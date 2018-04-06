Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

I've been for a look round a "luminarium" in Lincoln today, something its creators describe as an immersive walk-in sculpture.
Some people looking at it told me it reminded them of a giant bouncy castle.
Here's what it's like inside:
If you want to take a look for yourself, it's at the University of Lincoln's Brayford campus from tomorrow until Sunday.
CCTV appeal over possible witnesses to York stabbing
Police have released this CCTV image of three potential witnesses to a stab attack on a woman in York last month:
The woman was found suffering serious stomach injuries on George Street, near Lead Mill Lane, at about 04:35 on Saturday 3 March.
Detectives say the people pictured may have important information which could help the investigation but emphasise they are not believed to be suspects.
Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact police.
Doncaster's rogue landlords face £30k fines
A "tough crackdown" on rogue landlords is being planned in Doncaster.
Doncaster Council says it could soon issue landlords fines of up to £30,000 if they are badly managing their properties and causing tenants distress.
Councillors will meet next Tuesday to debate the introduction of civil penalties after a change in government policy means they can now issue fines larger than those currently issued by magistrates' courts.
The ruling is intended to act as a deterrent to landlords currently failing to comply with overcrowding notices and repairs.
If the proposals go ahead, landlords and agents will still be referred for prosecution by the council as well.
Police in Hull appeal for help in finding wanted man
Have you seen Arturs Bertrams, from Hull?
He is wanted by police for failing to comply with the terms of his licence.
He is not thought to be dangerous.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is being asked to contact police.
Police chief explains medical checks for gun owners
Forcing people to provide medical reports when they apply to own a gun is a sensible move, according to Lincolnshire's deputy chief constable Craig Naylor.
The Lincolnshire force says it's the first in the country to make such a stipulation for people who want a firearms licence.
Deputy Chief Constable Craig Naylor (pictured) says: "To really reassure ourselves that this is a safe process, we need a doctor to tell us about a person's history."
That doesn't mean somebody with a history has no chance of getting a gun, it's a risk-assessed situation."
Search for missing Huddersfield teenager
A teenager from Huddersfield has gone missing. Have you seen her?
Justyna Szpulecka has been missing from the Harpe Inge area of Dalton since 06:30 this morning.
Police say they're particularly concerned for her well-being due to her vulnerability.
She was last seen on Nab Lane in Mirfield wearing a black coat and black boots.
In pictures: flooding across North Yorkshire
Several flood warnings are still in place for North Yorkshire, with three of those affecting various parts of the River Ouse in and around York.
They have until midnight tonight to submit the figures and failure could result in an unlimited fine.
West Lindsey, South Holland and East Lindsey councils all pay women on average more than their male counterparts, their figures show.
Meanwhile, Lincolnshire Police has also been revealed to have one of the smallest gaps of any force in the country after organisations were forced to reveal pay data by the Equalities and Human Rights Commission.
The company has revealed that it has a gender pay gap of 38%.
In a statement, the communications company says people who do the same job are paid the same salary, but they have a disproportionate amount of male workers in jobs like engineering.
KCOM says it's doing more to encourage women into those jobs and in turn reduce the gender pay gap.
We are striving to attract more women to apply for jobs in these traditionally male-dominated fields and we are also working with local schools and colleges to encourage more women and girls to consider careers in technology and engineering."
Watch: Exhibition gives insight into RAF 100 years ago
A World War One replica hangar is at the heart of a major new exhibition to commemorate the RAF in Lincolnshire as it marks its centenary:
Weapons seized on 'routine basis' at Yorkshire airport
The Border Force at Leeds Bradford Airport has told the BBC its officers are taking weapons from people on flights on "a routine basis".
Officials also say they've stopped passengers bringing in a total of half a tonne of hand-rolling tobacco as well as other substances like Class A drugs.
Other items seized include knuckle dusters, Tasers and deactivated guns:
There are certain flights that favour weapons being brought in - the east European flights."
