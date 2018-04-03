East Mids landmarks

Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Listen live to your BBC local radio station in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.

Summary

  1. Three men deny manslaughter over Leicester explosion
  2. Dog and three people rescued from car trapped in flood water
  3. Anti-slavery chief took his own life
  4. Flood warning issued in Leicestershire
  5. Cyclists raise money for assault-death student's family
  6. Attempted murder charge over crash
  7. Charity football match for Leicester explosion victims
  8. Updates on Tuesday 3 April 2018

Live Reporting

By Sandish Shoker and Samantha Fisher

All times stated are UK

Get involved

'You don't forget what's happened'

Holocaust survivor Bernard Grunberg says Nazis 'weren't human beings'
Bernard Grunberg's mother, father, sister and cousin were murdered by the Nazi regime.

Our live coverage across the day

Samantha Fisher

BBC News Online

Dedicated live coverage has now ended but some news, sport and travel updates will continue to appear overnight.

East Midlands Live will return from 08:00 tomorrow morning.

East Midlands weather update: Increasing risk of showers

Samantha Fisher

BBC News Online

The weather is likely to remain largely dry through this evening and the first half of tonight with some clear spells.

More cloud is expected again later though with the increasing risk of showers.

Tonight's weather
BBC

Police force's gender pay gap blamed on men's higher rank

Samantha Fisher

BBC News Online

Derbyshire Constabulary said one of the reasons it has the highest gender pay gap of any force is because it employs more men in higher ranking positions than women.

Figures show Derbyshire Constabulary has a median gender pay gap of 28.8%. The national average is 18.4%.

Derbyshire Constabulary said 69% of its police officers are men and 66% of the police staff employees are women and that this was important to understanding the pay gap figures.

A spokesman said: "While the force is of course committed to equal pay for work of equal value, an over-representation of men in higher ranking positions – together with more men having been employed for longer periods - means a 5% gap exists in average (mean) police officer pay.

"An over-representation of women in positions where the salary grade is lower accounts for an average (mean) gap of 11.6% in police staff."

Derbyshire Constabulary
BBC

The force added: "We will continue to design fairness into every recruitment and promotion process, as well as ensuring that we are as flexible an employer as possible for the balance of work and family life."

Severe accident: M1 Leicestershire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Leicestershire northbound severe accident, at J23A for A42 affecting J23 for A512.

M1 Leicestershire - Two lanes closed and very slow traffic on M1 northbound at J23a A42, because of an accident. Congestion to J23, A512 (Loughborough).

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Nottingham: Rebel City

Sandeep Mahal explores the art and culture of Nottingham, the 'rebel city'.
Ever since the legendary heroic outlaw Robin Hood first stole from the rich to give to the poor, Nottingham has had a tradition of political defiance, addressing social injustice and encouraging free expression. Sandeep Mahal, Director of Nottingham UNESCO City of Literature, assesses to what extent that still holds today in the city's rich cultural landscape, and talks to writers, poets, singers and actors about the challenges Nottingham has faced over the years. 

Samantha Morton discusses her time as a teenager at the city's celebrated Television Workshop, where Jack O'Connell and Vicky McClure also started their acting careers, as well as a number of young, promising hopefuls often seen in the Nottingham films of director Shane Meadows.

Presenter: Sandeep Mahal
Producer: Jerome Weatherald.

Public inquiry to be held into Derbyshire fracking plans

Eddie Bisknell

Local Democracy Reporter

A public inquiry into plans to test for the suitability of fracking in Derbyshire is due to take place in June.

INEOS wants to build a 60 metre tall drill in a field off Bramleymoor Lane, near Marsh Lane, six miles north of Chesterfield.

Chesterfield Market Hall, which houses the Assembly Rooms
Google

The firm first applied in May for a test drilling site. When Derbyshire County Council had still not decided on the application by December, the company appealed to government planners, citing "unreasonable delays".

At the time of making the appeal, an INEOS spokesman said: "It is our duty to explore our licence areas and we have recently had the 'hurry-up' from the Government's Oil and Gas Authority."

The inquiry is due to take eight days starting on 19 June at the Assembly Rooms, in Chesterfield.

Fracking is often controversial because of fears it can pollute water sources and cause minor earthquakes.

Award winning chickens

Sophie Cook

BBC Radio Leicester producer

Jacob and Nick with chickens on the farm
Fosse Meadows Farm

Fosse Meadows Farm was thrilled to receive a top rating, appearing in this year’s sixth annual Observer Food Monthly top 50 published recently.

Jacob Sykes and Nick Ball, joint owners of Fosse Meadows Farm have been producing their award-winning 81-day slow grown free-range chicken for nine years, from their Leicestershire county farm.

The Fosse birds have longer legs, which means they roam further and forage on rich, wild flower pasture for much longer, developing darker meat, that’s rich in texture and flavour. Because of their age the bones are also stronger which also means greater flavour for making stock.

