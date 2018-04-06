Latest updates: East Midlands Live
Summary
- Man, 106, zips into the record books
- Mariam Moustafa family upset over burial delays
- Deaf migrant, 7, 'will not be deported'
- Gun fired in Nottingham
- Man released by police in sudden death investigation
- More cheese to please those overseas
- Peaty qualifies fastest in Commonwealth heats
- Updates on Friday 6 April 2018
By Calum McKenzie and Sandish Shoker
Adlington set for prestigious swim honour
Rebecca Adlington is to be inducted into the Swimming Hall of Fame.
The Mansfield-born swimmer, who won two gold medals at the 2008 Olympics, will be awarded her place at a ceremony in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in May.
Leicester City plans to extend King Power stadium
Ian Stringer
Leicester City Football Club has announced plans to extend the King Power Stadium.
The club's vice chairman, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, said they aim to increase capacity, improve facilities and invest in the surrounding site.
The plans are still in the early stages but the announcement comes just three months after the club revealed it will build a new training facility in Charnwood.
Success for East Midlands' Commonwealth Games stars
Calum McKenzie
It has been a golden day for the East Midlands at the Commonwealth Games.
Derby-born Sarah Vasey (above) won gold in the women's 50m breaststroke on her Games debut.
The City of Derby swimmer beat Jamaica's Alia Atkinson in a time of 30.60 seconds.
Adam Peaty also set a new Games record in reaching the 100m breaststroke final.
In the velodrome, Charlie Tanfield, who trains at Derby Arena, won gold in the men's 4,000m individual pursuit.
Elsewhere, Nottingham-born Taeja James, 15,picked up a silver as part of the England team following the Women's Team gymnastics final.
Bus driver, 78, has no intention of retiring
Sandish Shoker
A 78-year-old who has been driving buses for more than 50 years has no intention of retiring.
Avtar Lacher from Beeston, Nottingham can't walk past a bus stop without another bus driver or a passenger saying hello.
Known to everyone as Terry, he started working on the buses in 1967. "There's been big changes since I started. Semi-automatic, automatic, new technology...It's amazing."
Mr Lacher's daughter Jas says she has fond memories of her childhood with her dad as a driver.
"My childhood memories are going to the Bartons depot in Chilwell and taking his sandwiches or going to the mess room and having a game of pool," she said.
"I remember the time one afternoon he brought a bus home to us on his break. We ran up and down for 10 minutes and then he took it back again."
Man dies days after Oadby crash
Calum McKenzie
A man has died following a crash in Oadby earlier this week.
The 52-year-old was hit by a white BMW in the early hours of Monday on the A6 Harborough Road at the junction with Queen Street.
He was taken to hospital in Nottingham but has since died.
Det Con Pete Davies said: "Our inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident continue."
Rapist subjected victim to 'horrific ordeal'
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
A man who raped and beat a woman showed "no remorse" throughout the trial process, police said.
Jan Babiak, 32, of High Road, Chilwell was jailed for 12 years plus a further four years on licence, following the attack in Chilwell in August last year.
Babiak, who told police that the woman caused the injuries herself, was also put on the sex offenders register for life.
He was jailed at Leicester Crown Court last week after an earlier trial in Nottingham.
Det Con Shelley Christian said: "Babiak subjected the victim to a horrific ordeal. She has shown great strength and bravery throughout the case and subsequent trial after Babiak denied all the allegations.
"Babiak has shown no remorse throughout the case."
Cash boost for derelict buildings
Calum McKenzie
Historic farm buildings in the Peak District could be set to benefit from a share of a £2m repair fund.
Bosses at the national park will be working with landowners to determine which buildings should receive a grant.
People will get money up to 80% of the total repair cost, which could then be used for projects including roof repairs and weather proofing.
Sarah Fowler, chief executive of the Peak District National Park, said: "Particularly in upland areas, these historic buildings are vulnerable to falling out of use.
"We look forward to working with farmers and land managers to help them restore buildings that contribute so much to the landscape character of the National Park."
The Historic Building Restoration Grant is also being piloted in the Lake District, Yorkshire Dales, Dartmoor and Northumberland National Parks.
Council 'paying white people more'
Amy Orton
Local Democracy Reporter
White people at Leicester City Council earn on average 13% more than employees from black and ethnic minorities.
The figures were released by city mayor Sir Peter Soulsby, following a request from Councillor George Cole.
Sir Peter said: "This is very much a work in progress and there's still some way to go.
"Although the figures are not as good as the gender pay gap, they are not disastrously bad."
The median average ethnicity pay gap is 13%, while the gender pay gap is 3%.
Following the release of the figures, Mr Cole said he felt that no ethnicity pay gap should exist.
Probe into taxi driver's airport death
Liz Roberts and Calum McKenzie
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a taxi driver from Chesterfield at Manchester Airport.
