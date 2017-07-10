Shard

BBC London Live: Latest updates

Summary

  1. Updates on Monday 10 July

All times stated are UK

Five brilliant moments from Muller v Nadal

Wimbledon 2017: Gilles Muller v Rafa Nadal - Five brilliant moments
Five memorable moments from Gilles Muller's epic five-set win over Rafael Nadal who fought back from two sets down before losing a fifth match point in four hours and 47 minutes.
Konta focused on quarter-final battle

Johanna Konta

Chris Bevan

BBC Sport at Wimbledon

Johanna Konta says she is focused on reaching the semi-finals on Tuesday, not thinking about ending Britain's 40-year wait for a women's champion.

Read more
Nadal bows out after 'titanic' battle with Muller

Wimbledon 2017: Rafa Nadal bows out after 'titanic' battle with Gilles Muller
Rafael Nadal's hopes of winning a third Wimbledon title are over for another year after an epic five-set defeat by 16th seed Gilles Muller of Luxembourg.
Federer reaches 50th Slam quarter-final

Roger Federer

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer reaches his 50th Grand Slam quarter-final with a straight-set win over Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov.

Read more
Nadal loses to Muller in thriller

Rafael Nadal

Jonathan Jurejko

BBC Sport at Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal's hopes of winning a third Wimbledon title are over for another year after an epic five-set defeat by 16th seed Gilles Muller.

Read more
The moment Muller sealed epic Nadal win

Watch Muller's winning moment
Gilles Muller beats Rafael Nadal in an epic, five-set match that lasts four hours and 47 minutes to progress to the Wimbledon last eight.
'Truly magnificent shot' - Raonic beats Zverev

Raonic beats Zverev - 5 best shots
Sixth seed Milos Raonic claims a 4-6 7-5 4-6 7-5 6-1 victory over Aleksander Zverev to set up a quarter-final against Roger Federer in the last eight.
Release shock for parents of murdered man

George Low: Parents tell of shock over release of suspected killer
George Low's parents say murder suspect should not have been released
Epic rally, Brit joy, crazy costumes & day seven funnies

Wimbledon 2017: Epic rally, Brit joy, crazy costumes & day seven funnies
Watch the weird and wonderful moments from day seven at Wimbledon, including one of the rallies of the tournament, crazy costumes and we find out which celebrities visited SW19.
Right-back Brindley joins Barnet

Richard Brindley

League Two side Barnet sign Richard Brindley on a free transfer after his departure from Colchester last month.

Read more
Willis and Clarke lose in men's doubles

Jay Clarke and Marcus Willis

British pair Marcus Willis and Jay Clarke are out of the men's doubles, losing in the last 16 to Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic.

Read more
'Centre Court still belongs to Federer'

Watch Federer's winning moment
Roger Federer wins in straight sets 6-4 6-2 6-4 over Grigor Dimitrov to make it to his 50th Grand Slam quarter-final.
Good evening from BBC Londpon

BBC London News

Updates for from the BBC London team have now ended but we'll be back at 08:00 on Tuesday with the latest videos, news, sport, travel and weather.

Check back here for updates and breaking news through the night.

Evening weather: Late sunshine and dry

BBC Weather

Any showers will ease during the evening and there will be some late sunshine, followed by a mainly dry night.

It will be less muggy than recent nights, with temperatures dropping a few degrees lower.

Minimum Temperature: 15C (59F).

Ouch! Nadal warm-up goes wrong

Ouch! - Nadal smacks his head
Rafael Nadal hurts himself before stepping on court, smacking his head against a doorframe while preparing to face Gilles Muller.
Palace to loan Chelsea's Loftus-Cheek

Loftus Cheek

David Ornstein

BBC Sport

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is set to join Crystal Palace on loan until the end of the Premier League season.

