BBC Local Live: Northamptonshire

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Monday, 18 September 2017

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Severe accident: M1 Northamptonshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe accident, between J17 for M45 Dunchurch and J18 for A5.

M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 northbound between J17, M45 (Dunchurch) and J18, A5 (Rugby), because of an accident involving lorry and car. In the roadworks area.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top