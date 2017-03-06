BBC Local Live: Merseyside

Around 2,000 people are employed at Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port factory.
Secretary Greg Clark said: "The
Prime Minister and I have been in close contact with the PSA Group and General
Motors and they have been clear this deal is an opportunity to grow the
Vauxhall brand, building on their existing strengths and commitments."
Boxing: Bellew says retirement 'is an option' after Haye fight
Government 'must protect British jobs' Ellesmere Port MP says
The sale of Vauxhall to the French automotive giant PSA is the "first
test of the government's commitment to supporting UK manufacturing in the new
world", the MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston has said.
Justin Madders said he is to meet Business Secretary Greg Clark to emphasise "the need for the government to commit to doing whatever it takes to protect British jobs".
The UK factories at Ellesmere Port and Luton employ some 4,500 workers, and work "must begin in earnest to put UK production in the best possible position", Mr Madders added.
Man's body found in bushes at Brownlow Hill
The body of a man in his 30s has been found in bushes in Liverpool city centre, police have said.
The body was found by a passer-by at about 07:55 at the junction of Brownlow Hill and Crown Street.
Police said the death is being treated as "suspicious".
Transport bosses considering plans for underground system
Zac Wells, 30, of Wallasey, suffered head injuries during the incident which happened on Boxing Day near Evo's Loft nightclub in New Brighton.
He died nine days later in hospital.
Daniel Gardner, 19, of Wallasey, Naomi Ogden, 27, of Birkenhead and a 16-year-old boy are due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 27 March.
'Job-wise we just don't know'
Workers at Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port plant in Cheshire have been reacting to the PSA merger.
One says: "Job-wise, everybody is in the dark at the moment. We just don't know what will happen."
Another says: "I think the deal is good for current GM and Vauxhall employees, but is there a future for younger workers after 2021? Is the pension we've all been paying into for years going to be protected?"
Football: Chester supporter dies during National League game against Tranmere
Len McCluskey, general secretary of Unite, said while initial discussions with the PSA Group had been "relatively positive" the union's priority was to "ensure a long-term future for our plants and the tens of thousands of workers depending on them".
"We will also be urging the government to stay at the table, just as the French and German governments do, to provide full support for our auto workers through this deeply unsettling time."
Live updates from Merseyside and west Cheshire have finished for the day, but we'll be back from 08:00 on Tuesday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel from across the region.
Weather: Bright with a chance of showers
Dry and bright for the most part this afternoon, with plenty of sunshine - the chance of one or two showers later with highs of 10C.
Showers this evening, but dry and clear overnight with lows of 3C.
High-speed 'hover train' plans submitted
Plans for a futuristic "hover train" that could get passengers from Liverpool to Manchester in just seven minutes have been submitted to transport bosses.
Direct City Networks is developing a plan for "the world's fastest underground system".
But the plans have been discounted as "laughable" by a leading industry expert.
Transport for the North said the plans needed more "development".
Why is Vauxhall being sold to Peugeot?
Dearbail Jordan
Business reporter
Vauxhall and Opel are being sold to the company that owns Peugeot and Citroen for 2.2bn euros (£1.9bn).
Dearbail Jordan looks at the logic behind the deal.
Severe disruption: M62 Merseyside eastbound
M62 Merseyside eastbound severe disruption, at J6 for M57.
M62 Merseyside - M62 lane closed on entry slip road from one and heavy traffic eastbound at J6, M57 (Tarbock Island), because of a broken down vehicle.
Peugeot buys Vauxhall: Ellesmere Port workers 'in the dark'
Workers at Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port plant have said they are "in the dark" following a deal to sell General Motors' European unit, including Vauxhall, to a French firm.
The 2.2bn euro (£1.9bn) sale of General Motors to the PSA Group has also raised job fears at Vauxhall's Luton factory.
The two plants employ 4,500 workers.
BBC assistant political editor Norman Smith said government sources were " cautiously optimistic " about the future of car production at Vauxhall.
Plans to make Liverpool's bus network 'simpler and clearer'
People in Liverpool are being given the chance to have their say on plans to simplify the city's bus network.
The proposals include removing the Soccerbus service - which runs between Sandhills station and Anfield and Goodison on matchdays.
Government 'cautiously optimistic' about future of Vauxhall
Government sources say they're "cautiously optimistic" about the future of car production at Vauxhall after the takeover by the French company, PSA.
The owner of Citroen and Peugeot has agreed to pay General Motors 2.2bn euro (£1.9bn) for its European business.
Boxing: Bellew says retirement 'is an option' after Haye fight
Tony Bellew says he is considering retirement following his surprise victory over bitter rival David Haye at London's O2 Arena on Saturday.
But the Liverpudlian, 34, admitted that an offer for one further fight could be too lucrative to turn down.
"I don't know how many times more I can put my body and family through this," Bellew told BBC Radio 5 live.
Asked whether the Haye bout would be his last, he added: "It's an option. It's something I'm thinking about."
Wirral council tax set to rise by almost 5%
Councillors in Wirral will vote later on plans to increase council tax by almost 5%.
The authority said it is facing its "most challenging budget ever", as it tries to cope with a £45m cut in government funding this year.
The opposition Conservative group will put forward an alternative budget saying the council should scrap £200,000 worth of development work on the proposed Jack Nicklaus golf resort.
PSA boss Carlos Tavares 'we do not need to shut down plants'
The chairman of the French carmaker PSA Group is trying to play down fears of plant closures - after confirming it's buying the European operations of General Motors, including Vauxhall in the UK.
