BBC Northamptonshire: Latest updates

Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe disruption, between J16 for A45 and J18 for A5.

M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J16, A45 (Daventry) and J18, A5 (Rugby), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Northampton sign striker Luckassen

Kevin Luckassen poses with a Northampton shirt

League One side Northampton Town sign Dutch striker Kevin Luckassen on a deal until the end of the season.

Bin lorry hits parked car in Northampton street

Northampton Chronicle & Echo

A parked car in a Northampton residential street was smashed by a bin lorry turning a corner this morning.

'I just ride the bike as fast as I can'

MotoGP rider Cal Crutchlow test runs new track at Silverstone
The Coventry-born rider says he's 'humbled' at being compared to motorcycle legend Barry Sheene.

Five nominated for Premiership award

Premiership player of the year nominees

Don Armand, Danny Cipriani, Faf de Klerk, Jamie Gibson and Vereniki Goneva are Premiership player of the season nominees.

Don McLean adds name to charity guitar

Amy Woodfield

BBC News

Don McLean has added his signature to a guitar that will be used to raise money for the East Midlands children's hospice Rainbows.

The American singer-songwriter added his name to the instrument when he met with guitar owner Dave Allen and charity worker Andy Goss.

Don McLean
Rainbows

The Fender Stratocaster has already been signed by Eric Clapton, Brian May and Jimmy Page. It went missing 10 years ago but was recovered by Leicestershire Police earlier this year.

The guitar will be sold at auction for Rainbows in December - and it's hoped more rock "legends" will have signed it by then. Those approached to add their names include Alice Cooper, The Hollywood Vampires, Sir Paul McCartney, Keith Richards, Jeff Beck and Ozzy Osbourne.

Plans for single council in Northampton to be discussed

Plans for Northampton to be run by a single "unitary" council will be discussed at a special meeting tonight.

Currently, local services are split between Northampton Borough Council and Northamptonshire County Council, which has been suffering a financial crisis.

Northampton borough Council on St Giles Street.
BBC

A government-appointed inspector suggested all councils in the county should be replaced with just two - one covering Daventry, Northampton and South Northamptonshire and the other covering Corby, East Northamptonshire, Kettering and Wellingborough.

This has the support of the county's seven MPs, but Northampton Borough Council thinks Northampton should go it alone and be run by a unitary authority.

A council meeting tonight will discuss raising awareness of the idea and selling it to local residents and businesses.

Northampton sign England flanker Haskell

James Haskell

England flanker James Haskell ends a 12-year association with Wasps by signing for Premierships rivals Northampton Saints.

