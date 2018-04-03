BBC Local Live: North West of England

A man from Liverpool caught in Carlisle with supplies of heroin and cocaine had been told his debts would be cut if he dealt drugs, a court has heard.
Thomas Powell, 23, admitted possessing the drugs with intent to supply.
Beccy McGregor, prosecuting, said Powell had admitted guilt in writing, but that a download report for the mobile phone he was given to use when dealing would be needed before the prosecution decided whether to accept the plea.
Judge Barbara Forrester adjourned the case until 4 May and remanded Powell, from Steers Croft, Liverpool in custody.
First well completed at fracking site
Energy firm Cuadrilla has successfully completed drilling the first well at a site in Lancashire, it has confirmed.
Work will now begin on drilling a second horizontal exploration well at Preston New Road in Little Plumpton, between Blackpool and Preston.
The company said it has planning permission to drill a total of up to four horizontal wells on the site.
The singer dedicated her emotional performance of One Last Time to those who lost their lives at one of her concerts at Manchester Arena last year.
It has now been shortlisted for the must-see moment of 2017.
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J18 for A54 Middlewich and J17 for A534 Sandbach affecting J19 for A556.
M6 Cheshire - One lane blocked, queuing traffic and delays on M6 southbound between J18, A54 (Middlewich) and J17, A534 (Sandbach), because of a broken down vehicle. In the roadworks area. Congestion to J19, A556 (Knutsford).
Merseyrail and RMT union to hold talks amid long-running dispute
Talks are to be held this week aimed at resolving the year-long row over the role of guards on Merseyrail and Northern trains.
Merseyrail and the RMT union will meet on Thursday to try to resolve the dispute over driver-only operated trains.
Warning after toxic substance washes up on Wirral beach
The club has previously described the issue as "uniquely complex" because of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.
Spirit of Shankly chairman James McKenna said fans were given "a really, really good insight".
Travel: Flooding causing problems on some train services
Northern says services there are problems on the line from Manchester Victoria to Huddersfield and Leeds.
The operator says all lines have now reopened following flooding on the railway between Mirfield and Leeds.
Trains between Huddersfield and Leeds may still be cancelled or delayed by up to 15 minutes. Disruption is expected to continue until 11:30.
TransPennine Express has issues on routes between Liverpool Lime Street and Newcastle and Scarborough, and on services from Manchester International Airport to York and Middlesborough.
There are also problems between Manchester Piccadilly and Hull.
TransPennine Express are running replacement buses for customers at Dewsbury station.
They're reminding passengers that journey times will be longer than by rail.
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J19 for A556 and J18 for A54 Middlewich affecting J20 for M56.
M6 Cheshire - Slow traffic on M6 southbound between J19, A556 (Knutsford) and J18, A54 (Middlewich), because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J20, M56 (Lymm Interchange).
Preston could be first inland city to be awarded "plastic-free" status
Preston could become the first inland city to be awarded "plastic-free" status.
A motion will be put before the local council later this month - supported by both the Conservatives and Labour - urging the authority to work towards it.
Fazakerley scrambler bike crash victim 'may have been chased'
A man who died after crashing his scrambler bike into a wall may have been chased, police have said.
Father-of-one Adam Egan, 24, was critically injured when his bike ploughed into the wall outside a pub in Fazakerley, Liverpool, on Tuesday.
Liverpool's Matip set to miss rest of season
Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip is set to miss the rest of the season as the club say he is "likely to require an operation on a thigh injury".
The 26-year-old suffered the injury during the win at Crystal Palace on Saturday but played the whole game.
A Reds statement said "the operation is likely to end" Matip's "involvement in the remainder" of the campaign.
Union and rail operator to hold talks
Here's our full story after it emerged Merseyrail and the RMT union are to begin talks in a long-running dispute over driver-only operated trains.
Union members have organised strikes over the issue, which they believe risks passenger safety.
The talks, which will begin on Thursday, come after the rail operator wrote to the union to say it would enter them "accepting the outcome may be a second person on every train".
Merseyrail said all options "will be considered" to end the dispute.
Parents pay tribute to 'cheeky' boy who died from meningitis
The parents of a three-year-old boy who died after contracting meningitis have paid tribute to their "gorgeous, cheeky, happy boy".
Hector Kirkham died on 27 March, hours after being admitted to Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
The youngster attended Little Learners (Galgate) Nursery in Lancaster, along with a second child who is "recovering" at home after contracting the infection, Public Health England said.
His parents, Charlotte and Lee, said: "Hector was perfect in every way, our absolute world, our sunshine, our very best friend.
“Hector became very poorly very fast. ([His] symptoms of sickness and a temperature only presented 12 hours before we sadly lost the love of our lives.
“We urge all parents to be vigilant and any signs or symptoms that point towards meningitis being a possibility please please seek urgent medical advice, don’t delay.”
A young boy from Lancashire has died after contracting meningitis with a second child who attended the same nursery admitted to hospital.
