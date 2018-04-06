Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A woman has been jailed for stealing a car and drink-driving in Grantham
Sarah Dixon, 35, from Nottingham Road, Eastwood, in Nottinghamshire, shunted a van and caused two police officers to jump out of her path while she tried to escape on 9 March.
She was pulled over by police in Grantham after nearly hitting a moped and another car.
Officers tried to smash through the car window in order to retrieve Dixon, who was "drowsy" and slumped over the wheel, Lincoln Crown Court heard.
The abandoned car was found later and she was tracked down by a police dog.
The court heard that she appeared drunk but couldn't provide a specimen when asked.
Dixon pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without insurance or a licence, and for failing to provide a specimen.
She was jailed for 10 months, given a 12-month driving ban and ordered to take an extended driving test on her release.
'Get a grip, or get out' - Mayor's warning to council boss
The Mayor of Skegness has told the Leader of Lincolnshire County Council to "get a grip or get out" after becoming frustrated with the state of his town's roads.
Danny Brookes questioned whether the Kennedy Avenue in Skegness (pictured above) is the worst road in the county.
He complained that leadership by Martin Hill is "lacking" and that he is "letting Lincolnshire down".
Councillor Richard Davies, county councillor in charge of roads, says it's been "one of the most challenging winters we've faced in terms of potholes".
He says the council has invested "millions more in road repairs this year" to tackle the problem.
We ensure that all our county councillors have the opportunity to meet or speak with their local highways officer on a monthly basis, so they can raise any issues that are of concern locally and get an update on the work we are doing."
Several new arrivals are expected in the rafters of the Boston Stump in the next few weeks.
Rare peregrine falcons began nesting in the church intermittently in 2011, but after an absence of three years from 2014 onwards it was thought the birds of prey wouldn't return.
But more peregrines have began nesting at the top of the landmark Stump in the last few weeks.
The last time they nested, four chicks (pictured) hatched.
The eggs should hatch around the end of the first week of May. The nest is safely out of the way of any disturbance and a screen has been set up in the church coffee shop to to enable visitors to view live footage of the birds."
Warning over fraudsters targeting elderly people
Fraudsters impersonating police officers have been targeting elderly people across East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire.
This scam involves victims being told to purchase high value goods or withdraw large amounts of cash and to hand it over to a police officer, who will visit their address to collect it.
The fraudsters then allege the goods or the money are counterfeit, according to police.
The force has reiterated its officers would never ask people to do this and is asking the families of elderly people to make them aware of this scam.
Appeal over missing boy with Lincolnshire links
Have you seen Shaquille Rose? The 16-year-old has links to Holbeach and hasn't been seen since 06:00 on 6 April.
He is described as being of slim build, 5ft 8ins tall, and was last known to be wearing a blue t-shirt, black and white tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is being asked to contact Lincolnshire Police.
Dawson celebrates like it's gold
Women's 100m backstroke
Nick Hope
BBC Sport on the Gold Coast
Scotland’s Kathleen Dawson celebrates like she’s won gold,
but that swim-off success over England’s Lizzie Simmonds is an important one
for her.
Yes it puts her into tomorrow’s final, but it should confirm
her place in the British team for the European championships in the Summer.
Simmonds - a former European and Commonwealth medallist, who
raced at the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Olympics - was written off by many in
the sport after having her funding axed and being controversially overlooked
for selection for Rio 2016.
She’ll now have to hope for a big performance in the 200m
event later in the Gold Coast Games if she’s to extend her career to another
major event.
X-Factor singer's father jailed for fraud
The father of X-Factor singer Ella
Henderson has been jailed for three-and-a-half years for being part of a
£900,000 fraud.
Sean Henderson, 51, was involved in a
scheme to convince investors to part with their money by promising returns of
up to 20%, but the cash was never returned.
Judge Paul Watson said the scheme was a "deliberate and pre-planned fraud".
Henderson, of Tetney, Lincolnshire, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to defraud.
He was convicted of the charge after a trial in May 2016 but sentencing was delayed while two further trials were held.
Here's the latest headlines for East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire:
Humberside Police says it 'deeply regrets' a data breach which saw them fined £130,000.
The site of a former Boston nightclub is to be converted into a 23 bedroom hotel.
Revellers have danced the nights away at the club in its various guises over the years including Bluu (pictured in 2011), Cactus Jacks & Havanas.
But the building has been criticised for being "unattractive" by the borough council in recent months.
At a planning meeting at Boston Borough Council plans (below) were given the go-ahead.
