A plaque is being unveiled at the Victoria Shopping Centre later to mark 50 years since the old railway station closed in Nottingham.The clock tower, which is now based in the shopping centre, is the only thing that remains of the station.Thousands of people used it everyday to travel to London, Liverpool and Manchester.Gordon Cripps, who is a former employee at the station, said: "You won't find many people who worked here who had anything other than admiration for it."It was such a big, lovely station and it was well-used."
By Maryam Qaiser and Liam Barnes
Traffic and travel: Blockage on the A46
Traffic is very slow on the A46 near Skellingthorpe this morning with delays over half an hour.
A broken down lorry is causing problems in both directions between the B1378 Lincoln Road and the Doddington Roundabout.
You'll struggle to avoid the area between Lincoln and Newark so allow for some extra time.
New bridge links two heritage rail lines
Eric Simpson
If you missed this over the weekend, a 1,000-tonne crane was used to lift parts of a railway bridge into place connecting two heritage lines.
The bridge at Loughborough will allow the Great Central Railway to cross the Midland Mainline and link up with another heritage line from Ruddington.
The £2.5m project will see the reinstatement of 500m of missing embankment, track and bridge.
The original bridge was removed in the early 1980s as part of cutbacks to the railway network.
Watch: East Midlands weather forecast
Rich Davis
Here's how the weather is shaping up today.
More organ donors needed
Maryam Qaiser
More people are being encouraged to sign up to the organ donor register in Nottinghamshire.
Figures from NHS Blood and Tansplant reveal 84 people in the county died while on the waiting list over the past decade and 26 are currently on the list.
Angie Eddy from Rampton was only weeks away from dying when she had a liver transplant in 2012.
She said: "I was quite lucky. I waited in total about six months. Although that sounds like a long time but for some people that can be up to a year or longer."
Join us for today's live coverage
Maryam Qaiser
Good morning Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.
Liam Barnes and I will be writing the updates on today's live page with all the latest news, sport, weather and travel.
If you'd like to get in touch with us, you can send an email, or use Facebook or Twitter.