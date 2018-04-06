BBC London Live: As it happened

Tonight, clear spells for a time but cloud may thicken in the early hours. There will then be a risk of showers spreading up from the south, some could be heavy.
Reality Check: Is violence increasing exponentially?
The claim: Violence is rising exponentially.
Reality Check verdict: Assuming he just means it's rising fast, he is right according to the police recorded crime figures but there is not yet any sign of such an increase in the Crime Survey for England and Wales.
Che Donald, vice-chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales, the body representing police officers, was on BBC Radio 4 on Friday talking about violence, which he said was "increasing exponentially".
We cannot tackle knife crime alone - Met statement
This statement by the Metropolitan Police has been issued today following the recent spate of violent crime in the capital:
The Met Police held a community meeting this morning to hear first-hand concerns arising from specific communities as a result of the continued focus on knife crime and murder in London. This is on top of all the local level engagement taking place on a daily basis being driven by our Borough and Basic Command Unit Commanders. The Met has been absolutely clear that we cannot tackle knife crime alone, we cannot enforce our way out of this and will do all we can to mobilise communities behind us and to help protect London.
Haringey Council and the Haringey Clinical Commissioning Group are looking for residents to join a reference group to scrutinise their work in areas such as autism, learning disabilities, mental health and dementia.
Once established, the group will ensure both authorities deliver a good service, and raise concerns over potential problems in the delivery or communication.
London both ways severe disruption, between A4 Hyde Park Corner and The Mall.
London - Constitution Hill in Westminster closed in both directions between the A4 Hyde Park Corner junction and The Mall junction, because of the Changing the Guard. Also affecting The Mall between Marlborough Road and Constitution Hill and Birdcage Walk between A3214 Buckingham Gate and A3214 Great George Street.
Severe disruption: M1 Greater London northbound
M1 Greater London northbound severe disruption, between J1 for A406 and J5 for A41 North Western Avenue A4008 Stephenson Way.
M1 Greater London - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J1, A406 (Staples Corner) and J5, A41 (Watford), because of a shed load of fence pan. Traffic is coping well.
“What we do not want
to do is turn it into a police state, but unfortunately we are left with very little
options and opportunities to address this growing crime,” Mr Donald added.
Mr Donald said police who warned the government against cuts
to forces back in 2010 were accused of “scaremongering” at the time. “Well, you
only need to open the papers today to see how that’s playing out on the
streets,” he added.
The Home Office, the Met Police and the Mayor of London all
declined to speak to the Today programme about the recent spate of violent
attacks on London’s streets.
A102 London northbound severe disruption, from the Tunnel Approach to A13 East India Dock Road affecting A2.
A102 London - Queuing traffic on A102 Blackwall Tunnel northbound in Greenwich from the the Tunnel Approach junction to the A13 East India Dock Road junction, because of earlier overheight lorry. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to Sun In The Sands Roundabout.
Met 'has not lost control of streets'
Nine more injured in London stabbings
Grenfell fire 'widow' jailed for fraud
Accused killer 'would eat ex-partner raw'
Severe accident: A21 London northbound
A21 London northbound severe accident, between A2218 Southend Lane and A205 Catford Road.
A21 London - A21 Bromley Road in Bellingham closed northbound between the A2218 Southend Lane junction and Catford Gyratory, because of an accident involving a car and a bus.
'I know where you live, I'll kill you'
George Greenwood
BBC News, London
A foster family received death threats after their details were accidently released by a hospital.
In 2016 carers Mary and John - who asked to remain anonymous - fostered a child who was taken into care at birth.
Someone claiming to be the duty social worker called Mary's mobile and asked how the child was.
"I asked the voice at the other end whether they had got the right foster carers, because duty social workers are not sometimes aware a child has moved," she said.
The caller replied: "I will kill you."
A number of threatening text messages followed, including one which said: "I know where you live, I'll kill you, you stole my baby, you can't have children of your own that's why you foster".
Across London, reports of data breaches in child protection departments are up a third over the last four years.
Man arrested over teen's fatal shooting
Red Cross issue first aid advice for stab victims
The British Red Cross has released first aid advice after the spike in violent crimes in London this week.
How to help someone who is bleeding heavily
If there is an object in the wound, don’t remove it as this could make the bleeding a lot worse. Apply pressure around it.
The person looks pale, feels cold and is dizzy. What does this mean?
This means there isn’t enough blood flowing through the body. This physical response to an injury is called shock, and it can be life threatening.
If you suspect someone is going into shock:
London killings: Why are they happening?
People needed for autism scrutiny group
Sister in 'wrong place at the wrong time'
Afternoon weather: Dry with hazy sunshine
BBC Weather
This afternoon will be dry with further spells of hazy sunshine, although there will be a fair amount of mid and high level cloud.
A very mild afternoon but with a gusty south-easterly wind. Maximum temperature: 14 to 17°C (57 to 63°F).
Is the UK the drugs capital of Europe?
There have been 52 murders in the capital so far this year - and MP David Lammy says the drugs trade is driving a rise in violence.
"We are the drugs market of Europe," Mr Lammy told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
The Tottenham MP added that the UK's drugs market was worth £11bn, and London was at its centre.
