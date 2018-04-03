Yorkshire montage

Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Live Reporting

By Adam Smith, Mick Lunney and William Rose

All times stated are UK

Fulham 2-0 Leeds United

Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring Fulham's second goal against Leeds

Aleksandar Mitrovic scores his 10th goal in nine games as promotion-chasing Fulham ease past Leeds at Craven Cottage.

Severe disruption: A656 West Yorkshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A656 West Yorkshire both ways severe disruption, between Station Road and William Street.

A656 West Yorkshire - A656 Barnsdale Road in Allerton Bywater closed in both directions between the Station Road junction and the William Street junction, because of flooding.

Severe disruption: A1(M) North Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

A1(M) North Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J47 for A168 and J46 for B6164.

A1(M) North Yorkshire - One lane closed on A1(M) southbound between J47, A168 (Allerton Park) and J46, B6164 (Wetherby).

Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound

BBC News Travel

M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, between J26 for M606 and J25 for A644.

M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M62 westbound between J26, M606 (Chain Bar) and J25, A644 (Brighouse), because of flooding.

Sheffield United 1-1 Cardiff City

Pilkington strikes

A stoppage-time Anthony Pilkington volley salvages a point for second-placed Cardiff City against play-off hopefuls Sheffield United.

Severe disruption: A58 West Yorkshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A58 West Yorkshire both ways severe disruption, between M62 J26 and B6121 Hunsworth Lane.

A58 West Yorkshire - A58 Whitehall Road in Cleckheaton closed in both directions between Chain Bar and the B6121 Hunsworth Lane junction, because of flooding.

Severe disruption: A646 West Yorkshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A646 West Yorkshire both ways severe disruption, between Burnt Acres Lane and Haugh Road.

A646 West Yorkshire - A646 Halifax Road in Eastwood closed and very slow traffic in both directions between the Burnt Acres Lane junction and the Haugh Road junction, because of flooding.

Severe accident: A657 West Yorkshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A657 West Yorkshire both ways severe accident, between B6149 Crag Road and A6038 Otley Road.

A657 West Yorkshire - A657 Leeds Road in Shipley blocked and very slow traffic in both directions between the B6149 Crag Road junction and Foxes Corner, because of an accident.

Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire westbound

BBC News Travel

M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe accident, between J26 for M606 and J25 for A644.

M62 West Yorkshire - Queuing traffic on M62 westbound between J26, M606 (Chain Bar) and J25, A644 (Brighouse), because of all traffic being temporarily held and an accident.

Nottingham Forest P-P Barnsley

Nottingham Forest crest on the side of the City Ground

Nottingham Forest's Championship match against Barnsley is postponed because of a waterlogged pitch at the City Ground.

Charlton Athletic 3-1 Rotherham United

Charlton Athletic celebrate

Charlton return to the League One play-off places after a convincing victory over rivals Rotherham United.

Hartlepool United 0-1 Guiseley

National League

Dayle Southwell scores an stoppage-time winner as National League strugglers Guiseley beat Hartlepool United.

Hull FC 27-26 Wakefield Trinity

Marc Sneyd watches a kick go through the sticks

Marc Sneyd's late drop-goal gives Hull FC a dramatic Super League victory over Wakefield at the KCOM Stadium.

Sunderland 1-3 Sheffield Wednesday

Tom Lees runs with his arms outstretched in celebration after restoring Sheffield Wednesday's lead at Sunderland

Sunderland suffer a setback in their fight against relegation from the Championship with defeat by Sheffield Wednesday.

Leeds Rhinos 20-0 Salford Red Devils

Ash Handley in action for Leeds Rhinos

Ash Handley continues his prolific try-scoring form as Leeds Rhinos beat Salford for their first win in three matches.

Severe disruption: A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, between J47 for A168 and J48 for A168.

A1(M) North Yorkshire - Heavy traffic and one lane closed on A1(M) northbound between J47, A168 (Allerton Park) and J48, A168 (Boroughbridge), because of emergency repairs.

