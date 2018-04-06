Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

Brownlee brothers miss out on medals at Commonwealth Games

Alistair and Jonny Brownlee had a disappointing Commonwealth Games on Austrailia's Gold Coast.

They finished 10th and seventh respectively in the men's triathlete.

The Brownlee brothers
Getty Images

East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire's top stories

The top stories from across East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire so far today include:

Lincolnshire's top stories today

The top stories from across Lincolnshire so far today include:

Yorkshire's top stories today

The top stories from across Yorkshire so far today include:

Watch: Sheffield mums go back to the 1980s to keep fit

Oli Constable

BBC Yorkshire Live

A new dance phenomenon is sweeping Sheffield.

It's called MumDance and its aim is to get mums working out to classic 80s tunes.

So leotards on and legwarmers at the ready, it's time to get physical...

Bafta nomination for Sheffield's Sean Bean

Sheffield-born actor Sean Bean has been nominated for a top TV award.

Sean Bean
BBC

The 58-year-old, who is originally from Handsworth, has been nominated for the leading actor category in the Bafta awards.

It's for his role as the priest in the BBC drama Broken which follows Bean's character as he and his congregation struggle to reconcile their beliefs with contemporary Britain.

Watch: 'Luminarium' lights up Lincoln campus

Hope Bolger

BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire

I've been for a look round a "luminarium" in Lincoln today, something its creators describe as an immersive walk-in sculpture.

Luminarium
BBC

Some people looking at it told me it reminded them of a giant bouncy castle.

Here's what it's like inside:

If you want to take a look for yourself, it's at the University of Lincoln's Brayford campus from tomorrow until Sunday.

CCTV appeal over possible witnesses to York stabbing

Police have released this CCTV image of three potential witnesses to a stab attack on a woman in York last month:

CCTV still
North Yorkshire Police

The woman was found suffering serious stomach injuries on George Street, near Lead Mill Lane, at about 04:35 on Saturday 3 March.

Detectives say the people pictured may have important information which could help the investigation but emphasise they are not believed to be suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact police.

Doncaster's rogue landlords face £30k fines

A "tough crackdown" on rogue landlords is being planned in Doncaster.

Doncaster Council
BBC

Doncaster Council says it could soon issue landlords fines of up to £30,000 if they are badly managing their properties and causing tenants distress.

Councillors will meet next Tuesday to debate the introduction of civil penalties after a change in government policy means they can now issue fines larger than those currently issued by magistrates' courts.

The ruling is intended to act as a deterrent to landlords currently failing to comply with overcrowding notices and repairs.

If the proposals go ahead, landlords and agents will still be referred for prosecution by the council as well.

Police in Hull appeal for help in finding wanted man

Have you seen Arturs Bertrams, from Hull?

Wanted man
Humberside Police

He is wanted by police for failing to comply with the terms of his licence.

He is not thought to be dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is being asked to contact police.

Police chief explains medical checks for gun owners

Forcing people to provide medical reports when they apply to own a gun is a sensible move, according to Lincolnshire's deputy chief constable Craig Naylor.

Craig Naylor
Lincolnshire Police

The Lincolnshire force says it's the first in the country to make such a stipulation for people who want a firearms licence.

Deputy Chief Constable Craig Naylor (pictured) says: "To really reassure ourselves that this is a safe process, we need a doctor to tell us about a person's history."

That doesn't mean somebody with a history has no chance of getting a gun, it's a risk-assessed situation."

Craig NaylorDeputy Chief Constable, Lincolnshire Police

Search for missing Huddersfield teenager

A teenager from Huddersfield has gone missing. Have you seen her?

Justyna Szpulecka
West Yorkshire Police

Justyna Szpulecka has been missing from the Harpe Inge area of Dalton since 06:30 this morning.

Police say they're particularly concerned for her well-being due to her vulnerability.

She was last seen on Nab Lane in Mirfield wearing a black coat and black boots.

In pictures: flooding across North Yorkshire

Several flood warnings are still in place for North Yorkshire, with three of those affecting various parts of the River Ouse in and around York.

The Ouse is expected to peak later this evening and you can check here for all the latest details.

Meanwhile, here are some pictures of the scene across the county today from our BBC Weather Watchers.

From left to right, flooding at Cawood was caught on camera Dave G, Ice captured the scene in Skeldergate, York, and Weather Watcher Pram sent us a picture from Elvington:

Parts of North Yorkshire are still underwater
BBC

New treatment centres mean better care - Health bosses

Three new urgent treatment centres in East Yorkshire will lead to a better range of services for patients and be open for longer periods, health bosses say.

