BBC Local Live: North West of England

Health bosses in parts of Cheshire are being warned they face a "massive challenge" to cut an overall forecast deficit of £10m.

BBC

Both NHS South Cheshire and Vale Royal clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) are drawing up their final financial plans for 2018-19.

At their governing body meeting yesterday in Nantwich, it was revealed that , between both CCGs, they are looking at a shortfall of £10.24m by the end of this financial year.

Both say they are making a range of savings but their chief officer, Clare Watson, told the meeting they "mustn’t underestimate the challenge" to get the combined deficit back to an NHS England target of £4m in 2018-19.