Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A woman has been jailed for stealing a car and drink-driving in Grantham

Sarah Dixon, 35, from Nottingham Road, Eastwood, in Nottinghamshire, shunted a van and caused two police officers to jump out of her path while she tried to escape on 9 March.

She was pulled over by police in Grantham after nearly hitting a moped and another car.

Officers tried to smash through the car window in order to retrieve Dixon, who was "drowsy" and slumped over the wheel, Lincoln Crown Court heard.

The abandoned car was found later and she was tracked down by a police dog.

The court heard that she appeared drunk but couldn't provide a specimen when asked.

Dixon pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without insurance or a licence, and for failing to provide a specimen.

She was jailed for 10 months, given a 12-month driving ban and ordered to take an extended driving test on her release.