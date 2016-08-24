images of Lincolnshire

BBC Lincolnshire Live

Summary

  1. News, sport, travel and weather updates resume at 08:00 on Thursday
  2. Live updates on Wednesday 24 August 2016

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Goodbye: Five things we learned today

Natasha Turney

BBC Radio Lincolnshire

Thanks for being with us today. We will be back from 08:00 tomorrow.

In the meantime let's look at five things we didn't know when we woke up this morning: 

  1.  Lung cancer patients in Lincoln are being diagnosed and treated quicker.  
  2. Skegness could soon get a new 10-pin bowling alley, restaurants and cafes as part of new complex.
  3. Look North's Peter Levy is very popular in Boston as crowds queued up for a selfie.
  4. Lincolnshire's GBBO winner Nancy will be dishing up tips for tonight's bake off.
  5. People in Boston have shown an overwhelming response to a funeral appeal for German national.

Lincolnshire Sports awards shortlist revealed

Natasha Turney

BBC Radio Lincolnshire

Nominees have been announced for the Lincolnshire Sports Awards.

The 15 categories include Sports Club of the Year and Sports Volunteer of the Year recognise volunteers, teachers and elite sports people.

Gold medal winning Olympians Georgie Twigg and Shona McCallin made the short list for Sportswoman of the year whilst Paralympian Hollie Arnold is up for Disabled Sportsperson of the Year.

Althletes on Lincolnshire Sports Awards shortlist
BBC

Castle celebrations planned for Lincolnshire's hockey olympians

Natasha Turney

BBC Radio Lincolnshire

Plans are being put together to celebrate the success of our gold medal winning hockey players Georgie Twigg, Shona McCallin, Crista Cullen and Hannah Macleod. 

The County Council is planning a reception at Lincoln Castle where there will be an opportunity for the community to meet them.

They've asked Lincolnshire Sports to contact the Olympic organisation and make contact with the girls to set a date.

Hockey's Olympic golden girls
BBC

Yacht towed into Grimsby after 14-hour rescue

Natasha Turney

BBC Radio Lincolnshire

The Humber lifeboat crew spent 14 hours at sea on Monday rescuing a man from on board a yacht which started taking on water in bad weather.

The rescue helicopter found the yacht 61 miles offshore and the lifeboat towed it back to safety in Grimsby.

Lincolnshire's seaside donkeys targeted by vandals

Natasha Turney

BBC Radio Lincolnshire

It's a traditional sight when you go to the beach so see donkeys taking small children for a ride across the sand. 

The owner of seaside donkeys in Lincolnshire says he considered taking the animals away from one of the resorts after their enclosure was vandalised.  

All but two of the donkeys were chased from their pens in Cleethorpes on Monday night.

Lincolnshire's seaside donkeys
BBC

PC sacked after kayak theft sale

Pc Andrew Hamilton

A police officer who admitted stealing a kayak and a set of paddles before selling them on eBay is sacked.

Read more

Fraudster jailed for 10 months for theft from account

Natasha Turney

BBC Radio Lincolnshire

A fraudster who stole £44,000 from a Lincoln firm has been jailed for 10 months. 

Quincy Ebanks, 24, pretended he was authorised to withdraw the money from the company's bank account.

Ebanks from North London admitted three charges of fraud at Lincoln Crown Court. 

Lincoln Crown Court
bbc

Heaving pool as holidaymakers cool off in Woodhall Spa

Katie O'Halloran

Broadcast Journalist

It's been a busy day for staff at Jubilee Park in Woodhall Spa as hundreds of people enjoy the warm summer afternoon.

Earlier the park tweeted advising people to delay their arrival until after 16:00 but it seems there are still queues to get in. So if you don't fancy a long wait, we suggest getting that paddling pool in the garden. 

Jubilee Pool park Woodhall Spa
BBC

Funeral plea gets overwhelming response in Boston

Natasha Turney

BBC Radio Lincolnshire

The Rector of Boston, Reverend Alyson Buxton, says she's been overwhelmed by the response to an appeal for people to attend a funeral. 

Sixty one year old German Manfred Jaedke,61, died in July. 

It was feared no-one would attend the service at the town's crematorium next week but now many people have got in touch to say they would like to be part of the congregation.

