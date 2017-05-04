BBC Local Live: Northamptonshire

Celebrations for Corby's woodlandMartin BorleyBBC Radio NorthamptonPosted at 15:38 The first of nearly 3,000 artificial flowers will be placed along the woodland pathway between the Corby Cube and the Boating Lake later. Each of the flowers has been hand-made by local schoolchildren.It's for part of the finale of the nine-month-long Our Woods festival, which takes place tomorrow and over the weekend. Local musicians, singers, dancers and an international light artist will present "Dreaming Our Woods" - a celebration of Corby's woodland.You can get a sneak peak behind-the-scenes at rehearsals below...View more on facebook
Fascinating facts about local elections
If you're wondering why certain things do - and don't - happen on polling day, these fascinating facts may shed some light for you.
How the BBC reports polling day: The BBC, like other broadcasters, isn't allowed to report details of campaigning while the polls are open.
Coverage on the day is restricted to uncontroversial factual accounts, such as the appearance of politicians at polling stations or the weather.
And if you've ever wondered why elections aren't held on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays:
Dickson ready to 'open next chapter'
Northampton's Lee Dickson says he will leave with "fond memories" before his move to Bedford as a player-coach.Read more
Postponed Arthur Miller play to open tonight
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
Tonight the postponed touring production of Death of a Salesman will open in Cambridge, nearly a month after it was meant to start at the Royal and Derngate in Northampton.
The main role of Willy Loman had to be recast after the death of Tim Pigot-Smith (below), who died three days before the show's planned première.
The part has now been taken by TV and film actor Nicholas Woodeson (below).
The Arthur Miller play will run in Cambridge until Saturday before going on a nationwide tour, and will be performed in Northampton from 13 to 17 June.
Mechanic died in 'moment of madness'
He put his head "in the crocodile's mouth" - the gap between a lorry's wheel and the wheel arch.Read more
Businesses urged to get behind local club
Martin Heath
BBC Radio Northampton
Businesses in Daventry are being urged to support the town's newly-promoted football team.
Daventry Town faced an uncertain future after chairman Iain Humphrey, who'd invested a lot of money in the club, resigned in 2015.
But it fought back to be crowned UCL League One champions and the club is now looking for more commercial sponsors to come forward.
"It does make you proud to be from Daventry," commercial director Jason Adams told me.
"Most people like to have a moan and we very rarely get to talk about the positive things in Daventry.
"But this place is buzzing at the moment and that's how we want it to be all next season."
Daventry Town's AGM was due to take place tonight, but has now been postponed. We'll let you know the new date as soon as we have it.
Corby Town appoint David Bell as manager
Kris Holland
BBC Radio Northampton
Corby Town have appointed former Coventry City and Norwich City midfielder David Bell as their new manager.
The Steelmen, relegated on the final day of the Northern Premier League season, sacked previous boss Gary Mills on 9 April, with caretaker Steve Kinniburgh unable to help the club avoid the drop.
Bell will be joined at Steel Park by new assistant manager Rob Gould.
Speaking to me a few minutes ago, chairman Stevie Noble said he was "delighted" with the appointment of Bell and Gould, adding: "It's a big piece of the jigsaw for next season sorted."
Meanwhile, Kinniburgh becomes Corby's new director of football, meaning he will help lead the club's community work and assist the management team with their player recruitment.
Corby's relegation means they will contest at step four of the non-league pyramid for the first time since 2005-06 next season.
Sexual assault in Northampton
A woman was the victim of a sexual assault in Northampton in the early hours of this morning, police say.
Officers said it happened in an alleyway off Bridge Street at about 02:30.
Anyone who was in the area at the time is encouraged to contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Hang Yin Leung murder case: Man arrested
Sarah Jenkins
BBC Local Live
A man has been arrested in connection with a murder investigation in Milton Keynes.
Hang Yin Leung, 64, died in hospital following a robbery at her home in Bolpeck Park in January.
Mrs Leung was knocked over and held down after six men forced their way into her home and stole cash and jewellery.
Thames Valley Police said a 22-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday.
He was released under investigation on Monday.
Police are continuing to appeal for information in connection with the incident.
Sport: Northamptonshire tie with Worcestershire in One-Day cup
Alex Winter
BBC Radio Northampton sport
There was a dramatic tie last night at Wantage Road as Northamptonshire hosted Worcestershire in the Royal London Cup at Wantage Road.
The visitors conceded a bye off the final ball of the innings as the match ended in a tie.
Needing 14 from the final over, Northants' Adam Rossington struck Joe Leach for three fours, but he failed to hit the last ball as Northants finished on 277-7.
It means that with three games played, the Steelbacks remain winless in the One-Day competition.
Captain Alex Wakely took to Twitter to give his assessment...
Northants resume their One-Day cup campaign on Friday, with a match against Lancashire at Liverpool.
Polls open for county council election
Voting is under way in the Northamptonshire County Council election.
Polling stations opened at 07:00 and will close at 22:00.
All 57 districts in Northamptonshire are being contested.
However, the votes won't be counted until tomorrow afternoon, with a result anticipated at about 17:00 on Friday.
Weather: Staying dry, but cloudy
Elizabeth Rizzini
BBC Look East weather
It's going to be a very similar day to yesterday.
We'll see a bit more brightness than we did on Wednesday, but there's an awful lot of cloud around as well.
Temperatures should be slightly higher, reaching about 12C (54F).
But despite the sunshine it will feel cool in the brisk north-easterly wind.
Find out more about the weather where you live on the BBC Weather website.
