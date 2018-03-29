BBC Northamptonshire: Latest updates

M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe accident, between J16 for A45 and J17 for M45 Dunchurch affecting J15 for A45.
M1 Northamptonshire - Queuing traffic on M1 northbound between J16, A45 (Daventry) and J17, M45 (Dunchurch), because of an accident involving two vehicles earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J15, A45 (Northampton).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire southbound
BBC News Travel
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, between J15 for A45 and J14 for A509.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J15, A45 (Northampton) and J14, A509 (Milton Keynes), because of vehicle tyre change. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
The officers accompanying the boat are volunteering for the task on their days off, and the cost of the trip is not funded by the "public purse", they're keen to point out.
They probably just like big boats...
And if that's the case, it's their last chance to escort one this size as the manufacturer - Fairline Yachts - is moving part of its business to a new facility in Hythe, Southampton
Water, where its larger vessels will be built in the future.
A Northamptonshire Conservative Peter Bone says it is now important to "look to the future", adding that any new structure must be driven locally.
He also wonders whether the cabinet and committee system was one cause of the council's problems.
Mr Javid agrees that any reorganisation must be "locally led". As for the cabinet system, he says it is an issue that any review will examine carefully.
Sajid Javid accuses Labour of 'political football' over Northamptonshire
Northamptonshire County Council statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Sajid Javid accuses Labour of not listening to his statement and wanting to play "political football".
"If he'd read the report he'd see it's crystal clear there is not an issue of lack of funds," he says.
He specifies that if commissioners are sent in it will be by the end of April, and he does not intend to give more resources to Northamptonshire as this would be "rewarding mismanagement".
Inspector report makes for 'very sorry reading'
Northamptonshire County Council statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow housing, communities and local government secretary Andrew Gwynne says the council inspection report makes for "very sorry reading" and is an "indictment" of mismanagement locally and eight years of austerity nationally.
he recalls that in 2015, the Local Government Association said that spending reserves to provide services was not the right thing to do.
He says the council was cutting the ribbon on a new £53m office building as it was preparing to announce itself bankrupt.
Mr Gwynne says the National Audit Office has said that one in 10 councils with social care obligations will have exhausted their reserves in the next three years.
He asks what contingency plans the government has for other councils in danger of facing the same problems.
He adds that redrawing the boundaries of the council area, as proposed, would not solve the underlying issues the council faces.
"Northamptonshire is the first, but will not be the last," he states.
Northamptonshire County Council failings not due to lack of funding - Javid
Northamptonshire County Council
House of Commons
Parliament
Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary Sajid Javid says that the situation in Northamptonshire is "concerning".
Auditors at the council had previously signalled that the authority was not managing its services effectively, he states. And these concerns prompted him to act, he adds.
Mr Javid commissioned a report on January 9th and the final report was submitted on 15th March.
Mr Javid says that the inspector has identified "multiple apparent failures" in complying with their "best value" duties.
He says the inspection concludes it is "not down to a lack of funding" but identifies difficulties wiht oversight and "blurred" accountability.
The council did not respond well to either external or internal criticism, Mr Javid says, he adds that the "hardworking staff" at the council are not at fault.
The problems are "so deep and ingrained" that it would not be feasible to try and fix them, he states.
He is "minded" to take control over the council to "stabilise" the authority.
Severe accident: A6 Northamptonshire both ways
BBC News Travel
A6 Northamptonshire both ways severe accident, between B5348 Station Road and Station Road affecting A5001 Crown Way.
A6 Northamptonshire - A6 Station Road in Irthlingborough blocked and heavy traffic in both directions between the B5348 Station Road junction and the Station Road junction, because of an accident. Congestion on A45 to Rushden Lakes.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
CCTV images released after robbery at Northampton store
CCTV images of two masked men police want to speak after a robbery in a store in Stanley Street, Semilong, Northampton, have been released.
Two men, one holding a large handgun, entered a convenience store wearing face coverings and gloves between 21:10 and 21:20 on Saturday.
They made threats with the handgun to staff inside the store before stealing cash, cigarettes and alcohol.
The men in the pictures or anyone who recognises them are asked to call Northamptonshire Police.
New cabinet at troubled Northamptonshire County Council
Craig Lewis
BBC Online East
A fresh Cabinet team has been named to take under-pressure Northamptonshire County Council "into a new period of transformation".
The changes come in the aftermath of a damning government report which recommended the authority should be scrapped with two new unitary authorities created to replace the county and district councils by 2020.
The county council, which recently approved £40m worth of cuts for 2018/19, could be taken over by government commissioners if the report's recommendations are taken up by secretary of state for local government, Sajid Javid.
