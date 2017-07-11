Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Summary
- Live updates for Tuesday 11 July 2017
- Body found in search for missing 12-year-old
- Alarm was raised on Monday evening after reports a boy had fallen into the River Trent
- Hundreds of people helped search for Owen Jenkins around Beeston Marina
- Death will hit 'close-knit community'
- News, sport, travel and weather updates will resume at 08:00 Wednesday
Syria-bound man jailed for terror offence
Police say Mudassir Hussain's family may have saved his life by raising concerns about his plans.Read more
River death boy, 12, was 'hero'
Eyewitnesses say Owen Jenkins fell into the River Trent while trying to save a girl.Read more
Owen Jenkins: Tribute from fire service
Bryn Coleman from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue said crews were deeply saddened by the 12-year-old's death.
Wistow maze: Can you deduce the design?
Maryam Qaiser
BBC Local Live
Can you solve the mystery of the amazing Wistow maze?
The maze in Leicestershire, which is 20 times bigger than the one at Hampton Court, changes its design every year.
It has a unique design with three miles of pathways across eight acres.
It will open to the public later this month.
Weather: Heavy rain to continue
Sara Blizzard
BBC Weather
This evening will see heavy bursts of rain, which will ease overnight but it will remain cloudy.
It will feel mild with temperatures reaching 12C (54F).
Tomorrow will be a cloudy start to the day but it will brighten up.
There will be some light winds and sunny spells with temperatures reaching 20C (68 F).
Owen Jenkins: Parents tribute to their 'champion'
Heather Burman
Journalist, BBC News Online
The parents of Owen Jenkins, who died after falling into water near Beeston Marina, have paid tribute to their "amazing son".
Nicola and Gary Jenkins said: "Our little boy, our English rose, our champion will be missed and never forgotten.
"We wish to thank all of the emergency services, who have been amazing, and all of the people that helped to look for Owen.
"Thank you for your support."
Nottinghamshire Police said the family has asked for privacy at this difficult time.
Car head rests 'thrown at police' during chase
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
A 21-year-old passenger has been accused of throwing head rests at police cars during a chase through South Derbyshire in the early hours of Wednesday.
The pursuit had begun in Wilmorton and continued through Castle Donington and Swadlincote before the car was stopped near Calke Abbey using a stinger device.
The 17-year-old driver has been charged with driving without a licence, failing to stop and dangerous driving.
The passenger has been charged with causing a danger to road users.
Green light for Derbyshire whisky distillery
Wesley Mallin
Reporter, BBC Radio Derby
Derbyshire's first whisky distillery has been given the go-ahead by Amber Valley Borough Council.
White Peak Distillery will be based inside the industrial units at Derwent Works in Ambergate and could be producing whisky by the end of the year.
The spirit will take at least three years to age, so in the meantime they'll be making gin.
Sun helps nettles and Himalayan balsam grow
Marcus Alton
Reporter, Radio Nottingham
Check out these amazing pictures of Pit Lane Park near Stapleford.
It was a cracking weekend weather-wise, and if you're green-fingered you've probably spent a fair bit of time out in the garden.
You may have spotted one or two giant weeds, which have been growing thick and fast around Nottinghamshire.
Gardening expert Guy Stephenson, showed me around.
He said a mix of strong sun and spots of heavy rain meant weeds such as nettles and Himalayan balsam have become much bigger than normal.
Traffic barriers to be installed around Trent Bridge ground
Maryam Qaiser
BBC Local Live
Traffic barriers will be installed on Bridgford Road and Radcliffe Road in West Bridgford ahead of the cricket matches this month.
Nottinghamshire County Council said the barriers will reduce the width of the road slightly but it will aim to keep people walking on the pavements safer.
Paul Mckay, service director covering public protection at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “In line with other national events and following advice from central government to Nottinghamshire Police, we are carrying out these measures due to the large numbers of people expected on pavements around the cricket ground during forthcoming events and these barriers will also help guide pedestrians away from the busy roads.
“There is no specific intelligence on any possible forthcoming threat – this is a precautionary measure.
“This type of measure is becoming standard across the country at all major events as we have seen at Lord’s, Wimbledon and Glastonbury recently.”
Rams to face Eustace's Harriers in friendly
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
Derby County play their first pre-season friendly tonight at Kidderminster Harriers - managed by former Rams midfielder John Eustace.
The game - which kicks off at Aggborough at 19:45 - will be followed by a trip to Moss Rose to play Macclesfield on Saturday.
