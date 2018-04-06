Latest updates: East Midlands Live
By Sandish Shoker and Calum McKenzie
Peaty qualifies fastest in breaststroke heats
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J30 for A616 and J31 for A57 Sheffield.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 northbound between J30, A616 (Worksop) and J31, A57 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe accident: A52 Derbyshire westbound
A52 Derbyshire westbound severe accident, between Cole Lane and A6096 Lodge Lane.
A52 Derbyshire - A52 Brian Clough Way in Borrowash closed and slow traffic westbound between the Cole Lane junction and the A6096 Lodge Lane junction, because of an accident.
'Dishonest' hospital doctor suspended
A doctor did not tell employers he had previously taken medication for himself, a tribunal hears.
Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound
M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J28 for A38 Alfreton and J29 for A617.
M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J28, A38 (Alfreton) and J29, A617 (Chesterfield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Authority could buy back council houses
Leicester Mercury
More than £400,000 could be used to buy back Leicester council houses that were sold under the Right to Buy scheme.
East Midlands venues gearing up for UEFA draw
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Chesterfield and Loughborough University will find out shortly which teams will be visiting next month as part of the European Under-17 Championship.
The draw for the 16-team tournament takes place at St. George's Park.
Both venues will be hosting five matches each.
Ornate fountain to be repaired
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
A Grade II listed fountain at a country park is to be repaired.
Bosses at Rufford Abbey Country Park, near Ollerton, said the Nemi Fountain had been leaking for many years.
Andrew Cox, from the park, said: "We are so pleased we are able invest in the repairs to the fountain as it is a main focal point at Rufford.
"It is going to be great to see it in full working order."
The work to repair the fountain is expected to start this week and take three days to complete.
'Fewer coaches' on London-Nottingham train
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
East Midlands Trains tweets...
Rams pay tribute to Ray Wilkins
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Derby County FC tweets...
Zoo visitors queue for 'hours' outside attraction
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Visitors to Twycross Zoo have complained of long delays getting into the attraction today.
The zoo began operating a one-in one-out system from about midday leaving many people queuing outside for several hours.
One person posting on the zoo's Facebook page said: "We got stuck for hours with three kids in the car. Now my kids aren't even going to the zoo and had their day ruined because of not being able to get past the traffic."
Another said: "We waited two hours queuing. Had to leave queue as had a hungry baby and five-year-old in the car."
Twycross Zoo is advising those planning to visit the zoo over the school holidays to "set out early".
Police patrols stepped up after fight
Nottingham Post
Police patrols have been increased in The Meadows after two men suffered stab and slash wounds in a fight.
Hold up in A46 Lancaster bomber plans
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Ambitious plans to place a replica Lancaster bomber by the side of the A46 between Lincoln and Newark have not yet been approved.
The Bomber County Gateway Trust had hoped to submit its proposals for consideration earlier this week, but the group missed the deadline due to the Easter Bank Holiday.
North Kesteven District Council's planning committee will now consider plans for the 85ft (26m) steel structure on 24 April.
"We have every confidence of getting the permission and have had a great meeting with planning officers," a statement from the trust said.
There are hopes the sculpture will be in place by Armistice Day.
Trains disrupted after lorry hits bridge
Here's a map from East Midlands Trains which shows a stretch of track which is closed this afternoon after an accident:
It's been issued after a lorry hit a bridge near Ancaster.
East Midlands Trains says Network Rail staff are on the way.
Services between Skegness and Nottingham are currently affected.
Rugby: Nottingham hope to down league leaders
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Gearoid Lyons starts at fly-half for Nottingham as they host Championship leaders Bristol at Lady Bay tomorrow night (19:45).
Lyons, who scored ten of his side's 20 points against Richmond last week, replaces the injured Tiff Eden.
Green and Whites head coach Ian Costello said: "Bristol are the best side in the division with star quality right across their team but, from our point of view, we are going to focus on ourselves and our performance.
"We’ve had a tough period since Christmas... we feel we have turned a corner with three wins from the last four games."
Overturned car causes long delays
An alert from Highways England...
