Latest news from the North West

M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe accident, between J17 for A56 Prestwich and J18 for M62.
M60 Greater Manchester - One lane closed on M60 clockwise between J17, A56 (Prestwich) and J18, M62 (Simister Island), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: A5080 Merseyside both ways
A5080 Merseyside both ways severe accident, at Fox's Bank Lane affecting Dacre's Bridge Lane.
A5080 Merseyside - A5080 Cronton Road in Cronton closed and queuing traffic in both directions at the Fox's Bank Lane junction, because of an accident. Congestion to the Dacre's Bridge Lane junction, to the Tue Lane junction and on Stockswell Road to the Alder Lane junction.
Muslims in Manchester are sharing food with homeless people as they break their fast during Ramadan.
Severe disruption: M6 Merseyside southbound
M6 Merseyside southbound severe disruption, between J23 for A580 and J22 for A49 affecting Nelson Road.
M6 Merseyside - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J23, A580 (Haydock) and J22, A49 (Newton Le Willows), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well. Congestion on Barham Court to the Nelson Road junction.
Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, between J20 for A664 Manchester New Road and J21 for A663 Broadway.
M60 Greater Manchester - Heavy traffic on M60 clockwise in Manchester between J20, A664 (Higher Blackley) and J21, A663 (Hollinwood), because of all traffic being temporarily held and a police incident.
Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J22 for A62 Manchester Road and J20 for A664 Manchester New Road affecting J23 for A6410 Audenshaw Road.
M60 Greater Manchester - M60 closed and stationary traffic anticlockwise between J22, A62 (Failsworth) and J20, A664 (Higher Blackley), because of a police incident. Congestion to J23, A6410 (Ashton Under Lyne).
Severe accident: M62 Greater Manchester eastbound
M62 Greater Manchester eastbound severe accident, between J21 for A640 and J22 for A672.
M62 Greater Manchester - One lane closed on M62 eastbound between J21, A640 (Milnrow) and J22, A672 (Rishworth Moor), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
A win in tomorrow's Champions League final for Liverpool will see the team parade through the city via a route which has now been extended.
The Mayor of Liverpool agreed
with Merseyside Police to lengthen the original 3.5 mile route by 1.5 miles after confirmation that emergency cable
repairs would be completed in time to enable the parade bus to go further.
Liverpool face Real Madrid in Kiev tomorrow at 19:45.
The potential victory parade would be held on Sunday from midday and last a couple of hours, ending at the Green Lane roundabout.
'We are here because we are Liverpool' - Klopp
Real Madrid's success in Europe's elite club
competition may give them confidence prior to kick-off,
according to Liverpool manager Klopp.
But, speaking at the pre-match press conference in Kiev, Klopp pointed out that Liverpool's own record in Europe is not to be sniffed at.
It is very important and I am pretty sure in a second before the game, Real Madrid will be more confident than we are. But the game doesn't end in that second, it only starts.
When you see Real Madrid play you say 'wow they are really strong' but they never played us.
Nobody expected us to be here, but we are here because we are Liverpool. We are not only a really good football team. This club has it in its DNA that it can really go for the big things.
Liverpool play Real Madrid in Kiev in their first Champions League final in 11 years.
Salford fire deaths: Serious case review ordered
A serious case review is to be carried out into the way the family of four children who were killed when their Walkden home was petrol bombed were dealt with by "various agencies, including the council", Salford Cllr David Lancaster said.
He said Salford Children’s Safeguarding Board "will look at all interactions with the Pearson family".
There are also further investigations by the coroner’s court and the Independent Police Complaints Commission.
In a statement Cllr Lancaster said:
We are aware of issues raised both before and during the trial about how all the various agencies, including the council, interacted with the Pearson family.
Salford City Council will co-operate fully with that investigation."
Demi Pearson, 15, her brother Brandon, eight, and sisters Lacie, seven, and Lia, three, were killed in the blaze in Walkden, Salford on 11 December 2017.
Supporters who were booked on flight numbers ET8704 and ET8706, and those who were unable to travel on the rearranged ET8700 flight booked through World Choice Sport, will be able to claim the refund."
The Merseyside club said about 650 supporters have been left without a flight to the Ukrainian capital.
M61 Lancashire northbound severe accident, between J9 for M65 and M6 J30.
M61 Lancashire - Queuing traffic and one lane closed on M61 northbound between J9, M65 (Clayton Brook) and M6 J30, because of an accident.
Two Liverpool fans injured in Kiev attack
Two Liverpool football fans have suffered minor injuries after an assault in Kiev, Merseyside Police say.
The two fans involved were treated for minor cuts and scratches at the scene after the assault in a restaurant in the Ukranian capital. Two Ukrainian men have been arrested.
Merseyside Police Ch Supt Dave Charnock said:
We are liaising with Ukrainian Police, the British Embassy, UEFA, the Football Intelligence Unit in the UK and Liverpool Football Club, who are all working to keep fans safe and ensure an enjoyable experience in Kiev.
I would also encourage people to look after their own personal safety by taking some simple precautions – look after your money and belongings, stay together in groups, drink sensibly and give yourself plenty of time to get to the ground."
Teenager dies and three hurt in field
Police are investigating whether there were any suspicious circumstances.
Fans gather in Kiev after cancellations
Some Liverpool supporters will miss out on the Champions League final after flights were axed.
Police appeal after Iraqi consulate fire
Inquiries after an arson attack on the Manchester premises last year have so far proved "negative".
