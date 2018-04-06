Latest updates: East Midlands Live

A 78-year-old who has been driving buses for more than 50 years has no intention of retiring.

Avtar Lacher from Beeston, Nottingham can't walk past a bus stop without another bus driver or a passenger saying hello.

Known to everyone as Terry, he started working on the buses in 1967. "There's been big changes since I started. Semi-automatic, automatic, new technology...It's amazing."

Mr Lacher's daughter Jas says she has fond memories of her childhood with her dad as a driver.

"My childhood memories are going to the Bartons depot in Chilwell and taking his sandwiches or going to the mess room and having a game of pool," she said.

"I remember the time one afternoon he brought a bus home to us on his break. We ran up and down for 10 minutes and then he took it back again."