A 66-year-old man will stand trial over Mr Jaedke's death in December

Fire crews deal with grass blaze near Gainsborough

Natasha Turney

BBC Radio Lincolnshire

Digital version of Amy Johnson created

Carla George

BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire

Beautiful day in Caythorpe

Carla George

BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire

Thanks very much for the picture of Caythorpe today Millie...

Keep your marvellous pictures coming BBC Weather Watchers

Caythorpe
BBC

Elderly woman burgled twice in a week

Natasha Turney

BBC Radio Lincolnshire

A woman in her 90s has been targeted by burglars in Lincolnshire twice within a week.

The police are investigating the incidents on Sea Bank Road in Chapel St Leonards. Cash and jewellery were stolen while the woman was sleeping. 

It is a cowardly offender who would target such a vulnerable victim and I would urge anyone with information about who may be responsible for either incident to come forward

Ch Insp Jim TynerLincolnshire Police

Future hopes for Skegness entertainment site

Carla George

BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire

Up to 50 jobs could be created in Skegness if plans for an year-round destination are approved. 

The company Bells Leisure want to demolish Grand Central and replace it with a new building. 

It would include a ten pin bowling alley, restaurants and cafes. 

A walkway over the road would also be built connecting it to the neighbouring Plaza complex. 

Defend your Defender

Carla George

BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire

Police in Lincolnshire are urging Land Rover Defender and Discovery owners to be vigilant following a spate of thefts.

Eight vehicles have been stolen from across the county over the past three months. 

Two of these were found having been stripped of parts and another had been burned out.  The remaining five have not yet been found.

Police logo
Lincolnshire police

Sally Picker, crime reduction tactical advisor, says: “These incidents have taken place at both residential addresses and on farms and we need owners to be on their guard.

“If you have one, please make sure it is secure in a garage and is fitted with an alarm and tracking device."

Lincolnshire PC sacked after theft conviction

Natasha Turney

BBC Radio Lincolnshire

A Lincolnshire police officer has been sacked for gross misconduct after being convicted of two counts of theft.

PC Andrew Hamilton admitted stealing a kayak and a set of paddles from a sports club in Nottingham and selling them on eBay. 

He was convicted at a Magistrates hearing earlier this month. Today he failed to attend a misconduct hearing at police headquarters. 

The Chief Constable Neil Rhodes said he was satisfied Hamilton's conduct did amount to gross misconduct.  

Your headlines this afternoon

Barbara Stimpson

BBC Radio Lincolnshire

Here are the latest headlines from our Lincolnshire newsroom this afternoon:

Watch: Beautiful day for a flight with the BBMF

Natasha Turney

BBC Radio Lincolnshire

It's a lovely day for getting out in the garden or sunbathing at the beach and, it seems, flying.

Check this out  - Spitfire filmed from the back of a Lancaster taking a test flight across the county.

Visitors to Jublee Park urged to wait to come to pool

Natasha Turney

BBC Radio Lincolnshire

Since the sun is out, blue skies are out and temperatures hovering are around the mid 20's it seems many people in Lincolnshire have had the same idea, get to the pool to cool down. 

So many people in fact that Jubilee Park Pool in Woodhall Spa has advised visitors to wait until 16:00 to come to take a dip.

Eyes to the skies at Cranwell for fly-pasts

Natasha Turney

BBC Radio Lincolnshire

If you're in the area area around RAF Cranwell today you're in for a treat. As part of the stations families day they'll be some flypasts taking place by some of our local aircrafts.

Police say missing teen could be in Cleethorpes

Natasha Turney

BBC Radio Lincolnshire

Selfie storm in Boston for Peter Levy tour

Natasha Turney

BBC Radio Lincolnshire

A steady flow of selfie takers in Skegness on Monday, a growing queue in Grimsby on Tuesday but today BBC Look North's Peter Levy had a bulging crowd waiting for him in Boston to join him for a selfie.

Did you get a stylish selfie? If so send it in to us through emailFacebook or Twitter.

Lincolnshire's GBBO winner to give tips on new series

Natasha Turney

BBC Radio Lincolnshire

The whole county got behind her as she became the winner of the Great British Bake Off in 2014, and now she's once again part of the show. 

Nancy Birtwhistle from Baron Upon Humber in North Lincolnshire is preparing to share her knowledge once again as the GBBO has asked her to write tips through the new series which starts tonight.

