West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

The attack happened over the weekend at the Lawnswood Crematorium and appears to have been targeted, with the door being forced open to the room where they were kept, and locked cabinets being broken into.
Leeds City Council says the damaged books have been taken to a professional
restorer who will "systematically" work through each
damaged page and then they will be rewritten in exactly the same style and format.
CCTV is now being reviewed to track down the people who did it, the books that were vandalised were contained to the months of April, May
and June only.
Brick thrown through window of rapid response ambulance
A rapid response ambulance has had to be taken off the road after it was vandalised in Leeds yesterday.
One
of the car’s windows was smashed with a brick as the paramedic was treating
a patient in the Burmantofts area.
Stephen
Segasby from Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS
Trust, said: “We are shocked and very disappointed by this act of vandalism."
"Our
dedicated staff work extremely hard to deliver the best possible service and
for them to be targeted in this way is appalling."
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Yorkshire's top stories today
The top stories from across Yorkshire so far today include:
Bradford student scoops top medical award
A student from Bradford has been given a top award after completing one of the biggest healthcare projects in the world.
St James's University Hospital biomedical scientist Chloe Lockwood was awarded the Rising Star Award at the Chief Scientific Officer’s Healthcare Science Awards
The ceremony, attended by HRH The Princess Royal, celebrates the contributions of healthcare scientists to the NHS and the broader healthcare system.
Ms Lockwood lead one of the biggest laboratory digitisation projects in the world and is a member of the Institute of Biomedical Science.
Housework? No thanks we're from Leeds
When it comes to getting the house work done, it appears Leeds is happy to bring in the hired help...
New research suggests that nearly two out of five people in the city now pay for hired help.
But they only spend an average of £20 a month compared to residents in Nottingham who shell out the most in Britain - £150.
A leading insurance firm found the most popular forms of hired help were window cleaners followed by gardeners, decorators and then house cleaners.
E-fit appeal after Leeds knife-point robberies
Police have issued an e-fit image of a man they want to speak to following a series of knife-point muggings in two areas of Leeds.
Officers say on 9 February there were four robberies in and around the Burley and Headingley areas.
In one incident, a 19-year-old man was walking home when he was grabbed by another man who then threatened him and showed him a knife.
The teenager managed to get away from the man unharmed and nothing was stolen.
Anyone with information about the identity of the man in the e-fit image is being asked to contact police.
Wakefield v Leeds (Sun)
Team news as Wakefield Trinity host Leeds Rhinos in Sunday's Super League fixture at Beaumont Legal Stadium (15:00 BST).Read more
Huddersfield v Castleford (Sun)
Team news as Huddersfield Giants host Castleford Tigers in Sunday's Super League fixture at John Smith's Stadium (15:00 BST).Read more
Man jailed after sub-machine gun and pistols found in car
A man's been jailed after he was caught carrying a sub-machine gun in a car in Dewsbury.
Faisal Younis, 31, of Tanhouse Street, Dewsbury, was a passenger in a car stopped by police last year.
Two pistols were also found in a rucksack belonging to him, alongside ammunition which could have been used in the three weapons.
A sawn-off shotgun was later found under a bed in a flat he'd been renting in Dewsbury, as well as heroin and crack cocaine with a total street value of about £90,000.
Younis was jailed for 14 years at Bradford Crown Court.
Moment trapped man is freed from Harrogate trench
This is the moment a workman who was trapped in a collapsed trench in North Yorkshire for six hours was freed.
He reportedly became stuck under clay and tarmac at the housing development in Rossett Green Lane, Harrogate, just before 09:00.
An air ambulance took him to Leeds General Infirmary.
Insp Chris Galley, from North Yorkshire Police, said the recovery mission had been "a massive effort" from North Yorkshire Fire Service and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
River polluted by oil spill near Leeds
Wakefield river's 'disgusting' plastic bottle problem
A section of river near Wakefield which has accumulated thousands of plastic bottles and other rubbish has been the subject of debate on social media today.
Many took to commenting on the pictures which were posted on Facebook last night and show a part of the river Calder at Stanley Ferry.
A screen in the water appears to have collected thousands of discarded bottles, other waste and even dead animals.
Plastic waste in our water seems to be the issue of the moment after the BBC's Blue Planet 2 series in which Sir David Attenborough highlighted the threat of plastic waste in our oceans.
Among the comments on the Leedsface post read: "Saw that whilst walking there a few days ago. Really shocking"
And "Absolutely disgusting. Take your litter home or find a bin, simples. Some people are just bone idle."
Watch: Bodycams issued to Environment Agency officers
Environment Agency officers in Yorkshire and the north east have been issued with body cameras.
