes in at prop, while back-rower Josh Poullet also makes the side.
Man jailed over fatal crash
Neil Heath
BBC News Online
A man has been jailed for two years for causing death by dangerous driving following a crash in which his passenger died.
Benjamin Hughes, 24, of Nottingham Road, Lowdham, pleading guilty in August to causing death by dangerous driving and driving with alcohol over the prescribed limit.
Dominique Wright, 23, from Lincolnshire, was in the vehicle which crashed in Southwell Road, between High Cross and Thurgarton Village on 30 October.
She died at the scene.
At Nottingham Crown Court earlier, Hughes has also been disqualified from driving for four years.
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J31 for A57 Sheffield and J30 for A616.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M1 southbound between J31, A57 (Sheffield) and J30, A616 (Worksop), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, at J28 for A38 Alfreton.
M1 Derbyshire - Heavy traffic on M1 northbound at J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of an earlier overturned vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J27, A608 (Hucknall).
Teenager pleads not guilty to Victoria Park attack
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
A 17-year-old boy has denied the rape and attempted murder of a woman who was found in Leicester's Victoria Park with life-threatening injuries.
The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, will face trial in December after pleading not guilty to two counts of rape and one count of attempted murder at Leicester Crown Court.
He also denied robbing the woman on 3 July.
The victim, who had suffered severe head injuries, was found near recycling bins in Leicester's Victoria Park in the early hours of 4 July.
Judge Nicholas Dean QC remanded the boy in custody until a pre-trial hearing in November.
The trial, due to last for seven days, is expected to begin on 4 December and be presided over by a High Court judge.
British Geological Survey seeks answers on future of EU staff
East Midlands Today
As Theresa May prepares to make a landmark speech on Brexit, an East Midlands organisation that employs dozens of European workers has demanded a swift decision on what life will be like after leaving the EU.
The British Geological Survey, based in Keyworth, says 50 of its 630 staff are European and need to know their future is secure in this country.
The company also receives around 5% of its funding from European grants.
Green light for plans to cut night-time staff at fire stations
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
Plans for a fire service shake-up that would see two Notts fire stations lose their full-time night staff are to be put out to a public consultation.
The money-saving move would see two of three stations in Ashfield, Retford and Worksop move to a new staffing system in which they're covered by on-call retained firefighters through the evening and overnight.
The proposals were given the green light for a wider consultation at a meeting of the city and county's fire authority earlier.
Notts Fire and Rescue Service needs to find savings of £3.4m over the next three years. The staffing switch would save each station an estimated £500,000 each year.
Radio reporter gets involved with the rock scene
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
Ever heard of rock painting? It's an increasingly popular pastime which involves people painting pictures and positive messages on stones and leaving them in parks for others to discover.
BBC Radio Derby's Heidi Booth painted a couple of her own and left them in Hilton's Memorial Park along with a cheery message asking whoever found them to post them on Facebook.
And that's exactly what Hannah Tipping did when the rocks were found by her young daughter Georgina.
You can find out more on the local rock painting scene at the Derbyshire Rocks Facebook page.
Pupil extends stay at private school after 'life-changing' TV swap
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
A Derby teenager who was handed a scholarship at a top private school after taking part in a television documentary is to stay on for another two years.
Brett Riley swapped state-run The Bemrose School in Derby for Warminster School in Wiltshire for the ITV programme School Swap: The Class Divide in 2015.
He impressed school staff so much during his time there, he was awarded a full scholarship.
Two years on, the 16-year-old has signed up for the school's sixth form after recording a decent set of GCSE results.
His place will be funded by an education foundation that awards grants to worthy individuals.
The rugby enthusiast said: “Derby will always be my home and I miss my family and girlfriend. But I know I’m so lucky to have been given this chance.
"I often think about being picked for the TV programme and I know it was a life-changing moment.”
Nottingham Trent University picks up national award
Liam Barnes
BBC News Online
It's that time of year again with students coming into halls and returning to their studies, and for Nottingham Trent University there's another cause for celebration.
