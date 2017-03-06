Cars at Vauxhall plant, Ellesmere Port

BBC Local Live: Merseyside

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Monday 6 March
  2. More news, sport, weather and travel updates from 08:00 on Tuesday

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Our live coverage across the day

Live updates from Merseyside and west Cheshire have finished for the day, but we'll be back from 08:00 on Tuesday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel from across the region.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Bright with a chance of showers

BBC Weather

Dry and bright for the most part this afternoon, with plenty of sunshine - the chance of one or two showers later with highs of 10C.

Showers this evening, but dry and clear overnight with lows of 3C.

More from BBC Weather

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

High-speed 'hover train' plans submitted

Plans for a futuristic "hover train" that could get passengers from Liverpool to Manchester in just seven minutes have been submitted to transport bosses.

Maglev train in Japan
Reuters

Direct City Networks is developing a plan for "the world's fastest underground system".

But the plans have been discounted as "laughable" by a leading industry expert.

Transport for the North said the plans needed more "development".

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Why is Vauxhall being sold to Peugeot?

Dearbail Jordan

Business reporter

Vauxhall and Opel are being sold to the company that owns Peugeot and Citroen for 2.2bn euros (£1.9bn). 

Dearbail Jordan looks at the logic behind the deal.

The Astra is made at Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port plant
Getty Images

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: M62 Merseyside eastbound

BBC News Travel

M62 Merseyside eastbound severe disruption, at J6 for M57.

M62 Merseyside - M62 lane closed on entry slip road from one and heavy traffic eastbound at J6, M57 (Tarbock Island), because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Peugeot buys Vauxhall: Ellesmere Port workers 'in the dark'

Workers at Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port plant have said they are "in the dark" following a deal to sell General Motors' European unit, including Vauxhall, to a French firm.  

Ellesmere Port factory
BBC
The plant produces Astras

The 2.2bn euro (£1.9bn) sale of  General Motors to the PSA Group  has also raised job fears at Vauxhall's Luton factory.

The two plants employ 4,500 workers.

BBC assistant political editor Norman Smith said government sources were " cautiously optimistic " about the future of car production at Vauxhall.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Plans to make Liverpool's bus network 'simpler and clearer'

People in Liverpool are being given the chance to have their say on plans to simplify the city's bus network.

The proposals include removing the Soccerbus service - which runs between Sandhills station and Anfield and Goodison on matchdays.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines in Merseyside and west Cheshire

  • The Chairman of the French carmaker PSA Group is trying to play down fears of plant closures - after confirming it's buying the European operations of General Motors,  including Vauxhall in the UK
  • Police say the death of a man in Liverpool city centre is being treated as "suspicious"
  • Tony Bellew has told the BBC his win over David Haye may be his last professional fight

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Government 'cautiously optimistic' about future of Vauxhall

Government sources say they're "cautiously optimistic" about the future of car production at Vauxhall after the takeover by the French company, PSA.

Ellesmere Port factory
PA

The owner of Citroen and Peugeot has agreed to pay General Motors 2.2bn euro (£1.9bn) for its European business. 

Around 2,000 people are employed at Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port factory. 

Business Secretary Greg Clark said: "The Prime Minister and I have been in close contact with the PSA Group and General Motors and they have been clear this deal is an opportunity to grow the Vauxhall brand, building on their existing strengths and commitments."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Boxing: Bellew says retirement 'is an option' after Haye fight

BBC Sport

Tony Bellew says he is considering retirement following his surprise victory over bitter rival David Haye at London's O2 Arena on Saturday.

Tony Bellew
Reuters

But the Liverpudlian, 34, admitted that an offer for one further fight could be too lucrative to turn down.

"I don't know how many times more I can put my body and family through this," Bellew told BBC Radio 5 live.

Asked whether the Haye bout would be his last, he added: "It's an option. It's something I'm thinking about."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Wirral council tax set to rise by almost 5%

Councillors in Wirral will vote later on plans to increase council tax by almost 5%.

Wirral Council
STEPHEN RICHARDS/GEOGRAPH

The authority said it is facing its "most challenging budget ever", as it tries to cope with a £45m cut in government funding this year. 

