BBC Northamptonshire: Latest updates

A man needed surgery after he was stabbed in the stomach following a row on a Northampton town centre bus.
Police have released CCTV footage in a bid to track down two men wanted in connection with the stabbing outside Steffans Jewellers between 20:45 and 21:05 on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old victim is believed to have been in some sort of altercation with two other men while travelling into town on the Number 1 bus from the east of Northampton.
When he got off the bus, he was followed and a further verbal row ensued after which he was stabbed in the stomach.
The offenders then ran back up Wellingborough Road.
The first offender, who is believed to have stabbed the victim, was white, in his early 20s, slim and about 5ft 7in. He was wearing a light-coloured top with the hood up under a black jumper and black trousers.
The second man was white, in his early 20s, about 5ft 8in with short dark hair. He was wearing a black jumper and light-coloured joggers.
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire southbound
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, between J17 for M45 Dunchurch and J16 for A45.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M1 southbound between J17, M45 (Dunchurch) and J16, A45 (Daventry), because of a broken down vehicle.
Babies are being taken into schools to try to improve pupil behaviour and reduce bullying.
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire southbound
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, between J19 for M6 and J18 for A5.
M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J19, M6 (Catthorpe Interchange) and J18, A5 (Rugby), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: A428 Northamptonshire both ways
A428 Northamptonshire both ways severe accident, between A4500 St James' Road and A4500 Spencer Bridge Road.
A428 Northamptonshire - A428 Harlestone Road in Northampton blocked and heavy traffic in both directions between the A4500 St James' Road junction and the A4500 Spencer Bridge Road junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles and a spillage of petrol on the road.
M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe disruption, at J16 for A45 affecting J14 for A509.
M1 Northamptonshire - Queuing traffic on M1 northbound at J16, A45 (Daventry), because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J14, A509 (Milton Keynes).
Burglar jailed over car boot kidnaps
A man has been jailed after a series of burglaries during which he and two fellow thieves shut people in the boots of their cars.
The crime spree began in Ware in Hertfordshire at about 10:00 on 3 January when the trio forced open the rear patio doors to a property and stole £1,725 of jewellery.
After trying to trick an elderly woman in Saffron Walden in Essex, they ended up at the home of a disabled man in Hertford Heath where they stole thousands of pounds in cash.
In Baldock in Hertfordshire, they threatened a man in his home and shut him in the boot of his car which they then used as a getaway vehicle. Swapping cars again in Old Welwyn, they shut a woman in her boot and drove off.
Both cars were abandoned and the victims escaped.
James Connors, 49, of no fixed address, was eventually stopped behind the wheel of a car as it made its way towards Northampton.
He was jailed for nine years at St Albans Crown Court after pleading guilty to conspiring to burgle, two offences of kidnap and dangerous driving. The other members of the gang remain at large.
Gold Medal - Eleanor Robinson (England)
Women's S7 50m Butterfly
16-year-old Eleanor Robinson from Northampton is the Commonwealth champion! Sarah Mehain of Canada finishes in second and there is no bronze medal awarded as only four swimmers competed.
Severe accident: M1 Buckinghamshire northbound
M1 Buckinghamshire northbound severe accident, between J14 for A509 and J15 for A45.
M1 Buckinghamshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M1 northbound between J14, A509 (Milton Keynes) and J15, A45 (Northampton), because of a vehicle fire and an accident involving a car and a lorry.
A man who died following a collision in Oundle, Northamptonshire has been named as 23-year-old Stuart Randall.
Mr Randall, from Bourne in Lincolnshire, died following the crash on Monday, 2 April.
The incident took place on the A605 when the silver Ford Fiesta driven by Mr Randall, which was travelling north, collided with a silver Renault Scenic and a grey Honda CRV travelling in the opposite direction.
Five occupants of the Honda CRV were taken to Peterborough Hospital with serious injuries. The two occupants of the Renault Scenic were not injured.
