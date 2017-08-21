BBC Local Live: Northamptonshire

M1 Northamptonshire northbound severe accident, at J17 for M45 Dunchurch.

M1 Northamptonshire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M1 northbound at J17, M45 (Dunchurch), because of an accident involving six lorries and a fuel spillage. Travel time is around 60 minutes. Congestion to J16, A45 (Daventry).

