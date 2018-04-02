Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A1084 Lincolnshire both ways severe accident, between North Kelsey Road and Main Street.
Nicky and Danny Cowley decided to get out of Sincil Bank for their weekly press conference this time around and instead hold it on Lincoln High Street.
With just 10 days to go before the Imps head to Wembley for the final of the Checkatrade Trophy much of the High Street is decked out in the club's red and white.
Once fans got word that the press conference was being held in the former Ruddocks shop they soon turned out to get a glance of the team.
Gamekeeper guilty of fox welfare offence
Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News Online
A gamekeeper who kept a fox
captive in a brick shed, allegedly so it could be used for fox hunting, has
been found guilty of an animal welfare offence.
Nigel Smith has never
explained why he kept the fox captive at the Buckminster Estate, which covers Leicestershire and Lincolnshire.
However, he was filmed going
to retrieve it, carrying a net and a bag, on the day the Belvoir Hunt were
due to meet nearby.
Smith, 60, of Glebe Farm, Colsterworth, Lincolnshire, was fined and
ordered to pay costs totalling £1,640.
He was also disqualified from
being involved in or keeping foxes for five years.
District Judge Peter Veits told Smith: "You chose not to give evidence today so we will never know whether you were keeping this fox for a protective reason or whether you were keeping it for an unlawful purpose, to be used in a hunt on that Thursday.
"We shall never know whether you acted alone or whether you acted with the understanding or acquiesce of your employers. We will never know because you haven't told us."
The BBC has asked Smith's employer, the Buckminster Estate, and the Belvoir Hunt to comment.
Coming up on Look North tonight
Here's Peter Levy with a look at tonight's programme:
Chris Baron says that while industries like agriculture can turn to automation, that's not really an option for businesses like Butlin's.
Agriculture can invest and probably employ less people, that's completely different in the leisure industry. If you grow the business you have to grow the number of people you employ... we're going to have to look at that challenge.
Lost cuddly toy, is he yours?
Alex Rhodes
BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire
This slightly sad looking chap was found wet and bedraggled in the carpark Lincoln's Carlton Centre.
A good Samaritan found him, dried him out, warmed him up and now wants to reunite him with his owner.
She thinks he's a bunny, I think he's more of a bear...
Regardless, if he's yours then send me an email and I'll put you in touch with the person who's looking after him.
RAF celebrates official centenary this weekend
As the RAF prepares to celebrate its official 100th anniversary this weekend - they're well into planning for special events being held over the summer
The centenary is on Sunday but most events are happening in July because of the better weather and flying conditions.
The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF), based at RAF Coningsby, will be taking part. Flight Lieutenant Andy Preece says the details aren't quite nailed down yet but it'll be spectacular no matter what:
The centrepeice event for RAF 100 is a service at Westminster Abbey, a parade on the Mall and indeed a flypast over Buckingham Palace... the final format is yet to be confirmed but we could have up to 100 aircraft over the Palace this time."
Your headlines across the county this lunchtime
The top stories across the county:
The National Farmers' Union is asking dog owners to control their animals after 14 sheep were killed in an attack
Grimsby MP Melanie Onn says closing a fish factory would be a real blow to the town
It's emerged that 30,000 passengers have used Lincoln's Park and Ride service in the first year.
It operates from Waitrose on Nettleham Road.
Lincoln Business Improvement Group says it is a good start but they want to see more people use the service - including those who travel to work from the north of the city.
Thursday afternoon's weather
This afternoon will continue to see some sunny spells, although there is a greater risk of showers developing, especially by the evening when some may be heavy, perhaps with hail and thunder.
Fire crews free driver from crash
Crews from Louth, Mablethorpe and Alford attended a two vehicle crash on the A1031 in Theddlethopre this morning.
It happened at just after 08:00. One of the drivers had to be cut from their car with hydraulic equipment.
House prices up 4.1% in Yorkshire and Humber
House prices have gone up 4.1% in Yorkshire and Humberside over the last quarter, according to Nationwide's House Price Index.
The average price of homes in the area has rose to £156,954.
The change across the country is up to 2.5%, while in London house prices fell by 1%.
