Our live coverage

Regular live coverage on this page has ended for the day, but breaking news, sport and travel updates will continue appear through the night.

East Midlands Live returns from 08:00 on Wednesday.

Owen Jenkins: Tribute from fire service

Bryn Coleman from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue said crews were deeply saddened by the 12-year-old's death.

Wistow maze: Can you deduce the design?

Maryam Qaiser

BBC Local Live

Can you solve the mystery of the amazing Wistow maze?

The maze in Leicestershire, which is 20 times bigger than the one at Hampton Court, changes its design every year.

It has a unique design with three miles of pathways across eight acres.

View more on twitter

It will open to the public later this month.

Weather: Heavy rain to continue

Sara Blizzard

BBC Weather

This evening will see heavy bursts of rain, which will ease overnight but it will remain cloudy.

It will feel mild with temperatures reaching 12C (54F).

Hot weather
BBC

Tomorrow will be a cloudy start to the day but it will brighten up.

There will be some light winds and sunny spells with temperatures reaching 20C (68 F).

Owen Jenkins: Parents tribute to their 'champion'

Heather Burman

Journalist, BBC News Online

The parents of Owen Jenkins, who died after falling into water near Beeston Marina, have paid tribute to their "amazing son".

Nicola and Gary Jenkins said: "Our little boy, our English rose, our champion will be missed and never forgotten.

"We wish to thank all of the emergency services, who have been amazing, and all of the people that helped to look for Owen.

"Thank you for your support."

Nottinghamshire Police said the family has asked for privacy at this difficult time.

Owen Jenkins
Family handout
Car head rests 'thrown at police' during chase

Gavin Bevis

BBC Local Live

A 21-year-old passenger has been accused of throwing head rests at police cars during a chase through South Derbyshire in the early hours of Wednesday.

The pursuit had begun in Wilmorton and continued through Castle Donington and Swadlincote before the car was stopped near Calke Abbey using a stinger device.

A514 near Calke Abbey
Google

The 17-year-old driver has been charged with driving without a licence, failing to stop and dangerous driving.

The passenger has been charged with causing a danger to road users.

Green light for Derbyshire whisky distillery

Wesley Mallin

Reporter, BBC Radio Derby

Derbyshire's first whisky distillery has been given the go-ahead by Amber Valley Borough Council.

White Peak Distillery will be based inside the industrial units at Derwent Works in Ambergate and could be producing whisky by the end of the year.

The spirit will take at least three years to age, so in the meantime they'll be making gin.

Sun helps nettles and Himalayan balsam grow

Marcus Alton

Reporter, Radio Nottingham

Check out these amazing pictures of Pit Lane Park near Stapleford.

It was a cracking weekend weather-wise, and if you're green-fingered you've probably spent a fair bit of time out in the garden.

You may have spotted one or two giant weeds, which have been growing thick and fast around Nottinghamshire.

Pit lane park trowell
BBC

Gardening expert Guy Stephenson, showed me around.

He said a mix of strong sun and spots of heavy rain meant weeds such as nettles and Himalayan balsam have become much bigger than normal.

Pit lane park Trowell
BBC
Traffic barriers to be installed around Trent Bridge ground

Maryam Qaiser

BBC Local Live

Traffic barriers will be installed on Bridgford Road and Radcliffe Road in West Bridgford ahead of the cricket matches this month.

Nottinghamshire County Council said the barriers will reduce the width of the road slightly but it will aim to keep people walking on the pavements safer.

Barriers to go in West Bridgford
Google

Paul Mckay, service director covering public protection at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “In line with other national events and following advice from central government to Nottinghamshire Police, we are carrying out these measures due to the large numbers of people expected on pavements around the cricket ground during forthcoming events and these barriers will also help guide pedestrians away from the busy roads.

“There is no specific intelligence on any possible forthcoming threat – this is a precautionary measure.

“This type of measure is becoming standard across the country at all major events as we have seen at Lord’s, Wimbledon and Glastonbury recently.”

Rams to face Eustace's Harriers in friendly

Gavin Bevis

BBC Local Live

Derby County play their first pre-season friendly tonight at Kidderminster Harriers - managed by former Rams midfielder John Eustace.

The game - which kicks off at Aggborough at 19:45 - will be followed by a trip to Moss Rose to play Macclesfield on Saturday.

John Eustace
Getty Images
Derby terrorist handed five-year jail sentence

Gavin Bevis

BBC Local Live

A Derby man has been jailed for five years and three months after travelling to Turkey to try to join so-called Islamic State.

Mudassir Hussain, 31, from Gladstone Street, was detained in Turkey, brought back to the UK and arrested at Heathrow Airport in January.

He pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court today to preparing acts of terrorism.

Mudassir Hussain
North East Counter Terrorism Unit

Det Ch Supt Clive Wain, head of the North East Counter Terrorism Unit, said: "By pleading guilty Hussain has admitted his intention was to take part in the conflict in Syria and was aware that he may be killed.　

