A plaque is being unveiled at the Victoria Shopping Centre later to mark 50 years since the old railway station closed in Nottingham.

The clock tower, which is now based in the shopping centre, is the only thing that remains of the station.

Thousands of people used it everyday to travel to London, Liverpool and Manchester.

BBC

Gordon Cripps, who is a former employee at the station, said: "You won't find many people who worked here who had anything other than admiration for it.

"It was such a big, lovely station and it was well-used."