Urgent care centres
BBC

The sites, at Beverley, Bridlington and Goole, opened today, replacing six minor injuries units which have now closed.

There's been strong opposition to the closure of the minor injuries units and complaints that Hornsea has been left out.

But NHS managers say they believe the new urgent care centres will improve health services.

Trio of Lincolnshire councils buck gender pay gap trend

Three Lincolnshire councils - West Lindsey, South Holland and East Lindsey - are reversing the national trend for the gender pay gap, new figures show.

gender pay gap
Getty Images

Organisations with more than 250 staff must state the average difference between male and female employees.

They have until midnight tonight to submit the figures and failure could result in an unlimited fine.

West Lindsey, South Holland and East Lindsey councils all pay women on average more than their male counterparts, their figures show.

Meanwhile, Lincolnshire Police has also been revealed to have one of the smallest gaps of any force in the country after organisations were forced to reveal pay data by the Equalities and Human Rights Commission.

Malton bridge closed to pedestrians as river rises

Pedestrian gates on the walkway over a bridge in North Yorkshire have been closed as river water rises dangerously high.

Malton
North Yorkshire County Council

The gates across the County Bridge in Malton have been closed by the Environment Agency.

There is currently a flood alert in place as the water level on the River Derwent in the town is currently running at more than 3m.

The Environment Agency say it's expected to remain high for the rest of the day.

You can check the latest flood warnings here.

Hull's KCOM responds to gender pay gap findings

Hull-based communications company KCOM says it's doing more to reduce the gender pay gap between its male and female workers.

Gender pay gap
PA

The company has revealed that it has a gender pay gap of 38%.

In a statement, the communications company says people who do the same job are paid the same salary, but they have a disproportionate amount of male workers in jobs like engineering.

KCOM says it's doing more to encourage women into those jobs and in turn reduce the gender pay gap.

We are striving to attract more women to apply for jobs in these traditionally male-dominated fields and we are also working with local schools and colleges to encourage more women and girls to consider careers in technology and engineering."

KCOM statement

Watch: Exhibition gives insight into RAF 100 years ago

A World War One replica hangar is at the heart of a major new exhibition to commemorate the RAF in Lincolnshire as it marks its centenary:

Weapons seized on 'routine basis' at Yorkshire airport

The Border Force at Leeds Bradford Airport has told the BBC its officers are taking weapons from people on flights on "a routine basis".

Border force
BBC

Officials also say they've stopped passengers bringing in a total of half a tonne of hand-rolling tobacco as well as other substances like Class A drugs.

Other items seized include knuckle dusters, Tasers and deactivated guns:

There are certain flights that favour weapons being brought in - the east European flights."

Mark RobinsonBorder Force

Leeds bus driver targeted in 'CS-type' spray attack

A bus driver in Leeds is recovering after being sprayed in the face with a substance police have described as a "CS-type spray".

Bus
BBC

The attack happened at about 14:25 on Tuesday on the number 72 bus in Armley after a man tried to get off the bus before the stop.

He sprayed the 54-year-old driver in the face and then forced the doors open and left.

Police say the driver experienced stinging in his eyes, nose and throat and was treated at the scene, but he isn't thought to have suffered any lasting effects.

A 20-year-old woman was also taken to hospital after having an asthma attack.

Clearly someone who is prepared to illegally carry and use something like that in an unprovoked attack needs to be caught as soon as possible."

Insp Sarah TowersWest Yorkshire Police

Sikh temple given the go-ahead

Plans for a new Sikh temple on Bedford Street in Hull have been given conditional approval.

Sikh temple
Hull City Council

The plans include an entrance on Mount Pleasant to avoid a nearby travellers' site.

Humberside Police says there's been evidence of friction between the two communities.

Roadworks planned on major city centre route

Lincoln's new east-west link road is to close for repairs starting next week, Lincolnshire County Council has announced.

east west link
BBC

The road, which opened about 18 months ago, will be closed at night from 19:00 to 06:00 to allow the work to take place.

The improvements will take place across the link road's route, including the High Street/Tentercroft Street junction, Tentercroft Street, Portland Street and the Kesteven Street junction with Canwick Road.

Diversions will be in place.

These works are essential to ensuring the road itself continues to operate properly, from both a drainage and a surfacing perspective, and continues to ease the pressures we see on the road network in and around Lincoln every day."