St Edmunds retirement village work to start
Craig Lewis
BBC Online East
Work to redevelop the old St Edmunds Hospital site in Northampton is set to get under way.
The current building has stood empty for 20 years and has changed ownership several times.
Rochmills Group, which took ownership of the Wellingborough Road-based listed building in 2016, says it will be converted into a 130 apartment retirement village and a 62-bed specialist care home.
It is expected the work will take two years to complete.
Councillor Tim Hadland said it was terrific news, adding: "Making the area look more alive is bound to be good."
M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe disruption, between J18 for A5 and J19 for M6.
M1 Northamptonshire - Queuing traffic on M1 northbound between J18, A5 (Rugby) and J19, M6 (Catthorpe Interchange), because of all traffic being temporarily held and an overturned vehicle.
Severe accident: M1 Leicestershire southbound
BBC News Travel
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe accident, between J19 for M6 and J18 for A5 affecting J20 for A4303.
M1 Leicestershire - Stationary traffic on M1 southbound between J19, M6 (Catthorpe Interchange) and J18, A5 (Rugby), because of a multi-vehicle accident and all traffic being temporarily held. Congestion to J20, A4303 (Lutterworth).
The opening ceremony for the 21st Commonwealth Games takes place at the Carrara Stadium from 10:00 this morning, and the first gold medal will be contested in the women's triathlon at 00:31 on Thursday.
The League One side face a struggle to avoid relegation, and Easter Monday's 2-0 defeat at local rivals Peterborough proved the final straw, with the Cobblers 22nd in the table, two points from safety, and having played more games than their rivals.
Dean Austin, Hasselbaink's assistant, and Jon Brady - the former Brackley Town boss - have been placed in charge until the end of the season, but that hasn't stopped the bookmakers getting to work.
One market has ex-Scunthorpe manager Graham Alexander as favourite, while caretaker Austin is also listed alongside the likes of Uwe Rosler and Steve Cotterill.
Some 44 motorists in Northamptonshire have been caught driving under the influence of illegal drugs since new police powers were introduced three years ago.
Figures obtained by the BBC show 149 roadside drugs tests have been carried out by Northamptonshire Police since March 2015, when new drug driving laws in England and Wales made it a specific offence to drive after taking certain drugs above specified levels.
Under the old laws, police had to show driving was impaired by drugs to prosecute, but now police use roadside drug tests. These involve taking a swipe of saliva from the tongue of a motorist suspected of having taken illegal substances.
Anyone caught faces a minimum 12-month driving ban, up to six months in prison, an unlimited fine and a criminal record.
Special Police Sgt Arran Griffiths said awareness of drug driving remains less than drink driving, but "more and more people are becoming aware" of the new testing.
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire southbound
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, between J17 for M45 Dunchurch and J16 for A45.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J17, M45 (Dunchurch) and J16, A45 (Daventry), because of a broken down van. Traffic is coping well.
Man, 23, dies after Oundle collision
A 23-year-old man has died following a road traffic collision in Northamptonshire.
The incident happened at 18:06 yesterday on the A605 at Oundle when a silver Ford Fiesta, travelling north, was in collision with a silver Renault Scenic and a grey Honda CRV travelling in the opposite direction.
The driver of the Ford Fiesta was declared dead at the scene.
Five occupants of the Honda CRV were taken to Peterborough Hospital with serious injuries, one potentially life-threatening. The two occupants of the Renault Scenic were not injured.
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire southbound
BBC News Travel
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, after J16 for A45.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound after J16, A45 (Daventry), because of a lorry having a tyre changed.
Severe disruption: A14 Northamptonshire both ways
BBC News Travel
A14 Northamptonshire both ways severe disruption, at J8 A43.
A14 Northamptonshire - A14 in Broughton blocked in both directions at J8, A43 (Kettering), because of a police incident.
Hunt for 'psychopath' animal killer spreads to Bedfordshire
Patrick Byrne
BBC News
An investigation is under way in Bedfordshire following the deaths of three pet animals in the past six months.