Anne-Marie's private jet to Biggest Weekend
'It brings a sense of bonding'
In the papers: Pensioner's home ransacked
The main stories today on the Crewe Chronicle website include:
Davies and Cole sign new Tranmere deals
Tranmere goalkeeper Scott Davies signs a new two-year deal and striker Larnell Cole signs a one-year deal at the club.Read more
Fresh report into Northern rail disruption
Plans for the review come after Northern was criticised by political leaders over widespread cancellations.Read more
Severe accident: A586 Lancashire both ways
A586 Lancashire both ways severe accident, between Bracewell Avenue and A585 Garstang New Road.
A586 Lancashire - A586 Garstang Road East in Singleton closed and very slow traffic in both directions between the Bracewell Avenue junction and Singleton Crossroads, because of an accident.
Our live coverage across the day
That's all from the live team for today, but we'll be back from 08:00 on Tuesday with more of the latest news, sport, travel and weather from across the region.
In the meantime, this page will be updated automatically with content from across the BBC.
Liverpool's potential victory parade route extended
A win in tomorrow's Champions League final for Liverpool will see the team parade through the city via a route which has now been extended.
The Mayor of Liverpool agreed with Merseyside Police to lengthen the original 3.5 mile route by 1.5 miles after confirmation that emergency cable repairs would be completed in time to enable the parade bus to go further.
Liverpool face Real Madrid in Kiev tomorrow at 19:45.
The potential victory parade would be held on Sunday from midday and last a couple of hours, ending at the Green Lane roundabout.
'We are here because we are Liverpool' - Klopp
Real Madrid's success in Europe's elite club competition may give them confidence prior to kick-off, according to Liverpool manager Klopp.
But, speaking at the pre-match press conference in Kiev, Klopp pointed out that Liverpool's own record in Europe is not to be sniffed at.
Weather: Cloudy night, with heavy showers
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with showers - some heavy at times. Highs of 15C.
Liverpool train ahead of Champions League final
Here's a picture the BBC's football correspondent John Murray took of the Liverpool team training ahead of the Champions League final on Saturday.
Scout gear stolen from Blackburn activity centre
Thieves broke in to the Canalside Activity Centre in Mill Hill in Blackburn and stole scout gear, prompting a police appeal for information.
The centre was broken into after 21:00 last night.
According to a Facebook post, two BMX bikes and 15 whittling knives belonging to St Georges Scout Group were among the items stolen.
Anyone with information should contact police on the non-emergency number 101.
Liverpool will refund tickets for fans who had flights cancelled
Fans who had their flights to the Champions League Final cancelled and bought their match tickets directly from Liverpool Football Club have been offered full refunds.
In a statement on the club's website, Liverpool FC said:
The Merseyside club said about 650 supporters have been left without a flight to the Ukrainian capital.
Fans who made the journey to Kiev have been speaking of their anger.
Salford fire deaths: Grandmother slams authorities' 'inaction'
The grandmother of four children murdered in a house fire has accused authorities of "doing nothing", as a police watchdog inquiry resumed.
Michelle Pearson, the dead children's mother, had reported threats against the family to Greater Manchester Police before the blaze.
Zak Bolland and David Worrall were sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for the murders of Lia, Demi, Brandon and Lacie in December 2017.
The children's grandmother, Sandra Lever, asked why police had failed to act after Bolland's earlier arrest for damaging the family's house in Walkden.
She said: "They all knew about it and they all did nothing about it. They dropped the charges, I don't know why."
Miss Lever also said Salford City Council had told Mrs Pearson she was not in danger when she asked to be rehoused and told her to "go back home."
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating contact between Mrs Pearson and the force and the council has ordered a serious case review into its handling of the case.
M60 wider lanes opened for Bank Holiday weekend
Temporary narrow lanes on the M60 near Prestwich have been removed in time for the bank holiday, Highways England said.
The four-mile stretch is part of ongoing smart motorway roadworks, which are due to be completed in summer.
The wider lanes are expected to help with traffic flow.
Stretford man wanted over handgun found in garden
A man is wanted by police over the "alarming" discovery of a handgun in a garden where children had been playing.
National Crime Agency (NCA) officers found the weapon while searching a home in Stretford, Greater Manchester, in October 2017.
Ammunition and a silencer were also uncovered.
NCA regional head of investigations Greg McKenna said police "urgently" need to speak to 30-year-old Dean Anthony Kirby about the finds.
Turn Moss plans formally withdrawn, council says
Plans to build football training pitches on green belt land in Stretford have been withdrawn, the leader of Trafford Council said.
In a tweet this morning, Andrew H Western said the council "formally withdraws" the planning application at Turn Moss.
Last week, former Manchester United captain Gary Neville said he would take plans to create a new football training centre for Salford City FC elsewhere after conceding defeat to campaigners.
Ed Sheeran fans fume over invalid tickets
Hundreds of fans turned up to the first night of Ed Sheeran's UK tour in Manchester on Thursday to discover their tickets were invalid and they had to buy new ones.
Sheeran's promoters have cancelled all tickets bought through Viagogo in an attempt to crack down on touting.
Many affected fans were frustrated to find they couldn't get in at the Etihad Stadium and had to buy new face-value tickets, before seeking a refund from Viagogo.
"I was fuming," said Samantha Dutton from Stoke-on-Trent, adding:
Fleetwood midfielder Sowerby signs deal
Fleetwood Town midfielder Jack Sowerby signs a new undisclosed-length contract, described as "long-term" by the League One club.Read more
Weather: Cloudy with outbreaks of rain
A cooler and unsettled afternoon, with outbreaks of rain. Highs of 15C.
Ariana Grande gets bee tattoo
Ariana Grande has posted a picture of her new bee tattoo, a symbol of Manchester.
This week the city marked the one year anniversary of the terror attack at the Manchester Arena where 22 people died, shortly after Ariana came off stage.
To remember the victims, thousands of people have had a bee inked on their body. Ariana has followed suit and captioned her post: forever.
For many Mancunians, the bee represents both hard work and togetherness.