Richard DaviesHighways spokesman, Lincolnshire County Council

Watch: Paddling pooches make a splash in Barnsley

Oli Constable

BBC Yorkshire Live

It seems there are currently plenty of tails wagging in Barnsley...

A quirky business venture in the town has been proving a popular hit with dog lovers.

They want to find somewhere "paw-fect" for their dogs to swim together - and people have been travelling from all over for a dip:

Rising floodwater across Ryedale

The River Derwent appears to be rising across Ryedale:

View more on twitter
View more on twitter

Listen: Stab death victim's fiancee makes emotional appeal

The fiancee of a Sheffield father-of-three has made a fresh appeal for information about his killing, saying she's "completely devastated" by his death.

Jarvin Blake, 22, died after being stabbed in broad daylight on Catherine Street in Burngreave at about 15:00 on Thursday 8 March.

Four men have so far been arrested as part of the murder inquiry. All four have been released on bail.

Kelsey Dixon told a media conference that she and Jarvin had three children, had been together for seven years and were making plans for their future:

Companies reveal gender pay gap

Some companies across East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire have revealed their gender pay gap between men and women.

Pay gap graphic
PA

The gender pay gap is the difference between average hourly earnings for men and women.

Unlike pay inequality, which compares the wages of men and women doing the same job, a gender pay gap is not illegal, but could possibly reflect discrimination.

The average gap in the UK is about 10%.

Locally, the Northern Lincolnshire Catholic Academy Trust, which run seven academies, says nearly 40% of women are paid less than men.

At KCOM in Hull the gap is 38% and at Smith and Nephew it's 33%.

Landslide affects Leeds-Ilkley rail route

Trains running between Leeds and Ilkley are being affected by a landslide along the route.

Debris on tracks
Northern

Rail operator Northern says passengers will need to change at Shipley to continue their journey after the landslip over Springs Tunnel near Guiseley.

The clean-up could last until the weekend, according to Northern.

Workers will need to remove debris from the tracks, check overhead cables and secure the embankment to make it safe for train carriages.

Passengers are advised to visit the Northern website for updates.

Lead thieves damage famous North Yorkshire landmark

Lead has been stolen by thieves from the roof of an 18th Century Grade II-listed building in North Yorkshire, causing thousands of pounds of damage.

Temple
North Yorkshire Police

The Temple of Victory in Allerton Park, near Knaresborough, was targeted between Thursday 29 and Saturday 31 March, while the landmark building was undergoing renovation.

North Yorkshire Police said the thieves climbed the scaffolding and removed lead from the roof.

The tower is built on an artificial mound which is believed to have inspired the nursery rhyme The Grand Old Duke of York.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is being asked to get in touch with police.

Grimsby Institute named among top performing colleges

Grimsby Institute has been named one of the UK's top colleges in the most recent government statistics.

Grimsby Institute
Google

According to national achievement rates tables for 2016-17, the Institute is in the top 10% for the number of learners who gain a qualification.

It also ranks 17th highest overall for student achievement.

Ricky Coxon, executive director for information services and planning at Grimsby Institute, says the figures show how well the college is doing:

We always knew we were doing well. We're obviously very proud of this. It's a testament to the students and staff who come to the institute every day and achieve their qualifications, which makes a real difference to the local community."

Ricky CoxonGrimsby Institute

Deadline for firms to publish gender pay gap details

Companies across the UK which have more than 250 employees will be required to submit figures on their gender pay gap by the end of today or they could face a penalty.

Sarah Champion
BBC Parliament

Rotherham MP Sarah Champion (pictured), who successfully got the pay transparency bill passed in parliament, said it will still take time to implement change.

About 9,000 firms affected have already given their figures, but more than 700 are yet to comply with the new government requirement.

Burglars spray 'noxious substance' in victim's face

A man woke up to find a burglar spraying a "noxious substance" in his face in an incident in Spalding yesterday, police have revealed.

Helmsley Way
Google

Police say the victim was asleep at his home in Helmsley Way, Spalding, when the liquid was "discharged in his face and eyes".

Detectives say up to four men were involved in the break-in, which happened at about 15.20 on Tuesday.

They've appealed for anyone who saw anything suspicious to come forward.

This has been a frightening ordeal for the victim. It is clear we have people carrying what is believed to be a noxious substance and ready to use it if necessary. This cannot be tolerated."

