Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder and Rotherham United midfielder Will Vaulks are both spending the day in prison.

The South Yorkshire footballers have both agreed to be "locked up" for the day to raise money for the Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice .

The pair have experienced being escorted in a riot van and are now being held in prison cells at The Lifewise Centre in Hellaby.

Wilder and Vaulks have raised more than £2,000 for the charity.

One of the fundraising organisers said: "Only once they have raised enough sponsorship will they be allowed to pay their 'bail' and be released."