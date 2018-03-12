BBC London Live: Latest updates

The Mayor of London has called for stricter regulation, including large fines to force technology companies to take the issue of hate speech more seriously. "We can't assume that tech companies will find the solutions by themselves," Sadiq Khan told the BBC. Sadiq Khan said companies have to be "chivvied and cajoled to take action". Mr Khan will reveal examples of abuse he has personally received during his keynote speech at South By South West (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas, later today.
Travel: Crowd Control at Waterloo
Crowd control measures have been implemented at Waterloo Station.
A broken down train on the Jubilee Line has led to delays getting into the station. Severe delays are also reported on the Jubilee Line.
Transport for London recommend passengers allow extra time to enter the station or use an alternative station.
Southern rail hit by RMT union strike over safety row
Rail passengers face disruption as a 24-hour strike takes place in a dispute over driver-only operated trains.
Southern rail will run reduced and limited services during peak times on the West London Line, between London and Guildford, and Brighton and Hove.
The RMT union is taking action while it awaits "meaningful talks" over staff safety on the rail firm's services.
Southern said the vast majority of services are unaffected but advised passengers to check before they travel.
Today's weather: Rain and clouds
A cloudy start to the day. Plenty of showers around this morning, turning into thunder later this afternoon.
The rain will fall thick and fast but then disperse, with high winds throughout the day.
Top temperature: 11C (52F)
Travel: Train delays
No service on the Heathrow Connect due to a broken down train, leading to delays of up to 20 minutes on the Heathrow express.
There is a limited timetable on the West London Line due to the latest round of industrial action by the RMT staff on Southern Rail.
The Piccadilly Line still has severe delays after a signal failure at Knightsbridge earlier this morning.
BBC London Live updates on Monday 12 March
Good morning.
We'll be bringing you updates of all the latest news, sport, travel and weather in London until 18:00.
If you would like to get in touch, you can tweet, email or leave a message on our Facebook page.