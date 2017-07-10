Mr Justice Francis had ruled in April that ending life-support treatment would be in Charlie's best interests after a High Court trial.

Lawyers representing Charlie's parents suggested that another judge should analyse any fresh evidence.

Mr Justice Francis disagreed. "I did my job," he said. "I will continue to do my job."

He added: "If you bring new evidence to me and I consider that evidence changes the situation ... I will be the first to welcome that outcome."

The judge said Charlie's parents would have to set out new information which might justify a different decision.