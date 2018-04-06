Lincs collage

Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Harry Parkhill

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Severe accident: A15 Lincolnshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A15 Lincolnshire both ways severe accident, between B1429 Sleaford Road and B1191.

A15 Lincolnshire - A15 in Cranwell closed and heavy traffic between the B1429 Sleaford Road junction and the B1191 junction, because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Lincolnshire's top stories

The top stories from across Lincolnshire so far today include:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

A cloudy weekend with outbreaks of rain likely

Tonight may see cloud thicken for a time but it should stay mostly dry.

Tomorrow will be a dry and bright start but cloud will thicken into the afternoon with a risk of some showery rain spreading up from the south.

A mainly cloudy day on Sunday with an increasing chance of rain through the day:

Weather Forecast
BBC

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Lincoln City v Shrewsbury Town

The EFL Trophy

Preview followed by live coverage of Sunday's EFL Trophy game between Lincoln City and Shrewsbury Town.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Woman jailed over drink-driving in stolen car

A woman has been jailed for stealing a car and drink-driving in Grantham

Sarah Dixon, 35, from Nottingham Road, Eastwood, in Nottinghamshire, shunted a van and caused two police officers to jump out of her path while she tried to escape on 9 March.

She was pulled over by police in Grantham after nearly hitting a moped and another car.

Officers tried to smash through the car window in order to retrieve Dixon, who was "drowsy" and slumped over the wheel, Lincoln Crown Court heard.

The abandoned car was found later and she was tracked down by a police dog.

The court heard that she appeared drunk but couldn't provide a specimen when asked.

Dixon pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without insurance or a licence, and for failing to provide a specimen.

She was jailed for 10 months, given a 12-month driving ban and ordered to take an extended driving test on her release.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Get a grip, or get out' - Mayor's warning to council boss

The Mayor of Skegness has told the Leader of Lincolnshire County Council to "get a grip or get out" after becoming frustrated with the state of his town's roads.

skegness road
Danny Brookes

Danny Brookes questioned whether the Kennedy Avenue in Skegness (pictured above) is the worst road in the county.

He complained that leadership by Martin Hill is "lacking" and that he is "letting Lincolnshire down".

Councillor Richard Davies, county councillor in charge of roads, says it's been "one of the most challenging winters we've faced in terms of potholes".

He says the council has invested "millions more in road repairs this year" to tackle the problem.

We ensure that all our county councillors have the opportunity to meet or speak with their local highways officer on a monthly basis, so they can raise any issues that are of concern locally and get an update on the work we are doing."

Councillor Richard DaviesCouncillor in Charge of Highways at Lincolnshire County Council

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Boston Stump prepares to welcome rare newcomers

Several new arrivals are expected in the rafters of the Boston Stump in the next few weeks.

peregrine chicks
Parish of Boston

Rare peregrine falcons began nesting in the church intermittently in 2011, but after an absence of three years from 2014 onwards it was thought the birds of prey wouldn't return.

But more peregrines have began nesting at the top of the landmark Stump in the last few weeks.

The last time they nested, four chicks (pictured) hatched.

The eggs should hatch around the end of the first week of May. The nest is safely out of the way of any disturbance and a screen has been set up in the church coffee shop to to enable visitors to view live footage of the birds."

St Botolph's ChurchSpokesperson

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Warning over fraudsters targeting elderly people

Fraudsters impersonating police officers have been targeting elderly people across East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire.

Woman with head in hands
Science Photo Library

This scam involves victims being told to purchase high value goods or withdraw large amounts of cash and to hand it over to a police officer, who will visit their address to collect it.

The fraudsters then allege the goods or the money are counterfeit, according to police.

The force has reiterated its officers would never ask people to do this and is asking the families of elderly people to make them aware of this scam.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Appeal over missing boy with Lincolnshire links

Have you seen Shaquille Rose? The 16-year-old has links to Holbeach and hasn't been seen since 06:00 on 6 April.

Shaquille Rose
Lincolnshire Police

He is described as being of slim build, 5ft 8ins tall, and was last known to be wearing a blue t-shirt, black and white tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is being asked to contact Lincolnshire Police.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Dawson celebrates like it's gold

Women's 100m backstroke

Nick Hope

BBC Sport on the Gold Coast

Scotland’s Kathleen Dawson celebrates like she’s won gold, but that swim-off success over England’s Lizzie Simmonds is an important one for her.

Yes it puts her into tomorrow’s final, but it should confirm her place in the British team for the European championships in the Summer.

