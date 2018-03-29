BBC Northamptonshire: Latest updates

Tributes have been paid in Parliament to a Conservative councillor from Devon who has died at the age of 21.

Clarissa Slade, who was thought to be Britain's youngest councillor when she was elected to represent Mid Devon District Council three years ago, was found dead at her flat in Hampshire where she was a student.

It is not yet known what caused her death.

The Leader of the Commons, Andrea Leadsom told MPs it was a "sad loss".