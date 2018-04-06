Latest updates: Leicestershire live

Leicester Cathedral

Award winning chickens

Sophie Cook

BBC Radio Leicester producer

Jacob and Nick with chickens on the farm
Fosse Meadows Farm

Fosse Meadows Farm was thrilled to receive a top rating, appearing in this year’s sixth annual Observer Food Monthly top 50 published recently.

Jacob Sykes and Nick Ball, joint owners of Fosse Meadows Farm have been producing their award-winning 81-day slow grown free-range chicken for nine years, from their Leicestershire county farm.

The Fosse birds have longer legs, which means they roam further and forage on rich, wild flower pasture for much longer, developing darker meat, that’s rich in texture and flavour. Because of their age the bones are also stronger which also means greater flavour for making stock.

Fly-tippers targeted in Harborough

Christian Hill

BBC Radio Leicester Reporter

A crackdown on fly-tipping in Harborough has led to a 7% drop in reported incidents.

Harborough District Council’s Tip Off campaign was launched in late 2016 to raise awareness of the problem.

The council recorded 608 fly-tipping incidents in Harborough from April 2017 to March 2018.

That's down from 653 the previous year.

Fly-tipping in the Harborough village of Gumley.
Harborough District Council

The council has been working with other local authorities as well as sharing advice through social media and radio to help reduce incidents.

Last month two men were each ordered to pay £400 costs after being caught, in separate incidents, dumping rubbish illegally in the Harborough district.

Cllr Jonathan Bateman said: "Fly-tipping is a blight in our district and, despite incidents increasing 75% in the district in the four years prior to 2017, it is pleasing that we have seen a small reduction in the last year."