The 2.2bn euro (£1.9bn) deal has led to fears for the long-term future of the factory in Ellesmere Port, where about 2,000 staff are employed.
But PSA chairman Carlos Tavares has told a press conference in Paris: "We do not need to shut down plants."
The general secretary of the Unite union Len McCluskey is urging the government to provide full support for workers at what he described as a "deeply unsettling time."
Weather: Sunshine and showers
It will be mostly dry this afternoon with some sunny spells and a few showers. It will turn a little breezier later on today with a maximum temperature of 10C.
Rubble cleared from tracks at Liverpool Lime Street
All the rubble has now been cleared from the tracks at Lime Street station and repair work to the overhead lines is under way.
Network Rail said part of a trackside wall "loaded with concrete and cabins by a third party" fell on to the tracks on Tuesday evening.
Man's body find in city centre bushes 'suspicious'
The discovery of a man's body in bushes in Liverpool city centre is being treated as "suspicious", police have said.
The body, believed to be a man in his 30s, was found by a passer-by at about 07:55 at the junction of Brownlow Hill and Crown Street.
Ormskirk water tower plans could go ahead despite objections
Plans to build a modern, three-storey home on top of the Ormskirk Water Tower could go ahead, after the application was recommended for approval.
Collapsed wall repairs continue at Liverpool Lime Street station
Repair work on a section of track hit by a 200-tonne landslip is continuing as services are expected to resume by Thursday.
A trackside wall collapsed near Liverpool Lime Street on Tuesday, effectively closing the station.
Transport bosses considering plans for underground system
A “hover train” line that could get passengers from Liverpool to Manchester in seven minutes is being considered by transport bosses, the Echo reports.
Birkenhead toddler death: Man charged with murder
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a two-year-old.
Craig Smith, 28, is also accused of two counts of child neglect after the young boy was found unresponsive at a house in Woodville Road, Birkenhead, on Wednesday.
A woman, Ashley Willet, 24, has been charged with causing or allowing a child to suffer physical harm and two counts of child neglect.
Mr Smith and Ms Willet, both of Woodville Road, Birkenhead, will appear at Wirral Magistrates' Court later.
'Work starts now on protecting jobs', says Ellesmere Port MP
The Labour MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston says cars will continue to be built in Cheshire until at least 2020.
It follows the announcement the French company that owns Peugeot and Citroen has struck a £1.9bn deal to buy General Motors' European unit, including Vauxhall which has a plant in Ellesmere Port.
Boxing: 'I asked injured Haye to stop' says Tony Bellew
Tony Bellew said he feared for David Haye's safety and asked the heavyweight and his corner to end Saturday's fight at the O2 Arena before he scored an 11th-round stoppage.
Haye, 36, damaged his Achilles and was put down in the sixth round but gamely carried on and went for surgery on the injury after the bout.
"Just before the stoppage I looked at David and said 'stop now'," said Bellew. "He shook his head.
The Liverpudlian added: "He went beyond the call of duty."
Manslaughter charges after man died in New Brighton
Three people have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a man who was attacked outside a nightclub.
Zac Wells, 30, of Wallasey, suffered head injuries during the incident which happened on Boxing Day near Evo's Loft nightclub in New Brighton.
He died nine days later in hospital.
Daniel Gardner, 19, of Wallasey, Naomi Ogden, 27, of Birkenhead and a 16-year-old boy are due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 27 March.
'Job-wise we just don't know'
Workers at Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port plant in Cheshire have been reacting to the PSA merger.
One says: "Job-wise, everybody is in the dark at the moment. We just don't know what will happen."
Another says: "I think the deal is good for current GM and Vauxhall employees, but is there a future for younger workers after 2021? Is the pension we've all been paying into for years going to be protected?"
Football: Chester supporter dies during National League game against Tranmere
A Chester supporter has died after collapsing during a National League game against Tranmere Rovers on Friday.
The match at Deva Stadium continued after the club "took the advice of the officials and emergency personnel".
The man's identity has yet to be revealed.
Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port staff's 'nerve-wracking' few weeks
Ahead of the announcement that General Motors' European unit is to be sold , the Unite union said that Vauxhall staff at plants at Luton and Ellesmere Port had endured a "nerve-wracking" few weeks.
Len McCluskey, general secretary of Unite, said while initial discussions with the PSA Group had been "relatively positive" the union's priority was to "ensure a long-term future for our plants and the tens of thousands of workers depending on them".
"We will also be urging the government to stay at the table, just as the French and German governments do, to provide full support for our auto workers through this deeply unsettling time."
Peugeot-Citroen agrees deal with GM to buy Vauxhall-Opel
The French company that owns Peugeot and Citroen has struck a 2.2bn euro (£1.9bn) deal to buy General Motors' European unit, including Vauxhall.
PSA Group and GM announced the sale ahead of a press conference in Paris.
The deal has raised fears of job losses at Vauxhall's UK factories in Luton and Ellesmere Port, which employ 4,500 workers.
With GM's Opel and Vauxhall operations, PSA would become Europe's second largest carmaker, behind Volkswagen but overtaking Renault-Nissan.
Weather: Sunshine and showers
Early mist and fog will clear this morning to leave a mostly dry day with some sunny spells and a few showers.
Winds will be light at first, but it will turn a little breezier into the afternoon.
Maximum temperature: 10C
Good morning: Join us for today's live news coverage
Emma Stanley
Reporter, BBC News Online
Good morning,I'm here with all your news, sport, travel and weather updates from across Merseyside and west Cheshire today.
Good morning,I'm here with all your news, sport, travel and weather updates from across Merseyside and west Cheshire today.