BBC Local Live: Northamptonshire

Corby is 'third worst' place to be a woman in the UK
BBC Radio 4
Corby is one of the worst places in the country to be a woman, according to research commissioned by Radio 4's Womens Hour.
Islington, in north London, was rated the worst place for women to live, with Corby third on the list behind Blackpool.
The National Centre for Social Research analysis factored in issues such as the gender pay gap and education.
It used data from a number of sources, including the Office for National Statistics' 2016 Annual Population Survey and the 2011 Census.
Of all 380 local authorities in the UK, East Dunbartonshire came out top for women, rating highly on a number of factors, from happiness to access to green spaces - and top-scoring on general living and wellbeing.
Overnight weather: Largely dry with clear spells
Julie Reinger
BBC Look East weather
There'll be a few isolated showers but otherwise, it'll be largely dry overnight across the BBC East region with clear spells
and temperatures in rural areas possibly dropping a couple of degrees below
9C (48F).
Moderate westerly wind.
Tuesday will start fresh but sunny, and while many places will remain dry, we can't rule out a few showers.
Temperatures about 18C (64F) with a moderate to fresh west to southwesterly wind picking up towards the end of the day.
M1 shut after lorry crosses carriageway and collides with vehicles
Patrick Byrne
BBC News
The M1 is closed in both directions between J15 and J14 near Milton Keynes due to a crash involving a lorry which has crossed the carriageway and collided with other vehicles at about 15:00.
The East Midlands Ambulance Service has sent three crews and the air ambulance to the motorway
Northamptonshire Police have closed the road for the emergency services' activity.
They are advising motorists to avoid the M1 between Northampton and Milton Keynes.
Traffic travelling northbound is advised to leave the motorway at J14 and follow signs onto the A509 to the A5/A509 roundabout. Then, they must taker the A5 to the A508/A5/A422 Old Stratford Roundabout and continue on A508 to re-join the M1 at J15.
Traffic travelling southbound is able to follow the northbound diversion in reverse direction from J15.
Motorists are advised to allow extra journey time or to seek an alternative route.
Abandoned rail electrification scheme spent £20m on new bridges
Patrick Byrne
BBC News
About £20m has been spent to replace or modify bridges over the railways in Northamptonshire in preparation for an electrification scheme that the government has now dropped from its transport plans, the BBC has discovered.
The higher bridges between Kettering and Kegworth in Leicestershire won't now be needed to accommodate overhead electric cables.
Network Rail carried out the work and said the new bridges will be safer and "are now future-proof" if the government ever decides to reconsider electrification of the line.
Transport minister Chris Grayling said the new trains on ... Midland Mainline would be bi-mode, meaning they could run on electrified sections of track and then transfer to non-electrified sections.
Father-of-two Andrew Fawcett, 51, from Northampton died after his vehicle collided with a Ford Ranger pickup on the A422 Inkberrow to Flyford Flavell road at around 15:50 on Sunday 3 September.
Andrew was a much-loved husband and father to his two children, who he adored. He had so many plans for the future and our hearts are broken."
Auxiliary RAF relocates fire service museum as military exercise
Patrick Byrne
BBC News
Plans for a fire and rescue service national museum in Northamptonshire have come to an end and a military exercise is under way to move existing exhibits to a site in Hampshire.
The county's Royal Auxiliary Air Force is moving the collection of historical fire engines and related equipment from Weedon Barracks where a museum had been planned.
This scheme has been dropped because of planning problems and funding difficulties.
Neil Wallington, chairman of the Fire Services National Museum Trust, said several different sites had been considered for relocation since 2013 and now one in Hampshire has been favoured.
"My trustees and I feel that the commercial potential and strong public interest in firefighting, fire engines and their equipment, together with the operation of fire brigades and their proud history make for a potential for FireWorld to become a national visitor attraction of considerable significance."
Flt Lt Kevin Winks, from the Royal Auxiliary Air Force, said the move operation was "an ideal opportunity" to put his drivers through their paces.
"Our role is to train drivers, suppliers and chefs to augment the regular RAF.
"This operation helps drivers to learn to handle non-standard loads - those that do not come in nice neat packages.
"It offers a number of hazards and challenges and is an ideal opportunity to work in close environments."
Rugby union: Tigers tamed by Saints in East Midlands derby
BBC Sport
It hasn't been a great start to the season for one of the big beasts of English rugby, as Leicester Tigers went down to a 24-11 defeat at Northampton Saints.
Luther Burrell and England captain Dylan Hartley were among the scorers for the hosts, with Jonny May scoring a late consolation for Leicester.