Boston Council calls for 'loudest message' over roads cash
Boston Borough Council is appealing for people to sign a petition calling for the town to be given more money to be spent on roads.
Local residents have campaigned for decades for the town to have a bypass built.
It became such a contentious issue that a party called the Boston Bypass Independents was elected to the Borough Council in 2007.
Now, the council is asking for public support to bid for a share of the government's National Roads Fund, which will give millions to road schemes around the country.
It is vital that we send the biggest, loudest message we can to government that we deserve a share of this new money...It's my ambition that every single resident makes their voice heard and signs this petition."
Illegal travellers could be jailed for trespassing
Boston Borough Council has new powers to move illegal traveller camps after winning a battle at the High Court.
The new powers could see travellers jailed for trespassing.
Traveller groups say they've been given no alternative as there aren't enough suitable legal sites provided in the area.
Coach firm in liquidation ahead of Wembley final
Football fans heading to see Lincoln City play at Wembley Stadium at the weekend have had their travel plans thrown in doubt after a coach company went into liquidation.
Hodson Coaches stopped trading on April 2, just days before this weekend's football match.
A spokesman for the company says that fans who had bookings to travel to the match in London this weekend will be contacted by a rival firm "with a booking option" so they should still make it to the Imps' historic game.
Two men jailed over £300,000 cannabis factory
Two men have been jailed after a cannabis factory was discovered in Grimsby.
Karolis Matulaitis, 30, of no fixed abode and Gediminas Valiukevicius, 58, also of no fixed abode were sentenced after nearly 600 cannabis plants were discovered at a property on Eleanor street on 14 January.
Humberside Police said the drugs had a street value of £300,000
Over £4,000 in cash was also found.
Matulaitis was given three years and four months and Valiukevicius was jailed for three years.
Volunteers raising money to improve Grimsby park
Volunteers are trying to raise thousands of pounds to improve a park in Grimsby.
The Friends of Weelsby Woods group needs almost £10,000 to improve a footpath so it's more accessible for people in wheelchairs.
Jemima Edwards from the group says it's going to be a big project.
There is an old path from when the woods were originally created, but it's not fit for purpose, it's sunk in places. We need to re-surface the path to make it more suitable for things like buggies and wheelchairs"
Tributes to Red Arrows engineer at charity football match
Tributes have been paid at a charity football match to honour a Red Arrows engineer killed in a crash last month.
A game between staff at RAF Coningsby and Red Arrows team members last night was initially postponed after the crash which killed Cpl Jonathan Bayliss (pictured).
Some of his colleagues who were playing in the game said he "filled a room with his presence".
Just a big beaming smile, good dry sense of humour. He could just fill a room with his presence, genuinely one of the best guys you'd ever know really"
The match began with a minute-long applause in his honour, and ended 2-0 to staff at RAF Coningsby.
The family of a Lincoln teenager who will be walking the ball on to the pitch at Wembley say they're overwhelmed by support on social media.
Jack Nottingham, aged 16, has inoperable cancer.
Thanks to a local charity Band of Builders, he'll take to the pitch for the Checkatrade final with fans chanting his name.
The charity has spread the message asking to make videoes of themselves chanting a song.
BBC Lincolnshire got in on the action above.
It's just been amazing. Amazing. Some of them that we've watched, you get quite tearful really and you think 'oh bless them', because they don't know him... I can't thank them enough"
Cowley fears put to rest?
Rob Makepeace
BBC Radio Lincolnshire sport
Fears that Lincoln City's triumphant manager will move on to bigger and brighter things have been put on hold.
Danny Cowley - who has led the Imps through a hugely successful FA Cup Run, helped the team to promotion and into the Checkatrade Trophy Final at Wembley - was being touted for a move to bigger teams like Ipswich Town.
But in an interview with BBC Radio Lincolnshire, he said he's planning on moving his family up to Lincoln from their home in Essex indicating that he may be keen on staying in the county.
I live up here three, four nights a week well probably five nights a week and I try and go home on a Wednesday and go home on a Sunday in and around football commitments. The plan is to try and move the family up here in the summer, because living between two places at the moment is not too easy"
Work on Premier Inn site to start by end of month
Work will start on a new Premier Inn hotel in Skegness by the end of the month.
The new hotel will be on the Pierfield site in the town (pictured), which locals argued should only be used for community events.
A campaign to find a different site for the hotel failed.
Developers say final meetings are taking place with the council to discuss a launch date.
