A5203 London both ways severe disruption, between Frederica Street and Blundell Street.
A5203 London - A5203 Caledonian Road in Barnsbury closed in both directions between the Frederica Street junction and the Blundell Street junction, because of a burst water main. Diversion in operation - 17,91,259,274.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Evening weather: Late sunshine and dry
BBC Weather
Any showers will ease during the evening and there will be some late sunshine, followed by a mainly dry night.
It will be less muggy than recent nights, with temperatures dropping a few degrees lower.
Minimum Temperature: 15C (59F).
255 survived Grenfell blaze, Met says
Police say 350 people should have been in the block - but 14 were out on the night of the fire.Read more
Police 'determined' in Grenfell inquiry
Great Ormond Street doctors struggling to identify new evidence
Lawyers for Great Ormond Street, and a guardian independently representing Charlie, said they were struggling to identify new evidence or new research.
I did my job, says Charlie Gard judge
Mr Justice Francis had ruled in April that ending life-support treatment would be in Charlie's best interests after a High Court trial.
Lawyers representing Charlie's parents suggested that another judge should analyse any fresh evidence.
Mr Justice Francis disagreed. "I did my job," he said. "I will continue to do my job."
He added: "If you bring new evidence to me and I consider that evidence changes the situation ... I will be the first to welcome that outcome."
The judge said Charlie's parents would have to set out new information which might justify a different decision.
Small chance of brain recovery - Charlie Gard's parents' lawyers
Lawyers representing Charlie's parents said evidence indicated a "small chance" of brain recovery.
They said Charlie's case involved "cutting edge genetic science".
Lawyers said there was a "good prospect" of further evidence producing a different result.
Lawyers for Charlie's parents said there was "a chance for Charlie" and it was a chance that was "worth taking".
Charlie Gard has brain damage that can't be reversed - judge
Mr Justice Francis said: "If there is new evidence I will hear it."
But the judge said Charlie had structural brain damage.
He said the evidence had been that the structural brain damage could not be reversed.
Charlie Gard hearing returns to the High Court
A High Court judge has begun hearing fresh evidence in the case of terminally-ill baby Charlie Gard.
Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) has referred the case back to court after reports of new data from foreign healthcare facilities.
Lawyers representing the couple said they wanted to be allowed to "remove" Charlie from Great Ormond Street for treatment.
They said seven international experts had supported the treatment the couple wanted Charlie to have. Lawyers said there was "encouraging" evidence.
Mr Justice Francis said he would have to be persuaded that something had happened which would change a judge's mind.
He said a judge could make a different decision if there was "new and powerful" evidence.
He added: "There is not a person alive who would not want to save Charlie."
