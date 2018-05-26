BBC Northamptonshire: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Top tips for car safety as thefts rise

Top protection tips as vehicle theft up 50% in five years
Thieves are using sophisticated tools to steal keyless cars.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe disruption, at J15A for A43 affecting J15 for A45.

M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M1 northbound at J15a, A43 (Northampton Services), because of an overturned vehicle. Diversion in operation - via the entry and exit slip roads. Congestion to J15, A45 (Northampton).

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top