Simmonds - a former European and Commonwealth medallist, who raced at the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Olympics - was written off by many in the sport after having her funding axed and being controversially overlooked for selection for Rio 2016.

She’ll now have to hope for a big performance in the 200m event later in the Gold Coast Games if she’s to extend her career to another major event.

.
Nick Hope

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

X-Factor singer's father jailed for fraud

The father of X-Factor singer Ella Henderson has been jailed for three-and-a-half years for being part of a £900,000 fraud.

Sean Henderson, 51, was involved in a scheme to convince investors to part with their money by promising returns of up to 20%, but the cash was never returned.

Sean Henderson
BBC

Judge Paul Watson said the scheme was a "deliberate and pre-planned fraud".

Henderson, of Tetney, Lincolnshire, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to defraud.

He was convicted of the charge after a trial in May 2016 but sentencing was delayed while two further trials were held.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Your headlines this lunchtime

Here's the latest headlines for East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Nightclub site to be converted into hotel

The site of a former Boston nightclub is to be converted into a 23 bedroom hotel.

bluu
Google

Revellers have danced the nights away at the club in its various guises over the years including Bluu (pictured in 2011), Cactus Jacks & Havanas.

But the building has been criticised for being "unattractive" by the borough council in recent months.

At a planning meeting at Boston Borough Council plans (below) were given the go-ahead.

Plans for the hotel
Gillick Brothers Architecture and Design

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather forecast: A dry afternoon ahead

This afternoon will continue to be dry with further spells of hazy sunshine.

There will also be some cloudy interludes.

Weather Forecast
BB

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Boston Council calls for 'loudest message' over roads cash

Boston Borough Council is appealing for people to sign a petition calling for the town to be given more money to be spent on roads.

John Adams Way
Google

Local residents have campaigned for decades for the town to have a bypass built.

It became such a contentious issue that a party called the Boston Bypass Independents was elected to the Borough Council in 2007.

Now, the council is asking for public support to bid for a share of the government's National Roads Fund, which will give millions to road schemes around the country.

It is vital that we send the biggest, loudest message we can to government that we deserve a share of this new money...It's my ambition that every single resident makes their voice heard and signs this petition."

Councillor Michael CooperLeader of Boston Borough Council

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Illegal travellers could be jailed for trespassing

Boston Borough Council has new powers to move illegal traveller camps after winning a battle at the High Court.

The new powers could see travellers jailed for trespassing.

Traveller groups say they've been given no alternative as there aren't enough suitable legal sites provided in the area.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Coach firm in liquidation ahead of Wembley final

Football fans heading to see Lincoln City play at Wembley Stadium at the weekend have had their travel plans thrown in doubt after a coach company went into liquidation.

Hodson
BBC

Hodson Coaches stopped trading on April 2, just days before this weekend's football match.

A spokesman for the company says that fans who had bookings to travel to the match in London this weekend will be contacted by a rival firm "with a booking option" so they should still make it to the Imps' historic game.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Two men jailed over £300,000 cannabis factory

Two men have been jailed after a cannabis factory was discovered in Grimsby.

Cannabis factory
Humberside Police

Karolis Matulaitis, 30, of no fixed abode and Gediminas Valiukevicius, 58, also of no fixed abode were sentenced after nearly 600 cannabis plants were discovered at a property on Eleanor street on 14 January.

Humberside Police said the drugs had a street value of £300,000

Over £4,000 in cash was also found.

Matulaitis was given three years and four months and Valiukevicius was jailed for three years.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Volunteers raising money to improve Grimsby park

Volunteers are trying to raise thousands of pounds to improve a park in Grimsby.

Weelsby Woods
Google

The Friends of Weelsby Woods group needs almost £10,000 to improve a footpath so it's more accessible for people in wheelchairs.

Jemima Edwards from the group says it's going to be a big project.

There is an old path from when the woods were originally created, but it's not fit for purpose, it's sunk in places. We need to re-surface the path to make it more suitable for things like buggies and wheelchairs"

Jemima EdwardsFriends of Weelsby Woods

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tributes to Red Arrows engineer at charity football match

Tributes have been paid at a charity football match to honour a Red Arrows engineer killed in a crash last month.

Corporal jonathan Bayliss
MOD

A game between staff at RAF Coningsby and Red Arrows team members last night was initially postponed after the crash which killed Cpl Jonathan Bayliss (pictured).

Some of his colleagues who were playing in the game said he "filled a room with his presence".