M1 lanes re-open after lorry break-down

Samantha Fisher

BBC News Online

Good news - delays on the M1 are now easing...

Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, between J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham and J24 for A6.

M1 Derbyshire - Slow traffic on M1 southbound between J25, A52 (Nottingham) and J24, A6 (Kegworth), because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Firm ordered to take down advertising signs

Amy Orton

Local Democracy Reporter

A branding agency has been ordered to remove signs at the entrance to its office after planners ruled they are "detrimental" to the look of a conservation area.

Mynt moved into a former church in Thurnby, last summer. After renovating the building, the existing church signs were clad with the company's own.

mynt
BBC

Harborough District Council said the alterations to the signage should have had planning permission because the building is in a conservation area.

After retrospective permission was turned down the firm appealed to the planing inspectorate which also dismissed the claim.

Connor Stevenson, project manager at Mynt, said: "It's disappointing that this has happened after we've renovated a building that would otherwise be derelict."

Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, at J28 for A38 Alfreton.

M1 Derbyshire - M1 lane closed on exit slip road and very slow traffic southbound at J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Rutland is second best rural place to live in Britain

Leicester Mercury

Rutland has been pipped for the top spot in a survey to find the best rural place to live in Britain.

The Orkney Islands took the top accolade as Britain's best rural place to live for the second year in a row in the Halifax 2018 Rural Areas Quality of Life Survey.

Derbyshire Constabulary has highest gender pay gap

Press Association

Derbyshire Constabulary pays its female staff more than a quarter less than men, making it the force with the highest gender pay gap in England and Wales.

Figures show Derbyshire Constabulary has a median gender pay gap of 28.8%. When comparing hourly rates, women earn 71p for every £1 men earn.

Leicestershire Police comes sixth in the list of the 44 forces, with a gender pay gap of 24.5%. While Nottinghamshire Police is among the forces with the lowest gender pay gap, paying women 11.6% less than men on average. The national average is 18.4%

Derbyshire Police HQ
BBC

The gender pay gap is calculated as the difference between the average salaries of men and women - it is not the same as equal pay, where firms are required to pay people doing the same job the same salary regardless of gender.

Long delays on M1 caused by broken down lorry

Samantha Fisher

BBC News Online

You might want to take another route if you are planning to travel on the M1 southbound this afternoon...

View more on twitter

Universities 'should do more' over racist abuse

Victoria Derbyshire

Universities are more concerned about their reputations than confronting the racist abuse of students, the National Union of Students president has said.

Shakira Martin (pictured) told BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme she received calls from students reporting racist incidents on a daily basis.

The issue hit the headlines earlier this month when a student at Nottingham Trent University tweeted footage of alleged racist abuse outside her room at her halls of residence.

Shakira Martin
BBC

Two 18-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offences and an 18-year-old woman was also voluntarily interviewed. All three were released pending further inquiries.

The university also said it would not tolerate that "kind of vile behaviour" and an unspecified number of "suspected perpetrators" had been suspended after it was reported.

Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Derbyshire southbound severe disruption, between J29 for A617 and J28 for A38 Alfreton.

M1 Derbyshire - Heavy traffic on M1 southbound between J29, A617 (Chesterfield) and J28, A38 (Alfreton), because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car

Samantha Fisher

BBC News Online

A 52-year-old pedestrian is in a critical condition after he was hit by a car.

The collision happened just after midnight on Monday on the A6 Harborough Road at the junction with Queen Street, in Oadby.

Leicestershire Police said a white BMW 520d was travelling along the A6 away from Leicester when it hit the man.

A6 Harborough Road, in Oadby
Google

The driver stopped at the scene and no-one has been arrested.

The pedestrian was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre where he remains. No-one else was injured in the crash.

All but four of city council's wards to change

Nottingham Post

The final recommendations for changes to the Nottingham City Council ward boundaries have been announced today.

Conman facing new claims over fake film

Simon Hare

BBC Inside Out East Midlands

A conman exposed by the BBC last month for defrauding voiceover performers is now thought to have been falsely claiming to be making a film.

Carl Mould, who's originally from Nottingham, advertised a new film he was making and charged aspiring actors £25 to audition at so-called screen test events for Who is the Sun King.

An actor, who did not want to be identified, said Mould showed him artwork for the apparent film and claimed a "very famous footballer was putting millions into it".

Carl Mould
BBC

He said: "People put money in to be at the premiere, have a bit of a party or to be seen with the stars...It's a total deception. It's a deceiver of the worst kind."

Mould denies any wrongdoing and says the fees he charged for the auditions were for the food provided.

Acting union Equity is now investigating.

Severe disruption: M1 Leicestershire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Leicestershire southbound severe disruption, between J24A for A50 Derby and J24 for A6 affecting J25 for A52 Brian Clough Way Nottingham.

