West Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A student from Bradford has been given a top award after completing one of the biggest healthcare projects in the world.

Institute of Biomedical Science

St James's University Hospital biomedical scientist Chloe Lockwood was awarded the Rising Star Award at the Chief Scientific Officer’s Healthcare Science Awards

The ceremony, attended by HRH The Princess Royal, celebrates the contributions of healthcare scientists to the NHS and the broader healthcare system.

Ms Lockwood lead one of the biggest laboratory digitisation projects in the world and is a member of the Institute of Biomedical Science.