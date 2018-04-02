Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A gamekeeper who kept a fox captive in a brick shed, allegedly so it could be used for fox hunting, has been found guilty of an animal welfare offence.

Nigel Smith has never explained why he kept the fox captive at the Buckminster Estate, which covers Leicestershire and Lincolnshire.

However, he was filmed going to retrieve it, carrying a net and a bag, on the day the Belvoir Hunt were due to meet nearby.

Smith, 60, of Glebe Farm, Colsterworth, Lincolnshire, was fined and ordered to pay costs totalling £1,640.

He was also disqualified from being involved in or keeping foxes for five years.

District Judge Peter Veits told Smith: "You chose not to give evidence today so we will never know whether you were keeping this fox for a protective reason or whether you were keeping it for an unlawful purpose, to be used in a hunt on that Thursday.

"We shall never know whether you acted alone or whether you acted with the understanding or acquiesce of your employers. We will never know because you haven't told us."

The BBC has asked Smith's employer, the Buckminster Estate, and the Belvoir Hunt to comment.