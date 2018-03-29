Latest updates: Leicestershire live

A visually-impaired runner from Loughborough is hoping to take part in the London Marathon.
Leigh Pick runs with the help of her friend and guide Jenny Perry.
The pair recently completed the Cambridge half-marathon together.
"Getting out and running is one of the best ways of getting endorphins and that feel-good factor," says Leigh.
Basil Brush: Right-hand man 'comes from Leicester'
Jonathan Lampon
BBC Radio Leicester News Editor
Children's favourite Basil Brush is back on TV screens this weekend. The crafty fox will be a guest judge on the re-launched Generation Game hosted by former Bake Off presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins.
In an interview on BBC Radio Leicester about his return Basil said how close he was to the city.
"I'm very close to Leicester, my very close man to me, my right-hand man so to speak, comes from Leicester so I just want to say boom, boom to Leicester!
Brexit threat to Leicester Fishmonger
Alex Blakemore
Reporter, BBC Radio Leicester
A fishmonger from Wigston, who's been in the fish trade for more than 50 years, might have to shut up shop due to Brexit.
Within three weeks of Brexit we were down 20% and we've never recovered."
John Heath blames low cost pricing in supermarkets and the rising cost of fish. His shop in Wigston has been running for 20 years, making 'Heath's' a well-known Leicester name.
Burbage singer involved in charity single for Barnardo's
Jack Rafferty
BBC Radio Leicester
A local singer has joined with 31 other artists to record a charity single, raising funds for children's charity, Barnardo's.
Andy Pierce, known as The Soul Man, was one of the judges on the BBC talent show, All Together Now, hosted by Rob Beckett and Geri Horner.
The Soul Man has joined with other performers from the show on the song, 'Somebody To Help Me'.
It's available to stream now.
Date announced for Leicester Market revamp
Christian Hill
BBC Radio Leicester Reporter
Building work on Leicester's historic outdoor market is set to begin next month.
All of the market’s stalls will be replaced and new LED spotlights
will be installed.
A wooden canopy around the perimeter will protect shoppers and traders from the wind and rain.
Stalls along Market Place North will be relocated before the work gets under way.
The transformation should be complete by spring 2019 and cost £1.8m.
Scarf promotes good mental health
Alex Blakemore
BBC Radio Leicester Reporter
Clare Lawrence Simms, who lives in Wigston, has come up with a unique idea to help promote good mental health in her area with the help of a scarf.
The harmony scarf as it's called is about one and a half metres long.
Clare has taken it on a mini roadshow around Oadby and Wigston, asking people to add their own unique ribbons which are knitted on to it. The scarf encourages conversation about good mental health.
O'Neill 'the greatest' says Elliott
Owynn Palmer-Atkin
BBC Radio Leicester Sport
Martin O'Neill is the greatest manager in the club's history. That's according to former Leicester City captain, Matt Elliott.
O'Neill took the club to promotion to the Premiership in 1996, before going on to win the League Cup in 1997 and 2000.
But, Elliott says not even the achievements of Claudio Ranieri and Nigel Pearson could top that of the Northern Irishman.
Elliott was a former captain of O'Neill's and was giving his view on the Football Forum Podcast which you can download here.
Cricket: India international joins Leicestershire
Owynn Palmer-Atkin
BBC Radio Leicester Sport
Leicestershire have announced the signing of India fast bowler Varun Aaron for the early part of the coming season.
Varun is a high-quality performer and his skills will be ideally suited to early season conditions in England."
Aaron, 28, will be the club's overseas player, providing cover for Muhammad Abbas in the first few months of the new campaign as Sohail
Khan is unavailable after recently picking up an injury.
Aaron will take over in first-class and List A cricket until Abbas returns from international commitments in mid-June.
Poster appeal over death of Leicester man
Detectives investigating the death of a man in Leicester three years ago are putting up appeal posters at the city's petrol stations today.
42-year-old Mark Cookson was found dead at his home on Leicester Road in Wigston in March 2015.
He'd suffered a fractured skull.
Those responsible for his death have yet to be found.
A poster appealing for information is appearing on pumps at 26 petrol stations in and around Wigston.