Heather Smith, leader of the Conservative-controlled authority, resigned following the publication of the report, while finance cabinet member Robin Brown was sacked.
Matthew Golby (pictured), who is currently acting leader, is expected to be confirmed as council leader next month.
His new deputy will be Cecile Irving-Swift, who has no previous front bench experience. She will also serve as cabinet member for public health, while Michael Clarke, who has previously served as member for highways, returns to the cabinet to take over the finance brief.
Mr Golby said his team "combines some experienced cabinet members with some new talent".
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, after J16 for A45.
M1 Northamptonshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M1 southbound after J16, A45 (Daventry), because of a lorry having a tyre changed.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Brackley Town to play at Wembley Stadium
Brackley Town have reached a Wembley cup final for the first time in their 128-year history.
The National League North side beat Wealdstone 2-0 on Saturday in the second leg of their FA Trophy semi-final to win 3-0 on aggregate.
They will face Bromley from the division above them in the final on 20 May.
It also means a second attempt at winning the final for Brackley manager Kevin Wilkin, who was a beaten finalist with old club Wrexham in 2015 - who sacked him the following day.
Severe accident: M1 Bedfordshire southbound
BBC News Travel
M1 Bedfordshire southbound severe accident, at J13 for A421 affecting J15 for A45.
M1 Bedfordshire - Queuing traffic on M1 southbound at J13, A421 (Bedford), because of an accident, which is now on the hard shoulder. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J15, A45 (Northampton).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M1 Northamptonshire southbound
BBC News Travel
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe accident, before J15A for A43.
M1 Northamptonshire - Stationary traffic on M1 southbound before J15a, A43 (Northampton Services), because of an accident and all traffic being temporarily held.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe congestion: M40 Oxfordshire southbound
BBC News Travel
M40 Oxfordshire southbound severe congestion, between J11 for A361 and J10 for A43 Brackley.
M40 Oxfordshire - Queuing traffic on M40 southbound between J11, A361 (Banbury) and J10, A43 (Brackley).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire southbound
BBC News Travel
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, between J18 for A5 and J16 for A45.
M1 Northamptonshire - Two lanes blocked and very slow traffic on M1 southbound between J18, A5 (Rugby) and J16, A45 (Daventry), because of debris on the road.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Brexit predictions & walking holidays
David Cornock
Parliamentary correspondent, Wales
MPs are about to head off for EasterRead more
Tributes paid in Parliament to 'youngest councillor'
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Tributes have been paid in Parliament to a Conservative councillor from Devon who has died at the age of 21.
Clarissa Slade, who was thought to be Britain's youngest councillor when she was elected to represent Mid Devon District Council three years ago, was found dead at her flat in Hampshire where she was a student.
It is not yet known what caused her death.
The Leader of the Commons, Andrea Leadsom told MPs it was a "sad loss".
Cash-strapped council postpones HQ sale
The authority will instead use all of its financial reserves to make up a £16.7m shortfall.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire northbound
M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe disruption, between J18 for A5 and J19 for M6.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 northbound between J18, A5 (Rugby) and J19, M6 (Catthorpe Interchange), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire northbound
M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe disruption, at J16 for A45.
M1 Northamptonshire - Queuing traffic on M1 northbound at J16, A45 (Daventry), because of a rolling road-block.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire southbound
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, between J15 for A45 and J14 for A509.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J15, A45 (Northampton) and J14, A509 (Milton Keynes), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
'Selfish' fatal crash driver jailed
Paul Nichols was more than three times over the drink-drive limit and overtaking when he crashed.Read more
Severe accident: M1 Northamptonshire northbound
M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe accident, between J16 for A45 and J17 for M45 Dunchurch affecting J15 for A45.
M1 Northamptonshire - Queuing traffic on M1 northbound between J16, A45 (Daventry) and J17, M45 (Dunchurch), because of an accident involving two vehicles earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J15, A45 (Northampton).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire southbound
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, between J15 for A45 and J14 for A509.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J15, A45 (Northampton) and J14, A509 (Milton Keynes), because of vehicle tyre change. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Police quiz ex-MP over missing loan
An eyewitness told the BBC police entered David Mackintosh's house and carried items away.Read more
Forwards coach West to leave Northampton
Forwards coach Dorian West will leave Northampton Saints at the end of the season by mutual consent after 11 years at the club.Read more
Coca-Cola to close two UK sites
The planned closures will affect nearly 300 jobs at sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton.Read more
Failing council to still 'make decisions'
Commissioners who will help bring council finances under control will be paid for by the authority.Read more
Severe accident: A361 Northamptonshire both ways
A361 Northamptonshire both ways severe accident, between The Ridgeway and Main Street.
