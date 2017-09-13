BBC Local Live: Northamptonshire

Turning wet and windy later this evening with gusts of 65-70mph possible in parts of the BBC East region.

With these sorts of wind speeds, and with trees still in full leaf, branches could come down.

Rain clearing by the early hours leaving clear skies, but remaining very windy.

The temperature will dip to 10C (50F)

Wednesday will have a mixture of more sunny spells and blustery showers with the possibility of hail and thunder and highs of 17C (63F).