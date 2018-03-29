Yorkshire and Lincolnshire News Aggregator

Workers angry over limitations on sick pay provision are picketing outside a waste management company in Hull today.
They say they're being treated unfairly by FCC Environment, and the company is refusing to extend its sick pay scheme that it provides to office workers and supervisors to cover workers on the frontline .
UNISON will stand firmly with these members and we will use all resources legally available to fight for better conditions and support including calling on all local authorities who use this company to review whether it is morally right to allow them to continue in this way"
Hull City Council says it is supporting both parties to reach the quickest resolution and to maintain services for residents.
An FCC Environment spokesperson said “we have had a further
meeting with the union to try to resolve the situation.
"Our offer is a fair
offer and it still stands".
MP says suspended Labour official's tweet 'repulsive'
Sheffield MP Louise Haigh has condemned a social media post by a former ward branch secretary of the Labour Party in Sheffield at the centre of anti-semitism claims.
The post came from the now-suspended Marianne Tellier who who was part of the Sheffield Park and Arbourthorne Labour branch.
The Labour Party is investigating the case.
The unacceptable and insensitive tweets are repulsive and it is absolutely right that she has now been suspended. I'm glad that the party has taken swift and decisive action and made clear that this kind of rhetoric will not be tolerated"
Marianne Tellier tweeted a picture of a job centre sign, showing the words "arbeit macht frei" - the same as those written above the entrance to the Nazi concentration camp at Auschwitz - meaning "work sets you free".
Hull's last surviving 'sidewinder' trawler goes on show
Hull's last "sidewinder" fishing trawler, the Arctic Corsair, has opened for the season this week.
Visitors can now get a guided tour of the trawler before it goes into storage at the end of the year.
Major restoration works are due to begin on the vessel later in the year, during which time it will be closed to the public.
Chris Baron says that while industries like agriculture can turn to automation, that's not really an option for businesses like Butlin's.
Agriculture can invest and probably employ less people, that's completely different in the leisure industry. If you grow the business you have to grow the number of people you employ... we're going to have to look at that challenge.
Former Yorkshire captain resigns from Australia job
Former Yorkshire cricket captain Darren Lehmann is to quit as head coach of Australia at the end of the current Test series against South Africa.
The 48-year-old announced the decision during an emotional press conference in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal that has seen skipper Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner banned for a year.
Lehmann, who was cleared of any wrongdoing by Cricket Australia, had said on Wednesday he would not resign.
Darren Lehmann played for Yorkshire between 1997 and 2006 and was hugely popular at the club, averaging 68.76 runs a match.
Lost cuddly toy, is he yours?
Alex Rhodes
BBC Local Live, Lincolnshire
This slightly sad looking chap was found wet and bedraggled in the carpark Lincoln's Carlton Centre.
A good Samaritan found him, dried him out, warmed him up and now wants to reunite him with his owner.
She thinks he's a bunny, I think he's more of a bear...
Regardless, if he's yours then send me an email and I'll put you in touch with the person who's looking after him.
York's new chocolate factory makes special Easter eggs
An 18th century mill in Halifax that has been derelict and the subject to vandalism will be converted into 60 new apartments.
RAF celebrates official centenary this weekend
As the RAF prepares to celebrate its official 100th anniversary this weekend - they're well into planning for special events being held over the summer
The centenary is on Sunday but most events are happening in July because of the better weather and flying conditions.
The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF), based at RAF Coningsby, will be taking part. Flight Lieutenant Andy Preece says the details aren't quite nailed down yet but it'll be spectacular no matter what:
The centrepeice event for RAF 100 is a service at Westminster Abbey, a parade on the Mall and indeed a flypast over Buckingham Palace... the final format is yet to be confirmed but we could have up to 100 aircraft over the Palace this time."
Timings for Tour De Yorkshire announced
The timings for the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire bike race have been announced.
The men's race will start at Beverley market place at 13:50 on Thursday 3 May - the women's race will also start in Beverley at 08:40.
The men's race will last four days and the women's two days as they ride across Yorkshire to places including Barnsley and Scarborough.
The event will finish on The Headrow in Leeds on Sunday 6 May at approximately 17:10.
BAFTA winner and Line of Duty star Vicky McClure is joined by Guy Martin along with the director and writer Mark Cousins to make up some of the headline speakers at this year's Sheffield International Documentary Festival.
The event is in its 25th year and attracts people in the industry from all over the world.
