BBC London Live: Latest updates

Travel update: Severe disruption on London Underground
There is currently severe delays on the District, Circle and Piccadilly Lines.
Disruption to the Piccadilly Line is being caused by an earlier signal fault at King's Cross; while delays on the Circle and District Lines are due to a signal failure at Gloucester Road.
Elsewhere there is a good service on the rest of the London Underground network, apart from the London Overground where there are separate planned closures between Hackney Downs and Chingford; and between Barking and Gospel Oak.
BBC London live updates on Monday 8 January