Det Supt Simon DovastonLincolnshire Police

'Malicious' attack on Leeds books of remembrance

Books of remembrance at a crematorium in Leeds have been slashed with a knife and scattered around the grounds in a "malicious and targeted attack".

Books of remembrance
Leeds City Council

Staff at Lawnswood Crematorium returned to work after the Easter weekend and were "shocked" when they made the discovery.

The books hold records going back many decades and contain personal sentiments from many hundreds of families from all across the UK.

Books of remembrance
Leeds City Council

Nothing else was taken but it's not clear if the books can be saved after they were cut up and thrown outside onto the wet ground.

The books now won't be able to be viewed by the public and will need specialists to try and piece them back together.

Staff at the crematorium are now working with the police to try and find the people who did it.

These books are absolutely priceless. It is still unclear if we will be able to salvage them all. We are liaising with police to identify the culprits."

James RogersLeeds City Council

Campaign to ditch pyjamas in Hull's hospitals

Patients coming into Hull Royal Infirmary and Castle Hill Hospital this month will be encouraged not to wear their pyjamas during the daytime as part of a national campaign.

Pyjamas
Hull Royal Infirmiry

Hull and East Yorkshire Hospitals Trust is launching a 70-day initiative running in hospitals from 17 April to 26 June to get patients wearing everyday clothes instead of nightwear.

Hospital bosses say studies show keeping hospital patients in their pyjamas can result in reduced mobility, greater risk of falls, loss of independence and longer stays.

We’re trying to shift that mindset so people put their everyday clothes on when they’re clinically well enough so they take more control and play a part in their recovery."

Simon KnoppHull and East Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust

Footballers locked in prison cell for charity fundraiser

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder and Rotherham United midfielder Will Vaulks are both spending the day in prison.

Chris Wilder
BBC

The South Yorkshire footballers have both agreed to be "locked up" for the day to raise money for the Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.

Will Vaulks
MyDonate BT

The pair have experienced being escorted in a riot van and are now being held in prison cells at The Lifewise Centre in Hellaby.

Wilder and Vaulks have raised more than £2,000 for the charity.

One of the fundraising organisers said: "Only once they have raised enough sponsorship will they be allowed to pay their 'bail' and be released."

Women's Super League opener postponed

Tomorrow's Women’s Super League opener between Featherstone Rovers and Leeds Rhinos has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Waterlogged pitch
Leeds Rhinos

Groundkeepers at the LD Nutrition Stadium say the surface is unplayable and the game that was due to kick off at 19:30 has been postponed.

It was to be the first match of the new-look top-flight women’s competition.

Leeds Rhinos will now kick off their Women's Super League campaign at Odsal on 15 April against Bradford Bulls.

Lambs die after dog chases pregnant ewe

Two lambs have died after a sheep went into labour brought on by a dog chasing it near Richmond.

Police say it happened on Saturday 31 March in the Reeth Road area, west of Richmond, when a greyhound type dog with a red jacket ran after the sheep.

Sadly both delivered lambs died.

The National Police Chiefs Council wants a dog DNA database to be set up to help catch animals suspected of killing livestock.

Gold Coast Commonwealth Games: Brownlee carries flag

Leeds' double gold medal winning Olympic triathlete Alistair Brownlee has led the England team out at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Alistair Brownlee
Getty Images

The 29-year-old will defend his Commonwealth Games triathlon crown tomorrow.

Alistair Brownlee
Getty Images

Growing up watching major games on TV it was always a big deal to me who was carrying the flag, and I never in a million years thought a triathlete would get to do it"

Alistair Brownlee
Alistair Brownlee
Getty Images

Cash boost for mental health care

Beverley and Holderness MP Graham Stuart has welcomed nearly £8m worth of investment for young people with mental health problems across East Yorkshire and the Humber.

Graham Stuart
Graham Stuart

The Humber NHS Foundation Trust is to get £7.8m to provide 13 additional beds for local children and adolescents with severe mental health problems.

Recent figures suggest 1,400 more young people accessed mental health services across the UK compared to 2010.

Passer-by saves family after Leeds canal bursts banks

A passer-by rescued a mother and her two children who became trapped on a muddy embankment after a canal burst its banks.

Man
Julie Smith

Julie Smith and her two boys, aged seven and 11, were walking by the Leeds and Liverpool Canal in Hunslet when it flooded on to the footpath.

Her youngest son was slipping into the water when dog walker Calum Strodder came to their aid on Tuesday.

She said Mr Strodder "saved our lives" but he "didn't think anything of it".

