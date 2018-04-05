Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire county councils have the highest gender pay gap out of the local authorities in the East Midlands.

Both councils have median pay gaps of 25%. The gender pay gap is the difference between the median average hourly earnings for men and women.

Meanwhile, Derby City Council gender pay gap is in favour of women, although only by 0.2%.

Nottinghamshire council said the mean average, rather than the median, would be more informative as it would take everyone's salaries into account.

In a statement it added: "The council’s gender pay gap exits largely because we have a much larger percentage of women than men in our direct workforce, 77.6% of employees... with the highest proportion occupying our lowest paid front line roles in services such as catering, cleaning and business support."