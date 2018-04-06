BBC Local Live: North West of England

Both say they are making a range of savings but their chief officer, Clare Watson, told the meeting they "mustn’t underestimate the challenge" to get the combined deficit back to an NHS England target of £4m in 2018-19.
The plans would see land around Halton General Hospital in Runcorn transformed into a "healthy new town" site.
A public consultation meeting on Tuesday also heard it would include plans for a gym, swimming pool, new homes, nursery and a care home.
But some local residents believe the money could be put to better use.
'Massive challenge' for health chiefs over £10m deficit
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Health bosses in parts of Cheshire are being warned they face a "massive challenge" to cut an overall forecast deficit of £10m.
Both NHS South Cheshire and Vale Royal clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) are drawing up their final financial plans for 2018-19.
At their governing body meeting yesterday in Nantwich, it was revealed that, between both CCGs, they are looking at a shortfall of £10.24m by the end of this financial year.
Both say they are making a range of savings but their chief officer, Clare Watson, told the meeting they "mustn’t underestimate the challenge" to get the combined deficit back to an NHS England target of £4m in 2018-19.
Polished performance for black swan
Allen Cook
BBC News
A swan's been turned from black to gleaming white after suffering "the worst oiling of a bird" that RSPCA staff have seen.
Spotted at a lake in Manchester, the RSPCA said the swan was taken to its Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre in Nantwich.
Staff there said it took several scrubs with washing-up liquid to remove the oil before the bird was released back into the wild.
Mobike price hike after vandalism
Our live coverage across the day
Weather: Rain clearing and staying mild
BBC Weather
Any rain should move eastwards this evening to leave a dry night.
Clear spells will then develop and the cloud will remain variable through the early hours.
Lows of 8C.
Commonwealth Games gold came after years of 'striving' for success, Hamer says
Swimmer Tom Hamer says winning gold at the Commonwealth Games in Australia comes after years of hard work.
The 19-year-old, from Rossendale, also broke the world record in the men's 200m freestyle at the Gold Coast competition.
The Liver Birds return in Liverpool stage musical
Ian Youngs
Entertainment and Arts Reporter, BBC News
The Liver Birds, who showed us the lives and loves of young women in a trailblazing 1970s sitcom, are back.
Beryl and Sandra are returning as women in their sixties in a new musical being staged in Liverpool later this month.
The show's writer, Barb Jungr, said the series' creator, Carla Lane, had given her blessing before she died in 2016.
Jungr said the original was an "important" show, and that it would be "wonderful" to see older women on stage in The Liver Birds Flying Home.
Shakespearean theatre replica planned for junior school
A scaled-down replica of Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre could be built in the grounds of a Merseyside school.
Plans have been submitted to Knowsley Council for the timber-constructed theatre at St Margaret Mary’s Catholic Junior School in Roby.
The theatre, which would hold more than 100 people, would be a similar design to its famous counterpart in London.
Councillors have been recommended to support the plans in a vote next week, with some work having already taken place on the site.
The school plans to use the building to supplement its curriculum, after school clubs and community activities.
Businesses 'could fund illuminations'
Blackpool Illuminations could be funded by local businesses under a plan being considered by councillors.
Pressure on budgets has led Blackpool Council to investigate new ways to protect services including the illuminations, the Grundy Art Gallery and other marketing and events.
One option could be raising money through a levy on businesses, the Blackpool Gazette reported.
The council currently funds the illuminations at an annual cost of £2m.
'Anti-Semitic post' councillor suspended
A councillor has been suspended from the Labour Party over alleged anti-Semitic comments made online.
Pam Bromley, the Rossendale Borough Council representative for Whitewell, has been reported to the party over a Facebook post she made last year.
Ms Bromley denies writing anything anti-Semitic.
The Labour Party confirmed she had been suspended pending an investigation and added such complaints were taken "extremely seriously".
Man killed in mobile home crash named
A man who was killed when a lorry smashed through the central reservation on the M62 and hit his car has been named by police.
Nigel Stuart Eley was driving a black Lexus car on Tuesday near Goole when a lorry carrying a static caravan crashed on to the eastbound carriageway.
Mr Eley, 41, from Urmston in Greater Manchester, died at the scene.
A 37-year-old man who was also travelling in the Lexus remains in a serious condition in hospital.
Two men arrested over airport car park taxi driver death
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over the death of a taxi driver who police believe was assaulted at Manchester Airport.
The 57-year-old died in hospital after being found by police officers in a car park at Terminal 2 at about 08:25 this morning.
A post mortem examination to determine the cause of his death will be carried out tomorrow.
The two men, aged 55 and 26, are currently being held for questioning.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.
Everton v Liverpool
Co-op Group swings back to profit
BBC Business News
The Co-operative Group has returned to profit after what it called a "year of progress".
The Manchester-based group reported a profit of £72m for 2017, after a loss of £132m the year before when it wrote off the value of its stake in the Co-operative Bank.
As well as its 2,500 food stores, the group, the largest co-operative in the UK, has insurance and funeral businesses and runs 12 academy schools.
Sales at its food stores rose 3.4% and membership rose by 15% to 4.6 million.
Severe disruption: A57 Greater Manchester both ways
A57 Greater Manchester both ways severe disruption, between Seymour Street and A6017 Stockport Road.
A57 Greater Manchester - A57 Manchester Road in Denton closed and queuing traffic in both directions between the Seymour Street junction and Crown Point Traffic Lights, because of a police incident.
Weather: Windy with increasing chance of showers
BBC Weather
It will be fairly windy this afternoon, with a few spells of hazy sunshine for a time.