M1 Leicestershire - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M1 southbound between J24a, A50 (Derby) and J24, A6 (Kegworth), because of a broken down vehicle. In the roadworks area. Travel time is around 20 minutes. Congestion to J25, A52 (Nottingham).

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Masked man robs hair salon

Sandish Shoker

BBC News Online

A masked man escaped with a small amount of cash after walking into a hair salon in Stapleford, Nottinghamshire and threatening staff with a knife.

It happened at Jessica's Hair Design in Nottingham Road at around 11.05 today. No-one was injured.

Police said the man, who is believed to be white, was wearing a face covering and rode off on a mountain bike toward Church Street.

Jessica's hair salon
Google

Rise in hare coursing across Leicestershire

BBC Radio Leicester

New figures suggest hare coursing is on the rise in Leicestershire and Rutland.

Between 2016 and 2017 there were just over 100 reported incidents, but there were the same number in the following seven months.

hare coursing
PA

Simon Winn from Leicestershire Police says new technology is helping them tackle the problem. He added: "I've been on social media and since October time we have had almost daily reports in Rutland of hare coursing incidents."

He said they had seen gangs of criminals coming over from Lincolnshire where they were experiencing a bigger problem with the illegal bloodsport, and also individuals working on their own.

Root to miss first two Yorkshire games

England captain Joe Root

England captain Joe Root will miss Yorkshire's first two games of the season as the ECB announces player availability.

Read more

A watery Easter across the East Midlands

Samantha Fisher

BBC News Online

Here are a few snaps of the aftermath of Easter Monday's downpours...

This photograph was taken in Wingerworth, Derbyshire, this morning.

Flooding in Wingerworth
Stu's Walk

This caravan in Borrowash, Derbyshire, was looking very precarious yesterday evening.

Flooding in Borrowash
Hector Pascals

Water was also high in Market Warsop, Nottinghamshire, yesterday.

Flooding in Market Warsop
Dave

Flood warning issued in Leicestershire

Samantha Fisher

BBC News Online

A flood warning has been issued for Thrussington and Hoby in Leicestershire.

The Environment Agency said the River Wreake's levels are high but falling and said flooding may affect Thrussington Mill, including Station Road, and some properties in Hoby.

The agency added that scattered showers are possible today and further rainfall is expected tomorrow.

A spokesman for the agency said: "We urge residents to take action and remain vigilant as the situation might change. Avoid walking or driving through flood water. Put flood protection equipment in place. We are closely monitoring the situation."

Flood warning map
Environment Agency

Fly-tippers targeted in Harborough

Christian Hill

BBC Radio Leicester Reporter

A crackdown on fly-tipping in Harborough has led to a 7% drop in reported incidents.

Harborough District Council’s Tip Off campaign was launched in late 2016 to raise awareness of the problem.

The council recorded 608 fly-tipping incidents in Harborough from April 2017 to March 2018.

That's down from 653 the previous year.

Fly-tipping in the Harborough village of Gumley.
Harborough District Council

The council has been working with other local authorities as well as sharing advice through social media and radio to help reduce incidents.

Last month two men were each ordered to pay £400 costs after being caught, in separate incidents, dumping rubbish illegally in the Harborough district.

Cllr Jonathan Bateman said: "Fly-tipping is a blight in our district and, despite incidents increasing 75% in the district in the four years prior to 2017, it is pleasing that we have seen a small reduction in the last year."

Former anti-slavery chief 'took his own life' says coroner

An inquest has heard the former head of the UK's anti-slavery agency had separated from his wife just months before he was found dead at his home in Barnsley.

Paul Broadbent
GLAA

Paul Broadbent worked at Nottinghamshire Police and South Yorkshire Police before he was appointed head of the Gangmaster and Labour Abuse Authority.

Mr Broadbent, 54, was discovered by his father-in-law last December after concerns grew about his mental health.

During the inquest Coroner Christopher Dorries, sitting at the Medico-Legal Centre in Sheffield, concluded that Mr Broadbent "took his own life and intended to do so."

In a statement Mr Broadbent's widow, Fiona Broadbent, said their lives changed forever on 27 December 2017.

She said: "The last three months have been immensely difficult attempting to come to terms with the terrible circumstances of his death and having to learn to cope with the pain of knowing we will never be able to tell him just how much he was loved.

"My priority now is to give our daughter the love and support she needs to come to terms with the loss of her father."

Severe disruption: M1 Derbyshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 Derbyshire northbound severe disruption, between J30 for A616 and J31 for A57 Sheffield.

M1 Derbyshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J30, A616 (Worksop) and J31, A57 (Sheffield), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Appeal over missing 16-year-old boy

Samantha Fisher

BBC News Online

Police are concerned for the safety of a 16-year-old boy who has been missing since Thursday.

