Latest updates: East Midlands Live

- Giant portrait of King Richard III made of Lego
- Car overturns on M1
- Almost 200,000 bus lane fines issued in Nottingham
- Vending machine for homeless removed after four months
- Holocaust survivor Bernard Grunberg: 'Nazis weren't human'
- Birth trauma mother 'wanted to die'
- Updates on Wednesday 4 April 2018
By Sandish Shoker and Amy Woodfield
Choir of male PCs 'not very PC'
Deer snapped in 'Serengeti' river swim
Experts give voice to Richard III
Christian Hill
BBC Radio Leicester Reporter
Work is underway in Leicester to find a voice for Richard III.
The Richard III Society is hoping to create a talking, animated king for the Richard III Visitor Centre in Leicester.
Yvonne Morley specialises in vocal profiling and is leading the project.
"It's a little mad, I know," she says. "We've got linguistic evidence, based on how Richard spelt, his letters, his writing. There was no uniform spelling back then, so it's a gift to us."
Labour loses control of council
Hugh Casswell
Reporter BBC Radio Nottingham
Labour has lost overall control of Ashfield District Council after a string of councillors quit the party.
Four councillors quit from Ashfield Labour group and opted to sit independently in recent weeks, as well as two who defected to the Conservatives. Labour still has 16 of the council's 35 seats meaning it's still the biggest party but doesn't have enough for an overall majority.
One of the departures, Councillor Helen Hollis, has said her decision to sit as an independent from now on is down to "divisions within the local Labour group".
Councils' gender pay gap revealed
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire county councils have the highest gender pay gap out of the local authorities in the East Midlands.
Both councils have median pay gaps of 25%. The gender pay gap is the difference between the median average hourly earnings for men and women.
Meanwhile, Derby City Council gender pay gap is in favour of women, although only by 0.2%.
Nottinghamshire council said the mean average, rather than the median, would be more informative as it would take everyone's salaries into account.
In a statement it added: "The council’s gender pay gap exits largely because we have a much larger percentage of women than men in our direct workforce, 77.6% of employees... with the highest proportion occupying our lowest paid front line roles in services such as catering, cleaning and business support."
Date for City vs Arsenal confirmed
Owynn Palmer-Atkin
BBC Radio Leicester Sport
The Premier League has announced that Leicester City's rearranged fixture with Arsenal is to be played on Wednesday 9 May with a 19:45 kick-off.
The game was initially scheduled for March but was moved due to Leicester City’s fixtures in the FA Cup.
Snooker: Success for Selby in Beijing
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Mark Selby has beaten fellow Leicester player Ben Woolaston to secure a place in the third round of the China Open.
The world number one finished 6-3 up and will next take on China's Lyu Haotian.
Richard III portrait made with Lego
Amateur photographs 'Serengeti scene' at Chatsworth
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
An amateur photographer from Belper found himself in the right place at the right time on Sunday to capture these glorious pictures.
Jim Bell was taking photos by the River Derwent on the southern edge of the Chatsworth estate when he saw a herd of fallow deer on the other side of the river.
The 73-year-old said: “There must have been 100 of them. They ran a couple of hundred yards downstream and I realised they were going to go into the water. I quickly reset the camera and started taking pictures of them."
He described the scene as being "like a scene from the Serengeti".
Mr Bell said he'd been taking photographs since he was 16 but had never seen anything like this before.
Shilton 'devastated' by death of former England captain
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
The former England captain Ray Wilkins has died aged 61 following a cardiac arrest.
Peter Shilton, a goalkeeper for Leicester City in the 60s and 70s, has tweeted to say he is "devastated" by the news.
Shilton told the BBC his former England team mate was a "terrific player" was was also a lot of fun "larking around" off the pitch.
Motorway fully reopens after crash
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Good news M1 drivers...
Cricket: Notts pose for 2018 photos
Calum McKenzie
BBC News
Nottinghamshire held their pre-season photocall at Trent Bridge earlier.
There were appearances from new signings Paul Coughlin and Chris Nash, but Ross Taylor and Alex Hales were missing.
Taylor has only just completed his international commitments with New Zealand, whilst Hales, 29, is heading to the Indian Premier League.
Missing 13-year-old boy last seen at railway station
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
There's concern for the safety of this 13-year-old boy who has gone missing.
Tyler Parmar-Andrews was last seen at Hadfield railway station yesterday afternoon where it's believed he caught a train to Manchester. The teenager also has links to the Cambridge area.
King Richard III portrait in Lego
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A large mosaic of King Richard III - made from 96,000 pieces of Lego - was displayed at KRIII Visitor Centre in Leicester over the weekend.
The portrait was based on an oil painting of the last Plantagenet king and was on show close to where his remains were found in 2012.
If you missed it, I'm sorry to say the 10m long portrait has now been dismantled.
Premiership close to Gallagher deal
Chris Jones
BBC Radio 5 live rugby reporter
Watch: Theatre runs dog-sitting for guide dogs
East Midlands Today
This lovely dog-sitting scheme allows people with assistance dogs the chance to enjoy a trip to the theatre while their helper takes a break.
Horses rescued from flooded field
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
The 18 horses that were trapped in a waterlogged field in Mountsorrel have been rescued by the fire service.
This is where the animals were living...