A361 Northamptonshire - Very slow traffic on A361 Daventry Road in Ashby St Ledgers between The Ridgeway junction and the Main Street junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
We like big boats and we cannot lie...
"It's not what we usually do..." say road policing officers as they prepare to escort a rather big boat across parts of East Anglia.
This one's going from Oundle in Northamptonshire, along the A605 south to the A1 at St Neots in Cambridgeshire, then through Cambridge city centre before heading for the Suffolk coast.
It's the "most convenient route avoiding high bridges and tight bends", officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire road police unit say.
The officers accompanying the boat are volunteering for the task on their days off, and the cost of the trip is not funded by the "public purse", they're keen to point out.
They probably just like big boats...
And if that's the case, it's their last chance to escort one this size as the manufacturer - Fairline Yachts - is moving part of its business to a new facility in Hythe, Southampton Water, where its larger vessels will be built in the future.
Severe accident: M1 Northamptonshire southbound
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe accident, at J15A for A43.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane blocked and very slow traffic on M1 southbound at J15a, A43 (Northampton Services), because of an accident involving a lorry and a car.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A6 Northamptonshire both ways
A6 Northamptonshire both ways severe accident, between Cranford Road and B5348 Finedon Road.
A6 Northamptonshire - A6 closed in both directions between the Cranford Road junction in Burton Latimer and the B5348 Finedon Road junction in Irthlingborough, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Rail works add to Easter traffic jams
Most roadworks will be lifted but 30 will stay, while 400 sets of rail engineering take place.Read more
Severe accident: B4525 Northamptonshire both ways
B4525 Northamptonshire both ways severe accident, around Waters Lane.
B4525 Northamptonshire - B4525 Banbury Lane in Middleton Cheney blocked and queuing traffic in both directions around the Waters Lane junction, because of an accident involving five vehicles.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Inspectors to 'take over' failing council
Sajid Javid said government commissioners will take direct control over the council's finances.Read more
Stephenson and Nutley to leave Saints
Northampton Saints pair Tom Stephenson and Ben Nutley will leave the Premiership club at the end of the season.Read more
Pussy Riot to star at UK music festival
The anti-Putin Russian band will headline the Greenbelt festival in August.Read more
Hospital declares highest alert level
"Exceptional levels of acutely unwell patients" forces the hospital to divert ambulances.Read more
Time to 'look to the future'
Northamptonshire County Council statement
House of Commons
Parliament
A Northamptonshire Conservative Peter Bone says it is now important to "look to the future", adding that any new structure must be driven locally.
He also wonders whether the cabinet and committee system was one cause of the council's problems.
Mr Javid agrees that any reorganisation must be "locally led". As for the cabinet system, he says it is an issue that any review will examine carefully.
Sajid Javid accuses Labour of 'political football' over Northamptonshire
Northamptonshire County Council statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Sajid Javid accuses Labour of not listening to his statement and wanting to play "political football".
"If he'd read the report he'd see it's crystal clear there is not an issue of lack of funds," he says.
He specifies that if commissioners are sent in it will be by the end of April, and he does not intend to give more resources to Northamptonshire as this would be "rewarding mismanagement".
Inspector report makes for 'very sorry reading'
Northamptonshire County Council statement
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow housing, communities and local government secretary Andrew Gwynne says the council inspection report makes for "very sorry reading" and is an "indictment" of mismanagement locally and eight years of austerity nationally.
he recalls that in 2015, the Local Government Association said that spending reserves to provide services was not the right thing to do.
He says the council was cutting the ribbon on a new £53m office building as it was preparing to announce itself bankrupt.
Mr Gwynne says the National Audit Office has said that one in 10 councils with social care obligations will have exhausted their reserves in the next three years.
He asks what contingency plans the government has for other councils in danger of facing the same problems.
He adds that redrawing the boundaries of the council area, as proposed, would not solve the underlying issues the council faces.
"Northamptonshire is the first, but will not be the last," he states.
Northamptonshire County Council failings not due to lack of funding - Javid
Northamptonshire County Council
House of Commons
Parliament
Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary Sajid Javid says that the situation in Northamptonshire is "concerning".
Auditors at the council had previously signalled that the authority was not managing its services effectively, he states. And these concerns prompted him to act, he adds.
Mr Javid commissioned a report on January 9th and the final report was submitted on 15th March.
