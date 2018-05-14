BBC Northamptonshire: Latest updates

Don McLean has added his signature to a guitar that will be used to raise money for the East Midlands children's hospice Rainbows.

The American singer-songwriter added his name to the instrument when he met with guitar owner Dave Allen and charity worker Andy Goss.

The Fender Stratocaster has already been signed by Eric Clapton, Brian May and Jimmy Page. It went missing 10 years ago but was recovered by Leicestershire Police earlier this year.

The guitar will be sold at auction for Rainbows in December - and it's hoped more rock "legends" will have signed it by then. Those approached to add their names include Alice Cooper, The Hollywood Vampires, Sir Paul McCartney, Keith Richards, Jeff Beck and Ozzy Osbourne.