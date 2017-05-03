Trafalgar Square

BBC London Live: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Student guilty of planting Tube bomb
  2. 'Violent' allotment death suspect hunted
  3. Trans teens 'tortured' by waiting lists
  4. Sheeran treats ill girl to one-to-one gig
  5. Updates on Wednesday 3 May

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Tube bomb: Student checked internet for news reports about device

Andrew Segal

Local Live

Damon Smith. Pic: Metropolitan Police
Metropolitan Police

A student who planted a bomb on a Tube carriage then went to college and, when he returned home that evening, checked the internet for news reports about what he had done, a court was told.

Twenty-year-old Damon Smith - of Rotherhithe, south London, but who had lived in Devon - left a rucksack containing the bomb and shrapnel on a Jubilee line carriage last October, the Old Bailey heard.

The court was told Smith had been interested in making bombs since the age of 10 and said it was "something to do when he was bored". He was also shown the Anarchist Cookbook at 14 by a friend.

He was found guilty of making or possessing an explosive substance with intent to endanger life. He is due to be sentenced on 26 May.

Severe accident: A223 Greater London both ways

BBC News Travel

A223 Greater London both ways severe accident, between A2018 Vicarage Road and Bunkers Hill.

A223 Greater London - A223 Bexley High Street in North Cray partially blocked and slow traffic in both directions between the A2018 Vicarage Road junction and the Bunkers Hill junction, because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Police interview with Tube bomber Damon Smith

Police interview with Tube bomber Damon Smith

The Met Police has released part of its interview with Damon Smith, who has been found guilty of leaving a bomb on an Underground train in London.

Tube bomb: Device was 'Halloween prank'

Andrew Segal

Local Live

A man who planted a bomb on the Tube when he was a teenager said he meant it as a Halloween prank and that he had been inspired by someone on a YouTube video making a bomb prank, a court has heard.

Scene after bomb find
BBC

Twenty-year-old Damon Smith - of Rotherhithe, south London, but who had lived in Newton Abbot - left a rucksack containing the bomb and shrapnel on the Jubilee Line carriage last October, when he was 19, the Old Bailey heard.

His lawyer also told the trial he was no "hate-filled jihadi" and never meant to harm anyone.

But a jury convicted him of making or possessing an explosive substance with intent to endanger life after two hours of deliberations.

Watch: PM meeting Queen as Parliament dissolved

Prime Minister, Theresa May, has gone to Buckingham Palace to formally dissolve Parliament ahead of next month's general election. 

The meeting will last about 20 minutes, after which Theresa May will return to Downing Street and speak to reporters. 

VIDEO: Tube bomb student caught on CCTV

BBC News UK

CCTV captured the moment a home-made bomb was left on the London Tube.

Twenty-year-old Damon Smith - of Rotherhithe, south London, but who had lived in Devon - left a rucksack containing the bomb and shrapnel on a Jubilee line carriage last October, the Old Bailey saw.

Smith was found guilty of making or possessing an explosive substance with intent to endanger life.

Tube bomb: Commuters 'would have been caught in blast'

BBC News UK

A bomb planted on the Tube by a student would have exploded just as commuters were being ordered off the platform at North Greenwich station had it worked, a court has heard.

Twenty-year-old Damon Smith - of Rotherhithe, south London, but who had lived in Newton Abbot - left a rucksack containing the bomb and shrapnel on the Jubilee Line carriage last October, the Old Bailey heard.  

Passengers handed it into the driver who then realised as he was approaching the station that it contained explosives.

Smith, who had admitted perpetrating a bomb hoax, has been found guilty of making or possessing an explosive substance with intent to endanger life.

Tube bomb student no "hate-filled jihadi"

His lawyer, Richard Carey-Hughes QC, told jurors that Smith was no "hate-filled jihadi", saying he intended to "make something that looked like a bomb but not function as one". 

He said there was "no evidence that he changed from clinging to his mother's apron strings to a soldier of Islam and a would-be soldier".

If Smith had wanted a viable bomb, he would not have made such a "shoddy, ineffective device", he said. 

The lawyer added: "If this was a serious attempt to cause mass murder and the like, would he have gone about the commission of this attempt in the way he did?

"He did almost nothing to cover his tracks, which he would have done if he was expecting a full-scale man hunt, the sort that follows a terrorist outrage. 

"He is clearly visible on CCTV at all times. "If he set out to make a real effective killing device, something that not only looked like a bomb but was a bomb, how could it enter his mind he could pass it off as a hoax?" 

Smith claimed bomb was just a hoax

Had Smith's bomb worked, it would have exploded just as commuters were being ordered off the platform, the jury heard. 

Tube bomb
Met Police

The defendant went on to college and, on returning home in the evening, checked the internet for news of what he had done. 

Upon his arrest, the autistic student admitted making the bomb but claimed he only meant it to spew harmless smoke as a Halloween joke. 

He told police he had been inspired from watching someone on a YouTube channel called Troll Station making a bomb prank.

Tube bomb student was seen on CCTV

On the morning of October 20 last year, Smith, then aged 19, packed a rucksackwith explosives and ball bearing shrapnel as he heading off to college inHolloway, north London. 

Damon Smith on the platform at London Bridge.
Met Police

He was caught on CCTV as he travelled on the Jubilee Line, casually flicking through a text book before getting off and leaving the bag on the floor, timed to go off within minutes. 

At least 10 passengers were in the carriage at the time and some of them spotted the abandoned rucksack and alerted the driver. 