Leeds bus driver targeted in 'CS-type' spray attack
A bus driver in Leeds is recovering after being sprayed in the face with a substance police have described as a "CS-type spray".
The attack happened at about 14:25 on Tuesday on the number 72 bus in Armley after a man tried to get off the bus before the stop.
He sprayed the 54-year-old driver in the face and then forced the doors open and left.
Police say the driver experienced stinging in his eyes, nose and throat and was treated at the scene, but he isn't thought to have suffered any lasting effects.
A 20-year-old woman was also taken to hospital after having an asthma attack.
Clearly someone who is prepared to illegally carry and use something like that in an unprovoked attack needs to be caught as soon as possible."
Sikh temple given the go-ahead
Plans for a new Sikh temple on Bedford Street in Hull have been given conditional approval.
The plans include an entrance on Mount Pleasant to avoid a nearby travellers' site.
Humberside Police says there's been evidence of friction between the two communities.
Roadworks planned on major city centre route
Lincoln's new east-west link road is to close for repairs starting next week, Lincolnshire County Council has announced.
The road, which opened about 18 months ago, will be closed at night from 19:00 to 06:00 to allow the work to take place.
The improvements
will take place across the link road's route, including the High
Street/Tentercroft Street junction, Tentercroft Street, Portland Street and
the Kesteven Street junction with Canwick Road.
Diversions will be in place.
These works are essential to ensuring the road itself continues to operate properly, from both a drainage and a surfacing perspective, and continues to ease the pressures we see on the road network in and around Lincoln every day."
Watch: Paddling pooches make a splash in Barnsley
Oli Constable
BBC Yorkshire Live
It seems there are currently plenty of tails wagging in Barnsley...
A quirky business venture in the town has been proving a popular hit with dog lovers.
They want to find somewhere "paw-fect" for their dogs to swim together - and people have been travelling from all over for a dip:
Rising floodwater across Ryedale
The River Derwent appears to be rising across Ryedale:
Lead thieves damage famous North Yorkshire landmark
Lead has been stolen by thieves from the roof of an 18th Century Grade II-listed building in North Yorkshire, causing thousands of pounds of damage.
The Temple of Victory in Allerton Park, near Knaresborough, was targeted between Thursday 29 and Saturday 31 March, while the landmark building was undergoing renovation.
North Yorkshire Police said the thieves climbed the scaffolding and removed lead from the roof.
The tower is built on an artificial mound which is believed to have inspired the nursery rhyme The Grand Old Duke of York.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is being asked to get in touch with police.
Grimsby Institute named among top performing colleges
Grimsby Institute has been named one of the UK's top colleges in the most recent government statistics.
According to national achievement rates tables for 2016-17, the Institute is in the top 10% for the number of learners who gain a qualification.
It also ranks 17th highest overall for student achievement.
Ricky Coxon, executive director for information services and planning at Grimsby Institute, says the figures show how well the college is doing:
We always knew we were doing well. We're obviously very proud of this. It's a testament to the students and staff who come to the institute every day and achieve their qualifications, which makes a real difference to the local community."
Deadline for firms to publish gender pay gap details
Companies across the UK which have more than 250 employees will be required to submit figures on their gender pay gap by the end of today or they could face a penalty.
Brownlee brothers miss out on medals at Commonwealth Games
Alistair and Jonny Brownlee had a disappointing Commonwealth Games on Austrailia's Gold Coast.
They finished 10th and seventh respectively in the men's triathlete.
Watch: Sheffield mums go back to the 1980s to keep fit
Oli Constable
BBC Yorkshire Live
A new dance phenomenon is sweeping Sheffield.
It's called MumDance and its aim is to get mums working out to classic 80s tunes.
So leotards on and legwarmers at the ready, it's time to get physical...
Bafta nomination for Sheffield's Sean Bean
Sheffield-born actor Sean Bean has been nominated for a top TV award.
The 58-year-old, who is originally from Handsworth, has been nominated for the leading actor category in the Bafta awards.