A Lincolnshire coach company has stopped providing school bus services, forcing council bosses to make other arrangements.
Hodson Coaches, which is based in Saxilby, notified the county council on Tuesday.
The authority says the four school services will be operated by another firm after the Easter holidays.
It says it's working with local operators to find a replacement for a fifth public route in Sleaford.
The company has not responded to requests for comment.
Lincolnshire 'slavery victims' free to leave, court told
A man accused of holding homeless people on a Lincolnshire travellers site and forcing them to pave driveways has been giving evidence at his trial.
Joseph Rooney, 45, of Washingborough, near Lincoln, is accused of deliberately targeting people who were homeless or alcoholics and holding them against their will on the Washingborough Road travellers site near Lincoln (pictured).
Mr Rooney has told Leicester Crown Court that he never forced anyone to work for him and that they were free to leave.
He denies one count of conspiracy to require persons to perform forced or compulsory labour.
He also denies three counts of causing actually bodily harm.
The trial continues.
Trains disrupted after lorry hits bridge
Here's a map from East Midlands Trains which shows a stretch of track which is closed this afternoon after an accident:
It's been issued after a lorry hit a bridge near Ancaster.
East Midlands Trains says Network Rail staff are on the way.
Services between Skegness and Nottingham are currently affected.
Appeal over Lincoln bag snatch
Police are appealing for help to catch a man who stole a woman's handbag as she sat on a bench in Lincoln this lunchtime.
Officers say the woman was walking her dog on St Augustine's Road, in the Bunkers Hill area of the city, and stopped to sit down.
A man then approached on a bike and grabbed her handbag, riding off in the direction of Cherry Willingham.
The suspect is described as in his 30s, wearing a dark hoodie and jeans.
Anyone who saw what happened or has any information about the theft is being asked to contact police.
Plans prepared for new Lincoln medical school
The University of Lincoln has announced it's preparing a planning application for its new medical school.
The first students are due to start on courses in September this year, but will have no permanent base of their own.
Today, Mary Stuart, the vice-chancellor of the university, told BBC Radio Lincolnshire a planning application was being prepared for a dedicated building.
We will be putting in an application for the medical school in the next couple of months to the council."
Missing man's body found at wind farm
The body of a missing man has been found at a wind farm in North Lincolnshire.
Kamil Mrzyglod's body was found at Bagmoor wind farm in Normanby, near Scunthorpe.
Mr Mrzyglod went missing from Scunthorpe General hospital on Friday 30 March.
His death is not being treated as suspicious.
His family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.
A new parliamentary report reveals nearly half of United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust's (ULHT) ambulances experienced a 30-minute delay.
One in five took more than an hour to carry out a so-called "handover", the report also found.
Simon Evans, director of operations at ULHT, said staff had been put under "extreme pressure" during the winter period.
"We have experienced unprecedented levels of patients in our emergency departments this winter, reducing our ability to transfer patients from the ambulance crews into our care," said Mr Evans.
"We'd like to apologise to patients who have experienced delays in our emergency departments, however we are already starting to see a reduction in delays from the changes we have implemented over the last month."
Fears over losing green space in Scunthorpe
People living in Scunthorpe fear more green space in the town could be lost if plans to sell a former playing field for housing is given the go-ahead.
North Lincolnshire Council wants to sell off the land near the town's Quibell Park athletics track.
So far, a petition against the sale has attracted nearly 2,000 signatures.
The council says the decision to put up the site for sale was made because it currently owns too much green space.
Protesters bowled over by support for club
Nearly 2,000 people have signed a petition to save an indoor bowls centre in Gainsborough which has been threatened as part of a leisure centre revamp.
West Lindsey District Council wants to turn the area at the West Lindsey Leisure Centre into a health and well-being facility which it says will benefit more people.
But members of the club say they'll have nowhere else to go, leaving members who use the bowls club without one of their main social activities.
We've got 1,900 signatures on the petition. They're trying to get people healthier but here you've got 172 members over 70 and they're doing what they can to keep fit. But now they're going to be denied that."
The petition will be discussed at a full council meeting on Monday and the council says it's trying to help the club to find an alternative venue.
Lincoln City v Shrewsbury Town
The site of a former Boston nightclub is to be converted into a 23 bedroom hotel.
Revellers have danced the nights away at the club in its various guises over the years including Bluu (pictured in 2011), Cactus Jacks & Havanas.
But the building has been criticised for being "unattractive" by the borough council in recent months.
At a planning meeting at Boston Borough Council plans (below) were given the go-ahead.
