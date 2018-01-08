BBC London Live: Latest updates

There is currently severe delays on the District, Circle and Piccadilly Lines.

Disruption to the Piccadilly Line is being caused by an earlier signal fault at King's Cross; while delays on the Circle and District Lines are due to a signal failure at Gloucester Road.

Elsewhere there is a good service on the rest of the London Underground network, apart from the London Overground where there are separate planned closures between Hackney Downs and Chingford; and between Barking and Gospel Oak.