The opposition Conservative group will put forward an alternative budget saying the council should scrap £200,000 worth of development work on the proposed Jack Nicklaus golf resort.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

PSA boss Carlos Tavares 'we do not need to shut down plants'

The chairman of the French carmaker PSA Group is trying to play down fears of plant closures - after confirming it's buying the European operations of General Motors, including Vauxhall in the UK. 

Carlos Tavares
PSA

The 2.2bn euro (£1.9bn) deal has led to fears for the long-term future of the factory in Ellesmere Port, where about 2,000 staff are employed. 

But PSA chairman Carlos Tavares has told a press conference in Paris: "We do not need to shut down plants."

The general secretary of the Unite union Len McCluskey is urging the government to provide full support for workers at what he described as a "deeply unsettling time."

More Peugeot deal reaction here

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Sunshine and showers

It will be mostly dry this afternoon with some sunny spells and a few showers. It will turn a little breezier later on today with a maximum temperature of 10C.

View more on twitter

More from BBC Weather

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Rubble cleared from tracks at Liverpool Lime Street

All the rubble has now been cleared from the tracks at Lime Street station and repair work to the overhead lines is under way.

Network Rail said part of a trackside wall "loaded with concrete and cabins by a third party" fell on to the tracks on Tuesday evening.

Lime Street repairs
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man's body find in city centre bushes 'suspicious'

The discovery of a man's body in bushes in Liverpool city centre is being treated as "suspicious", police have said.

Police cordon
BBC

The body, believed to be a man in his 30s, was found by a passer-by at about 07:55 at the junction of Brownlow Hill and Crown Street.

Police cordon
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines in Merseyside and west Cheshire

  • The Chairman of the French carmaker PSA Group is trying to play down fears of plant closures - after confirming it's buying the European operations of General Motors, including Vauxhall in the UK
  • Police say the death of a man in Liverpool city centre is being treated as "suspicious"
  • A man and woman are due in court charged in connection with the death of a two-year-old boy in Wirral

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Collapsed wall repairs continue at Liverpool Lime Street station

Repair work on a section of track hit by a 200-tonne landslip is continuing as services are expected to resume by Thursday.

A trackside wall collapsed near Liverpool Lime Street on Tuesday, effectively closing the station.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Government 'must protect British jobs' Ellesmere Port MP says

The sale of Vauxhall to the French automotive giant PSA is the "first test of the government's commitment to supporting UK manufacturing in the new world", the MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston has said.

Ellesmere Port factory
PA

Justin Madders said he is to meet Business Secretary Greg Clark to emphasise "the need for the government to commit to doing whatever it takes to protect British jobs". 

The UK factories at Ellesmere Port and Luton employ some 4,500 workers, and work "must begin in earnest to put UK production in the best possible position", Mr Madders added.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Man's body found in bushes at Brownlow Hill

The body of a man in his 30s has been found in bushes in Liverpool city centre, police have said.

Brownlow Hill
Google

The body was found by a passer-by at about 07:55 at the junction of Brownlow Hill and Crown Street. 

Police said the death is being treated as "suspicious".

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Transport bosses considering plans for underground system

Liverpool Echo

A “hover train” line that could get passengers from Liverpool to Manchester in seven minutes is being considered by transport bosses, the Echo reports.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Birkenhead toddler death: Man charged with murder

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a two-year-old.

Woodville Road, Birkenhead
BBC

Craig Smith, 28, is also accused of two counts of child neglect after the young boy was found unresponsive at a house in Woodville Road, Birkenhead, on Wednesday.

A woman, Ashley Willet, 24, has been charged with causing or allowing a child to suffer physical harm and two counts of child neglect.

Mr Smith and Ms Willet, both of Woodville Road, Birkenhead, will appear at Wirral Magistrates' Court later.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Work starts now on protecting jobs', says Ellesmere Port MP

The Labour MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston says cars will continue to be built in Cheshire until at least 2020.