Police have promised they would be "keeping tabs on your tabby" under a new probe - Operation Cosmic.
The force has been contacted by people concerned about fatal attacks on cats and other pets around the M25.
The so-called M25 cat killer is believed to have slaughtered around 400 cats and small animals, leaving their bodies in plain sight in order to "horrify" people.
Police said they were hunting a "psychopath" who kills the animals with a blunt force before mutilating them.
Operation Cosmic will investigate links between the deaths of two cats and a rabbit across Bedfordshire.
Other forces - in London, Hertfordshire and Northamptonshire - have their own operations related to the killing of pets.
Up to 30-vehicle crash driver jailed
Northampton v Saracens (Sat)
The baby helping to cut school bullying
Ornate mammoth tusk sells for £38,500
BBC journalist loses tribunal appeal
Teen stab threat messages were 'bravado'
Oundle crash death man named
Craig Lewis
BBC Online East
A man who died following a collision in Oundle, Northamptonshire has been named as 23-year-old Stuart Randall.
Mr Randall, from Bourne in Lincolnshire, died following the crash on Monday, 2 April.
The incident took place on the A605 when the silver Ford Fiesta driven by Mr Randall, which was travelling north, collided with a silver Renault Scenic and a grey Honda CRV travelling in the opposite direction.
Five occupants of the Honda CRV were taken to Peterborough Hospital with serious injuries. The two occupants of the Renault Scenic were not injured.
St Edmunds retirement village work to start
Craig Lewis
BBC Online East
Work to redevelop the old St Edmunds Hospital site in Northampton is set to get under way.
The current building has stood empty for 20 years and has changed ownership several times.
Rochmills Group, which took ownership of the Wellingborough Road-based listed building in 2016, says it will be converted into a 130 apartment retirement village and a 62-bed specialist care home.
It is expected the work will take two years to complete.
Councillor Tim Hadland said it was terrific news, adding: "Making the area look more alive is bound to be good."
Premiership close to Gallagher deal
Chris Jones
BBC Radio 5 live rugby reporter
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire northbound
M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe disruption, between J18 for A5 and J19 for M6.
M1 Northamptonshire - Queuing traffic on M1 northbound between J18, A5 (Rugby) and J19, M6 (Catthorpe Interchange), because of all traffic being temporarily held and an overturned vehicle.
Severe accident: M1 Leicestershire southbound
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe accident, between J19 for M6 and J18 for A5 affecting J20 for A4303.
M1 Leicestershire - Stationary traffic on M1 southbound between J19, M6 (Catthorpe Interchange) and J18, A5 (Rugby), because of a multi-vehicle accident and all traffic being temporarily held. Congestion to J20, A4303 (Lutterworth).
Ram-raiders 'assertive', vicar tweets
County athletes set for 2018 Commonwealth Games
Three athletes from Northamptonshire will be among more than 4,500 from 71 nations and territories competing at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, which begin on Australia's Gold Coast today.
Swimmer Ellie Robinson, 16, from Northampton - a gold medal winner at Rio 2016 - will compete in the S7 50m Butterfly on Thursday.
Also representing the county are England basketball player Shane Walker, 30, from Northampton and 18-year-old Kieran Rollings from Kettering, who is the youngest member of the English lawn bowls team.
The opening ceremony for the 21st Commonwealth Games takes place at the Carrara Stadium from 10:00 this morning, and the first gold medal will be contested in the women's triathlon at 00:31 on Thursday.
Severe accident: M1 Northamptonshire northbound
M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe accident, between J16 for A45 and J17 for M45 Dunchurch.
M1 Northamptonshire - Very slow traffic and two lanes closed on M1 northbound between J16, A45 (Daventry) and J17, M45 (Dunchurch), because of an accident.
