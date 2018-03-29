Olympic Park

BBC London Live: As it happened

Summary

  Updates on Thursday 29 March

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Goodbye

BBC London News

Updates for London have ended for the day but we'll be back at 08:00 on Tuesday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.

Have a great Easter weekend.

Tonight's weather: Mainly clear

BBC Weather

Clear spells through this evening and into tonight with the daytime showers becoming fewer.

It may turn cloudier in places towards end of the night, bringing the chance of the odd spot of rain. Minimum temperature: 1 to 4°C (34 to 39°F)

London Zoo animals enjoy Easter egg hunt

Spider monkey with egg
ZSL

Easter came early for London Zoo as the animals woke up to an egg hunt this morning.

Lemurs and squirrel monkeys discovered colourful papier mache eggs filled with tasty snacks, which zookeepers had hung around their enclosures.

The zoo's resident Komodo dragon, Ganas, feasted on treats hidden in the Attenborough Komodo Dragon House.

Komodo dragon with egg
ZSL
Lemur with egg
ZSL

Komodo dragons use their tongues to sense food from up to six miles away.

ZSL’s zoological manager Mark Habben said the hunt "encouraged the animals to use their incredible superskills to search for the treats".

Thousands respond to anti-abortion ban consultation

Ealing Council has received more than 3,000 responses to a consultation outlining its plan to ban anti-abortion protesters outside a Marie Stopes clinic.

Pro-life campaigners have been accused of "harassing" and "intimidating" women outside the Mattock Lane clinic.

Ealing councillors backed the ban in October 2017 and in January, the council's cabinet voted in favour of the consultation - a necessary step to allow the next stage in getting the ban enforced.

The eight-week public consultation concluded on Monday, and received 2,181 online survey responses and more than 1,500 emails and letters.

A final decision will be made by the cabinet on 10 April.

The Good Counsel Network, which holds daily vigils outside the centre in Mattock Lane, denies harassing women.

The rubbish floating on a London canal

The filth floating in the Grand Union Canal
One of London's major canals is littered with discarded bottles, food packaging and general rubbish.

English 'no longer second class in Europe'

Ramona Bachmann celebrates scoring for Chelsea Ladies

Emma Hayes hails the progress of English clubs as her Chelsea team and Manchester City reach the Women's Champions League semi-finals.

Read more

Barristers plan walkout over 'collapsing legal system'

Barristers
Reuters
Barristers protesting in London in 2014

Barristers in London are planning to take industrial action over cuts to the "collapsing" criminal justice system.

Court proceedings across the country face disruption as some lawyers will refuse to take on new cases and stage walkouts.

Leading legal chambers Doughty Street, Garden Row and 25 Bedford Row are among those set to take part in the action.

The Criminal Bar Association (CBA) has warned that prisons, courts, the police and probation services are "underfunded and in chaos".

Chair Angela Rafferty QC said "relentless cuts" have resulted in "near collapse" of the justice system.

"You cannot have a national asset and treat it like this," she added.

Christ Church Highbury centre gets green light

Adam Barnett

Local Democracy Report, Islington

Christ Church in Highbury will get a new community centre with a café, four new trees and 14 bicycle parking spaces in plans approved by Islington Council.

The single-storey centre next to the Grade II listed Anglican church off Highbury Grove was approved by Islington's planning sub-committee A.

It means the Junior Church can move out of the vicarage's basement and into the new building, along with other community events and administration.

Appeal for witnesses and friends after Lambeth stabbing

BreakingBricks fall woman dies

A 29-year-old woman who was injured after being hit by bricks which fell from a building site in east London on Tuesday has died, Scotland Yard said.

Stephen Hawking Westminster June memorial date announced

A service of thanksgiving for the life of Professor Stephen Hawking will take place on 15 June at Westminster Abbey in London.

The renowned theoretical physicist, who had motor neurone disease, died on 14 March, aged 76, at his home in Cambridge.

His private funeral will take place at the Cambridge University church, Great St Mary's, at 14:00 on Saturday, 31 March, followed by a reception at Trinity College.

Prof Stephen Hawking
BBC

Westminster Abbey has now announced the date of the memorial service during which his ashes will be interred near the grave of Sir Isaac Newton.

Ticket arrangements will be announced in due course, an Abbey spokesman said.

A book of condolence continues to be available to members of the public in the Porters' Lodge at Gonville and Caius College in Cambridge, where the professor was a Fellow for more than 50 years.

Hackney rent hike dispute

View more on twitter

Murder victim named after stabbing

Tooting High Street, Wandsworth,

David Potter's body was found after officers forced entry into a home in south-west London.

Read more

100 evacuated after gas leak in Covent Garden

Road Restrictions in convent garden
London Fire Brigade

Just under 100 residents have been evacuated following a gas leak in Covent Garden.

Four fire engines and 21 firefighters were called to St Martin's Lane at about 10.15 BST.

Residents were evacuated as a precaution, the London Fire Brigade said.

Local road closures are in place.

Opera House ruling 'will impact orchestras'

An orchestra, yesterday

Mark Savage

BBC Music reporter

Musicians may have to wear hearing protection "at all times" after a landmark ruling on hearing loss.