Mr Javid says that the inspector has identified "multiple apparent failures" in complying with their "best value" duties.
He says the inspection concludes it is "not down to a lack of funding" but identifies difficulties wiht oversight and "blurred" accountability.
The council did not respond well to either external or internal criticism, Mr Javid says, he adds that the "hardworking staff" at the council are not at fault.
The problems are "so deep and ingrained" that it would not be feasible to try and fix them, he states.
He is "minded" to take control over the council to "stabilise" the authority.
Severe accident: A6 Northamptonshire both ways
A6 Northamptonshire both ways severe accident, between B5348 Station Road and Station Road affecting A5001 Crown Way.
A6 Northamptonshire - A6 Station Road in Irthlingborough blocked and heavy traffic in both directions between the B5348 Station Road junction and the Station Road junction, because of an accident. Congestion on A45 to Rushden Lakes.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Students faced drug gangs 'intimidation'
A Crimestoppers meeting hears drug dealing is a "problem" at the university.Read more
CCTV images released after robbery at Northampton store
CCTV images of two masked men police want to speak after a robbery in a store in Stanley Street, Semilong, Northampton, have been released.
Two men, one holding a large handgun, entered a convenience store wearing face coverings and gloves between 21:10 and 21:20 on Saturday.
They made threats with the handgun to staff inside the store before stealing cash, cigarettes and alcohol.
The men in the pictures or anyone who recognises them are asked to call Northamptonshire Police.
New cabinet at troubled Northamptonshire County Council
Craig Lewis
BBC Online East
A fresh Cabinet team has been named to take under-pressure Northamptonshire County Council "into a new period of transformation".
The changes come in the aftermath of a damning government report which recommended the authority should be scrapped with two new unitary authorities created to replace the county and district councils by 2020.
The county council, which recently approved £40m worth of cuts for 2018/19, could be taken over by government commissioners if the report's recommendations are taken up by secretary of state for local government, Sajid Javid.
Heather Smith, leader of the Conservative-controlled authority, resigned following the publication of the report, while finance cabinet member Robin Brown was sacked.
Matthew Golby (pictured), who is currently acting leader, is expected to be confirmed as council leader next month.
His new deputy will be Cecile Irving-Swift, who has no previous front bench experience. She will also serve as cabinet member for public health, while Michael Clarke, who has previously served as member for highways, returns to the cabinet to take over the finance brief.
Mr Golby said his team "combines some experienced cabinet members with some new talent".
Northampton sign Gloucester's Symons
Gloucester centre Andy Symons will join fellow Premiership side Northampton Saints from next season.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire southbound
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, after J16 for A45.
M1 Northamptonshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M1 southbound after J16, A45 (Daventry), because of a lorry having a tyre changed.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Brackley Town to play at Wembley Stadium
Brackley Town have reached a Wembley cup final for the first time in their 128-year history.
The National League North side beat Wealdstone 2-0 on Saturday in the second leg of their FA Trophy semi-final to win 3-0 on aggregate.
They will face Bromley from the division above them in the final on 20 May.
It also means a second attempt at winning the final for Brackley manager Kevin Wilkin, who was a beaten finalist with old club Wrexham in 2015 - who sacked him the following day.
Severe accident: M1 Bedfordshire southbound
M1 Bedfordshire southbound severe accident, at J13 for A421 affecting J15 for A45.
M1 Bedfordshire - Queuing traffic on M1 southbound at J13, A421 (Bedford), because of an accident, which is now on the hard shoulder. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J15, A45 (Northampton).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M1 Northamptonshire southbound
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe accident, before J15A for A43.
M1 Northamptonshire - Stationary traffic on M1 southbound before J15a, A43 (Northampton Services), because of an accident and all traffic being temporarily held.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe congestion: M40 Oxfordshire southbound
M40 Oxfordshire southbound severe congestion, between J11 for A361 and J10 for A43 Brackley.
M40 Oxfordshire - Queuing traffic on M40 southbound between J11, A361 (Banbury) and J10, A43 (Brackley).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M1 Northamptonshire southbound
M1 Northamptonshire southbound severe disruption, between J18 for A5 and J16 for A45.
M1 Northamptonshire - Two lanes blocked and very slow traffic on M1 southbound between J18, A5 (Rugby) and J16, A45 (Daventry), because of debris on the road.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Auditor queries council consultant's role
Auditor KPMG questions Northamptonshire County Council's decision to appoint Gradon Consulting.Read more
Fleetwood Town 2-0 Northampton Town
Fleetwood pick up their first home win since October as they beat fellow strugglers Northampton at the Highbury Stadium.Read more