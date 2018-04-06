East Mids landmarks

Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Listen live to your BBC local radio station in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.

Summary

  1. Hostel murders accused 'of unsound mind'
  2. Ex-PC avoids jail in fraud case
  3. Visitors queue 'for hours' outside zoo
  4. Shopkeeper admits child sex offences
  5. Male PC choir changes name under pressure
  6. Police investigate woman's 'sudden death'
  7. Missing tortoise found after nine months
  8. Updates on Thursday 5 April 2018

Live Reporting

By Sandish Shoker and Calum McKenzie

All times stated are UK

Peaty qualifies fastest in breaststroke heats

Commonwealth Games: Adam Peaty qualifies fastest in men's 100m breaststroke heats
Olympic champion and world record holder Adam Peaty qualifies fastest in the men's 100m breaststroke heats at the Commonwealth Games.

Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J30 for A616 and J31 for A57 Sheffield.

M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 northbound between J30, A616 (Worksop) and J31, A57 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Severe accident: A52 Derbyshire westbound

BBC News Travel

A52 Derbyshire westbound severe accident, between Cole Lane and A6096 Lodge Lane.

A52 Derbyshire - A52 Brian Clough Way in Borrowash closed and slow traffic westbound between the Cole Lane junction and the A6096 Lodge Lane junction, because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J28 for A38 Alfreton and J29 for A617.

M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J28, A38 (Alfreton) and J29, A617 (Chesterfield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Our live coverage across the day

Dedicated live coverage on this page has now ended for Thursday, but some news, sport and travel will continue to be posted automatically overnight.

East Midlands Live returns from 08:00 tomorrow morning.

East Midlands venues gearing up for UEFA draw

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

Chesterfield and Loughborough University will find out shortly which teams will be visiting next month as part of the European Under-17 Championship.

Bottom of a trophy
UEFA/twitter

The draw for the 16-team tournament takes place at St. George's Park.

Both venues will be hosting five matches each.

Ornate fountain to be repaired

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

A Grade II listed fountain at a country park is to be repaired.

Nemi Fountain
Rufford Abbey Country Park

Bosses at Rufford Abbey Country Park, near Ollerton, said the Nemi Fountain had been leaking for many years.

Andrew Cox, from the park, said: "We are so pleased we are able invest in the repairs to the fountain as it is a main focal point at Rufford.

"It is going to be great to see it in full working order."

The work to repair the fountain is expected to start this week and take three days to complete.

'Fewer coaches' on London-Nottingham train

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

East Midlands Trains tweets...

Rams pay tribute to Ray Wilkins

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

Derby County FC tweets...

View more on twitter

Zoo visitors queue for 'hours' outside attraction

Amy Woodfield

BBC News

Visitors to Twycross Zoo have complained of long delays getting into the attraction today.

The zoo began operating a one-in one-out system from about midday leaving many people queuing outside for several hours.

Twycross Zoo sign
Katie-Louise Hopkins

One person posting on the zoo's Facebook page said: "We got stuck for hours with three kids in the car. Now my kids aren't even going to the zoo and had their day ruined because of not being able to get past the traffic."

Another said: "We waited two hours queuing. Had to leave queue as had a hungry baby and five-year-old in the car."

Twycross Zoo is advising those planning to visit the zoo over the school holidays to "set out early".

Hold up in A46 Lancaster bomber plans

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

Ambitious plans to place a replica Lancaster bomber by the side of the A46 between Lincoln and Newark have not yet been approved.

Plans for Lancaster
Bomber County Gateway Trust

The Bomber County Gateway Trust had hoped to submit its proposals for consideration earlier this week, but the group missed the deadline due to the Easter Bank Holiday.

North Kesteven District Council's planning committee will now consider plans for the 85ft (26m) steel structure on 24 April.

"We have every confidence of getting the permission and have had a great meeting with planning officers," a statement from the trust said.

There are hopes the sculpture will be in place by Armistice Day.

Trains disrupted after lorry hits bridge

Here's a map from East Midlands Trains which shows a stretch of track which is closed this afternoon after an accident:

train map
East Midlands Trains

It's been issued after a lorry hit a bridge near Ancaster.

East Midlands Trains says Network Rail staff are on the way.

Services between Skegness and Nottingham are currently affected.

Rugby: Nottingham hope to down league leaders

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

Gearoid Lyons starts at fly-half for Nottingham as they host Championship leaders Bristol at Lady Bay tomorrow night (19:45).

Gearoid Lyons
Nottingham Rugby

Lyons, who scored ten of his side's 20 points against Richmond last week, replaces the injured Tiff Eden.

Green and Whites head coach Ian Costello said: "Bristol are the best side in the division with star quality right across their team but, from our point of view, we are going to focus on ourselves and our performance.

