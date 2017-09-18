Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Summary
- Body found in Chesterfield house
- Boys arrested in murder investigation
- Fire destroys old leisure centre
- Live updates for Monday 18 September 2017
By Amy Woodfield and Maryam Qaiser
Rams suffer heavy defeat
BBC Derby Sport
Derby County need to pick themselves up after losing 4-1 at Bristol City over the weekend.
Manager Gary Rowett said there could be big changes before the game against Birmingham City next Saturday.
In the Women's Northern Premier division, Derby County were also beaten by Huddersfield 1-0.
Train carriage dedicated to WW1 rail staff
Maryam Qaiser
BBC Local Live
A restored Victorian train carriage has been dedicated to the memory of rail staff who served in World War One.
The 1888 carriage - the oldest owned by the Great Central Railway Nottingham heritage group - has been brought back to its former glory over 16 years.
More than 10,000 GCR staff - a third of the total - served in the armed forces and more than 1,300 were killed.
Plaques will be fitted to the carriage, which will have a permanent home at a museum being built near Leicester.
Runners turn out for attack victims
Watch: East Midlands weather forecast
Rich Davis
BBC Weather presenter
Here's how the weather is shaping up this Monday morning.
School closed after fire destroys old leisure centre
Maryam Qaiser
BBC Local Live
Newark Academy will be closed today after a fire which destroyed a nearby former leisure centre.
About 50 firefighters were called to the Grove Leisure Centre in Balderton on Friday evening.
Although the school - which is next to the centre - hasn't been damaged it will stay closed to allow site safety work.
Severe accident: M69 Leicestershire northbound
M69 Leicestershire northbound severe accident, at M1 J21.
M69 Leicestershire - M69 exit slip road to M1 Southbound partially blocked and slow traffic northbound at M1 J21, Leicester, because of an accident involving two cars.
Travel: Updates from across the region
Maryam Qaiser
BBC Local Live
Boys arrested in murder investigation
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Four teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in his 60s.
The man was injured on 2 September in the King Street area of Leicester however police were only made aware of it on Tuesday last week. The man then died on Friday morning.
Police have said a post mortem examination has been carried out and enquiries are continuing into the cause of death.
Three 14-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy are in police custody.
MP quits Twitter over election campaign abuse
BBC Radio 5 live
A BBC survey of MPs has found the overwhelming majority received some form of abuse - verbal, online, physical or damage to property – during the 2017 General Election campaign.
Of the 113 MPs who responded to the survey, 87% said they had suffered some form of abuse.
Ben Bradley, Mansfield's first Conservative MP, said he has stopped using Twitter because of abuse and increased security at his home.
Body found in Chesterfield house
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Police are investigating the death of a man in Chesterfield after a body was found at a house in Chitern Close yesterday.
He was found by paramedics who then called the police just after 07:00.
They would like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious at the house.
