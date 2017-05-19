BBC Local Live: Northamptonshire

Posted at 18:04 Severe accident: A45 Northamptonshire eastboundBBC News TravelA45 Northamptonshire eastbound severe accident, between A508 and A428 Bedford Road.A45 Northamptonshire - A45 in Northampton closed and queuing traffic eastbound between Queen Eleanor Roundabout and Barnes Meadow Interchange, because of a serious multi-vehicle accident.To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By Kris Holland
