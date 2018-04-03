Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Derbyshire Constabulary said one of the reasons it has the highest gender pay gap of any force is because it employs more men in higher ranking positions than women.

Figures show Derbyshire Constabulary has a median gender pay gap of 28.8%. The national average is 18.4%.

Derbyshire Constabulary said 69% of its police officers are men and 66% of the police staff employees are women and that this was important to understanding the pay gap figures.

A spokesman said: "While the force is of course committed to equal pay for work of equal value, an over-representation of men in higher ranking positions – together with more men having been employed for longer periods - means a 5% gap exists in average (mean) police officer pay.

"An over-representation of women in positions where the salary grade is lower accounts for an average (mean) gap of 11.6% in police staff."

The force added: "We will continue to design fairness into every recruitment and promotion process, as well as ensuring that we are as flexible an employer as possible for the balance of work and family life."