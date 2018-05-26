Latest news from the North West

The grandmother of four children murdered in a house fire has accused authorities of "doing nothing", as a police watchdog inquiry resumed.

Police handout

Michelle Pearson, the dead children's mother, had reported threats against the family to Greater Manchester Police before the blaze.

Zak Bolland and David Worrall were sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for the murders of Lia, Demi, Brandon and Lacie in December 2017.

The children's grandmother, Sandra Lever, asked why police had failed to act after Bolland's earlier arrest for damaging the family's house in Walkden.

She said: "They all knew about it and they all did nothing about it. They dropped the charges, I don't know why."

Miss Lever also said Salford City Council had told Mrs Pearson she was not in danger when she asked to be rehoused and told her to "go back home."

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating contact between Mrs Pearson and the force and the council has ordered a serious case review into its handling of the case.