The emergency services were initially called by the RSPCA at about 9:30. The charity had received calls of concern from members of the public.
Fire services reveal gender pay gaps
Tony Roe
BBC East Midlands political editor
It's deadline day for employers with more than 250 staff to submit details of their gender pay gap. Across the East Midlands there are wide discrepancies not only between men and women but also between organisations.
Yesterday we had figures from police forces in the region and here's the fire services median gender pay gap...
Judi Beresford, area manager at Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said they had achieved a low difference by having a "very proactive approach" with support from HR and managers.
"We have been very open regards job descriptions, personal specifications and not setting artificially high barriers in terms of qualifications," she said. "We've also had very positive action from our firefighters and we've tried hard to support our managers in the recruitment process."
The gender pay gap is the difference between the median average hourly earnings for men and women
Two lanes reopen after M1 crash
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
The M1 has partially reopened southbound between J19 and J18 however two of the four lanes remain closed while debris is cleared from the carriageway.
Highways England has said recovery is yet to take place and there is "significant barrier damage".
'Oldest ultramarathon runner' targets record
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
It's not just horses that are being rescued by firefighters in the East Midlands today. Around 11:30 this morning four Nottinghamshire crews rescued a sheep which had become marooned on an island in flood water on Ferry Lane in Carlton-on-Trent.
A Nottinghamshire fire spokesman said they had been called by the RSPCA who asked for assistance to rescue the sheep. He said crews used a boat to get to the sheep and returned it back to the farmer.
Air ambulance called to motorway crash
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
This is what the M1 looks like between J20 and J19.
The delays on the southbound carriageway are because of a crash where a car has overturned onto its side.
The road has closed at J19 so emergency services, including an air ambulance, can attend the scene.
Highways England has said it is helping to clear debris from the carriageway and hopes to get two lanes open past the scene shortly.
Delays after crash closes M1
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A crash has closed the M1 just south of Leicestershire. The motorway has been closed southbound at J19 (Catthorpe) with traffic queuing back to J20.
Paraplegic man hopes to break record
Sophie Cook
BBC Radio Leicester producer
Andy Sutton from Rutland is going to kayak the longest lakes in England, Scotland and Wales, whilst attempting to break the record and be the first paraplegic paddler to complete the challenge in a total paddling time of under 20 hours.
Andy was diagnosed with a rare spinal cord tumour in 2002. For the first few years after the diagnosis, Andy could walk with the aid of a walking stick and then with two sticks. But, in 2010, following a second round of surgery and radiotherapy, he is now confined to a wheelchair.
Homeless man 'gutted' at losing vending machine
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
Gary, a homeless man who regularly used the vending machine in Nottingham's Broadmarsh shopping centre to get food, water and razors, said it was useful and convenient having it in the city centre.
He said he's "gutted" the machine has gone and added: "When it first came it was refilled often but it stopped getting refilled and the other day it just disappeared."
Charity Action Hunger installed the machine in December, attracting global interest and says it will continue its mission to help homeless people in the city despite it being taken out.
Owners of the centre, Intu said the machine had been removed because it had come to the end of a trial period but a spokesman added: "We've always said it wouldn't become a permanent fixture at the centre."
Nottingham City Council has said it didn't advise the centre to remove the machine.
Water supply affected by repairs
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Severn Trent workmen are repairing a fire hydrant in the Enderby area. The water provider is warning this might cause supplies to be off or at low pressure.
Four-year-old's fundraiser for hospital
Nottingham actress congratulations co-stars
Sandish Shoker
BBC News
The Bafta TV Awards 2018 nominations are out and Line of Duty, starring Nottingham's Vicky McClure, has got the most nominations - four to be exact.
The actress has tweeted her congratulations to the programme's creator and her nominated co-stars Thandie Newton and Adrian Dunbar.
Vehicle stripped in pub car park
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Imagine coming back to your car to find some of it missing. This is what happened in Hathersage.
The red Vauxhall Corsa was stripped of its front bumper, bonnet and headlights while it was parked at the Millstone Inn between the evening of Friday 23 March and the following morning.
Man charged over attempted cyclist stabbing
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A 22-year-old man has been charged with attempting to stab a cyclist in Leicester.
Cecil Samba, from Lewisham in south London, has been charged with Section 18 attempted wounding and threatening a person with a blade/pointed article in a public place.
It happened in Braunstone Gate on 22 March. Mr Samba is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court today.
Horse rescue under way in flooded field
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
A rescue operation is under way to save 18 horses from a flooded field in Mountsorrel.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service has reported the animals are trapped within 35 acres. Their technical rescue specialist team is "wading out" to retrieve the horses.
The animals' owners are also at the scene, along with the RSPCA. More on this as we get it.
Watch: CCTV appeal following break-in
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Do you recognise this man? Police are appealing for help to identify him after a property was broken into in the Jacklin Drive area of Leicester.
It happened between 02:44 and 03:00 on Friday 9 February.
Watch: Alcohol 'a taboo topic' among British Sikhs
Amy Woodfield
BBC News
Davinder and Jaz Rai spoke to the Victoria Derbyshire programme about how alcoholism affected their family.
It's after a BBC survey found more than a quarter of British Sikhs reported having a family member with an alcohol problem.
Mr Rai, who has been in recovery for nine years, has established a support group in his home town of Derby and in west London.