"We’ve had a tough period since Christmas... we feel we have turned a corner with three wins from the last four games."

Overturned car causes long delays

An alert from Highways England...

View more on twitter

Ex-police officer avoids jail for building cash fraud

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

A former police officer has avoided jail after using charity money to pay for renovations on his own home.

Nottinghamshire Police logo
BBC

Ryan Bowskill, 30, from Newark, used cash earmarked for renovating a youth centre in Worksop to pay for building materials and a building inspection on his own home.

Bowskill was given a one-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete 180 hours of unpaid work after admitting six counts of theft and one of fraud.

A Nottinghamshire Police disciplinary hearing in February had found him guilty of gross misconduct and he was dismissed from the force.

Shopkeeper admits sex with girl, 12

Famous Shop on f

Dilan Amin pleads guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a child, including a girl aged 12.

Read more

Watch: Victorian carousel set for auction

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

A Victorian fairground carousel, which was last used at Nottingham's Goose Fair, is to be sold at auction later.

Auctioneers are estimating that the hand-turned ride, which has been in storage for the last 30 years, could fetch up to £100,000.

The ride goes under the hammer in Etwall, Derbyshire at around 20:00 this evening.

Proposals to increase number of county councillors

East Midlands Today

Plans to increase the number of county councillors in Rutland are being recommended by an independent report.

Rutland County Council meeting
BBC

The Local Government Boundary Commission has concluded there should be 27 seats on the council, one more than the current 26.

The proposals must now be approved by parliament, but could be in place in time for next year's elections.

Education sector 'failing on equal pay'

Tony Roe

BBC East Midlands political editor

We've reported the median average pay gap at Walgreens Boots Alliance - Boots UK's parent company - is 33% but we're happy to highlight that at Boots UK it's 5%.

Elsewhere, it seems the education sector is failing on equal pay.

Loughborough University
Loughborough Universoty

Here's how the pay gap looks at universities in the East Midlands:

  • Loughborough University - 28%
  • Nottingham Trent University - 25%
  • University of Leicester - 23%
  • De Montfort University Leicester - 23%
  • University of Nottingham - 21%
  • University of Derby - 13%

What do Nottingham drivers make of pavement parking fines?

Hayley Compton

Reporter, BBC Radio Nottingham

We've been asking drivers in New Basford, Nottingham, for their thoughts on parking on the pavement after the Department for Transport said it's looking at introducing a £70 fine.

One motorist told me: "They should make the street wider then!"

Another said: "It wouldn't work round here. You have to park on the pavement to fit traffic through. There's nowhere else to park."

pavement parking
BBC

The government said it is considering the new law to de-clutter the streets and make it easier for pedestrians, wheelchair users and the visually impaired.

It's been illegal to park on pavements in London since the 1970s.

Football fans to get free drinks

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

Fans heading to Leicester's match with Newcastle this weekend are to be offered a free beer or bottle of water.

Football fans with drinks
@LCFC/Twitter

It is a gift from Foxes chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who celebrated his 60th birthday earlier this week.

Police puppies 'grow in size and confidence'

Amy Woodfield

BBC News

Look how much this litter of Leicestershire Police puppies has grown.

The force's dog section said they are, "growing in size and confidence every single day".

Puppies
Leicestershire Police

They're the first litter to be bred by the force and were born seven weeks ago.

They might look harmless now but it's hoped they will soon be helping officers catch criminals.

Crews tackling car fire

Sandish Shoker

BBC News

View more on twitter

Backpacker's mum says she has to 'trust professionals'

Sandish Shoker

BBC News

The mother of backpacker Mia Ayliffe-Chung has been at court in Brisbane, Australia, where she heard all 16 charges have been dropped against Smail Ayad.

He was accused of murdering 20-year-old Mia and 30-year-old Tom Jackson from Cheshire, but the court decided he was of "unsound mind" and was suffering from psychosis brought on by long-term cannabis use.

Rosie Ayliffe
BBC

Ms Ayliffe said: "If he is mentally ill and he needs treatment there is no point fighting that judgement. There were points during the procedure where I felt angry but I am not prepared to dwell in that place.

"I have to put that aside, I have to trust the professionals, I have to trust that those procedures were followed, and if I can do that, then I will find peace."

Leicester director brings new film to city

Namrata Varia

BBC Radio Leicester producer

Leicester-born film director Amit Gupta will be in Leicester on Monday, April 9 for a question and answer session following the screening of his new film One Crazy Thing.

The romantic comedy stars former EastEnders actor Ray Panthaki and Daisy Bevan and tells the story of a former daytime TV star whose life has hit rock bottom after a leaked video turns him into an internet sensation.