Greater Manchester Police said it was called out to a car park at Terminal 2 at about 08:25 this morning following reports of an assault.
The taxi driver, 57-year-old William Taylor, who is known as Brent, was taken to hospital but died a short time later.
The two men, aged 55 and 26, remain in police custody for questioning.
Tenants moving into new council houses
Tenants are moving into the first council homes to be built in part of Leicestershire in nearly three decades.
The properties, in Coalville, have been built on land owned by North West Leicestershire District Council, as the authority tries to tackle the housing waiting list.
The council is charging tenants between £90-115 per week in rent, before giving people the option to buy after three years.
Cash appeal for crash racer's family
Arrest after two men injured with knife
Sandish Shoker
A man has been arrested for assault after two men suffered knife wounds in a fight in Nottingham on Wednesday afternoon.
The men, aged 23 and 20, were taken to hospital after the fight at about 12:30 near the Bridgeway Centre in The Meadows.
Police said a 35-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of GBH and affray and remains in police custody.
Traffic eases around zoo
Sandish Shoker
Some motorists have reported long delays again today getting into Twycross Zoo. But they've tweeted that traffic is now clear...
106-year-old record breaker 'an inspiration'
Sandish Shoker
A Guinness World Records adjudicator has said it was a "huge privilege" to award 106-year-old daredevil, Jack Reynolds, another title.
Mark McKinley said: “This is the third birthday I’ve spent with Jack and definitely the most impressive yet, he never fails to impress and inspire.”
Mr Reynolds from Hollingwood, near Chesterfield, has become the oldest person to ride a zip wire after he scaled the 197ft-high (60m) wire on live TV to raise money for a stroke charity.
Council to invest £1m in market refurb
Kit Sandeman
Plans to transform the fortunes of the "dreary" Arnold Market have taken another step forward after Gedling Borough Council revealed it's planning to spend more than £1m on renovations.
The council is in the process of buying the market and says the money will be used to increase retail space and open up the area for the public to use.
Residents have complained about the state of the market, labelling it "dreary", "empty" and "disused" and said it has been in a "state of decline" for a long time.
Councillor Jenny Hollingsworth said: "This is another very significant step in the right direction and I am very much looking forward to the future of the site and excited that residents will soon begin to see improvements to the market."
Mariam Moustafa: Family upset over burial delays
The family of an 18-year-old student, who died weeks after being attacked outside the Victoria Centre have complained about the difficulties of burying her body.
Mariam Moustafa, died on 14 March, following the attack in Nottingham on 20 February.
Miss Moustafa's father Mohamed, said he was initially told his daughter's body would be kept a maximum of three weeks for investigation before they could bury her.
He was later told by the police that the body could be kept for up to 12 weeks.
Mr Moustafa added that he had been calling for a licence to protest outside the British Embassy in Cairo to complain about the delays in getting his daughter's body back.
Egyptian law states that protesters must get permission before staging demonstrations.
Man, 106, zips into the record books
Jack Reynolds gets his third Guinness World Record after becoming the oldest to ride a zip wire.Read more
Police confiscate knife in stop and search
Sandish Shoker
Nottinghamshire Police have confiscated a lock knife from a 29-year-old man in New Basford today during a stop and search.
They tweeted that he had been interviewed and reported for summons to attend court.
Watch: Police male voice choir 'not very PC'
Calum McKenzie
Dozens of you have got in touch via Facebook to criticise the decision to ask a police male voice choir to become a mixed-voice group.
Derbyshire Police chief constable Peter Goodman said the group was "incompatible" with force policies.
But Sue Johnson said the decision was "political correctness gone mad".
Janice Betson added: "I can't see anything wrong with having a male voice choir. If you want to have a choir with a deep sound you've got to have all men."
Rugby: Prop swaps Tigers for Ealing
Calum McKenzie
Leicester Tigers prop Ben Betts will leave the club at the end of the season to join Championship side Ealing Trailfinders.
The 21-year-old, who has made five first-team appearances for Tigers, said he was looking forward to a new challenge at Vallis Way.
NFU responds to 'aggressive' ram complaints
Calum McKenzie
Farmers are being urged to properly consider whether "aggressive" animals should be in fields where the public have access.
The National Farmers' Union's comments come after complaints were made about a ram (see 10:20) in a field in Kirk Ireton, near Carsington Water.
The parish council said it had attacked several walkers in recent weeks, with one man injuring his thumb before escaping over a stile.
A spokesman for the NFU said: "Farmers who keep livestock in fields crossed by public rights of way can be liable to civil and/or criminal proceedings if members of the public are injured by their livestock.
"We would advise any livestock farmers who are aware that particular animals are likely to be upset by people walking in their field, or are likely to behave aggressively towards people, that they should consider whether the animal(s) should be in a field to which the public has access.
"Derbyshire County Council is the enforcement authority for rights of way issues and should be informed about this situation."