It's in a bid to protect them from "abusive and threatening" behaviour.
The agency has posted a video on twitter demonstrating the abuse officers sometimes receive:
Wakefield Trinity half-back extends contract
BBC Sport
Wakefield Trinity half-back Jacob Miller has signed a new four-and-a-half-year deal.
The 25-year-old joined Trinity from Hull FC in 2015 and has scored 35 tries in 92 appearances for the club.
Coach Chris Chester said: "I am delighted that Jacob has signed a new deal, he's an outstanding player who still has a long career ahead of him.
"I have enjoyed seeing him grow and develop as a player over the past couple of seasons."
Oil spill pollutes stretch of River Aire
The Environment Agency says its officers are investigating potential sources of the spill.Read more
Leeds United v Sunderland
Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Leeds United and Sunderland.Read more
E-fit appeal over attempted kidnapping in Halifax
The man pictured in the e-fit image below is being sought by police after he tried to bundle a woman into the back of a van in Halifax.
Officers say the 33-year-old woman was walking through the town centre in January towards a bus stop on Commercial Street when a man started talking to her.
He then assaulted her and tried to pull her into a van, but she shouted for help and the man ran off.
West Yorkshire Police say they're treating it "extremely seriously" and that they have already carried out a "significant amount of work" to trace the man using CCTV.
The man had a Yorkshire accent and was also wearing a dark blue hooded top with dark trousers.
Huddersfield Giants release Symonds
Huddersfield Giants release back row Tom Symonds to allow him to return to Australia.Read more
Travel update: Leeds to London 15:45 train cancelled
BBC News Travel
Travelling to London on the 15:45 from Leeds?
Yeah, you'll be an hour late:
Miller extends Wakefield contract
Wakefield Trinity half-back Jacob Miller signs a new four-and-a-half-year deal with the Super League side.Read more
Vandalised books of remembrance to be restored
It's been revealed that Books of Remembrance, which were slashed with knives and scattered around the grounds of a Leeds crematorium are going through a painstaking restoration.
The attack happened over the weekend at the Lawnswood Crematorium and appears to have been targeted, with the door being forced open to the room where they were kept, and locked cabinets being broken into.
Leeds City Council says the damaged books have been taken to a professional restorer who will "systematically" work through each damaged page and then they will be rewritten in exactly the same style and format.
CCTV is now being reviewed to track down the people who did it, the books that were vandalised were contained to the months of April, May and June only.
Brick thrown through window of rapid response ambulance
A rapid response ambulance has had to be taken off the road after it was vandalised in Leeds yesterday.
One of the car’s windows was smashed with a brick as the paramedic was treating a patient in the Burmantofts area.
Stephen Segasby from Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said: “We are shocked and very disappointed by this act of vandalism."
"Our dedicated staff work extremely hard to deliver the best possible service and for them to be targeted in this way is appalling."
'Beast of Wombwell' killed by heart attack
Child killer Peter Pickering died after complaining of back and stomach pain, an inquest hears.Read more
Brighton & Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town
Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Premier League game between Brighton & Hove Albion and Huddersfield Town.Read more
Six-mile oil spill on West Yorkshire river
More than six miles of the River Aire have been polluted by an oil spill, according to the Environment Agency.
The agency believes the oil got into the river yesterday morning at Wykebeck, in south east Leeds, and now stretches as far as Castleford.
So far, there have been no reports of impact to wildlife or fish - and places like Fairburn Ings RSPB reserve have been notified about the spill.
Mark West, from the agency, says: "We’re asking homeowners and particularly businesses who use diesel or oil to check their storage for leaks and report any significant spillages."
England's Big Picture
Showcasing the best images sent to us from around EnglandRead more
Search for witness to fight which put six in hospital
Police in Bradford want to speak to this man after he may have witnessed a fight in which six people were injured, one of whom is still in hospital.
Seven men have been arrested in connection with the disturbance, which happened on Monday outside the Railway Club on Wakefield Road.
The arrested men are aged between 20 and 32 and have since been bailed pending further enquiries.
The man who is still in hospital isn't thought to have life-threatening injuries.
Bishops write letter to government over child tax credit
The Bishops of Leeds, Ripon, Whitby, Selby and Beverley are among those calling for the two-child limit on parents claiming tax credits to be scrapped.
Now 60 Church of England Bishops as well as other religious leaders and charities say the policy is misguided.
The cap was imposed a year ago in an attempt to encourage parents to consider the affordability of larger families.
Church and charity leaders argue the change brought in last year will "push vulnerable children into poverty".
Ministers say people on benefits should have to make the same choices as those who work.
Travel: Landslip near Huddersfield - road still closed
Here's a reminder that this road still remains closed following a landslip.