Nancy Birtwhistle on the Great British Bake Off
BBC

Bake Off have actually asked me to write some tips every week so I shall be glued to the TV tonight... I'm really excited to see the next crew of bakers and see how they get on."

Nancy BirtwhistleGBBO 2014 winner

Blue skies over Gunby Hall this morning

Carla George

BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire

Town asked to pay their respects to Manfred

Carla George

BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire

The Rector of Boston, Reverend Alyson Buxton, is asking people to show their respects at the funeral of a 61-year-old German man who died in the town.

Manfred Jaedke has no known relatives and no one's expected at the service at the crematorium a week tomorrow. 

A 66-year-old man will face trial in December over Mr Jaedke's death.

BreakingFatal crash woman named

Carla George

BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire

A woman who died in a car accident near Caistor has been named by police. 

Marlene Hadley, 73, from North Killingholme was involved in the accident at Fonaby Top on Sunday.  

Traffic and travel: Delays in Horncastle area

Scunthorpe United out of Cup ater Bristol City defeat

BBC Humberside Sport

Bristol City's Tammy Abraham scored in extra-time to knock out League One Scunthorpe in the EFL Cup second round.

Chelsea loanee Abraham came on as a substitute and scored his fifth goal in six games as he turned home Mark Little's assist in the 96th minute.

The Championship side led through Bobby Reid but Josh Morris levelled for Iron from the spot after Stephen Dawson was penalised.

Traffic and travel: Emergency closures due to waterworks

Police urge holiday makers to report domestic abuse

Carla George

BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire

Police are urging caravan owners and parks along the Lincolnshire coast to report any incidents of domestic abuse. 

Officers say they see an increase in cases during the holiday period. 

They're concerned many people who travel to the coast from other areas are reluctant to report cases of violence.  

Your latest headlines for Lincolnshire

Barbara Stimpson

BBC Radio Lincolnshire

Here are the top stories from our newsroom:

  • More investment is being made to turn Skegness into an all year round destination
  • Police are urging caravan owners and parks along the Lincolnshire coast to report any incidents of domestic abuse
  • Improved service for cancer patients in Lincoln

Warning from Skegness police

Carla George

BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire

Boston awaits arrival of Peter Levy

Carla George

BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire

Plans for new look Skegness to be discussed

Carla George

BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire

Plans have been submitted for a major all-year round entertainment complex for Skegness. 

Bells Leisure is behind the proposal which - if passed  - would see Grand Central demolished and replaced with a new building complete with a 10-pin bowling alley, restaurants and cafes. 

A walkway over the road would also be built connecting it to the neighbouring Plaza complex. 

Skegness
BBC

 The application is yet to be decided by East Lindsey District Council.

Here's the weather forecast for Lincolnshire today

BBC Weather

Bright start to the morning with plenty of sunshine through the morning.

Highs today of 24C.

weather map
BBC

Here's Owain with today's weather forecast

Carla George

BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire

Another bright and sunny day across Lincolnshire 

Beautiful sunshine first thing with highs of 25C.

A decade of change being planned for Fantasy Island

Carla George

BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire

The new owners of a theme park on the Lincolnshire coast say they're changing the attraction's look and getting new rides. 

A 10-year plan is currently being drawn up for Fantasy Island at Ingoldmells near Skegness. 

The first phase of the project is expected to start in December.  

Fantasy Island
BBC

Improved service for lung cancer patients at Lincoln County Hospital

Carla George

BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire

A quicker service at Lincoln County Hospital is leading to lung cancer patients being diagnosed and treated quicker. 

The hospital's trust say people are now able to see a consultant and have a CT scan on the same day rather than have to make two separate appointments. 

The change has also reduced patients' waiting time by a week.

Lungs
BBC

Your headlines from Lincolnshire this morning

Corazon Garcia

BBC Radio Lincolnshire

Here's the top stories from our Lincolnshire newsroom:

  • Plans have been submitted for a major all-year round entertainment complex for Skegness
  • It's hoped a new service at Lincoln County Hospital will lead to lung cancer patients being treated quicker
  • A Boston confectionery firm is now exporting sweets to the Middle East and USA every year 

The Peter Levy selfie tour continues

Carla George

BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire

Today he's in Boston......

