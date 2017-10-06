Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Sarah Hawkins and husband Jack said the death of daughter Harriet at Nottingham City Hospital in April 2016 was "completely avoidable".
They said if inquests had been held into previous stillborn deaths, she may have survived.
Nottingham University Hospitals Trust has apologised for its "shortcomings".
The current legislation - under the Coroner and Justice Act 2009 - means in England and Wales a stillborn child or a foetus is not classed as a "deceased person". Therefore an inquest does not need to be held.
The couple believe that had an inquest been held into other stillborn births at the trust, problems would have been identified and prompted changes that would have prevented Harriet's death.
Sixteenth cash machine targeted by thieves
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
Another day, ANOTHER cash machine theft in Leicestershire - this one in Market Harborough appears to have been targeted overnight.
It looks as though a digger was used to rip the ATM from a wall at the Spar shop on Coventry Road.
Sixteen cash points have now been targeted across the county in the last 18 months.
A woman living close to this cash machine told the BBC she heard it happen.
She said: "Just after two 'o' clock this massive bang and I jumped because I thought it was a bomb.
"I quite expected to hear the police come but I didn't hear anything. I haven't really slept since because I was so agitated about it."
Notts boss is 'Manager of the Month'
East Midlands Today
Notts County manager Kevin Nolan has been named the League Two "Manager of the Month" for September.
The Magpies boss guided his side to six wins out of a possible seven last month - a run of form that leaves the side top of the league going into tomorrow's match against Forest Green Rovers.
Travel: Latest on East Midlands roads
BBC News Travel
Derbyshire:
Nottinghamshire:
Leicestershire
Man jailed for killing scrap metal dealer
Amy Woodfield
BBC Local Live
A man from Chesterfield has been jailed for eight years for the manslaughter of a scrap metal dealer following a retrial.
Addy McAllister, from Charlesworth Street in the town, was cleared of murdering Adam Fanelli but was found guilty of manslaughter by a majority of 11 to one.
The body of Mr Fanelli was found at at Nash Park caravan park near Milton Keynes in 2015. He had suffered a total of 159 injuries, including to his face and head.
McAllister had been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 14 years in 2015 after being convicted of Mr Fanelli's murder.
But the 36-year-old appealed that conviction and a re-trial was ordered.
East Midlands weather forecast
Here's what Friday has in store.
If you'd like to get in touch with us yo can send an email or use Facebook or Twitter.