A616 Woodhead Road in both directions closed due to landslip between Lockwood Scara and Station Lane.
Road has been closed since around 15:00 Wednesday afternoon.
Problems for traffic between Huddersfield and Honley.
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, at J26 for M606.
M62 West Yorkshire - M62 lane closed on entry slip road westbound at J26, M606 (Chain Bar). Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
What does the weather have for us today?
Owain Wyn Evans
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
Here's my forecast:
Travel: Line still closed between Ilkley and Leeds
If you're heading out to catch a train this morning, most services are running to time.
A reminder the landslip at Springs Tunnel near Guiseley railway station means there are no trains between Ilkley and Leeds.
You can check train times below.
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, between J27 for M621 and J26 for M606.
M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M62 westbound between J27, M621 (Gildersome) and J26, M606 (Chain Bar), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
CCTV appeal after attack on Leeds bus driver
Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after a bus driver was sprayed in the face with a CS gas-type substance.
The 54-year-old driver was sprayed by a man who had tried to get off the bus before it had stopped, then forced the doors open.
Emergency services rushed to the bus stop outside Pet & Aquatic World in Armley Road at 14:25 on Tuesday
The driver experienced stinging to his eyes, nose and throat and was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.
He is not believed to have suffered any lasting effects.
A 20-year-old female passenger was also taken to hospital after having an asthma attack. She was treated and released a short time later.
The suspect, who is described as white, about 5ft 11in tall and of average build, had got on the city-bound number 72 First service at Armley Ridge Road. He walked off in the direction of Branch Road.
Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101.
CCTV of mass brawl suspects released
Police appeal for help identifying four suspects following a fight in a bar in Headingley, Leeds.Read more
Yorkshire's top stories today
The top stories from across Yorkshire so far today include:
Leeds to host first stage adaption of Girl on the Train
The stage premiere of best-selling novel The Girl on the Train will take place at the West Yorkshire Playhouse in Leeds from 12 May, it has been announced.
Actress Jill Halfpenny (picturd) is to star in the play.
The former EastEnders star and Strictly Come Dancing winner will play Rachel, the troubled woman who watches other people's lives from her commuter train.
Paula Hawkins' thriller has sold almost 20 million copies and was turned into a film starring Emily Blunt in 2016.
Halfpenny said she was relishing the prospect of playing a character who is "completely flawed".
The adaptation will then go on a UK-wide tour after its run in Leeds.
Railway landslip diversions 'in place until Monday'
Diversions on the railway line between Leeds and Ilkley are to stay in place until Monday after a landslip above a tunnel caused extensive damage, Network Rail has confirmed.
The landslip happened at Springs Tunnel near Guiseley railway station on Tuesday evening.
About 80 tonnes of fallen debris, including large trees and soil, needs to be cleared away and repairs are already under way, according to Network Rail.
Passengers travelling between Leeds and Ilkley are being urged to check their journey before they travel and alternative arrangements are in place.
Chris Gee, head of operations at Network Rail, says: "Our teams have been working on-site 24/7 since the landslip was reported and progress so far has been good."
Twelve men handed 'gangbos' in Huddersfield
Twelve gang members from Huddersfield have been given "gangbo injunctions" after their involvement in long-running feuds and for "inciting fear across Kirklees".
Officers say the men have been involved in a series of violent crimes including attempted murder, firing guns and dealing drugs.
The orders restrict them from going to certain places or meeting certain people - and if they break the order they can be arrested.
West Yorkshire Police have called the move "unprecedented" and say that breach of the orders could land the gang members in jail.
Watch: Leeds triathlete's silver win at Commonwealth Games
BBC Sport
In case you missed it, Leeds' Jessica Learmonth won England's first medal of the 2018 Commonwealth Games earlier by finishing second in the women's triathlon.
The 29-year-old came home 43 seconds adrift of Flora Duffy, Bermuda's first female Commonwealth gold medallist.
If you couldn't stay up to watch the action, here are the highlights from Jessica's silver medal-winning performance:
Heating system blamed for high fuel bills
People on the Elmetes Estate, in Leeds, say they are paying up to £10 a day to heat their homes.Read more
Headingley pub mass brawl CCTV appeal
Police in Leeds have released pictures of four men they want to speak to after a mass brawl at a Leeds pub in February.
West Yorkshire Police say they've already interviewed 15 men, aged 19 to 42, over the fight, which happened at The Arc bar in Headingley.
Although the brawl happened on 17 February, they still haven't been able to find these four men.
Det Insp James Entwistle said: "This was a serious incident of violence in a public place and we remain very keen to make sure that all those involved are identified."