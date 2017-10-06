Latest updates: East Midlands Live

Another day, ANOTHER cash machine theft in Leicestershire - this one in Market Harborough appears to have been targeted overnight.

BBC

It looks as though a digger was used to rip the ATM from a wall at the Spar shop on Coventry Road.

Sixteen cash points have now been targeted across the county in the last 18 months.

BBC

A woman living close to this cash machine told the BBC she heard it happen.

She said: "Just after two 'o' clock this massive bang and I jumped because I thought it was a bomb.

"I quite expected to hear the police come but I didn't hear anything. I haven't really slept since because I was so agitated about it."