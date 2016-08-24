BBC Lincolnshire Live

Fraudster jailed for 10 months for theft from account
Natasha Turney
BBC Radio Lincolnshire
A fraudster who stole £44,000 from a Lincoln firm has been jailed for 10 months.
Quincy Ebanks, 24, pretended he was authorised to withdraw the money from the company's bank account.
Ebanks from North London admitted three charges of fraud at Lincoln Crown Court.
Heaving pool as holidaymakers cool off in Woodhall Spa
Katie O'Halloran
Broadcast Journalist
It's been a busy day for staff at Jubilee Park in Woodhall Spa as hundreds of people enjoy the warm summer afternoon.
Earlier the park tweeted advising people to delay their arrival until after 16:00 but it seems there are still queues to get in. So if you don't fancy a long wait, we suggest getting that paddling pool in the garden.
Funeral plea gets overwhelming response in Boston
Natasha Turney
BBC Radio Lincolnshire
The Rector of Boston, Reverend Alyson Buxton, says she's been overwhelmed by the response to an appeal for people to attend a funeral.
Sixty one year old German Manfred Jaedke,61, died in July.
It was feared no-one would attend the service at the town's crematorium next week but now many people have got in touch to say they would like to be part of the congregation.
A 66-year-old man will stand trial over Mr Jaedke's death in December
Fire crews deal with grass blaze near Gainsborough
A steady flow of selfie takers in Skegness on Monday, a growing queue in Grimsby on Tuesday but today BBC Look North's Peter Levy had a bulging crowd waiting for him in Boston to join him for a selfie.
Natasha Turney
BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Lincolnshire Sports awards shortlist revealed
Natasha Turney
BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Nominees have been announced for the Lincolnshire Sports Awards.
The 15 categories include Sports Club of the Year and Sports Volunteer of the Year recognise volunteers, teachers and elite sports people.
Gold medal winning Olympians Georgie Twigg and Shona McCallin made the short list for Sportswoman of the year whilst Paralympian Hollie Arnold is up for Disabled Sportsperson of the Year.
Castle celebrations planned for Lincolnshire's hockey olympians
Natasha Turney
BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Plans are being put together to celebrate the success of our gold medal winning hockey players Georgie Twigg, Shona McCallin, Crista Cullen and Hannah Macleod.
The County Council is planning a reception at Lincoln Castle where there will be an opportunity for the community to meet them.
They've asked Lincolnshire Sports to contact the Olympic organisation and make contact with the girls to set a date.
Yacht towed into Grimsby after 14-hour rescue
Natasha Turney
BBC Radio Lincolnshire
The Humber lifeboat crew spent 14 hours at sea on Monday rescuing a man from on board a yacht which started taking on water in bad weather.
The rescue helicopter found the yacht 61 miles offshore and the lifeboat towed it back to safety in Grimsby.
Lincolnshire's seaside donkeys targeted by vandals
Natasha Turney
BBC Radio Lincolnshire
It's a traditional sight when you go to the beach so see donkeys taking small children for a ride across the sand.
The owner of seaside donkeys in Lincolnshire says he considered taking the animals away from one of the resorts after their enclosure was vandalised.
All but two of the donkeys were chased from their pens in Cleethorpes on Monday night.
A police officer who admitted stealing a kayak and a set of paddles before selling them on eBay is sacked.
Fire crews deal with grass blaze near Gainsborough
Natasha Turney
BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Digital version of Amy Johnson created
Carla George
BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire
Beautiful day in Caythorpe
Carla George
BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire
Thanks very much for the picture of Caythorpe today Millie...
Keep your marvellous pictures coming BBC Weather Watchers
Elderly woman burgled twice in a week
Natasha Turney
BBC Radio Lincolnshire
A woman in her 90s has been targeted by burglars in Lincolnshire twice within a week.
The police are investigating the incidents on Sea Bank Road in Chapel St Leonards. Cash and jewellery were stolen while the woman was sleeping.
Future hopes for Skegness entertainment site
Carla George
BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire
Up to 50 jobs could be created in Skegness if plans for an year-round destination are approved.
The company Bells Leisure want to demolish Grand Central and replace it with a new building.
It would include a ten pin bowling alley, restaurants and cafes.
A walkway over the road would also be built connecting it to the neighbouring Plaza complex.
Defend your Defender
Carla George
BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire
Police in Lincolnshire are urging Land Rover Defender and Discovery owners to be vigilant following a spate of thefts.
Eight vehicles have been stolen from across the county over the past three months.
Two of these were found having been stripped of parts and another had been burned out. The remaining five have not yet been found.
Sally Picker, crime reduction tactical advisor, says: “These incidents have taken place at both residential addresses and on farms and we need owners to be on their guard.
“If you have one, please make sure it is secure in a garage and is fitted with an alarm and tracking device."
Lincolnshire PC sacked after theft conviction
Natasha Turney
BBC Radio Lincolnshire
A Lincolnshire police officer has been sacked for gross misconduct after being convicted of two counts of theft.
PC Andrew Hamilton admitted stealing a kayak and a set of paddles from a sports club in Nottingham and selling them on eBay.
He was convicted at a Magistrates hearing earlier this month. Today he failed to attend a misconduct hearing at police headquarters.