Derby terrorist handed five-year jail sentence
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
A Derby man has been jailed for five years and three months after travelling to Turkey to try to join so-called Islamic State.
Mudassir Hussain, 31, from Gladstone Street, was detained in Turkey, brought back to the UK and arrested at Heathrow Airport in January.
He pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court today to preparing acts of terrorism.
Det Ch Supt Clive Wain, head of the North East Counter Terrorism Unit, said: "By pleading guilty Hussain has admitted his intention was to take part in the conflict in Syria and was aware that he may be killed.
"We were not aware of Hussain’s intentions prior to him travelling and therefore by the time we intervened he had already committed an offence.
"However by reporting their concerns Hussain’s family may well have saved lives, including his own."
Your tributes for Owen Jenkins
Many of you have left tributes on Facebook for Owen Jenkins.
Ann Haig said: "So sad thoughts are with his family, a terrible tragedy, RIP"
Bill Richardson said: "My prayers and thoughts go out to his family and friends so sad."
Tracie Perrin said: "Such terrible news. Deepest sympathy goes to his family and friends."
Owen Jenkins an 'enthusiastic and gregarious young man'
Maryam Qaiser
BBC Local Live
The school where Owen Jenkins was a pupil has paid tribute to the "popular student".
Year Seven pupils and staff at Chilwell School have started a tribute board for the 12-year-old, who died after falling into the River Trent yesterday.
'Civil War' cannon ball found in vegetable patch set to be auctioned
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
Cannon balls, human toe bones and belt buckles are among a collection of historical oddities dug up in gardens in Leicestershire set to go under the hammer.
The items have been found in gardens in the Lutterworth area over the past four decades and are being auctioned in Derbyshire later this month.
Auctioneer Charles Hanson said it was possible an iron cannon ball from the collection may have been used in the Battle of Naseby - one of the most brutal clashes of the English Civil War.
He said: "We understand it was discovered by someone clearing their vegetable patch in Lutterworth.
"The weapon has been confirmed by Leicestershire Museums and Art Gallery as being an iron cannon ball similar to ones found not too far away in Naseby.
"All of the items date back to the 1600s and it is extraordinary to think people found them in their gardens.
"We do not know whether the toe bones were those of a soldier slain in battle but when you look at the other remnants of war, it is hard not to let your imagination run away with you."
Badgers 'illegally killed' on estate
Owen Jenkins: Pictures released by rugby club
Maryam Qaiser
BBC Local Live
Pictures of Owen Jenkins, 12, have been released by Nottingham Casuals RFC, the club where he played from the age of seven.
Owen died after he fell into the water near Beeston Marina while trying to save a friend yesterday.
The club and his family have paid tribute to the "hero" youngster, who was loved by many.
Killed schoolgirl 'beautiful inside and out'
A few of you have posted comments on Facebook after a family paid tribute to 14-year-old Holly Brown, who died in Friday's school minibus crash.
Lynne Land wrote: "A total tragedy, how her family must be feeling I just cannot imagine."
Anne Wagg posted: "Beautiful girl inside and out. So so sad."
Owen Jenkins: Flowers laid and book of condolence opened
Maryam Qaiser
BBC Local Live
Flowers have been laid for Owen Jenkins who died after falling into water near Beeston Marina.
It was understood Owen went into the water to rescue someone who had got into difficulty.
The emergency services were called at about 18:00 and police said a body was found in the water at about 22:00 on Monday.
A book of condolence has been opened and placed in the Canalside Heritage Centre, near the marina, in memory of the 12-year-old.
Owen Jenkins hailed as 'hero' by family
Maryam Qaiser
BBC Local Live
The family of 12-year-old Owen Jenkins have said he was a "hero".
He died after falling into water near Beeston Marina - he was thought to be trying to help a struggling friend.
Owen's great aunt, Liz Ryan, said the youngster was a "loving, kind, considerate and well mannered lad".
She said: "He went in the water to save a girl and help her get out, and he couldn't swim much himself.
"Last night everybody was there... the saddest part was we were told we all had to go because the light was going, the police said they had to just put the helicopters up with the infrared.
"Then in the next breath he came and said they had found him, and he wasn't far."
Liz said Owen's mother Nicola and father Gary were devastated and it had been "horrendous" for the family.
Nottinghamshire Police said specialist boat rescue crews were called to a stretch of the river near Beeston Marina at about 18:00 on Monday.
A body was discovered in the water at about 22:00 after a major search.