Grimsby-born record breaker, motorcycle racer and lorry mechanic Guy Martin will talk about his passion for engineering, big builds and the thrill of speed.
Vicky McClure, Guy Martin and Mark Cousins share the urge to tell stories born out of by their personal experience and expertise"
Doc/Fest runs from 7-12 June.
Harrogate Town's women's football team eye FA People's Cup
BBC Sport
Harrogate Town's women's football team say it's confident of winning the FA People's Cup:
The FA People's Cup is a five-a-side competition which is run in partnership with BBC Get Inspired.
Tour ride around maritime sites in Hull
Visitors interested in Hull's maritime history can now take a free tour around some of the key sites.
Coming up on Look North tonight
Here's Peter Levy with a look at tonight's programme:
Warning over 'bogus workmen' targeting firms
There's been a number of thefts carried out by bogus workmen in Bradford, Leeds and Kirklees, according to police.
One incident happened where a man, who was wearing a high-visibility vest, entered an office and stole the keys to a van on Tuesday morning.
Police have arrested and bailed a 35-year-old man in connection with a number of thefts but have also warned businesses to watch out for similar cases.
Police want to speak to these women
Police want to speak to these women as part of an investigation into a brawl in Louth.
Two large groups of men were involved in a fight outside the Wetherspoons pub on Pawnshop passage on January 13 at around 20:30.
One man suffered a large cut to his face.
Police believe the women will be able to help the investigation.
This evening's weather forecast
Mainly cloudy through this evening and into tonight with showery rain, some of which could be on the heavy side.
However, it may become drier during the early hours.
It shouldn't be as cold as last night. Lows of 1C (34F).
Man, 19, arrested over cutting down CCTV lamppost
A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a CCTV camera being cut down in Holme wood.
In the incident a person was filmed using a power tool to cut down a lamppost with the camera fitted to it.
The survelliance camera had only recently been installed.
Police say the arrested man remains in custody.
Increase in sightings of small birds across East Yorkshire
There's been an increase in sightings of smaller birds such as goldfinches, sparrows and collared doves in East Yorkshire.
That's according to the latest results from the RSPB's Big Garden Birdwatch.
More than 4,000 people in East Yorkshire took part in the survey in January where people were given the chance to count the number of birds that visited their gardens.
Finch sightings rose 8% on last year, according to the charity's figures.
The rise in small bird sightings has been put down to the mild January weather.
Go along and see what the future could hold
Bradford Council are hosting an apprenticeship "drop-in day" next week to encourage young people to take up youth work apprenticeships.
This will take place at Macmillan Tower in Bradford on Wednesday, 4 April.
This comes after the government recently revealed that the amount of young people taking up apprenticeships had fallen by 30% in 2017.
'Suspicious package' in Boston post office
Police are dealing with a suspicious package at the Post Office on West Street in Boston.
They say there is no risk to anyone in the area and they have closed the road.
Bridlington man sold fake designer-label clothing
A Bridlington man's been given a six month suspended jail sentence and ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work for selling counterfeit clothing.
Hull Crown Court heard that Darren Scott, aged 43, of Georgian Mews Bridlington, was importing fake designer clothing and selling as these as the genuine article.
He was also ordered to pay £1,000 in costs.
Lizard shows signs of relief after rescue
When found on a bunch of bananas in a supermarket in York a lizard was plainly distressed. Some change colour when stressed.
The RSPCA got involved when workers at the supermarket took him to the charity's centre in York.
He's is now being looked after by a reptile specialist in Scarborough.
Minister 'concerned' over threat to Grimsby jobs
A government minister says he is concerned that nearly 400 jobs may be at risk at a Grimsby seafood factory.
Five Star Fish has revealed it's consulting on the closure of its plant in the town.
The company says no final decision has been made but the business is "heavily loss-making" and "not sustainable in its current form".
The international trade minister, Greg Hands, says he's concerned at the reports.
Rawcliffe Bridge reopens with restrictions
Rawcliffe Bridge in East Yorkshire re-opened with restrictions today.
Only vehicles weighing no more than three tonnes can use the bridge across the Dutch River.
There are also barriers to prevent wider vehicles attempting to cross and a 20 mile per hour speed restriction.
The bridge has been shut since last October after tests revealed structural problems.
Watch: Witness appeal over Sheffield killing
In an effort to prompt witnesses, police have released some CCTV of a father-of-three who was stabbed to death in Sheffield three weeks ago.