Three-year-old Hector Kirkham, who attended the Little Learners (Galgate) Nursery in Lancaster, died on 27 March after being admitted to Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
Public Health England (PHE) said all children and staff have been offered antibiotics as a precaution.
The second child later left hospital and is "recovering", PHE said.
Campaigners have lost appeals against fracking at the site after Court of Appeal judges rejected two legal challenges.
Severe accident: M55 Lancashire eastbound
M55 Lancashire eastbound severe accident, at M6 J32.
M55 Lancashire - M55 lane closed on exit slip road to the M6 Southbound and queuing traffic eastbound at M6 J32, Broughton Interchange, because of an accident.
Weather: Showers to make way for sunshine
Cloud and showers will move northwards to leave a generally dry afternoon with some sunny spells - feeling milder with highs of 13C.
More from BBC Weather.
Severe accident: M56 Cheshire westbound
M56 Cheshire westbound severe accident, at J15 for M53.
M56 Cheshire - M56 lane closed on exit slip road to the M53 Southbound westbound at J15 M53, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Plans for new Liverpool cruise terminal approved
Planning permission for a multi-million pound project to build a new cruise terminal in Liverpool has been granted at a meeting of the city's council.
The facility will be built at the derelict Princes Jetty and will allow bigger liners to start and end their cruises in the city.
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire northbound
M6 Cheshire northbound severe disruption, between J18 for A54 Middlewich and J19 for A556.
M6 Cheshire - Heavy traffic on M6 northbound between J18, A54 (Middlewich) and J19, A556 (Knutsford), because of an earlier broken down vehicle. In the roadworks area. All lanes have been re-opened.
Severe disruption: M61 Greater Manchester southbound
M61 Greater Manchester southbound severe disruption, between J2 for A666 and J1 for M60.
M61 Greater Manchester - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M61 southbound between J2 A666 and J1, M60 (Swinton Interchange), because of a broken down vehicle.
Cuadrillia drills UK's first horizontal shale gas well at Lancashire site
Cuadrilla says it has successfully drilled the first ever horizontal shale gas well in the UK at its exploration site in Lancashire.
The well at the site on Preston New Road in the Flyde has been drilled 2,700m (8,860ft) below ground through the Lower Bowland shale and extends horizontally for 800m (2,600ft).
Cuadrilla wants to start fracking later this year but has to apply to the Secretary of State for permission first.
Dog walkers were warned to steer clear of a Wirral beach after palm oil was washed up near a popular family attraction, the Black Pearl pirate ship.
Severe accident: A5099 Lancashire both ways
A5099 Lancashire both ways severe accident, between Chapel Street and Palatine Road.
A5099 Lancashire - A5099 Central Drive in Blackpool closed and slow traffic in both directions between the Chapel Street junction and the Palatine Road junction, because of an accident.
Severe accident: M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise severe accident, at J13 for A572 affecting J15 for M61.
M60 Greater Manchester - Slow traffic on M60 anticlockwise at J13, A572 (Worsley), because of an accident involving van and car earlier on. Congestion to J15, M61 (Swinton Interchange).
Severe accident: A62 Greater Manchester southbound
A62 Greater Manchester southbound severe accident, between B6192 Edward Street and Cambridge Street.
A62 Greater Manchester - A62 Manchester Street in Oldham closed and queuing traffic southbound between the B6192 Edward Street junction and the Cambridge Street junction, because of an accident.
Man wanted after Morecambe woman shot in face
Police are searching for a man after a woman was shot in the face through a window in an alleged murder attempt.
Daniel Simpson, 25, is wanted in connection with the shooting, which happened in Buttermere Avenue, Morecambe, on 2 December.
Lancashire Police believe a shotgun was used in the attack, which left the 29-year-old woman seriously injured.
Liverpool fans 'positive' after witnessing safe standing
Liverpool fans who visited Celtic's stadium to witness safe standing in action found the experience "overwhelmingly positive", said a supporters' group.
The Spirit of Shankly supporters' group organised Saturday's trip to help learn more about how rail seating works.
The club has previously described the issue as "uniquely complex" because of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.
Spirit of Shankly chairman James McKenna said fans were given "a really, really good insight".
Severe accident: M61 Greater Manchester southbound
M61 Greater Manchester southbound severe accident, at J5 for A58 affecting J6 for A6027 De Haviland Way.
M61 Greater Manchester - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M61 southbound at J5, A58 (Westhoughton), because of an accident earlier on and recovery work. Congestion to J6, A6027 (Horwich).
'One-stop shops' set to speed up cancer diagnosis
"One-stop shops" aimed at speeding up cancer diagnosis are being introduced across England - including Oldham and South Manchester.
The aim is to catch the disease earlier and prevent patients from being referred for several tests for different forms of the illness.
Patients often face delays when they have non-specific symptoms.
NHS England says this is a "step change" in the way people with suspected cancer are diagnosed and treated.