Read more

Afternoon weather: Showers expected

BBC Weather

Cloudier skies and more frequent showers are expected this afternoon with hail and thunder possible.

Some late sunshine may develop towards dusk, however.

Maximum Temperature: 7C to 10C (45C to 50F).

Severe disruption: A102 London southbound

BBC News Travel

A102 London southbound severe disruption, from A13 East India Dock Road to A2203 Blackwall Lane.

A102 London - A102 Blackwall Tunnel in Poplar closed southbound from the A13 East India Dock Road junction to the A2203 Blackwall Lane junction, because of emergency repairs.

Firefighters investigate cause of Chelsea blaze

Fire in Chelsea
Rob McGibbon

Firefighters have brought a blaze under control in a first floor flat in central London.

Emergency services were called after a neighbour heard a smoke alarm going off in a block of flats on the corner of Flood Street and Royal Hospital Road in Chelsea this morning.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire, and no casualties have been reported, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

LFB is investigating the cause of the fire.

Travel update: Police close road near Chelsea fire

View more on twitter

Chelsea firefighters tackle blaze in block of flats

Flood Street
Google

Six fire engines and 35 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a block of flats in Chelsea.

Part of a first floor flat on Flood Street is currently alight, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

LFB was called at 08:39 this morning. Crews from Chelsea, Battersea, Fulham, Lambeth and Kensington fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage, LFB said.

Watch: News headlines from BBC London

BBC London News

Sara Orchard has this morning's top stories

Severe accident: A1205 London northbound

BBC News Travel

A1205 London northbound severe accident, between Wentworth Mews and A11 Mile End Road affecting B140 St Paul's Way.

A1205 London - Queuing traffic and the bus lane is closed on A1205 Burdett Road northbound in Mile End between the Wentworth Mews junction and Mile End Underground Station, because of an accident. Congestion to the B140 St Paul's Way junction.

Assange has internet cut at Ecuadorian embassy in London

Julian Assange
EPA

Ecuador has cut Julian Assange's internet connection at its embassy in London, preventing him from communicating with the outside world.

The move is to prevent the WikiLeaks founder from interfering in other countries' affairs, Ecuador said.

It comes after Mr Assange questioned accusations that Moscow was responsible for the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy and his daughter in the UK on 4 March.

Mr Assange was granted political asylum at the Ecuadorian embassy in 2012.

Severe accident: A3205 London both ways

BBC News Travel

A3205 London both ways severe accident, between Forfar Road and A3220 Latchmere Road affecting A3216 Queenstown Road.

A3205 London - A3205 Battersea Park Road in Battersea closed and stop-start traffic in both directions between the Forfar Road junction and The Latchmere Traffic Lights, because of an accident. Congestion to the A3216 Queenstown Road junction and to the B305 Lombard Road junction.

Musicians hit by 'management scam'

George Greenwood

BBC News, London

Sarah Kaloczi
BBC
Singer Sarah Kaloczi said she was harassed by BMU for speaking out

A music company "scam" has left artists thousands of pounds out of pocket, with one singer saying she now faces being made homeless because of her losses.

In an apparent fraud, management firm Band Management Universal (BMU) charged up to £4,000 for services and continued to sign clients despite having numerous complaints about not meeting promises.

Head of the Musicians' Union Horace Trubridge called it the worst scam he had seen in the past 20 years.

BMU could not be reached for comment.

The company, registered in Farringdon, London, has shut its website and email accounts and cancelled its phones.

Full story

London weather: Cold start with sunny spells

BBC Weather

After a cold and possibly frosty start, this morning will see sunny spells and a few showers.

Cloudier skies and more frequent showers are expected this afternoon with hail and thunder possible. Maximum Temperature: 7 to 10C (45 to 50F)

Travel update: Reduced DLR service due to strike

BBC London Travel

BBC Radio London Travel

The DLR is running a reduced service only between London City Airport and Canning Town and between Beckton and Poplar with all other routes suspended due to an ongoing strike. Extra buses are running.

Expect pressure again today on Jubilee Line services via Canary Wharf and alternative routes via Startfod, Lewisham, Greenwich and Surrey Quays.

On the Underground, there are minor delays on the southbound Victoria Line following a faulty train at Finsbury Park.

On Southeastern, London bound services via Grove Park are running with delays of 10 minutes following a signalling problem.

There are delays of up to 10 minutes and some cancellations on Chiltern Railways via High Wycombe due to over-running engineering works near Princes Risborough.For the latest travel updates follow @BBCTravelAlert

BBC London Live updates on Thursday 29 March

BBC London News

Good morning.

W'll be bringing you updates of all the latest news, sport, travel and weather in London until 18:00.

If you would like to get in touch, you can tweet, email or leave a message on our Facebook page.

Severe disruption: A217 London both ways

BBC News Travel

A217 London both ways severe disruption, between Church Lane and Mellison Road.

A217 London - A217 Mitcham Road in Tooting closed in both directions between the Church Lane junction and the Mellison Road junction, because of a building fire.

New charge over Hatton Garden heist

Hatton Garden Safety Deposit scene of robbery

Michael Seed, 57, is arrested three years after the heist in which £13.7m worth of valuables were stolen.

Read more