Met hands murder inquiry to City police
Mayday drops blue badge charges after Inside Croydon report
Inside Croydon
Just days afterInside Croydonhighlighted how the management at Mayday Hospital had slapped parking charges on holders of blue badges, they have now slammed on the hand brake and gone quickly into reverse, returning to the previous policy of offering free parking in designated bays.
Violent crime: How did Scotland cut gang violence by 80%?
Severe disruption: London both ways
London both ways severe disruption, between A4 Hyde Park Corner and The Mall.
London - Constitution Hill in Westminster closed in both directions between the A4 Hyde Park Corner junction and The Mall junction, because of the Changing the Guard. Also affecting The Mall between Marlborough Road and Constitution Hill and Birdcage Walk between A3214 Buckingham Gate and A3214 Great George Street.
Severe disruption: M1 Greater London northbound
M1 Greater London northbound severe disruption, between J1 for A406 and J5 for A41 North Western Avenue A4008 Stephenson Way.
M1 Greater London - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J1, A406 (Staples Corner) and J5, A41 (Watford), because of a shed load of fence pan. Traffic is coping well.
'Crafty Cockney' Eric Bristow dies aged 60
BBC Sport
Five-time world darts champion Eric Bristow has died at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack.
Professional Darts Corporation chairman Barry Hearn told BBC Sport he collapsed at a Premier League event in Liverpool.
As news of his death reached the crowd at the Echo Arena, fans repeatedly sang: "There's only one Eric Bristow."
Hearn said Bristow, who was born in Hackney and known by his nickname the Crafty Cockney, would "always be a legend in the world of darts and British sport".
Watch: News headlines from BBC London
Charlotte Franks has this morning’s top stories from London.
Knife crime: UK 'may have to become a police state'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
The vice chairman of the Police Federation has told the Today programme that police need help from other organisations to stop the UK from becoming a “police state”.
“We have to look at the fundamental root causes of why people – young men in particular – are carrying knives on the street," Che Donald said.
"Do they feel unsafe? Is it a cultural issue, is it a social issue, is it an ideological issue?
“These are a lot of questions that the police can’t answer on their own.”
Mr Donald said London must learn from the joined up approach taken in Glasgow more than a decade ago, where knife crime was treated as a public health problem.
“What we do not want to do is turn it into a police state, but unfortunately we are left with very little options and opportunities to address this growing crime,” Mr Donald added.
Mr Donald said police who warned the government against cuts to forces back in 2010 were accused of “scaremongering” at the time. “Well, you only need to open the papers today to see how that’s playing out on the streets,” he added.
The Home Office, the Met Police and the Mayor of London all declined to speak to the Today programme about the recent spate of violent attacks on London’s streets.
Arsenal demolish CSKA Moscow in Europa League
BBC Sport
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says his side have done "half a job" after a "spectacular" first-half performance saw the Gunners take control of their Europa League quarter-final by demolishing CSKA Moscow in the first leg.
Today's weather: Dry and warm
BBC Weather
This morning will be dry with periods of hazy sunshine.
This afternoon it should stay dry and cloud cover will remain variable. Feeling mild in the sunshine.
Maximum temperature: 13C to 16C (55F to 61F).
Good morning
Good morning.
We'll be bringing you updates of all the latest news, sport, travel and weather in London until 18:00.
If you would like to get in touch, you can tweet, email or leave a message on our Facebook page.
The faces of those killed in London
Severe disruption: A102 London northbound
A102 London northbound severe disruption, from the Tunnel Approach to A13 East India Dock Road affecting A2.
A102 London - Queuing traffic on A102 Blackwall Tunnel northbound in Greenwich from the the Tunnel Approach junction to the A13 East India Dock Road junction, because of earlier overheight lorry. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to Sun In The Sands Roundabout.
Foster family threatened after data leak
George Greenwood
BBC News
Breaches at children's services departments in London have risen by a third in four years, figures show.Read more
Severe disruption: A2214 London both ways
A2214 London both ways severe disruption, between A215 Norwood Road and A2214 Brixton Water Lane.
A2214 London - A2214 Dulwich Road closed in both directions between Herne Hill and the A2214 Brixton Water Lane junction, because of a police incident.
Severe accident: A12 Greater London southbound
A12 Greater London southbound severe accident, after A114 Whipps Cross Road.
A12 Greater London - A12 in Leyton blocked southbound after Green Man Roundabout, because of an accident.
Severe accident: A203 London northbound
A203 London northbound severe accident, between Lansdowne Way and Aldebert Terrace.
A203 London - A203 South Lambeth Road in Clapham closed and queuing traffic northbound between the Lansdowne Way junction and the Aldebert Terrace junction, because of an accident.
Teenager dies in latest London attack
School 'traumatised' by pupil death
Severe accident: A12 Greater London both ways
A12 Greater London both ways severe accident, at Pettits Lane North.
A12 Greater London - A12 Eastern Avenue East in Rise Park blocked in both directions at the Pettits Lane North junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
'Burglar' murder probe suspect bailed
Severe disruption: A4 Greater London eastbound
A4 Greater London eastbound severe disruption, between A3044 Hatch Lane and A408 Sipson Road.
A4 Greater London - A4 Bath Road in Sipson blocked and queuing traffic eastbound between the A3044 Hatch Lane junction and the A408 Sipson Road junction, because of an overturned vehicle.
Universities pay women 37% less than men