But the driver at first dismissed it as lost property and took it into his cab and carried on towards North Greenwich, jurors were told. 

 During the journey he spotted wires coming out and he raised the alarm as he pulled into the station. 

Student guilty of planting bomb on tube train

A weapons-obsessed student is facing years behind bars for planting a home-madebomb on a busy Tube train.

Damon Smith
Twitter

Former altar boy Damon Smith built the device at home with a £2 clock from Tesco after googling an al Qaida article entitled Make A Bomb In The Kitchen Of Your Mom. 

Smith, 20, denied possession of an explosive substance with intent but admitted the lesser offence of making a bomb hoax. 

 Although Smith's lawyer told jurors he was no "hate-filled jihadi" and never meant to harm anyone, an Old Bailey jury rejected his explanation and found Smith guilty of the more serious charge after deliberating for two hours. 

Severe accident: A400 London both ways

BBC News Travel

A400 London both ways severe accident, between Embankment Station and Trafalgar Square.

A400 London - A400 Northumberland Avenue in Westminster closed and queuing traffic in both directions between the Embankment Station junction and the Trafalgar Square junction, because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

BreakingDamon Smith guilty of planting Tube bomb

A man from Devon has been found guilty of planting a home-made bomb on the Tube.

Twenty-year-old Damon Smith - of Rotherhithe, south London, but who had lived in Newton Abbot - packed a rucksack with explosives and shrapnel and left it in a Jubilee line carriage last October, the Old Bailey heard.

BreakingMan guilty of planting bomb on Tube train

Damon Smith, 20, has been found guilty at the Old Bailey of planting a home-made bomb on a busy Tube train.

BreakingTube workers balloted over strike

London Underground station staff are to be balloted for strikes in an escalating row over the sacking of a colleague, the RMT union said.

Man dies after arriving at Barnet Hospital with stab wounds

The Fairway
Google

A man has died after he turned up at Barnet Hospital with stab wounds last night.

The 23 year old arrived at the north London hospital at about 19:30 BST but was pronounced dead just under an hour later.

Police believe he was stabbed in The Fairway near the junction with Masefield Crescent and have begun a murder investigation.

A Met spokesperson said nobody has been arrested but the victim's next of kin have been informed.

Jury considering verdict over device left on Tube

The jury has retired to consider its verdict in the trial of a student accused of planting a home-made bomb on a Tube train.

Damon Smith court drawing
Julia Quenzler

Damon Smith was 19 when he allegedly left a rucksack with explosives on the Jubilee line train on 20 October last year.

The Old Bailey has been told had the device gone off it would have exploded as people were being ordered off the train in North Greenwich.

But upon his arrest Mr Smith claimed it was only meant to spew harmless smoke as a prank.

The 20 year old of Rotherhithe denies possession of an explosive substance with intent, contrary to the Explosive Substances Act 1883, but has admitted the lesser offence of perpetrating a bomb hoax.

Afternoon weather: Cloudy, cool and dry

BBC Weather

It will be cloudy and cool this afternoon in a brisk north-easterly breeze. It will stay dry though.

 Maximum Temperature: 12C (54F).

New London Food Board members revealed

The people who will make up the London Food Board have been announced by the mayor of London.

The group will advise Sadiq Khan and the Greater London Assembly on food policy and develop a new London food strategy to cut food waste and tackle food poverty.

Food on market stall
AFP

It will continue to be chaired by former journalist Rosie Boycott with other members including figures from food production, retail, hospitality, healthcare, education, academia and food charities.

Mr Khan said "too often the food system does not work well for all Londoners".

“It can’t be right that in a city as prosperous as London that, on the one hand, so many people have to use food banks while, on the other, so much perfectly edible food is simply thrown away," he said.

Maternity unit celebrates 'baby boom'

Staff at a Kent maternity unit are showing they "practise what they preach" after 25 workers gave birth to 26 babies in the space of 14 months.

Darent Valley Hospital has released a picture to mark the International Day of the Midwife on Friday. 

Mothers from unit
Darent Valley/Jez Hughes

The hospital said many of the women had care from community and hospital midwives and its own obstetric team.

The NHS trust said it was testament to the trust staff had in their colleagues and friends to provide the best care.  

Turner Prize: Black painting pioneers break award age barrier

Lubaina Himid
Edmund Blok

One of Britain's leading black female artists, Lubaina Himid, has become the oldest person to be nominated for British art's most high-profile award.

At 62, Himid is eligible for the £25,000 Turner Prize after the award abolished its ban on over-50s.

Another key black British artist is also recognised after the rule change - 52-year-old Hurvin Anderson.

The multicultural shortlist is completed by German-born Andrea Buttner and Londoner Rosalind Nashashibi.

Watch: Medical care and pampering for dogs living on the street

Homeless people's dogs are receiving help from a unique London charity.

Homeless people's dog charity

UK's best and worst cities for 4G mobile coverage revealed

Woman using mobile
AFP

London is one of the worst cities in the country to get mobile 4G coverage, a report has found.

Consumer group Which? and analyst OpenSignal measured data from mobile phones across 20 cities in the UK.

The capital came fifth bottom out of the cities analysed. Bournemouth has the worst coverage while Middlesbrough came out top.

Ofcom said its rules meant "virtually all" UK premises would have to receive a 4G signal by the end of the year.

Watch: Wednesday morning's headlines from BBC London

Alice Salfield brings you the latest

Back to top