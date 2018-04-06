BBC London Live: As it happened

BBC

A foster family received death threats after their details were accidently released by a hospital.

In 2016 carers Mary and John - who asked to remain anonymous - fostered a child who was taken into care at birth.

Someone claiming to be the duty social worker called Mary's mobile and asked how the child was.

"I asked the voice at the other end whether they had got the right foster carers, because duty social workers are not sometimes aware a child has moved," she said.

The caller replied: "I will kill you."

A number of threatening text messages followed, including one which said: "I know where you live, I'll kill you, you stole my baby, you can't have children of your own that's why you foster".

Across London, reports of data breaches in child protection departments are up a third over the last four years.