Read more
Murray makes it 10 quarter-finals in a row

Murray makes it 10 quarter-finals in a row
Britain's Andy Murray beats Frenchman Benoit Paire 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 6-4 to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the 10th time in a row.
Murray delighted with 'best performance so far'

Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray please with performance in Benoir Paire win
Top seed and defending champion Andy Murray believes his win over Benoit Paire was his best performance so far at this year's Wimbledon.
Is this the rally of the tournament?

Wimbledon 2017: Is this the rally of the tournament?
Rafael Nadal and Gilles Muller play out "one of the rallies of the tournament" in their fourth-round match at Wimbledon.
Police 'determined' in Grenfell inquiry

Grenfell fire: Police 'determined' to identify offences
Cdr Stuart Cundy said police involved in the Grenfell Tower operation were "absolutely determined".
Davis named new Orient head coach

New Leyton Orient head coach Steve Davis

Leyton Orient appoint former Crewe Alexandra manager Steve Davis as their head coach on a two-year deal.

Read more
'You dream of these moments as a little girl'

Konta's post-match interview
Johanna Konta says it is "pretty special" to be the first British woman since Jo Durie in 1984 to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals.
Severe disruption: A5203 London both ways

BBC News Travel

A5203 London both ways severe disruption, between Frederica Street and Blundell Street.

A5203 London both ways severe disruption, between Frederica Street and Blundell Street.

A5203 London - A5203 Caledonian Road in Barnsbury closed in both directions between the Frederica Street junction and the Blundell Street junction, because of a burst water main. Diversion in operation - 17,91,259,274.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Konta beats Garcia to reach quarter-finals

Konta beats Garcia - highlights
Johanna Konta becomes the first British woman since 1984 to reach the quarter-finals of Wimbledon, with a three-set win over Caroline Garcia.
Great Ormond Street doctors struggling to identify new evidence

Lawyers for Great Ormond Street, and a guardian independently representing Charlie, said they were struggling to identify new evidence or new research.

I did my job, says Charlie Gard judge

Mr Justice Francis had ruled in April that ending life-support treatment would be in Charlie's best interests after a High Court trial.

Lawyers representing Charlie's parents suggested that another judge should analyse any fresh evidence.

Mr Justice Francis disagreed. "I did my job," he said. "I will continue to do my job."

He added: "If you bring new evidence to me and I consider that evidence changes the situation ... I will be the first to welcome that outcome."

The judge said Charlie's parents would have to set out new information which might justify a different decision.

Small chance of brain recovery - Charlie Gard's parents' lawyers

Lawyers representing Charlie's parents said evidence indicated a "small chance" of brain recovery.

They said Charlie's case involved "cutting edge genetic science".

Lawyers said there was a "good prospect" of further evidence producing a different result.

Charlie Gard's parents
EPA

Lawyers for Charlie's parents said there was "a chance for Charlie" and it was a chance that was "worth taking".

Charlie Gard has brain damage that can't be reversed - judge

Mr Justice Francis said: "If there is new evidence I will hear it."

But the judge said Charlie had structural brain damage.

He said the evidence had been that the structural brain damage could not be reversed.

Charlie Gard hearing returns to the High Court

A High Court judge has begun hearing fresh evidence in the case of terminally-ill baby Charlie Gard.

Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) has referred the case back to court after reports of new data from foreign healthcare facilities.

Lawyers representing the couple said they wanted to be allowed to "remove" Charlie from Great Ormond Street for treatment.

Charlie Gard
PA

They said seven international experts had supported the treatment the couple wanted Charlie to have. Lawyers said there was "encouraging" evidence.

Mr Justice Francis said he would have to be persuaded that something had happened which would change a judge's mind.

He said a judge could make a different decision if there was "new and powerful" evidence.

He added: "There is not a person alive who would not want to save Charlie."

Muguruza ousts world number one Kerber

'Fabulous' play from the Kerber vs. Muguruza match
World number one and top seed Angelique Kerber is knocked out in the fourth round of Wimbledon by Garbine Muguruza.
