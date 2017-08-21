BBC Local Live: Northamptonshire

M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe accident, at J17 for M45 Dunchurch.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M1 northbound at J17, M45 (Dunchurch), because of an accident involving six lorries and a fuel spillage. Travel time is around 60 minutes. Congestion to J16, A45 (Daventry).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M45 Northamptonshire westbound
BBC News Travel
M45 Northamptonshire westbound severe disruption, at M1 J17 Dunchurch.
M45 Northamptonshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M45 westbound at M1 J17, Dunchurch, because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Monday's weather: Humid with the chance of a spot of rain
Lucy Martin
BBC Weather
It's a cloudy and humid start to the week, with the best of the brightness the further north-east in the BBC East region you are.
Cloud will tend to increase there as well during the course of the day.
The cloud may be thick enough to produce the odd spot of rain or drizzle.
The top temperature will be about 21C (70F).
Watch my full forecast here:
Good morning
Kris Holland
BBC News
Welcome to live updates for Northamptonshire on Monday, 21 August.
We'll be here until 18:00 keeping you up-to-date with the latest news, sport, weather, travel and more as it happens.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Severe accident: M1 Northamptonshire northbound
M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe accident, at J17 for M45 Dunchurch.
M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M1 northbound at J17, M45 (Dunchurch), because of an accident involving six lorries and a fuel spillage. Travel time is around 60 minutes. Congestion to J16, A45 (Daventry).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M45 Northamptonshire westbound
M45 Northamptonshire westbound severe disruption, at M1 J17 Dunchurch.
M45 Northamptonshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M45 westbound at M1 J17, Dunchurch, because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Monday's weather: Humid with the chance of a spot of rain
Lucy Martin
BBC Weather
It's a cloudy and humid start to the week, with the best of the brightness the further north-east in the BBC East region you are.
Cloud will tend to increase there as well during the course of the day.
The cloud may be thick enough to produce the odd spot of rain or drizzle.
The top temperature will be about 21C (70F).
Watch my full forecast here:
Good morning
Kris Holland
BBC News
Welcome to live updates for Northamptonshire on Monday, 21 August.
We'll be here until 18:00 keeping you up-to-date with the latest news, sport, weather, travel and more as it happens.
You can get in touch with the team by email, Twitter and Facebook.