Castleford Tigers 6-18 Warrington Wolves

Castleford's Jake Trueman is tackled by Warrington's Toby King

Castleford Tigers lose their first home game of 2018 as Warrington edge to victory in swampy conditions at the Jungle.

'Man Engine' puppet going on tour

Man Engine in day light

The UK's largest mechanical puppet rises up on a Cornish cliff to start its tour of the country.

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J33 for A630 Catcliffe and J32 for M18.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J33, A630 (Catcliffe) and J32, M18 (Thurcroft), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound

BBC News Travel

M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, between J25 for A644 and J24 for A629.

M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M62 westbound between J25, A644 (Brighouse) and J24, A629 (Ainley Top), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J33 for A630 Catcliffe and J32 for M18.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed and traffic congestion on M1 southbound between J33, A630 (Catcliffe) and J32, M18 (Thurcroft), because of a broken down vehicle.

Severe accident: M1 South Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe accident, between J32 for M18 and J33 for A630 Catcliffe.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J32, M18 (Thurcroft) and J33, A630 (Catcliffe), because of an accident.

Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire westbound

BBC News Travel

M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe accident, between J25 for A644 and J24 for A629.

M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M62 westbound between J25, A644 (Brighouse) and J24, A629 (Ainley Top), because of an accident.

Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, between J32 for M18 and J33 for A630 Catcliffe.

M1 South Yorkshire - Two lanes closed and traffic congestion on M1 northbound between J32, M18 (Thurcroft) and J33, A630 (Catcliffe), because of emergency repairs.

Severe disruption: A19 North Yorkshire northbound

BBC News Travel

A19 North Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, between A172 and A67.

A19 North Yorkshire - One lane closed on A19 northbound between Cleveland Tontine in Ingleby Arncliffe and the A67 junction in County Durham, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Doncaster Rovers P-P AFC Wimbledon

Football

The League One match between Doncaster Rovers and AFC Wimbledon is postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Severe disruption: A6024 Derbyshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A6024 Derbyshire both ways severe disruption, between A628 and Fieldhead Lane.

A6024 Derbyshire - A6024 closed in both directions between Holmfirth Turn Off in Woodhead and the Fieldhead Lane junction in Holme, because of snow.

Two dead in 'wrong-way' M62 crash

M62

One driver is arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing a breath test.

Bradford City P-P Walsall

Football

Easter Monday's League One match between Bradford City and Walsall is postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

FC Halifax Town P-P Gateshead

National League

Gateshead's National League trip to Halifax Town is postponed because of snowfall at The Shay.

Severe accident: M1 South Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe accident, at J35 for A629 Rotherham.

M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound at J35, A629 (Rotherham), because of an accident.

Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound

BBC News Travel

M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, at J24 for A629.

M62 West Yorkshire - M62 exit slip road closed westbound at J24, A629 (Ainley Top), because of snow.

Severe accident: M1 West Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe accident, between J39 for A636 Wakefield and J38 for A637 Darton.

M1 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J39, A636 (Wakefield) and J38, A637 (Darton), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: A628 Greater Manchester both ways

BBC News Travel

A628 Greater Manchester both ways severe disruption, between A57 Mottram Moor and A616.

A628 Greater Manchester - A628 Woodhead Pass closed between Gun Inn Traffic Lights in Mottram in Longdendale and Flouch Roundabout in Langsett, because of snow.

Severe disruption: A616 South Yorkshire both ways

BBC News Travel

A616 South Yorkshire both ways severe disruption, between A6102 and A628.

A616 South Yorkshire - A616 closed in both directions between the A6102 junction in Stocksbridge and Flouch roundabout in Langsett, because of snow.

Severe accident: M1 West Yorkshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe accident, between J47 for A642 and J46 for A6120 Selby Road.

M1 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J47, A642 (Garforth) and J46, A6120 (Leeds Colton), because of an accident.