Ex-police officer avoids jail for building cash fraud
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
A former police officer has avoided jail after using charity money to pay for renovations on his own home.
Ryan Bowskill, 30, from Newark, used cash earmarked for renovating a youth centre in Worksop to pay for building materials and a building inspection on his own home.
Bowskill was given a one-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete 180 hours of unpaid work after admitting six counts of theft and one of fraud.
A Nottinghamshire Police disciplinary hearing in February had found him guilty of gross misconduct and he was dismissed from the force.
Shopkeeper admits sex with girl, 12
Dilan Amin pleads guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a child, including a girl aged 12.
Labour council leader urged to resign
Ashfield District Council's Labour group has seen eight defections in the past month.
Watch: Victorian carousel set for auction
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
A Victorian fairground carousel, which was last used at Nottingham's Goose Fair, is to be sold at auction later.
Auctioneers are estimating that the hand-turned ride, which has been in storage for the last 30 years, could fetch up to £100,000.
The ride goes under the hammer in Etwall, Derbyshire at around 20:00 this evening.
Proposals to increase number of county councillors
East Midlands Today
Plans to increase the number of county councillors in Rutland are being recommended by an independent report.
The Local Government Boundary Commission has concluded there should be 27 seats on the council, one more than the current 26.
The proposals must now be approved by parliament, but could be in place in time for next year's elections.
Education sector 'failing on equal pay'
Tony Roe
BBC East Midlands political editor
We've reported the median average pay gap at Walgreens Boots Alliance - Boots UK's parent company - is 33% but we're happy to highlight that at Boots UK it's 5%.
Elsewhere, it seems the education sector is failing on equal pay.
Here's how the pay gap looks at universities in the East Midlands:
What do Nottingham drivers make of pavement parking fines?
Hayley Compton
Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham
We've been asking drivers in New Basford, Nottingham, for their thoughts on parking on the pavement after the Department for Transport said it's looking at introducing a £70 fine.
One motorist told me: "They should make the street wider then!"
Another said: "It wouldn't work round here. You have to park on the pavement to fit traffic through. There's nowhere else to park."
The government said it is considering the new law to de-clutter the streets and make it easier for pedestrians, wheelchair users and the visually impaired.
It's been illegal to park on pavements in London since the 1970s.
Football fans to get free drinks
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Fans heading to Leicester's match with Newcastle this weekend are to be offered a free beer or bottle of water.
It is a gift from Foxes chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who celebrated his 60th birthday earlier this week.
Police puppies 'grow in size and confidence'
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Look how much this litter of Leicestershire Police puppies has grown.
The force's dog section said they are, "growing in size and confidence every single day".
They're the first litter to be bred by the force and were born seven weeks ago.
They might look harmless now but it's hoped they will soon be helping officers catch criminals.
Crews tackling car fire
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Backpacker's mum says she has to 'trust professionals'
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
The mother of backpacker Mia Ayliffe-Chung has been at court in Brisbane, Australia, where she heard all 16 charges have been dropped against Smail Ayad.
He was accused of murdering 20-year-old Mia and 30-year-old Tom Jackson from Cheshire, but the court decided he was of "unsound mind" and was suffering from psychosis brought on by long-term cannabis use.
Ms Ayliffe said: "If he is mentally ill and he needs treatment there is no point fighting that judgement. There were points during the procedure where I felt angry but I am not prepared to dwell in that place.
"I have to put that aside, I have to trust the professionals, I have to trust that those procedures were followed, and if I can do that, then I will find peace."
Leicester director brings new film to city
Namrata Varia
BBC Radio Leicester producer
Leicester-born film director Amit Gupta will be in Leicester on Monday, April 9 for a question and answer session following the screening of his new film One Crazy Thing.
The romantic comedy stars former EastEnders actor Ray Panthaki and Daisy Bevan and tells the story of a former daytime TV star whose life has hit rock bottom after a leaked video turns him into an internet sensation.
It's Amit Gupta's third film as a director and follows Jadoo, which was set on Leicester's Golden Mile.
One Crazy Thing will be shown at Leicester's Phoenix Cinema followed by a Q&A hosted by Amit Gupta.