It's for his role as the priest in the BBC drama Broken which follows Bean's character as he and his congregation struggle to reconcile their beliefs with contemporary Britain.
Hope Bolger
New treatment centres mean better care - Health bosses
Three new urgent treatment centres in East Yorkshire will lead to a better range of services for patients and be open for longer periods, health bosses say.
The sites, at Beverley, Bridlington and Goole, opened today, replacing six minor injuries units which have now closed.
There's been strong opposition to the closure of the minor injuries units and complaints that Hornsea has been left out.
But NHS managers say they believe the new urgent care centres will improve health services.
Trio of Lincolnshire councils buck gender pay gap trend
Three Lincolnshire councils - West Lindsey, South Holland and East Lindsey - are reversing the national trend for the gender pay gap, new figures show.
Organisations with more than 250 staff must state the average difference between male and female employees.
They have until midnight tonight to submit the figures and failure could result in an unlimited fine.
West Lindsey, South Holland and East Lindsey councils all pay women on average more than their male counterparts, their figures show.
Meanwhile, Lincolnshire Police has also been revealed to have one of the smallest gaps of any force in the country after organisations were forced to reveal pay data by the Equalities and Human Rights Commission.
Commuters can swap train for bus after landslip
BBC News Travel
If you're lamenting the fact you can't get on a train between Leeds and Ilkley at the moment, don't panic.
Jump on a bus instead, without having to buy a new ticket:
Malton bridge closed to pedestrians as river rises
Pedestrian gates on the walkway over a bridge in North Yorkshire have been closed as river water rises dangerously high.
The gates across the County Bridge in Malton have been closed by the Environment Agency.
There is currently a flood alert in place as the water level on the River Derwent in the town is currently running at more than 3m.
The Environment Agency say it's expected to remain high for the rest of the day.
You can check the latest flood warnings here.
Hull's KCOM responds to gender pay gap findings
Hull-based communications company KCOM says it's doing more to reduce the gender pay gap between its male and female workers.
The company has revealed that it has a gender pay gap of 38%.
In a statement, the communications company says people who do the same job are paid the same salary, but they have a disproportionate amount of male workers in jobs like engineering.
KCOM says it's doing more to encourage women into those jobs and in turn reduce the gender pay gap.
Oli Constable
Listen: Stab death victim's fiancee makes emotional appeal
The fiancee of a Sheffield father-of-three has made a fresh appeal for information about his killing, saying she's "completely devastated" by his death.
Jarvin Blake, 22, died after being stabbed in broad daylight on Catherine Street in Burngreave at about 15:00 on Thursday 8 March.
Four men have so far been arrested as part of the murder inquiry. All four have been released on bail.
Kelsey Dixon told a media conference that she and Jarvin had three children, had been together for seven years and were making plans for their future:
Companies reveal gender pay gap
Some companies across East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire have revealed their gender pay gap between men and women.
The gender pay gap is the difference between average hourly earnings for men and women.
Unlike pay inequality, which compares the wages of men and women doing the same job, a gender pay gap is not illegal, but could possibly reflect discrimination.
The average gap in the UK is about 10%.
Locally, the Northern Lincolnshire Catholic Academy Trust, which run seven academies, says nearly 40% of women are paid less than men.
At KCOM in Hull the gap is 38% and at Smith and Nephew it's 33%.
Landslide affects Leeds-Ilkley rail route
Trains running between Leeds and Ilkley are being affected by a landslide along the route.
Rail operator Northern says passengers will need to change at Shipley to continue their journey after the landslip over Springs Tunnel near Guiseley.
The clean-up could last until the weekend, according to Northern.
Workers will need to remove debris from the tracks, check overhead cables and secure the embankment to make it safe for train carriages.
Passengers are advised to visit the Northern website for updates.
Burglars spray 'noxious substance' in victim's face
A man woke up to find a burglar spraying a "noxious substance" in his face in an incident in Spalding yesterday, police have revealed.