Cash-strapped council boss pay-off probe
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire northbound
M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe disruption, between J16 for A45 and J17 for M45 Dunchurch.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J16, A45 (Daventry) and J17, M45 (Dunchurch), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Couple recall 'frightening' Easter flood
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire southbound
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, between J17 for M45 Dunchurch and J16 for A45.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J17, M45 (Dunchurch) and J16, A45 (Daventry), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Northampton sack Hasselbaink: What next for the Cobblers?
Caroline Densley
BBC Radio Northampton sport
Following Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's dismissal as Northampton Town manager, there's a special programme on BBC Radio Northampton tonight.
I'll be joined by Cobblers' commentator Tim Oglethorpe for a phone-in to discuss the situation at Sixfields.
If you'd like to take part, or know someone who would, the programme will be on-air from 18:00 until 19:00.
The number to call is 0800 030 44 55.
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink sacked: Who will take over?
It's the morning after the night before for Northampton Town fans, with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink sacked as the club's manager after nine games without a win.
The League One side face a struggle to avoid relegation, and Easter Monday's 2-0 defeat at local rivals Peterborough proved the final straw, with the Cobblers 22nd in the table, two points from safety, and having played more games than their rivals.
Dean Austin, Hasselbaink's assistant, and Jon Brady - the former Brackley Town boss - have been placed in charge until the end of the season, but that hasn't stopped the bookmakers getting to work.
One market has ex-Scunthorpe manager Graham Alexander as favourite, while caretaker Austin is also listed alongside the likes of Uwe Rosler and Steve Cotterill.
Scrum-half Groom returns to South Africa
44 drug drivers caught under new law
Craig Lewis
BBC Online East
Some 44 motorists in Northamptonshire have been caught driving under the influence of illegal drugs since new police powers were introduced three years ago.
Figures obtained by the BBC show 149 roadside drugs tests have been carried out by Northamptonshire Police since March 2015, when new drug driving laws in England and Wales made it a specific offence to drive after taking certain drugs above specified levels.
Under the old laws, police had to show driving was impaired by drugs to prosecute, but now police use roadside drug tests. These involve taking a swipe of saliva from the tongue of a motorist suspected of having taken illegal substances.
Anyone caught faces a minimum 12-month driving ban, up to six months in prison, an unlimited fine and a criminal record.
Special Police Sgt Arran Griffiths said awareness of drug driving remains less than drink driving, but "more and more people are becoming aware" of the new testing.
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire southbound
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, between J17 for M45 Dunchurch and J16 for A45.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J17, M45 (Dunchurch) and J16, A45 (Daventry), because of a broken down van. Traffic is coping well.
Man, 23, dies after Oundle collision
A 23-year-old man has died following a road traffic collision in Northamptonshire.
The incident happened at 18:06 yesterday on the A605 at Oundle when a silver Ford Fiesta, travelling north, was in collision with a silver Renault Scenic and a grey Honda CRV travelling in the opposite direction.
The driver of the Ford Fiesta was declared dead at the scene.
Five occupants of the Honda CRV were taken to Peterborough Hospital with serious injuries, one potentially life-threatening. The two occupants of the Renault Scenic were not injured.
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire southbound
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, after J16 for A45.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound after J16, A45 (Daventry), because of a lorry having a tyre changed.
Severe disruption: A14 Northamptonshire both ways
A14 Northamptonshire both ways severe disruption, at J8 A43.
A14 Northamptonshire - A14 in Broughton blocked in both directions at J8, A43 (Kettering), because of a police incident.
BreakingNorthampton sack manager Hasselbaink
Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire southbound
M1 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, between J19 for M6 and J18 for A5.
M1 Leicestershire - Two lanes closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound between J19, M6 (Catthorpe Interchange) and J18, A5 (Rugby), because of a vehicle fire.
Hasselbaink 'will fight to bitter end'
Peterborough United 2-0 Northampton Town
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire southbound
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, at J16 for A45.
M1 Northamptonshire - Very slow traffic on M1 southbound at J16, A45 (Daventry), because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened.