It follows the announcement the French company that owns Peugeot and Citroen has struck a £1.9bn deal to buy General Motors' European unit, including Vauxhall which has a plant in Ellesmere Port.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines in Merseyside and west Cheshire

  • The French company that owns Citroen and Peugeot has confirmed it has reached a deal to buy General Motors' European business  which includes Vauxhall in the UK
  • A man and woman are due in court later, charged in connection with the death of a two-year-old boy in Wirral
  • Plans to increase council tax in Wirral by almost 5% are expected to be rubber stamped later, when the authority holds its budget meeting

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Boxing: 'I asked injured Haye to stop' says Tony Bellew

Luke Reddy

BBC Sport boxing reporter in London

Tony Bellew said he feared for David Haye's safety and asked the heavyweight and his corner to end Saturday's fight at the O2 Arena before he scored an 11th-round stoppage.

Bellew Haye
Getty Images

Haye, 36, damaged his Achilles and was  put down in the sixth round but gamely carried on  and went for surgery on the injury after the bout.

"Just before the stoppage I looked at David and said 'stop now'," said Bellew. "He shook his head.

The Liverpudlian added: "He went beyond the call of duty."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Manslaughter charges after man died in New Brighton

Three people have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a man who was attacked outside a nightclub.

Zac Wells died after suffering head injuries on Marine Promenade, New Brighton, outside Evo's Loft nightclub
Google

Zac Wells, 30, of Wallasey, suffered head injuries during the incident which happened on Boxing Day near Evo's Loft nightclub in New Brighton.

He died nine days later in hospital.

Daniel Gardner, 19, of Wallasey, Naomi Ogden, 27, of Birkenhead and a 16-year-old boy are due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 27 March.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Job-wise we just don't know'

Workers at Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port plant in Cheshire have been reacting to the PSA merger. 

One says: "Job-wise, everybody is in the dark at the moment. We just don't know what will happen."

Vauxhall factory
BBC

Another says: "I think the deal is good for current GM and Vauxhall employees, but is there a future for younger workers after 2021? Is the pension we've all been paying into for years going to be protected?"  

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Football: Chester supporter dies during National League game against Tranmere

BBC Sport

A Chester supporter has died after collapsing during a National League game against Tranmere Rovers on Friday.

Chester
Rex Features

The match at Deva Stadium continued after the club "took the advice of the officials and emergency personnel".

The man's identity has yet to be revealed.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port staff's 'nerve-wracking' few weeks

Ahead of the announcement that General Motors' European unit is to be sold , the Unite union said that Vauxhall staff at plants at Luton and Ellesmere Port had endured a "nerve-wracking" few weeks.

Ellesmere Port
PA

Len McCluskey, general secretary of Unite, said while initial discussions with the PSA Group had been "relatively positive" the union's priority was to "ensure a long-term future for our plants and the tens of thousands of workers depending on them".

"We will also be urging the government to stay at the table, just as the French and German governments do, to provide full support for our auto workers through this deeply unsettling time."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest headlines in Merseyside and west Cheshire

  • The French company that owns Citroen and Peugeot has confirmed it's reached a deal to buy General Motors' European business which includes Vauxhall in the UK
  • A man and woman are due in court later, charged in connection with the death of a two-year-old boy in Wirral
  • Plans to increase council tax in Wirral by almost 5% are expected to be rubber-stamped later, when the authority holds its budget meeting

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Peugeot-Citroen agrees deal with GM to buy Vauxhall-Opel

The French company that owns Peugeot and Citroen has struck a 2.2bn euro (£1.9bn) deal to buy General Motors' European unit, including Vauxhall.

car production
Vauxhall

PSA Group and GM announced the sale ahead of a press conference in Paris.

The deal has raised fears of job losses at Vauxhall's UK factories in Luton and Ellesmere Port, which employ 4,500 workers.

With GM's Opel and Vauxhall operations, PSA would become Europe's second largest carmaker, behind Volkswagen but overtaking Renault-Nissan.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Sunshine and showers

BBC Weather

Early mist and fog will clear this morning to leave a mostly dry day with some sunny spells and a few showers. 

Winds will be light at first, but it will turn a little breezier into the afternoon.

Maximum temperature: 10C

Weather: Mostly dry day with some sunny spells

More from BBC Weather

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning: Join us for today's live news coverage

Emma Stanley

Reporter, BBC News Online

Good morning,I'm here with all your news, sport, travel and weather updates from across Merseyside and west Cheshire today.

If you've got a story you'd like me to hear about or a photograph you'd like to share, you can contact me on  email  ,  Facebook  or Twitter  .

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top