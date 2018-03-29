BBC London Live: As it happened

ZSL

Easter came early for London Zoo as the animals woke up to an egg hunt this morning.

Lemurs and squirrel monkeys discovered colourful papier mache eggs filled with tasty snacks, which zookeepers had hung around their enclosures.

The zoo's resident Komodo dragon, Ganas, feasted on treats hidden in the Attenborough Komodo Dragon House.

Komodo dragons use their tongues to sense food from up to six miles away.

ZSL’s zoological manager Mark Habben said the hunt "encouraged the animals to use their incredible superskills to search for the treats".