Shammy Bandirai-Zikhalu, from Chellaston, is described as black, 5ft 3ins tall and of slim build.

Shammy Bandirai-Zikhalu
Derbyshire Constabulary

Officers said he may be wearing a blue and black jacket with a grey hoodie underneath and black TN trainers with a white sole.

He is known to spend time in Sinfin and Derby city centre.

Vulcan pilot remembers RAF service after force's centenary

Samantha Fisher

BBC News Online

A 79-year-old man who was a Vulcan pilot with the RAF during the Cold War has been reliving memories after the force's centenary on Sunday.

Jon Tye, from Holloway near Matlock, joined the RAF in 1964 after being a Rolls-Royce apprentice. It was his job to be ready in minutes to fly a Vulcan carrying a nuclear bomb to be dropped on the Soviet Union, if needed.

Jon Tye
BBC

He said: "It was a bit scary. Nobody really wanted to do it but we felt we had to be part of the deterrent against the Soviet Union.

"The only way I could cope with it was by thinking it would only be used in retaliation."

Jon Tye
Jon Tye

On 1 April 1918 the Royal Flying Corps and Royal Naval Air Service merged to become the RAF.

There will be events throughout this summer to celebrate the centenary, including a service at Westminster Abbey on 10 July with a military parade and a 100 aircraft flypast over the Mall.

Leicester explosion: Shop owner among those in court

Dave Wade

BBC News

The owner of the shop destroyed in the explosion in Hinckley Road, Leicester, Aram Kurd (pictured), is one of the three men charged with arson and manslaughter.

The 33-year-old has appeared at Leicester Crown Court this morning along with Hawkar Hassan, 32, and Arkan Ali, 37, from Oldham, Greater Manchester.

Aram Kurd
BBC

They're all accused of causing the deaths of Mary Ragoobar, 46, and her sons, Shane Ragoobeer, 18, and Sean Ragoobeer, 17 - who lived in the flat above the shop - and Shane's girlfriend Leah Reek, 18.

The fifth victim was Mr Ali's partner and shop worker, Viktorija Ijevleva.

BreakingThree men deny part in Leicester explosion

Mike O'Sullivan

Reporter, East Midlands Today

Three men have pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter of five people after an explosion which destroyed a shop and the flat above in Hinckley Road, Leicester.

Aram Kurd, 33, of Hillary Place, Leicester, Hawkar Hassan, 32, of no fixed address and Arkan Ali, 37, of Drake Close, Oldham appeared via video link at Leicester Crown Court.

Leicester explosion
PA

All three defendants also denied arson, being reckless as to whether life was endangered, on 25 February when a shop owned by Hardeep Singh was destroyed.

A further charge of conspiracy to commit fraud with Viktorija Ljevleva, one of the deceased, was also denied by the three men.

All three were remanded in custody until 31 August.

Modern slavery investigation at hand car washes

BBC Radio Nottingham

Modern day slavery at hand car washes is the focus of a new research project by the University of Nottingham.

The study is in partnership with the UK's Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner and focuses on the industry. They've described it as the "wild west" of the UK economy because of the lack of information about working conditions and pay.

hand car wash stock image
Getty Images

Dr Alexander Trautrims is part of the research team and says some of them are so cheap, they must be paying staff less than the minimum wage.

He said: "They are usually very cheap so there's a very thin margin that they operate with and at the same time a large proportion of their production cost is labour, so if you get labour cheaper and cheaper you have an economical advantage, and so at some point you get into an area of exploitation and modern slavery potentially."

Forest owner fines Greek players over performance

BBC Sport

The Greek owner of Nottingham Forest, Evangelos Marinakis has fined players at Olympiakos 400,000 euros (£350,000) and ordered them to go on holiday because of a string of poor results.

Marinakis is club president of the Greek champions Olympiakos, who have won the title 44 times. They are third in the Super League after three wins in their past eight games.

Marinakis was quoted in the Greek media as telling the players: "I and the rest of the fans have tolerated you enough. You will leave today and go on holiday."

Evangelos Marinakis,
BBC

Appeal after dog attacked in park

Samantha Fisher

BBC News Online

A dog has been injured after being attacked in Chaddesden Park.

Derbyshire Constabulary said a woman was walking when two lurcher-type dogs ran towards her. One picked up her dog Ernie in his mouth and the other also "became involved" in the attack.

The man and woman walking the lurchers then came over and pulled the dog from Ernie.

It happened near to the cafe on the park at about 18:20 on Monday 26 March and police are investigating.

Ernie the dog
Derbyshire Constabulary

PC Mark Atterbury said: “As can be seen from the photos Ernie has received quite nasty injuries as a result of the attack and as such we are very keen to speak to the man and woman who were with the lurchers."

He added that Ernie is recovering at home and appealed for witnesses.