Jarvin Blake, aged 23, was stabbed on Catherine Street around 15:00 on Thursday, 8 March.
A friend he had been with was also attacked.
Police are also trying to get more information about a car seen in the area.
Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster is out
The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster is out and about above the county for this first time this year.
Have you spotted it?
Claire Hartley has - she managed to quickly snap this shot:
And take a listen to this:
Volunteers spruce up memorial with shrubbery
Work has started on planting 3,000 shrubs at the International Bomber Command Centre near Lincoln.
A team of volunteers is helping prepare the Peace Garden ahead of the site's official opening next month.
Plan for £60m M1 services approved
Designs for a £60m motorway service area at Junction 45 of the M1 have been approved by Leeds City Council.
Work will begin next month and the new motorway services are expected to open in summer 2019.
The proposals include a food court, a business centre and a hotel.
The people behind the investment, Extra MSA Group, say it will create more than 700 jobs.
Northallerton Magistrates Court date
Today is the final day of consultation over the proposed closure of Northallerton Magistrates Court.
Conservative MP for Thirsk and Malton, Kevin Hollinrake, is against the move.
This Ministry of Justice says the proposed relocation of the work from the courts has been carefully considered.
Weather hits football in Barnsley
It's no-go on council football pitches in Barnsley this weekend.
It's down to the weather making pitches too wet and muddy says the council.
The cancellation affects all matches that were due to played on Parks Services land.
Contaminated blood victims to get legal aid
The government's announced that victims of the contaminated blood scandal will be given legal aid to prepare for an upcoming public inquiry.
Thousands of NHS patients were infected with Hepatitis C and HIV in the 1970s and 80s.
Cabinet Office minister Chloe Smith told the Commons that the free legal advice, for the consultation stage, will mean victims can help frame the inquiry.
The Labour MP for Hull North, Diana Johnson, who has campaigned on the issue welcomed the news and said the inquiry must be wide-ranging.
Peter Purves returns to Belton House
A member of Blue Peter royalty is in Lincolnshire today.
Former presenter Peter Purves is at Belton House near Grantham.
He's marking the 40th anniversary of the children's playground there after opening it back in 1978.
BreakingSheffield Labour member suspended over social media posts
Sheffield Labour party branch secretary Marianne Tellier has been suspended by the Labour Party.
It's over posts on social media that have drawn complaints alleging anti-semitism.
She was with Labour's Park and Arbourthorne ward.
Watch: Joe Root on Australian ball-tampering
England cricket captain Joe Root has been speaking about the implications for cricket of the scandal that's rocked Australia's national team.
Sheffielder Root, says what counts is how fans want to see the game played.
He begins by speaking about the former Australian Captain Steve Smith and his 12-month ban over the fiasco:
A year until Brexit: Butlin's recruitment worries
With a year to go until the UK officially leaves the European Union the boss of Butlin's Skegness resort says he's already having difficulty when it comes to getting more staff.
Chris Baron says that while industries like agriculture can turn to automation, that's not really an option for businesses like Butlin's.
Your headlines this lunchtime
The top stories from across East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire this lunchtime include:
£7m Halifax mill conversion given the green light
Halifax Courier
An 18th century mill in Halifax that has been derelict and the subject to vandalism will be converted into 60 new apartments.
Your headlines across the county this lunchtime
The top stories across the county:
Barnsley man honoured with Royal Humane Society award
A man who "acted selflessly" and saved the life of an elderly man who was standing close to the edge of a bridge has been honoured.
Samuel Atkinson, aged 24, has been presented with a commendation from the Royal Humane Society,
He was driving to work along Keresforth Hill Road when he saw a a man standing on the bridge over the road in October 2016.
He stopped his car and went to speak to him.
Mr Atkinson was presented with the award by Ch Supt Scott Green of South Yorkshire Police.
Thousands use Lincoln's park and ride service
It's emerged that 30,000 passengers have used Lincoln's Park and Ride service in the first year.
It operates from Waitrose on Nettleham Road.
Lincoln Business Improvement Group says it is a good start but they want to see more people use the service - including those who travel to work from the north of the city.
Hull's Zebedee's Yard to host summer gig
A Hull youth project is organising a major music event in the city this summer.
Bands including The Horrors and Slaves will play at Zebedee's Yard (above) in the city centre.
It's been put together by The Warren Centre, which provides help for disadvantaged young people.
Stewart Baxter from the charity says the venue will give people an amazing experience.
The event is being held on Saturday 9 June.