Watch: 106-year-old breaks third world record on birthday
Calum McKenzie
Here's the moment Jack Reynolds marked his 106th birthday by becoming the oldest man to ride a zip wire.
The feat was Mr Reynolds' third Guinness World Record.
The pensioner, from Hollingwood near Chesterfield, celebrated his 105th birthday by becoming the oldest person to ride a rollercoaster and his 104th birthday by getting a tattoo.
Nolan upset about players missing out
Notts County manager Kevin Nolan says he's shocked none of his players were named in the League Two team of the season.
Five Luton players, two Accrington Stanley players, two Coventry City players, one Wycombe and one Lincoln player made the list but the Magpies missed out completely, despite being in the race for promotion all season.
Nolan says he thinks it's because players on loan aren't included but there are still other players to choose from.
Art sought for summer festival
Calum McKenzie
A council is after artists to display their work by the side of a river as part of a summer festival.
Leicester City Council wants work to display along the banks of the River Soar for June's two-day Riverside Festival.
Adam Peaty sets new record
The Olympic, World, European and defending Commonwealth champion is looking good for tomorrow's final.
Leicester Tigers make three changes to face Bath
Mike McCarthy
Leicester Tigers have made a trio of changes to their starting 15 as they prepare to face Bath at Twickenham tomorrow.
Ellis Genge makes his first Premiership start since returning from shoulder surgery. He is joined in the front-row by Tatafu Polota-Nau.Matthew Tait replaces the injured Manu Tuilagi at outside centre.Meanwhile youngster Jordan Olowofela comes into the matchday squad for the suspended Nick Malouf.
Replacements: Tom Youngs, Greg Bateman, Logovi’i Mulipola, Harry Wells, Will Evans, Harry Simmons, Matt Smith, Jordan Olowofela.
Uni heads east to share teaching skills
Calum McKenzie
A delegation from De Montfort University is to visit Malaysia, to share its teaching skills with the country.
The group will be meeting students and academics at institutions across Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Kuching and Kota Kinabalu.
James Gardner, from the university, said: "It will be exciting to forge new links in Malaysia and share some of the teaching skills we have developed here while showing the benefit of international education."
Football: Musa's Moscow face uphill task
Calum McKenzie
On loan Leicester forward Ahmed Musa endured a frustrating return to England as CSKA Moscow were beaten 4-1 by Arsenal in the Europa League quarter-finals.
The Nigerian showed glimpses of his pace, but also spurned a good chance to give the Russians the lead with the tie level at 1-1.
Communities should 'work together' to tackle knife crime
Sandish Shoker
Owen Comrie from The Meadows is a former youth worker in Nottingham and was at the knife crime conference.
His son was stabbed after a fight at a party four years ago and thinks communities in every area of the city should work together to tackle the issue. His son made a full recovery.
"We should get together and solve the situation," he said. "Rather than just think the separate areas should be doing something. Until the community comes together it [knife crime] will just carry on and escalate."
Ram attends regimental day
Sandish Shoker
Here's a ram who is behaving well.
Badajoz Day is marked in Nottinghamshire on 6 April every year to commemorate the storming of the Spanish city and castle of Badajoz in 1812.
The event is being marked in Nottingham's Market Square this morning and as is tradition a red military jacket will be flown from a flag pole
Man, 106, soars into record books
Calum McKenzie
A pensioner has collected his third Guinness World Record on his 106th birthday by becoming the oldest person to ride a zip wire.
Jack Reynolds, from Hollingwood, near Chesterfield, scaled the 197ft (60m) high wire on live TV to raise money for a stroke charity.
Last year Mr Reynolds, pictured celebrating his 105th birthday, became the oldest person to ride a rollercoaster.
On his 104th birthday, he became the oldest person to get their first tattoo.
Zoo visitors facing long delays
Calum McKenzie
Bosses at Twycross Zoo are warning people to expect another day of delays, as people try to access the attraction.
The Leicestershire-based zoo was criticised by some on Thursday for leaving them queuing for "hours".
"We are busy today and there is a queue on the A444 entering the Zoo," a tweet said.
"If you are planning on visiting us today be prepared for congestion and please check your travel alerts ahead of your journey. Thank you for your patience."
Conference discusses city's knife crime problem
Sandish Shoker
A knife crime conference was held in Nottingham last night as victims, former gang members and youth workers came together to discuss how to tackle the problem.
Gloria McDonald runs Moor Lionz in Radford . She said: "They need to put more money into our young people, because back in my day they used to have a lot of youth clubs for us to go but now a lot of young people are on the street and they have nothing to do."
Det Con Sharon Power represented Nottinghamshire Police at the event and told BBC Radio Nottingham: "We do everything we can. We've got a proactive knife crime team who are doing things that might not be visible to yourselves but there are things that are going on and we are doing what we can to tackle the crime."