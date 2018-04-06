Latest updates: Leicestershire live

A crackdown on fly-tipping in Harborough has led to a 7% drop in reported incidents.

Harborough District Council’s Tip Off campaign was launched in late 2016 to raise awareness of the problem.

The council recorded 608 fly-tipping incidents in Harborough from April 2017 to March 2018.

That's down from 653 the previous year.

Harborough District Council

The council has been working with other local authorities as well as sharing advice through social media and radio to help reduce incidents.

Last month two men were each ordered to pay £400 costs after being caught, in separate incidents, dumping rubbish illegally in the Harborough district.

Cllr Jonathan Bateman said: "Fly-tipping is a blight in our district and, despite incidents increasing 75% in the district in the four years prior to 2017, it is pleasing that we have seen a small reduction in the last year."