Search for man after Coningsby shop theft
Police want to identify this man after a break-in at a shop in Coningsby.
The burglar is believed to have broken in to the Nisa store on the High Street in the early hours of Tuesday using a hammer before making off with bottles of alcohol.
Anyone who recognises the man in the picture is being asked to contact police.
Grimsby fish factory closure would be 'real blow' - MP
Grimsby Labour MP Melanie Onn says she'll do all she can to support nearly 400 workers at the town's Five Star Fish factory whose jobs are now under threat.
The company's revealed it's now consulting about the closure of the plant after failing to turn the business around.
It said "no final decision" has been made about the future of the business which it described as "heavily loss-making".
Melanie Onn says she hopes staff can be found work elsewhere and she'll be talking to the government about what support they can give:
I am going to be talking to Marks and Spencer, I've written to them to ask that they transfer their contract to another factory in the town, I'll also be sending a note to the DWP and getting in touch with ministers there to ask what support is available for local people."
A spokesperson for Marks & Spencer said: “We’ve been working closely with 5 Star Fish and will move our coated fish business to another M&S supplier".
Major water pipeline planned for Lincolnshire
Nearly £200m could be invested in Lincolnshire's water network, Anglian Water has revealed.
The company says its plans include a new main pipeline running north to south through the county.
Regan Harris, from Anglian, says the firm wants to start work on the pipeline before the end of the year:
We have fast-tracked £65m of this money to begin work this year but the plan itself comes into effect from 2020. That's when we'll see the majority of this work starting and taking place in order to prepare us for the future."
Watch: This morning's weather forecast
Alina Jenkins
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
A frosty start and then some sunshine this morning with just the odd shower.
Greater risk of showers later with a top temperature of about 9C (48F).
Here's my full forecast:
Oxford United 1-1 Scunthorpe United
James Henry's penalty salvages a point for Oxford against Scunthorpe in boss Karl Robinson's first home match in charge.Read more
Gamekeeper guilty of fox welfare offence
Caroline Lowbridge
BBC News
The fox was allegedly being kept captive so it could be hunted.Read more
Fox illegally kept captive ahead of hunt
Coming up on Look North tonight
Here's Peter Levy with a look at tonight's programme:
Police want to speak to these women
Police want to speak to these women as part of an investigation into a brawl in Louth.
Two large groups of men were involved in a fight outside the Wetherspoons pub on Pawnshop passage on January 13 at around 20:30.
One man suffered a large cut to his face.
Police believe the women will be able to help the investigation.
'Suspicious package' in Boston post office
Police are dealing with a suspicious package at the Post Office on West Street in Boston.
They say there is no risk to anyone in the area and they have closed the road.
Minister 'concerned' over threat to Grimsby jobs
A government minister says he is concerned that nearly 400 jobs may be at risk at a Grimsby seafood factory.
Five Star Fish has revealed it's consulting on the closure of its plant in the town.
The company says no final decision has been made but the business is "heavily loss-making" and "not sustainable in its current form".
The international trade minister, Greg Hands, says he's concerned at the reports.
Delays on A1 after crash
Heather Burman
Journalist, BBC News Online
Motorists should avoid the area if possible.
Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster is out
The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster is out and about above the county for this first time this year.
Have you spotted it?
Claire Hartley has - she managed to quickly snap this shot:
And take a listen to this:
Water grid plan 'to reduce drought risk'
Water grid is part of a proposed £800m investment by Anglian Water to reduce the risk of drought.Read more
Volunteers spruce up memorial with shrubbery
Work has started on planting 3,000 shrubs at the International Bomber Command Centre near Lincoln.
A team of volunteers is helping prepare the Peace Garden ahead of the site's official opening next month.
Peter Purves returns to Belton House
A member of Blue Peter royalty is in Lincolnshire today.
Former presenter Peter Purves is at Belton House near Grantham.
He's marking the 40th anniversary of the children's playground there after opening it back in 1978.
A year until Brexit: Butlin's recruitment worries
With a year to go until the UK officially leaves the European Union the boss of Butlin's Skegness resort says he's already having difficulty when it comes to getting more staff.
Chris Baron says that while industries like agriculture can turn to automation, that's not really an option for businesses like Butlin's.