Actors Daisy Bevan and Ray Pankthaki
Amit Gupta

It's Amit Gupta's third film as a director and follows Jadoo, which was set on Leicester's Golden Mile.

One Crazy Thing will be shown at Leicester's Phoenix Cinema followed by a Q&A hosted by Amit Gupta.

Market Harborough church goes 'cashless'

Bridget Blair

BBC Radio Leicester Reporter

An historic church in Market Harborough is now taking payment for things like weddings and books using card, contactless and wearable technology. The St Dionysius team of churches has taken part in a pilot project by the Church of England for both security and convenience.

St Dionysius Church, Market Harborough
BBC

Sue Macdonald, the team administrator for five churches in the Harborough area, says the scheme has gone down well. She's not handling large amounts of cash, payments are secure and most people use cards instead of cash and cheques. Visitors can also make donations by text.

BreakingJames out until the end of the season

Owynn Palmer-Atkin

BBC Radio Leicester Sport

Leicester City manager, Claude Puel has confirmed that Matty James is out until the end of the season due to injury.

Matty James
Getty Images

It’s not a big problem. He’s unlucky"

Claude PuelLeicester City manager

The midfielder has had surgery on his achilles tendon, and won't be available until the beginning of the 2018/19 season.

Blue skies in Derbyshire

BBC Weather Watchers

The sun is definitely shining across the East Midlands today. Here's the view from Wingerworth.

Wingerworth
Villages Tales

District council 'in a mess' after walk outs

Tony Roe

BBC East Midlands political editor

As we reported yesterday Labour lost overall control of Ashfield District Council after eight councillors quit the party in recent weeks and opted either to sit independently or defected to the Conservatives.

According to Labour insiders, what’s happened is a mess. But don’t make the mistake of assuming this is a story about a Momentum or left-wing takeover of the local party. It’s more complicated than that. It’s more likely a tale of individuals who don’t get on and disagree on policies.

ashfield council
Google

One idea which caused grief was the introduction of smaller household waste bins which were designed to encourage recycling. Opponents claim £3m has been spent and all it’s done is increased fly-tipping.

The present leader was elected for four years and can only be ousted by a vote of no confidence at a full council meeting. The next meeting on 26 April will be one to watch.

Shopkeeper admits child sex offences

Samantha Fisher

BBC News at Derby Crown Court

A Derby shopkeeper has pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a child.

Famous Shop in Derby
Google

Dilan Amin, 27, of Pear Tree Road, Normanton, also pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault at Derby Crown Court.

Amin, who ran a shop called the Famous Shop (pictured) on Pear Tree Road in Derby, was remanded in custody until the sentencing on 27 April.

Amin will be sentenced for these four charges as well as a number of others he has already pleaded guilty to or was convicted of at trial.

Judge Jonathan Bennett said: "It is inevitable you are going to prison."

Hostel murders accused 'of unsound mind'

A man accused of murdering Derbyshire backpacker Mia Ayliffe-Chung, from Wirksworth, and Tom Jackson, from Congleton, Cheshire, in an Australian hostel will not stand trial after he was ruled as being of "unsound mind".

Psychiatrists told a court in Australia that Smail Ayad was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia.

Mia Ayliffe-Chung
Facebook

Mr Ayad, a French national, had been charged with a total of 16 offences.

The 30-year-old was remanded to a mental health facility after appearing at the Mental Health Court in Brisbane.

Contactless payments introduced at car parks

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

If you're parking in Leicester, you may be able to make use of one of these updated pay and display machines that allow drivers to purchase tickets via contactless payments.

Contactless card patment
TFL VISUAL IMAGE SERVICES

The council has altered 20 payment machines to accept credit and debit cards.

City mayor Sir Peter Soulsby said: "It is much easier for people to make contactless payments... than it is to try to have the right change available."

On-street parking meters will continue to only accept cash, the council added.

Police seek man after sexual assault

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

Police have released some CCTV images of man they would like to speak to following a sexual assault in Derby city centre last year.

Man in a bar
Derbyshire Police

The images are from Friday 29 December and Saturday 30 December 2017 and were taken in City Bar, on Albert Street.

Det Con Nathan McMahon said: "We are releasing these images in the hope of jogging the memory of anyone who may have been in City Bar that evening."

Football: Puel nominated for March award

Calum McKenzie

BBC News

Leicester City boss Claude Puel has been nominated for the Premier League manager of the month award for March.

Claude Puel
Getty Images/AFP

The Foxes boss has listed alongside Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho and Sean Dyche.

Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy have also been nominated for the goal of the month award, for their strikes against Bournemouth and West Brom respectively.