Just a big beaming smile, good dry sense of humour. He could just fill a room with his presence, genuinely one of the best guys you'd ever know really"

Phil BroadbentColleague of Jonathan Bayliss

The match began with a minute-long applause in his honour, and ended 2-0 to staff at RAF Coningsby.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Jack Nottingham family 'overwhelmed' by support

The family of a Lincoln teenager who will be walking the ball on to the pitch at Wembley say they're overwhelmed by support on social media.

Jack Nottingham, aged 16, has inoperable cancer.

Thanks to a local charity Band of Builders, he'll take to the pitch for the Checkatrade final with fans chanting his name.

The charity has spread the message asking to make videoes of themselves chanting a song.

BBC Lincolnshire got in on the action above.

It's just been amazing. Amazing. Some of them that we've watched, you get quite tearful really and you think 'oh bless them', because they don't know him... I can't thank them enough"

Bridget NottinghamJack's Mum

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cowley fears put to rest?

Rob Makepeace

BBC Radio Lincolnshire sport

Fears that Lincoln City's triumphant manager will move on to bigger and brighter things have been put on hold.

danny cowley
BBC

Danny Cowley - who has led the Imps through a hugely successful FA Cup Run, helped the team to promotion and into the Checkatrade Trophy Final at Wembley - was being touted for a move to bigger teams like Ipswich Town.

But in an interview with BBC Radio Lincolnshire, he said he's planning on moving his family up to Lincoln from their home in Essex indicating that he may be keen on staying in the county.

I live up here three, four nights a week well probably five nights a week and I try and go home on a Wednesday and go home on a Sunday in and around football commitments. The plan is to try and move the family up here in the summer, because living between two places at the moment is not too easy"

Danny CowleyLincoln City FC Manager

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Work on Premier Inn site to start by end of month

Work will start on a new Premier Inn hotel in Skegness by the end of the month.

radio 1 roadshow
William Wright

The new hotel will be on the Pierfield site in the town (pictured), which locals argued should only be used for community events.

A campaign to find a different site for the hotel failed.

Developers say final meetings are taking place with the council to discuss a launch date.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Lincoln legacy motivates Cowley for Wembley

Danny Cowley

Owen Phillips

BBC Sport

Wembley firsts, legacy and loyalty, naughty footballers and exploiting brotherly love, Danny Cowley is embracing life at Lincoln City.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Lincolnshire's top stories

The top stories from across Lincolnshire so far today include:

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Coach company pulls out of school contracts

A Lincolnshire coach company has stopped providing school bus services, forcing council bosses to make other arrangements.

Lincolnshire County Council
BBC

Hodson Coaches, which is based in Saxilby, notified the county council on Tuesday.

The authority says the four school services will be operated by another firm after the Easter holidays.

It says it's working with local operators to find a replacement for a fifth public route in Sleaford.

The company has not responded to requests for comment.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Lincolnshire 'slavery victims' free to leave, court told

A man accused of holding homeless people on a Lincolnshire travellers site and forcing them to pave driveways has been giving evidence at his trial.

Washingborough Road travellers site
Google

Joseph Rooney, 45, of Washingborough, near Lincoln, is accused of deliberately targeting people who were homeless or alcoholics and holding them against their will on the Washingborough Road travellers site near Lincoln (pictured).

Mr Rooney has told Leicester Crown Court that he never forced anyone to work for him and that they were free to leave.

He denies one count of conspiracy to require persons to perform forced or compulsory labour.

He also denies three counts of causing actually bodily harm.

The trial continues.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Trains disrupted after lorry hits bridge

Here's a map from East Midlands Trains which shows a stretch of track which is closed this afternoon after an accident:

train map
East Midlands Trains

It's been issued after a lorry hit a bridge near Ancaster.

East Midlands Trains says Network Rail staff are on the way.

Services between Skegness and Nottingham are currently affected.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Appeal over Lincoln bag snatch

Police are appealing for help to catch a man who stole a woman's handbag as she sat on a bench in Lincoln this lunchtime.

Officers say the woman was walking her dog on St Augustine's Road, in the Bunkers Hill area of the city, and stopped to sit down.

A man then approached on a bike and grabbed her handbag, riding off in the direction of Cherry Willingham.

The suspect is described as in his 30s, wearing a dark hoodie and jeans.

Anyone who saw what happened or has any information about the theft is being asked to contact police.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Plans prepared for new Lincoln medical school

The University of Lincoln has announced it's preparing a planning application for its new medical school.