Tributes have been paid at a charity football match to honour a Red Arrows engineer killed in a crash last month.
A game between staff at RAF Coningsby and Red Arrows team members last night was initially postponed after the crash which killed Cpl Jonathan Bayliss (pictured).
Some of his colleagues who were playing in the game said he "filled a room with his presence".
The match began with a minute-long applause in his honour, and ended 2-0 to staff at RAF Coningsby.
Jack Nottingham family 'overwhelmed' by support
The family of a Lincoln teenager who will be walking the ball on to the pitch at Wembley say they're overwhelmed by support on social media.
Jack Nottingham, aged 16, has inoperable cancer.
Thanks to a local charity Band of Builders, he'll take to the pitch for the Checkatrade final with fans chanting his name.
The charity has spread the message asking to make videoes of themselves chanting a song.
BBC Lincolnshire got in on the action above.
Trains disrupted after lorry hits bridge
Here's a map from East Midlands Trains which shows a stretch of track which is closed this afternoon after an accident:
It's been issued after a lorry hit a bridge near Ancaster.
East Midlands Trains says Network Rail staff are on the way.
Services between Skegness and Nottingham are currently affected.
Appeal over Lincoln bag snatch
Police are appealing for help to catch a man who stole a woman's handbag as she sat on a bench in Lincoln this lunchtime.
Officers say the woman was walking her dog on St Augustine's Road, in the Bunkers Hill area of the city, and stopped to sit down.
A man then approached on a bike and grabbed her handbag, riding off in the direction of Cherry Willingham.
The suspect is described as in his 30s, wearing a dark hoodie and jeans.
Anyone who saw what happened or has any information about the theft is being asked to contact police.
Plans prepared for new Lincoln medical school
The University of Lincoln has announced it's preparing a planning application for its new medical school.
The first students are due to start on courses in September this year, but will have no permanent base of their own.
Today, Mary Stuart, the vice-chancellor of the university, told BBC Radio Lincolnshire a planning application was being prepared for a dedicated building.
Missing man's body found at wind farm
The body of a missing man has been found at a wind farm in North Lincolnshire.
Kamil Mrzyglod's body was found at Bagmoor wind farm in Normanby, near Scunthorpe.
Mr Mrzyglod went missing from Scunthorpe General hospital on Friday 30 March.
His death is not being treated as suspicious.
His family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.
Trust sorry for ambulance A&E delays
Stefan Pidluznyj
Local Democracy Reporter
Tributes to Red Arrows engineer at football match
Pilots and engineers from two Lincolnshire-based RAF teams will pay tribute to Corporal Jonathan Bayliss ahead of a charity football match this evening.
Corporal Bayliss died earlier last month when a Red Arrows jet crashed in Wales.
This evening members of the Red Arrows team will take on the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight at Lincoln United's ground on Ashby Avenue.
The fundraising fixture was cancelled after the crash at RAF Valley on 20 March.
Anti-social behaviour dropping in North East Lincolnshire
Youth related anti-social behaviour is going down in North East Lincolnshire.
Last year there was a surge in offences in Grimsby town centre, but it looks like it could now be contained.
The police, council and voluntary groups are working together to spruce up areas to make them better places for young people to spend time there.
Academics branch out with tree study
Hundreds of trees are being planted at the University of Lincoln to commemorate the 800th anniversary of an historic charter.
The Charter of the Forest gave people free access to woods once owned by the monarchy - and the document is now kept in a special vault at Lincoln Castle.
Academics have planted the 800 saplings that are part of a scientific study.
The walnut, sycamore and chestnut trees are being planted in rows between crops to see if they'll improve yields.
Fears over losing green space in Scunthorpe
People living in Scunthorpe fear more green space in the town could be lost if plans to sell a former playing field for housing is given the go-ahead.
North Lincolnshire Council wants to sell off the land near the town's Quibell Park athletics track.
So far, a petition against the sale has attracted nearly 2,000 signatures.
The council says the decision to put up the site for sale was made because it currently owns too much green space.
Protesters bowled over by support for club
Nearly 2,000 people have signed a petition to save an indoor bowls centre in Gainsborough which has been threatened as part of a leisure centre revamp.
West Lindsey District Council wants to turn the area at the West Lindsey Leisure Centre into a health and well-being facility which it says will benefit more people.
But members of the club say they'll have nowhere else to go, leaving members who use the bowls club without one of their main social activities.
The petition will be discussed at a full council meeting on Monday and the council says it's trying to help the club to find an alternative venue.