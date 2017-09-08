East Mids landmarks

Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Summary

  1. Live updates for Friday 8 September 2017

By Dave Wade and Liam Barnes

Madeleine McCann: Police request funding for inquiry

Dave Wade

BBC Local Live

The Metropolitan Police have asked the government to extend funding for the inquiry into missing Leicestershire girl, Madeleine McCann.

More than £11m has already been spent on Operation Grange but money is only in place until the end of September.

The Home Office confirmed the application would be considered.

Madeleine, whose parents Kate and Gerry are from Rothley, disappeared from her family's holiday apartment in Praia da Luz in Portugal in May 2007, aged three.

Travel: Latest on East Midlands' roads

Dave Wade

BBC Local Live

  • There's heavy traffic on the A46 southbound between the junctions with the A1133 and the A1 at Newark
  • The A38 northbound is slow at the A50 junction near Derby

Join us for today's live coverage

Dave Wade

BBC Local Live

Good morning Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.

Liam Barnes and I will be writing the updates on today's live page with all the latest news, sport, weather and travel.

If you'd like to get in touch with us, you can send an email, or use Facebook or Twitter.