Hostel murders accused 'of unsound mind'
Psychiatrists said a man who stabbed two British backpackers was suffering from schizophrenia.
Market Harborough church goes 'cashless'
Bridget Blair
BBC Radio Leicester Reporter
An historic church in Market Harborough is now taking payment for things like weddings and books using card, contactless and wearable technology. The St Dionysius team of churches has taken part in a pilot project by the Church of England for both security and convenience.
Sue Macdonald, the team administrator for five churches in the Harborough area, says the scheme has gone down well. She's not handling large amounts of cash, payments are secure and most people use cards instead of cash and cheques. Visitors can also make donations by text.
BreakingJames out until the end of the season
Owynn Palmer-Atkin
BBC Radio Leicester Sport
Leicester City manager, Claude Puel has confirmed that Matty James is out until the end of the season due to injury.
The midfielder has had surgery on his achilles tendon, and won't be available until the beginning of the 2018/19 season.
Blue skies in Derbyshire
BBC Weather Watchers
The sun is definitely shining across the East Midlands today. Here's the view from Wingerworth.
District council 'in a mess' after walk outs
Tony Roe
BBC East Midlands political editor
As we reported yesterday Labour lost overall control of Ashfield District Council after eight councillors quit the party in recent weeks and opted either to sit independently or defected to the Conservatives.
According to Labour insiders, what’s happened is a mess. But don’t make the mistake of assuming this is a story about a Momentum or left-wing takeover of the local party. It’s more complicated than that. It’s more likely a tale of individuals who don’t get on and disagree on policies.
One idea which caused grief was the introduction of smaller household waste bins which were designed to encourage recycling. Opponents claim £3m has been spent and all it’s done is increased fly-tipping.
The present leader was elected for four years and can only be ousted by a vote of no confidence at a full council meeting. The next meeting on 26 April will be one to watch.
Shopkeeper admits child sex offences
Samantha Fisher
BBC News at Derby Crown Court
A Derby shopkeeper has pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a child.
Dilan Amin, 27, of Pear Tree Road, Normanton, also pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault at Derby Crown Court.
Amin, who ran a shop called the Famous Shop (pictured) on Pear Tree Road in Derby, was remanded in custody until the sentencing on 27 April.
Amin will be sentenced for these four charges as well as a number of others he has already pleaded guilty to or was convicted of at trial.
Judge Jonathan Bennett said: "It is inevitable you are going to prison."
Hostel murders accused 'of unsound mind'
A man accused of murdering Derbyshire backpacker Mia Ayliffe-Chung, from Wirksworth, and Tom Jackson, from Congleton, Cheshire, in an Australian hostel will not stand trial after he was ruled as being of "unsound mind".
Psychiatrists told a court in Australia that Smail Ayad was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia.
Mr Ayad, a French national, had been charged with a total of 16 offences.
The 30-year-old was remanded to a mental health facility after appearing at the Mental Health Court in Brisbane.
Contactless payments introduced at car parks
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
If you're parking in Leicester, you may be able to make use of one of these updated pay and display machines that allow drivers to purchase tickets via contactless payments.
The council has altered 20 payment machines to accept credit and debit cards.
City mayor Sir Peter Soulsby said: "It is much easier for people to make contactless payments... than it is to try to have the right change available."
On-street parking meters will continue to only accept cash, the council added.
Police seek man after sexual assault
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Police have released some CCTV images of man they would like to speak to following a sexual assault in Derby city centre last year.
The images are from Friday 29 December and Saturday 30 December 2017 and were taken in City Bar, on Albert Street.
Det Con Nathan McMahon said: "We are releasing these images in the hope of jogging the memory of anyone who may have been in City Bar that evening."
Villagers victims of ram's 'vicious reign of terror'
Derby Telegraph
A marauding sheep which is being kept in a Derbyshire field has attacked and injured at least three people, according to villagers.
Football: Puel nominated for March award
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Leicester City boss Claude Puel has been nominated for the Premier League manager of the month award for March.
The Foxes boss has listed alongside Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho and Sean Dyche.
Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy have also been nominated for the goal of the month award, for their strikes against Bournemouth and West Brom respectively.