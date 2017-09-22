Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Derby City Council is scrapping mandatory English, maths and IT tests for taxi drivers following complaints they were too difficult.

Labour councillor Shiraz Khan said: "They do a knowledge test, they do a driving test. We might as well tell them you need a degree from Oxford to become a taxi driver.

"It just makes a mockery of what we're trying to do."

Google

However, Conservative councillor Chris Poulter argued there was a case for retaining the tests, which were introduced by the Labour-led authority in November to improve public safety.

He said: "They may have been driving for years, they may have had no concerns raised against them, but I still think it's appropriate for a driver to be able to speak, communicate, add up and find their way around."