Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Visitors to Twycross Zoo have complained of long delays getting into the attraction today.

The zoo began operating a one-in one-out system from about midday leaving many people queuing outside for several hours.

Katie-Louise Hopkins

One person posting on the zoo's Facebook page said: "We got stuck for hours with three kids in the car. Now my kids aren't even going to the zoo and had their day ruined because of not being able to get past the traffic."

Another said: "We waited two hours queuing. Had to leave queue as had a hungry baby and five-year-old in the car."

Twycross Zoo is advising those planning to visit the zoo over the school holidays to "set out early".