There is also the growing chance of showery rain moving in from the south-west, along with a brisk south-easterly wind.
Highs of 13C.
Hospital to seek ruling over sick toddler Alfie Evans
The hospital caring for sick toddler Alfie Evans has said it will seek legal advice over a date when his life support can be withdrawn.
The boy's parents, who want to send the 22-month-old abroad for treatment, lost a final legal appeal in March.
Recent reports suggested the family had been given fresh hope that Alfie could be capable of travelling.
However, Alder Hey Hospital said it would now ask the High Court for "guidance" about when to withdraw care.
Man dies after airport car park assault
A man has died after being assaulted at a car park at Manchester Airport, police have said.
Police were called to a Terminal 2 car park at about 08:25 this morning.
Officers found a 57-year-old man, who later died in hospital.
Greater Manchester Police is appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
Monterrey Open: Naomi Broady misses out on quarter-final
BBC Sport
Britain's Naomi Broady has been knocked out of the Monterrey Open in the second round, after losing in three sets to number four seed Timea Babos.
The world number 136 from Stockport, who beat Canada's Carol Zhao in round one, lost 6-3 6-7 (6) 7-5 to the Hungarian with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.
Liverpool given £2.5m funding boost to support refugees
Liverpool City Council has been given a government grant of just under £2.5m to support refugees in the city.
The money will be used to help other councils in the city region better target services at asylum seekers.
It will also fund a migrant rough sleeping service, increased access to English Language courses and mental health support.
A report being considered by the council's cabinet later says Liverpool hosts a disproportionately high number of asylum seekers compared with the other UK cities and neighbouring authorities.
Sale v Wasps (Fri)
Injured Can could make Liverpool return
Greg O'Keeffe
BBC Sport
Liverpool midfielder Emre Can could still feature for the club again this season despite fears that his campaign had been ended by a back problem.Read more
Galgate flooding: Residents say homes 'still not fit to be lived in'
Four months after flooding hit Galgate in Lancaster, work is still going on to repair many of the 100 homes affected.
Villagers say the vast majority of homes are still not fit to be lived in.
Mark Davis, who ran Lancaster City Council's flood relief operation, said staff are "still removing flood-damaged goods from properties" and continuing to work with communities.
Environment Agency Flood and Coastal Risk Manager Dan Bond said a number of flood prevention actions have been taken.
He said the agency has set up a new river level sensor and "undertaken a large amount of dredging and clearing across North Lancashire" to ensure flood warnings can be "as good as they can be".
Seventy people and 20 horses were rescued after flooding in Lancashire in November last year - with Lancaster and Galgate the worst affected places.
NHS bosses defend £53m Runcorn health campus plan
Hospital bosses have defended proposals to build a £53m health and wellbeing campus in one of the most deprived areas of England.
The plans would see land around Halton General Hospital in Runcorn transformed into a "healthy new town" site.
A public consultation meeting on Tuesday also heard it would include plans for a gym, swimming pool, new homes, nursery and a care home.
But some local residents believe the money could be put to better use.
Football: Burnley goalkeeper signs contract extension
BBC Sport
Burnley goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard has signed a contract extension to remain at Turf Moor until June 2019.
The 33-year-old joined the Clarets last September as a free agent after leaving Preston in the summer.
Lindegaard, capped five times by Denmark, is yet to feature for Burnley, with Nick Pope deputising since captain Tom Heaton was injured in September.
Severe accident: A50 Cheshire both ways
A50 Cheshire both ways severe accident, between A56 Stockport Road and B5356 Grappenhall Lane.
A50 Cheshire - A50 Knutsford Road in Warrington closed and queuing traffic in both directions between the A56 Stockport Road junction and the B5356 Grappenhall Lane junction, because of an accident.
Councils could be given new powers to deal with illegal traveller camps
The government may consider giving council bosses new powers allowing them to crack down on illegal traveller camps.
Ministers want to address concerns about anti-social behaviour, fly-tipping and noise arising from the sites.
Last summer saw tensions rising between residents and travellers at a number of sites across Bolton, including in Farnworth, Sharples and Middle Hulton.
Housing minister Dominic Raab has announced a review of the powers authorities have to deal with unauthorised caravan sites and a public consultation will run until 15 June.
Severe accident: M61 Greater Manchester southbound
M61 Greater Manchester southbound severe accident, between J6 for A6027 De Haviland Way and J5 for A58.
M61 Greater Manchester - One lane closed on M61 southbound between J6, A6027 (Horwich) and J5, A58 (Westhoughton), because of an accident involving a lorry. Traffic is coping well.
Eric Bristow: Tributes to former darts champion who died in Liverpool
BBC Sport
Tributes are being paid to the former world darts champion Eric Bristow who died aged 60 at an event in Liverpool last night.
Professional Darts Corporation chairman Barry Hearn told BBC Sport he collapsed at a Premier League event at the Echo Arena.
As news of his death reached the crowd at the Echo Arena, fans repeatedly sang: "There's only one Eric Bristow."
Hearn said Bristow, known by his nickname the Crafty Cockney, would "always be a legend in the world of darts and British sport".
Dead baby's mother urged to come forward
The mother of a newborn baby found dead in woodland on Wednesday morning has been urged to contact police.
Although it's not yet known how the baby died, Greater Manchester Police confirmed that the infant found near Peel Lane in Heywood, Rochdale, was a girl.
Det Con Kelly Bragg said they were concerned for the welfare of the baby's mother and called on her to get in touch.
"Our main priority at this time is the mother as she may be in need of medical help."