The Chief Constable Neil Rhodes said he was satisfied Hamilton's conduct did amount to gross misconduct.
Your headlines this afternoon
Barbara Stimpson
BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Here are the latest headlines from our Lincolnshire newsroom this afternoon:
Watch: Beautiful day for a flight with the BBMF
Natasha Turney
BBC Radio Lincolnshire
It's a lovely day for getting out in the garden or sunbathing at the beach and, it seems, flying.
Check this out - Spitfire filmed from the back of a Lancaster taking a test flight across the county.
Visitors to Jublee Park urged to wait to come to pool
Natasha Turney
BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Since the sun is out, blue skies are out and temperatures hovering are around the mid 20's it seems many people in Lincolnshire have had the same idea, get to the pool to cool down.
So many people in fact that Jubilee Park Pool in Woodhall Spa has advised visitors to wait until 16:00 to come to take a dip.
Eyes to the skies at Cranwell for fly-pasts
Natasha Turney
BBC Radio Lincolnshire
If you're in the area area around RAF Cranwell today you're in for a treat. As part of the stations families day they'll be some flypasts taking place by some of our local aircrafts.
Police say missing teen could be in Cleethorpes
Natasha Turney
BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Selfie storm in Boston for Peter Levy tour
Natasha Turney
BBC Radio Lincolnshire
A steady flow of selfie takers in Skegness on Monday, a growing queue in Grimsby on Tuesday but today BBC Look North's Peter Levy had a bulging crowd waiting for him in Boston to join him for a selfie.
Did you get a stylish selfie? If so send it in to us through email, Facebook or Twitter.
Lincolnshire's GBBO winner to give tips on new series
Natasha Turney
BBC Radio Lincolnshire
The whole county got behind her as she became the winner of the Great British Bake Off in 2014, and now she's once again part of the show.
Nancy Birtwhistle from Baron Upon Humber in North Lincolnshire is preparing to share her knowledge once again as the GBBO has asked her to write tips through the new series which starts tonight.
Blue skies over Gunby Hall this morning
Carla George
BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire
Town asked to pay their respects to Manfred
Carla George
BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire
The Rector of Boston, Reverend Alyson Buxton, is asking people to show their respects at the funeral of a 61-year-old German man who died in the town.
Manfred Jaedke has no known relatives and no one's expected at the service at the crematorium a week tomorrow.
A 66-year-old man will face trial in December over Mr Jaedke's death.
BreakingFatal crash woman named
Carla George
BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire
A woman who died in a car accident near Caistor has been named by police.
Marlene Hadley, 73, from North Killingholme was involved in the accident at Fonaby Top on Sunday.
Scunthorpe United out of Cup ater Bristol City defeat
BBC Humberside Sport
Bristol City's Tammy Abraham scored in extra-time to knock out League One Scunthorpe in the EFL Cup second round.
Chelsea loanee Abraham came on as a substitute and scored his fifth goal in six games as he turned home Mark Little's assist in the 96th minute.
The Championship side led through Bobby Reid but Josh Morris levelled for Iron from the spot after Stephen Dawson was penalised.
Police urge holiday makers to report domestic abuse
Carla George
BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire
Police are urging caravan owners and parks along the Lincolnshire coast to report any incidents of domestic abuse.
Officers say they see an increase in cases during the holiday period.
They're concerned many people who travel to the coast from other areas are reluctant to report cases of violence.
Your latest headlines for Lincolnshire
Barbara Stimpson
BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Here are the top stories from our newsroom:
Warning from Skegness police
Carla George
BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire
Boston awaits arrival of Peter Levy
Carla George
BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire
Plans for new look Skegness to be discussed
Carla George
BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire
Plans have been submitted for a major all-year round entertainment complex for Skegness.
Bells Leisure is behind the proposal which - if passed - would see Grand Central demolished and replaced with a new building complete with a 10-pin bowling alley, restaurants and cafes.
A walkway over the road would also be built connecting it to the neighbouring Plaza complex.
The application is yet to be decided by East Lindsey District Council.
Here's the weather forecast for Lincolnshire today
BBC Weather
Bright start to the morning with plenty of sunshine through the morning.
Highs today of 24C.
Here's Owain with today's weather forecast
Carla George
BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire
Another bright and sunny day across Lincolnshire
Beautiful sunshine first thing with highs of 25C.
A decade of change being planned for Fantasy Island
Carla George
BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire
The new owners of a theme park on the Lincolnshire coast say they're changing the attraction's look and getting new rides.
A 10-year plan is currently being drawn up for Fantasy Island at Ingoldmells near Skegness.
The first phase of the project is expected to start in December.
Improved service for lung cancer patients at Lincoln County Hospital
Carla George
BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire
A quicker service at Lincoln County Hospital is leading to lung cancer patients being diagnosed and treated quicker.
The hospital's trust say people are now able to see a consultant and have a CT scan on the same day rather than have to make two separate appointments.
The change has also reduced patients' waiting time by a week.
Your headlines from Lincolnshire this morning
Corazon Garcia
BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Here's the top stories from our Lincolnshire newsroom:
The Peter Levy selfie tour continues
Carla George
BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire
Today he's in Boston......