Medical school
University of Lincoln

The first students are due to start on courses in September this year, but will have no permanent base of their own.

Today, Mary Stuart, the vice-chancellor of the university, told BBC Radio Lincolnshire a planning application was being prepared for a dedicated building.

We will be putting in an application for the medical school in the next couple of months to the council."

Mary StuartVice-chancellor, University of Lincoln

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Missing man's body found at wind farm

The body of a missing man has been found at a wind farm in North Lincolnshire.

Bagmoor wind farm
Google

Kamil Mrzyglod's body was found at Bagmoor wind farm in Normanby, near Scunthorpe.

Mr Mrzyglod went missing from Scunthorpe General hospital on Friday 30 March.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

His family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Trust sorry for ambulance A&E delays

Boston Pilgrim Hospital

Stefan Pidluznyj

Local Democracy Reporter

Lincolnshire NHS trust is the worst in England for getting patients from ambulances to A&E.

Read more

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tributes to Red Arrows engineer at football match

Pilots and engineers from two Lincolnshire-based RAF teams will pay tribute to Corporal Jonathan Bayliss ahead of a charity football match this evening.

Corporal Bayliss died earlier last month when a Red Arrows jet crashed in Wales.

Jonathan Bayliss
MOD

This evening members of the Red Arrows team will take on the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight at Lincoln United's ground on Ashby Avenue.

The fundraising fixture was cancelled after the crash at RAF Valley on 20 March.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Anti-social behaviour dropping in North East Lincolnshire

Youth related anti-social behaviour is going down in North East Lincolnshire.

anti-social behaviour
BBC

Last year there was a surge in offences in Grimsby town centre, but it looks like it could now be contained.

The police, council and voluntary groups are working together to spruce up areas to make them better places for young people to spend time there.

Not all young children are involved in anti-social behaviour"

Ch Supt Jenny BristowHumberside Police

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Academics branch out with tree study

Hundreds of trees are being planted at the University of Lincoln to commemorate the 800th anniversary of an historic charter.

Isobel Wright
BBC

The Charter of the Forest gave people free access to woods once owned by the monarchy - and the document is now kept in a special vault at Lincoln Castle.

Academics have planted the 800 saplings that are part of a scientific study.

The walnut, sycamore and chestnut trees are being planted in rows between crops to see if they'll improve yields.

We're aware that the Government is very interested in planting more trees on farm. We're going to experiment and make observations and use this site as a demonstration for farmers

Isobel WrightUniversity of Lincoln

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Lincolnshire health boss apologises over ambulance delays

The trust running hospitals in Lincolnshire has apologised to patients after being ranked the worst in the country for delays in transferring patients from ambulances to hospitals.

Ambulance
BBC

A new parliamentary report reveals nearly half of United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust's (ULHT) ambulances experienced a 30-minute delay.

One in five took more than an hour to carry out a so-called "handover", the report also found.

Simon Evans, director of operations at ULHT, said staff had been put under "extreme pressure" during the winter period.

"We have experienced unprecedented levels of patients in our emergency departments this winter, reducing our ability to transfer patients from the ambulance crews into our care," said Mr Evans.

"We'd like to apologise to patients who have experienced delays in our emergency departments, however we are already starting to see a reduction in delays from the changes we have implemented over the last month."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fears over losing green space in Scunthorpe

People living in Scunthorpe fear more green space in the town could be lost if plans to sell a former playing field for housing is given the go-ahead.

Quibbel Park stadium
Google

North Lincolnshire Council wants to sell off the land near the town's Quibell Park athletics track.

So far, a petition against the sale has attracted nearly 2,000 signatures.

The council says the decision to put up the site for sale was made because it currently owns too much green space.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Protesters bowled over by support for club

Nearly 2,000 people have signed a petition to save an indoor bowls centre in Gainsborough which has been threatened as part of a leisure centre revamp.

bowls
BBC

West Lindsey District Council wants to turn the area at the West Lindsey Leisure Centre into a health and well-being facility which it says will benefit more people.

But members of the club say they'll have nowhere else to go, leaving members who use the bowls club without one of their main social activities.

We've got 1,900 signatures on the petition. They're trying to get people healthier but here you've got 172 members over 70 and they're doing what they can to keep fit. But now they're going to be denied that."

Linda GrocockGainsborough Bowls Club

The petition will be discussed at a full council meeting on Monday and the council says it's trying to help the club to find an alternative venue.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top