Badgers 'illegally killed' on estate
Secret footage claims to show badgers caught in snares and shot on a Peak District shooting estate.Read more
River death boy 'rescued little girl'
Dave Wade
BBC Local Live
John lives on a barge and moored in Beeston yesterday. He said the weir near the marina can look deceptively safe when it's dry.
He told me what he saw and what he's heard about the tragedy which unfolded yesterday.
Rugby club tribute to Owen Jenkins
Maryam Qaiser
BBC Local Live
The club where Owen Jenkins, 12, played rugby has paid tribute to him.
A body was found last night after a massive search for Owen after he fell into the water near Beeston Marina.
Listen: Kellogg sad about end of National Badminton League
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
Derby badminton star Donna Kellogg says she's disappointed about the demise of the National Badminton League.
The competition - won by Kellogg's Team Derby in 2015 - is ending after three seasons due to a lack of funding.
Bowler hit by ball 'lucky' to escape serious injury
Charlie Slater
BBC Radio Nottingham sports reporter
Nottinghamshire quick bowler Luke Fletcher say he feels "lucky" that his injury wasn't worse.
The 28-year-old was part of a horrific incident on 8 June when he was hit on the head by a ball travelling at full speed off a bat at near point blank range.
Fletcher isn’t expected to feature for a week or two because of concussion protocol.
Missing 16-year-old returns home
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
Police say a 16-year-old from Derbyshire who's been missing for nearly a week has returned home and is safe.
Amanuel Liben vanished from his home in Chesterfield on 4 July but returned last night.
Beeston Marina death 'in everybody's thoughts'
Dave Wade
BBC Local Live
This is Stewart Craven, who's chairman of the Canalside Heritage Centre at Beeston Lock - right beside the spot where Owen Jenkins entered the water last night.
He told me the story of Annie Shaw, a young girl who drowned at the same spot in the 1930s and for whom a memorial stands in the grounds of the centre.
He said the recently restored cottages (below) will be open as normal today as a meeting place for people to gather and reflect on what has happened.
"It's going to be a very sombre day. It's in everybody's thoughts," he said.
Delays with tram service after pedestrian hit
Maryam Qaiser
BBC Local Live
There will be some delays with trams services between Nottingham Royal Centre and Nottingham Train Station.
A pedestrian was hit by a tram in Nottingham Old Market Square this morning, Nottinghamshire Police said.
He's not thought to have suffered serious injuries.
Young Foxes star linked with move away
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
Today's BBC Sport football gossip column includes speculation about the future of Leicester City's young winger Demarai Gray - apparently some top clubs are after him.
Man arrested in connection with Hyson Green death
Maryam Qaiser
BBC Local Live
A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man following an assault in Hyson Green.
He was initially arrested in connection with a separate incident at a store in Top Valley and remains in police custody
A 40-year-old man died yesterday in hospital after suffering a serious head injury following a dispute early on Sunday morning.
Woman appointed as first Bishop of Loughborough
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
Downing Street has confirmed a second bishop for the Leicester Diocese.
The Rev Canon Dr Guli Francis-Dehqani will be known as the Bishop of Loughborough.
The Iranian-born mother-of-three will take a full role in the work of the church across Leicestershire but will also focus on supporting black, Asian and minority ethnic clergy in the county.
She'll be consecrated by the Archbishop of Canterbury in November.
"Guli’s rich understanding of the world Church, together with her experience of training and pastoral work in the UK, will be a huge asset to our diocese,” said the Bishop of Leicester, Martyn Snow.
Beeston Marina: Candles to be lit in memory of Owen Jenkins
Maryam Qaiser
BBC Local Live
People have been invited to light a candle in memory of Owen Jenkins who fell into the water at Beeston Marina.
Derby City Council finances criticised by auditors
Gavin Bevis
BBC Local Live
Derby City Council has been told it's not making enough progress in sorting out its finances.
In September, the authority was criticised by auditors for its record-keeping and the way it values its own buildings.
Now the same auditors say improvements have not been made quickly enough and have written to the government to voice their concerns.
They have also asked the authority to deliver an action plan by next week setting out how it intends to tackle the outstanding weaknesses.
The council told the BBC it had already made a "significant" number of changes.
Pedestrian hit by a tram
Maryam Qaiser
BBC Local Live
A man was hit by a tram in Nottingham Old Market Square this morning at about 08:55.
A spokesman from Nottinghamshire Police said: "Officers were called to a report of a collision between a tram and a male pedestrian.
"The man's injuries are not believed to be serious."
There is no tram service between The Royal Centre in Nottingham and Nottingham Train Station.