Cannon balls, human toe bones and belt buckles are among a collection of historical oddities dug up in gardens in Leicestershire set to go under the hammer.

The items have been found in gardens in the Lutterworth area over the past four decades and are being auctioned in Derbyshire later this month.

Hansons Auctioneers

Auctioneer Charles Hanson said it was possible an iron cannon ball from the collection may have been used in the Battle of Naseby - one of the most brutal clashes of the English Civil War.

He said: "We understand it was discovered by someone clearing their vegetable patch in Lutterworth.

"The weapon has been confirmed by Leicestershire Museums and Art Gallery as being an iron cannon ball similar to ones found not too far away in Naseby.

"All of the items date back to the 1600s and it is extraordinary to think people found them in their gardens.

"We do not know whether the toe bones were those of a soldier slain in battle but when you look at the other remnants of war, it is hard not to let your imagination run away with you."