The Tigers are 11th in the table after their pair of defeats, with their next match coming at home to Gloucester on Saturday.
Serial Northampton cat killer hunted by police after third animal found
Patrick Byrne
BBC News
A third dead cat's mutilated body has been left outside an owner's home in Northampton and police are now hunting a serial pet killer.
Topsy, 15, was last seen by her owners at about 19:45 on Wednesday on the driveway of their home in Brookfield Road, Kingsley, police said.
Her dismembered body was found in a carrier bag on the path outside the front door the following morning.
"A similar incident happened in the area at the end of August and we know this latest offence will cause concern among pet owners," a police spokesman said.
"Topsy's owners are understandably devastated at the loss of their beloved pet and I would urge anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, or have any information about who may have committed either of these offences, to contact police."
Some time over the August Bank Holiday a ginger short-haired cat called Rusty (pictured) was butchered and left on the door step of a family home in Betjeman Court, also on Brookfield Road, where it was found by the family's 14-year-old girl.
They had lost another cat a few days earlier.
Weather: Sunny spells broken by blustery showers
Kate Kinsella
BBC Weather
Sunny spells are expected throughout the day across the BBC East region, but broken by blustery showers and these will be heavy and perhaps thundery in places.
Weather: Wet and windy later
Turning wet and windy later this evening with gusts of 65-70mph possible in parts of the BBC East region.
With these sorts of wind speeds, and with trees still in full leaf, branches could come down.
Rain clearing by the early hours leaving clear skies, but remaining very windy.
The temperature will dip to 10C (50F)
Wednesday will have a mixture of more sunny spells and blustery showers with the possibility of hail and thunder and highs of 17C (63F).
Tuesday's football: Cobblers host Portsmouth in League One
Northampton Town will look to record back-to-back victories for the first time this season, when they welcome Portsmouth to Sixfields later.
The Cobblers got their first League One points of the season with Saturday's 1-0 win over Doncaster Rovers.
Victory over Rovers came in Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's first match as the club's new manager, after Justin Edinburgh was sacked last month.
Pre-match stats:
BBC Radio Northampton will present full match build-up and commentary from 19:00, but commentary is only on radio and not available online.
County Championship: Northants in action at Glamorgan
BBC Sport
Northamptonshire's cricketers are on top against Glamorgan in Cardiff on day one of their County Championship Division Two match.
The Welsh county are 60-3, having earlier lost both Nick Selman and Jack Murphy in successive overs to the bowling of Muhammad Azharullah.
Northants need to win the four day match to keep alive their slim hopes of promotion from the division.
M1 reopens after lorry crossed carriageway
The M1 has reopened in both directions after a lorry crossed the carriageway and collided with other vehicles yesterday.
Police said the multi-vehicle collision occurred between junctions 14 and 15, near Northampton, shortly before 15:00 on Monday.
The road partially reopened at about 18:00.
East Midlands Ambulance Service said two people had been taken to hospital - one by the air ambulance - but no further update on injuries has been provided yet.
The other patient was taken to Northampton General Hospital by land ambulance.
Tuesday's weather: Sunny with the risk of showers later
Kate Kinsella
BBC Weather
A lovely bright start for many of us across the BBC East region, but a little bit more cloud coming in from the west later this afternoon.
In the meantime, enjoy the sunshine while it lasts.
It'll be quite breezy, but the wind not as strong as yesterday.
As the cloud arrives, we see the risk of a shower this afternoon, but not as heavy or as frequent as yesterday's.
Top temperature 18C (64F).
Things are set to turn very wet and windy overnight - the Met Office has issued a weather warning for strong winds across much of the region.
Overnight weather: Largely dry with clear spells
Julie Reinger
BBC Look East weather
There'll be a few isolated showers but otherwise, it'll be largely dry overnight across the BBC East region with clear spells and temperatures in rural areas possibly dropping a couple of degrees below 9C (48F).
Moderate westerly wind.
Tuesday will start fresh but sunny, and while many places will remain dry, we can't rule out a few showers.
Temperatures about 18C (64F) with a moderate to fresh west to southwesterly wind picking up towards the end of the day.
There's a Met Office yellow wind warning in place for much of the region.
Get a full forecast where you live, from BBC Weather.
Family tribute to crash victim
The family of a man who died in a road crash near Inkberrow say their hearts have been "broken".
Father-of-two Andrew Fawcett, 51, from Northampton died after his vehicle collided with a Ford Ranger pickup on the A422 Inkberrow to Flyford Flavell road at around 15:50 on Sunday 3 September.
Northampton 24-11 Leicester
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Northampton beat East Midlands rivals Leicester for the first time since December 2014 at Franklin's Gardens.
