The Metropolitan Police have asked the government to extend funding for the inquiry into missing Leicestershire girl, Madeleine McCann. More than £11m has already been spent on Operation Grange but money is only in place until the end of September. The Home Office confirmed the application would be considered. Madeleine, whose parents Kate and Gerry are from Rothley, disappeared from her family's holiday apartment in Praia da Luz in Portugal in May 2007, aged three.
Madeleine McCann: Police request funding for inquiry