"We were not aware of Hussain’s intentions prior to him travelling and therefore by the time we intervened he had already committed an offence.

"However by reporting their concerns Hussain’s family may well have saved lives, including his own."

Your tributes for Owen Jenkins

Facebook

Many of you have left tributes on Facebook for Owen Jenkins.

Ann Haig said: "So sad thoughts are with his family, a terrible tragedy, RIP"

Bill Richardson said: "My prayers and thoughts go out to his family and friends so sad."

Tracie Perrin said: "Such terrible news. Deepest sympathy goes to his family and friends."

Owen Jenkins has died after falling
Nottingham Casuals RFC
Owen Jenkins an 'enthusiastic and gregarious young man'

Maryam Qaiser

BBC Local Live

The school where Owen Jenkins was a pupil has paid tribute to the "popular student".

Year Seven pupils and staff at Chilwell School have started a tribute board for the 12-year-old, who died after falling into the River Trent yesterday.

Owen Jenkins
Nottingham Casuals RFC

He was an enthusiastic and gregarious young man. He was an exceptional sports man and we recently celebrated his success from sports day, when he broke several long standing school records; most notably the 200m. Owen was a key member of our community and we are heartbroken at his loss. He was honourable, generous of spirit and frequently put the concern of others before his own. He respected everybody equally. Our thoughts are very much with Owen’s immediate family during this difficult time."

Ian BrierlyHeadteacher
'Civil War' cannon ball found in vegetable patch set to be auctioned

Gavin Bevis

BBC Local Live

Cannon balls, human toe bones and belt buckles are among a collection of historical oddities dug up in gardens in Leicestershire set to go under the hammer.

The items have been found in gardens in the Lutterworth area over the past four decades and are being auctioned in Derbyshire later this month.

Auction items
Hansons Auctioneers

Auctioneer Charles Hanson said it was possible an iron cannon ball from the collection may have been used in the Battle of Naseby - one of the most brutal clashes of the English Civil War.

He said: "We understand it was discovered by someone clearing their vegetable patch in Lutterworth.

"The weapon has been confirmed by Leicestershire Museums and Art Gallery as being an iron cannon ball similar to ones found not too far away in Naseby.

"All of the items date back to the 1600s and it is extraordinary to think people found them in their gardens.

"We do not know whether the toe bones were those of a soldier slain in battle but when you look at the other remnants of war, it is hard not to let your imagination run away with you."

Badgers 'illegally killed' on estate

Badgers 'illegally killed' on shooting estate in Peak District
Police are investigating allegations protected wildlife has been killed on a shooting estate in the Peak District.
Owen Jenkins: Pictures released by rugby club

Maryam Qaiser

BBC Local Live

Pictures of Owen Jenkins, 12, have been released by Nottingham Casuals RFC, the club where he played from the age of seven.

Owen died after he fell into the water near Beeston Marina while trying to save a friend yesterday.

Owen Jenkins was part of the club
Nottingham Casuals RFC

The club and his family have paid tribute to the "hero" youngster, who was loved by many.

Owen Jenkins was part of the club
Nottingham Casuals RFC
Killed schoolgirl 'beautiful inside and out'

Facebook

A few of you have posted comments on Facebook after a family paid tribute to 14-year-old Holly Brown, who died in Friday's school minibus crash.

Lynne Land wrote: "A total tragedy, how her family must be feeling I just cannot imagine."

Anne Wagg posted: "Beautiful girl inside and out. So so sad."

Holly Brown
Family photo
Owen Jenkins: Flowers laid and book of condolence opened

Maryam Qaiser

BBC Local Live

Flowers have been laid for Owen Jenkins who died after falling into water near Beeston Marina.

It was understood Owen went into the water to rescue someone who had got into difficulty.

The emergency services were called at about 18:00 and police said a body was found in the water at about 22:00 on Monday.

Flowers laid
BBC

A book of condolence has been opened and placed in the Canalside Heritage Centre, near the marina, in memory of the 12-year-old.

Book opened
BBC
Owen Jenkins hailed as 'hero' by family

Maryam Qaiser

BBC Local Live

The family of 12-year-old Owen Jenkins have said he was a "hero".

He died after falling into water near Beeston Marina - he was thought to be trying to help a struggling friend.

Owen's great aunt, Liz Ryan, said the youngster was a "loving, kind, considerate and well mannered lad".

She said: "He went in the water to save a girl and help her get out, and he couldn't swim much himself.

"Last night everybody was there... the saddest part was we were told we all had to go because the light was going, the police said they had to just put the helicopters up with the infrared.

"Then in the next breath he came and said they had found him, and he wasn't far."

Beeston Marina
BBC

Liz said Owen's mother Nicola and father Gary were devastated and it had been "horrendous" for the family.

Nottinghamshire Police said specialist boat rescue crews were called to a stretch of the river near Beeston Marina at about 18:00 on Monday.

A body was discovered in the water at about 22:00 after a major search.