Police say the victim was asleep at his home in Helmsley Way, Spalding, when the liquid was "discharged in his face and eyes".
Detectives say up to four men were involved in the break-in, which happened at about 15.20 on Tuesday.
They've appealed for anyone who saw anything suspicious to come forward.
'Malicious' attack on Leeds books of remembrance
Books of remembrance at a crematorium in Leeds have been slashed with a knife and scattered around the grounds in a "malicious and targeted attack".
Staff at Lawnswood Crematorium returned to work after the Easter weekend and were "shocked" when they made the discovery.
The books hold records going back many decades and contain personal sentiments from many hundreds of families from all across the UK.
Nothing else was taken but it's not clear if the books can be saved after they were cut up and thrown outside onto the wet ground.
The books now won't be able to be viewed by the public and will need specialists to try and piece them back together.
Staff at the crematorium are now working with the police to try and find the people who did it.
Campaign to ditch pyjamas in Hull's hospitals
Patients coming into Hull Royal Infirmary and Castle Hill Hospital this month will be encouraged not to wear their pyjamas during the daytime as part of a national campaign.
Hull and East Yorkshire Hospitals Trust is launching a 70-day initiative running in hospitals from 17 April to 26 June to get patients wearing everyday clothes instead of nightwear.
Hospital bosses say studies show keeping hospital patients in their pyjamas can result in reduced mobility, greater risk of falls, loss of independence and longer stays.
Footballers locked in prison cell for charity fundraiser
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder and Rotherham United midfielder Will Vaulks are both spending the day in prison.
The South Yorkshire footballers have both agreed to be "locked up" for the day to raise money for the Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.
The pair have experienced being escorted in a riot van and are now being held in prison cells at The Lifewise Centre in Hellaby.
Wilder and Vaulks have raised more than £2,000 for the charity.
One of the fundraising organisers said: "Only once they have raised enough sponsorship will they be allowed to pay their 'bail' and be released."
Women's Super League opener postponed
Tomorrow's Women’s Super League opener between Featherstone Rovers and Leeds Rhinos has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.
Groundkeepers at the LD Nutrition Stadium say the surface is unplayable and the game that was due to kick off at 19:30 has been postponed.
It was to be the first match of the new-look top-flight women’s competition.
Leeds Rhinos will now kick off their Women's Super League campaign at Odsal on 15 April against Bradford Bulls.
Lambs die after dog chases pregnant ewe
Two lambs have died after a sheep went into labour brought on by a dog chasing it near Richmond.
Police say it happened on Saturday 31 March in the Reeth Road area, west of Richmond, when a greyhound type dog with a red jacket ran after the sheep.
Sadly both delivered lambs died.
The National Police Chiefs Council wants a dog DNA database to be set up to help catch animals suspected of killing livestock.
Gold Coast Commonwealth Games: Brownlee carries flag
Leeds' double gold medal winning Olympic triathlete Alistair Brownlee has led the England team out at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia.
The 29-year-old will defend his Commonwealth Games triathlon crown tomorrow.
Cash boost for mental health care
Beverley and Holderness MP Graham Stuart has welcomed nearly £8m worth of investment for young people with mental health problems across East Yorkshire and the Humber.
The Humber NHS Foundation Trust is to get £7.8m to provide 13 additional beds for local children and adolescents with severe mental health problems.
Recent figures suggest 1,400 more young people accessed mental health services across the UK compared to 2010.
Passer-by saves family after Leeds canal bursts banks
A passer-by rescued a mother and her two children who became trapped on a muddy embankment after a canal burst its banks.
Julie Smith and her two boys, aged seven and 11, were walking by the Leeds and Liverpool Canal in Hunslet when it flooded on to the footpath.
Her youngest son was slipping into the water when dog walker Calum Strodder came to their aid on Tuesday.
She said Mr Strodder "saved our lives" but he "didn't think anything of it".