The institution has been named as the modern university of the year in The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2018.
It's also moved up to 47th place in the guide's ranking of the UK's best universities.
Loughborough University, which has climbed to be rated seventh-best nationally, was runner-up to Lancaster University for the title of University of the Year and comes top in the East Midlands, while the University of Nottingham is ranked 18th across the UK.
Alastair McCall, editor of The Sunday Times Good University Guide, said Nottingham Trent had had an "exceptional year", and received "outstanding scores" in the National Student Survey.
Listen: Rams boss on signing free agent Ledley
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
Derby County manager Gary Rowett says the Rams had plenty of competition to clinch the signing of midfielder Joe Ledley earlier this week.
You can listen to his pre-match interview ahead of tomorrow's Birmingham City game below.
Northants win puts pressure on Notts
Roads closed after 'serious' accident
Liam Barnes
BBC News Online
Two roads in Mansfield Woodhouse have been closed after a crash described by police as "serious" this morning.
Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to Peafield Lane at about 07:50.
One car was involved, and Peafield Lane and Forest Road remain closed in both directions.
Footballer's wife defended over ribbon-cutting honour
One of our Facebook followers was unhappy about the choice of Rebekah Vardy to cut the ribbon on The Bridge's new homeless centre in Leicester.
Hugh Williamson posted: "Couldn't they get someone who actually means something?"
Anish Patel responded: "It's not about who you are, it's about what you do and Rebekah does a fair bit for charity, so see no reason why she wouldn't be chosen to open this home."
Join the debate here.
Tigers name team to take on Harlequins
BBC Sport
Leicester finally got their season off the ground last weekend with a win against Gloucester, and the Tigers should have their tails up for the trip to London to play Harlequins tomorrow.
They've just announced their line-up to play at The Stoop, which doesn't feature any of their trio of new signings.
Maths and English tests for cabbies 'were unnecessary'
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
Derby City Council is scrapping mandatory English, maths and IT tests for taxi drivers following complaints they were too difficult.
Labour councillor Shiraz Khan said: "They do a knowledge test, they do a driving test. We might as well tell them you need a degree from Oxford to become a taxi driver.
"It just makes a mockery of what we're trying to do."
However, Conservative councillor Chris Poulter argued there was a case for retaining the tests, which were introduced by the Labour-led authority in November to improve public safety.
He said: "They may have been driving for years, they may have had no concerns raised against them, but I still think it's appropriate for a driver to be able to speak, communicate, add up and find their way around."
Watch: Old hall to reopen as wedding venue
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
Say goodbye to Braunstone Hall and hello to Winstanley House.
The 18th Century building, which lay empty for 20 years after closing as a school in 1996, has been given a refurbishment by its new owners and is due to reopen as a luxury wedding venue later this year.
Weather Watchers: Mist and sun for Friday morning
BBC Weather Watchers
It's not quite warm enough to call it an Indian summer, but the weather's definitely a lot brighter and lighter as we come to the end of the week.
David e took this lovely shot of the mist disappearing into the sun in Budby this morning, and it was a similar picture for Wendy Scott over in Hathersage.
Cup Cake Steve's also been out and about in the sun, taking this photo of a colourful Abbey Park in Leicester.
Health workers 'could not have foreseen' Rachael Slack murder
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
A report into the care given to a man who murdered his pregnant ex-partner and their two-year old son in Derbyshire has found mental health services could not have predicted or prevented their deaths.
Andrew Cairns stabbed Rachael Slack and their son Auden to death at their home in Holbrook in 2010 before killing himself.
The independent investigation report, commissioned by NHS England, said Mr Cairns had made threats to kill Rachael and was known to be suffering from depression and a potential personality disorder.
It said services should have worked closer together and it could have been predicted Mr Cairns would harm himself "in the throes of a crisis" but stops short of suggesting health workers could have known he would attack Ms Slack.
A serious case review in 2014 also concluded authorities could not have prevented the killings.
Man has leg amputated after gas blast