River death boy 'rescued little girl'

Dave Wade

BBC Local Live

John lives on a barge and moored in Beeston yesterday. He said the weir near the marina can look deceptively safe when it's dry.

He told me what he saw and what he's heard about the tragedy which unfolded yesterday.

Rugby club tribute to Owen Jenkins

Maryam Qaiser

BBC Local Live

The club where Owen Jenkins, 12, played rugby has paid tribute to him.

A body was found last night after a massive search for Owen after he fell into the water near Beeston Marina.

Beeston Weir
BBC

It is with profound sadness and regret that we confirm the loss of 12-year-old Owen Jenkins who died at Beeston Weir last night. We cannot express how deep our sorrow is and our thoughts are with Owen’s family and friends. Owen has played rugby for Nottingham Casuals RFC since he was seven and was loved his team mates and everyone he came into contact with."

Listen: Kellogg sad about end of National Badminton League

Gavin Bevis

BBC Local Live

Derby badminton star Donna Kellogg says she's disappointed about the demise of the National Badminton League.

The competition - won by Kellogg's Team Derby in 2015 - is ending after three seasons due to a lack of funding.

Bowler hit by ball 'lucky' to escape serious injury

Charlie Slater

BBC Radio Nottingham sports reporter

Nottinghamshire quick bowler Luke Fletcher say he feels "lucky" that his injury wasn't worse.

The 28-year-old was part of a horrific incident on 8 June when he was hit on the head by a ball travelling at full speed off a bat at near point blank range.

Luke Fletcher
Jake Ball

Fletcher isn’t expected to feature for a week or two because of concussion protocol.

Missing 16-year-old returns home

Gavin Bevis

BBC Local Live

Police say a 16-year-old from Derbyshire who's been missing for nearly a week has returned home and is safe.

Amanuel Liben vanished from his home in Chesterfield on 4 July but returned last night.

Beeston Marina death 'in everybody's thoughts'

Dave Wade

BBC Local Live

This is Stewart Craven, who's chairman of the Canalside Heritage Centre at Beeston Lock - right beside the spot where Owen Jenkins entered the water last night.

He told me the story of Annie Shaw, a young girl who drowned at the same spot in the 1930s and for whom a memorial stands in the grounds of the centre.

He said the recently restored cottages (below) will be open as normal today as a meeting place for people to gather and reflect on what has happened.

"It's going to be a very sombre day. It's in everybody's thoughts," he said.

lock cottages
BBC
Delays with tram service after pedestrian hit

Maryam Qaiser

BBC Local Live

There will be some delays with trams services between Nottingham Royal Centre and Nottingham Train Station.

A pedestrian was hit by a tram in Nottingham Old Market Square this morning, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Trams delayed
BBC

He's not thought to have suffered serious injuries.

Young Foxes star linked with move away

Gavin Bevis

BBC Local Live

Today's BBC Sport football gossip column includes speculation about the future of Leicester City's young winger Demarai Gray - apparently some top clubs are after him.

Demarai Gray
Getty Images
Man arrested in connection with Hyson Green death

Maryam Qaiser

BBC Local Live

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man following an assault in Hyson Green.

He was initially arrested in connection with a separate incident at a store in Top Valley and remains in police custody

A 40-year-old man died yesterday in hospital after suffering a serious head injury following a dispute early on Sunday morning.

Woman appointed as first Bishop of Loughborough

Gavin Bevis

BBC Local Live

Downing Street has confirmed a second bishop for the Leicester Diocese.

The Rev Canon Dr Guli Francis-Dehqani will be known as the Bishop of Loughborough.

The Iranian-born mother-of-three will take a full role in the work of the church across Leicestershire but will also focus on supporting black, Asian and minority ethnic clergy in the county.

She'll be consecrated by the Archbishop of Canterbury in November.

Reverend Canon Dr Guli Francis Dehqani
Diocese of Leicester

"Guli’s rich understanding of the world Church, together with her experience of training and pastoral work in the UK, will be a huge asset to our diocese,” said the Bishop of Leicester, Martyn Snow.

Derby City Council finances criticised by auditors

Gavin Bevis

BBC Local Live

Derby City Council has been told it's not making enough progress in sorting out its finances.

In September, the authority was criticised by auditors for its record-keeping and the way it values its own buildings.

Now the same auditors say improvements have not been made quickly enough and have written to the government to voice their concerns.

Council House
BBC

They have also asked the authority to deliver an action plan by next week setting out how it intends to tackle the outstanding weaknesses.

The council told the BBC it had already made a "significant" number of changes.

Pedestrian hit by a tram

Maryam Qaiser

BBC Local Live

A man was hit by a tram in Nottingham Old Market Square this morning at about 08:55.

A spokesman from Nottinghamshire Police said: "Officers were called to a report of a collision between a tram and a male pedestrian.

"The man's injuries are not believed to be serious."

tram
BBC

There is no tram service between The Royal Centre in Nottingham and Nottingham Train Station.

