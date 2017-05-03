Tube bomb: Student checked internet for news reports about device
A student who planted a bomb on a Tube carriage then went to college and, when he returned home that evening, checked the internet for news reports about what he had done, a court was told.
Twenty-year-old Damon Smith - of Rotherhithe, south London, but who had lived in Devon - left a rucksack containing the bomb and shrapnel on a Jubilee line carriage last October, the Old Bailey heard.
The court was told Smith had been interested in making bombs since the age of 10 and said it was "something to do when he was bored". He was also shown the Anarchist Cookbook at 14 by a friend.
He was found guilty of making or possessing an explosive substance with intent to endanger life. He is due to be sentenced on 26 May.
BBC News Travel
Tube bomb: Device was 'Halloween prank'
A man who planted a bomb on the Tube when he was a teenager said he meant it as a Halloween prank and that he had been inspired by someone on a YouTube video making a bomb prank, a court has heard.
Twenty-year-old Damon Smith - of Rotherhithe, south London, but who had lived in Newton Abbot - left a rucksack containing the bomb and shrapnel on the Jubilee Line carriage last October, when he was 19, the Old Bailey heard.
His lawyer also told the trial he was no "hate-filled jihadi" and never meant to harm anyone.
But a jury convicted him of making or possessing an explosive substance with intent to endanger life after two hours of deliberations.
Twenty-year-old Damon Smith has been found guilty of planting a bomb on a busy Jubilee line train.
Tube bomb: Commuters 'would have been caught in blast'
A bomb planted on the Tube by a student would have exploded just as commuters were being ordered off the platform at North Greenwich station had it worked, a court has heard.
Twenty-year-old Damon Smith - of Rotherhithe, south London, but who had lived in Newton Abbot - left a rucksack containing the bomb and shrapnel on the Jubilee Line carriage last October, the Old Bailey heard.
Passengers handed it into the driver who then realised as he was approaching the station that it contained explosives.
Smith, who had admitted perpetrating a bomb hoax, has been found guilty of making or possessing an explosive substance with intent to endanger life.
Tube bomb student no "hate-filled jihadi"
His lawyer, Richard Carey-Hughes QC, told jurors that Smith was no
"hate-filled jihadi", saying he intended to "make something that looked like
a bomb but not function as one".
He said there was "no evidence that he changed from clinging to his mother's
apron strings to a soldier of Islam and a would-be soldier".
If Smith had wanted a viable bomb, he would not have made such a "shoddy,
ineffective device", he said.
The lawyer added: "If this was a serious attempt to cause mass murder and the
like, would he have gone about the commission of this attempt in the way he
did?
"He did almost nothing to cover his tracks, which he would have done if he was
expecting a full-scale man hunt, the sort that follows a terrorist outrage.
"He
is clearly visible on CCTV at all times.
"If he set out to make a real effective killing device, something that not
only looked like a bomb but was a bomb, how could it enter his mind he could
pass it off as a hoax?"
Former altar boy Damon Smith built the device at home with a £2 clock from Tesco after googling an al Qaida article entitled Make A Bomb In The Kitchen Of Your Mom.
Smith, 20, denied possession of an explosive substance with intent but admitted the lesser offence of making a bomb hoax.
Although Smith's lawyer told jurors he was no "hate-filled jihadi" and never meant to harm anyone, an Old Bailey jury rejected his explanation and found Smith guilty of the more serious charge after deliberating for two hours.
BBC News Travel
BreakingDamon Smith guilty of planting Tube bomb
A man from Devon has been found guilty of planting a home-made bomb on the Tube.
Twenty-year-old Damon Smith - of Rotherhithe, south London, but who had lived in Newton Abbot - packed a rucksack with explosives and shrapnel and left it in a Jubilee line carriage last October, the Old Bailey heard.
New London Food Board members revealed
The people who will make up the London Food Board have been announced by the mayor of London.
The group will advise Sadiq Khan and the Greater London Assembly on food policy and develop a new London food strategy to cut food waste and tackle food poverty.
It will continue to be chaired by former journalist Rosie Boycott with other members including figures from food production, retail, hospitality, healthcare, education, academia and food charities.
Mr Khan said "too often the food system does not work well for all Londoners".
“It can’t be right that in a city as prosperous as London that, on the one hand, so many people have to use food banks while, on the other, so much perfectly edible food is simply thrown away," he said.
Andrew Segal
Andrew Segal
BBC News UK
BBC News UK
BBC News
BBC News
BBC Weather
BBC News
Reporter, BBC Panorama
