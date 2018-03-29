Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

There's been a number of thefts carried out by bogus workmen in Bradford, Leeds and Kirklees, according to police.

PA

One incident happened where a man, who was wearing a high-visibility vest, entered an office and stole the keys to a van on Tuesday morning.

Police have arrested and bailed a 35-year-old man in connection with a number of thefts but have also warned businesses to watch out for similar cases.