Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York and BBC Radio Sheffield.
Summary
- Select 'Related Stories' tab for county-specific news
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio Leeds, BBC Radio York and BBC Radio Sheffield.
Live Reporting
By Adam Smith, Mick Lunney and William Rose
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Fulham 2-0 Leeds United
Aleksandar Mitrovic scores his 10th goal in nine games as promotion-chasing Fulham ease past Leeds at Craven Cottage.Read more
Severe disruption: A656 West Yorkshire both ways
A656 West Yorkshire both ways severe disruption, between Station Road and William Street.
A656 West Yorkshire - A656 Barnsdale Road in Allerton Bywater closed in both directions between the Station Road junction and the William Street junction, because of flooding.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: A1(M) North Yorkshire southbound
A1(M) North Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J47 for A168 and J46 for B6164.
A1(M) North Yorkshire - One lane closed on A1(M) southbound between J47, A168 (Allerton Park) and J46, B6164 (Wetherby).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
New searches planned for missing woman
Police are continuing to search for Svitlana Krasnoselska, who disappeared from her home a year ago.Read more
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, between J26 for M606 and J25 for A644.
M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M62 westbound between J26, M606 (Chain Bar) and J25, A644 (Brighouse), because of flooding.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Sheffield United 1-1 Cardiff City
A stoppage-time Anthony Pilkington volley salvages a point for second-placed Cardiff City against play-off hopefuls Sheffield United.Read more
Severe disruption: A58 West Yorkshire both ways
A58 West Yorkshire both ways severe disruption, between M62 J26 and B6121 Hunsworth Lane.
A58 West Yorkshire - A58 Whitehall Road in Cleckheaton closed in both directions between Chain Bar and the B6121 Hunsworth Lane junction, because of flooding.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: A646 West Yorkshire both ways
A646 West Yorkshire both ways severe disruption, between Burnt Acres Lane and Haugh Road.
A646 West Yorkshire - A646 Halifax Road in Eastwood closed and very slow traffic in both directions between the Burnt Acres Lane junction and the Haugh Road junction, because of flooding.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A657 West Yorkshire both ways
A657 West Yorkshire both ways severe accident, between B6149 Crag Road and A6038 Otley Road.
A657 West Yorkshire - A657 Leeds Road in Shipley blocked and very slow traffic in both directions between the B6149 Crag Road junction and Foxes Corner, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Catalans Dragons 27-6 Huddersfield Giants
Catalans beat Huddersfield to record their second win of the season and ease the pressure on coach Steve McNamara.Read more
Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe accident, between J26 for M606 and J25 for A644.
M62 West Yorkshire - Queuing traffic on M62 westbound between J26, M606 (Chain Bar) and J25, A644 (Brighouse), because of all traffic being temporarily held and an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Nottingham Forest P-P Barnsley
Nottingham Forest's Championship match against Barnsley is postponed because of a waterlogged pitch at the City Ground.Read more
Charlton Athletic 3-1 Rotherham United
Charlton return to the League One play-off places after a convincing victory over rivals Rotherham United.Read more
Hartlepool United 0-1 Guiseley
Dayle Southwell scores an stoppage-time winner as National League strugglers Guiseley beat Hartlepool United.Read more
Hull FC 27-26 Wakefield Trinity
Marc Sneyd's late drop-goal gives Hull FC a dramatic Super League victory over Wakefield at the KCOM Stadium.Read more
Sunderland 1-3 Sheffield Wednesday
Sunderland suffer a setback in their fight against relegation from the Championship with defeat by Sheffield Wednesday.Read more
Leeds Rhinos 20-0 Salford Red Devils
Ash Handley continues his prolific try-scoring form as Leeds Rhinos beat Salford for their first win in three matches.Read more
Severe disruption: A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound
A1(M) North Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, between J47 for A168 and J48 for A168.
A1(M) North Yorkshire - Heavy traffic and one lane closed on A1(M) northbound between J47, A168 (Allerton Park) and J48, A168 (Boroughbridge), because of emergency repairs.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Castleford Tigers 6-18 Warrington Wolves
Castleford Tigers lose their first home game of 2018 as Warrington edge to victory in swampy conditions at the Jungle.Read more
'Man Engine' puppet going on tour
The UK's largest mechanical puppet rises up on a Cornish cliff to start its tour of the country.Read more
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J33 for A630 Catcliffe and J32 for M18.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J33, A630 (Catcliffe) and J32, M18 (Thurcroft), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, between J25 for A644 and J24 for A629.
M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M62 westbound between J25, A644 (Brighouse) and J24, A629 (Ainley Top), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe disruption, between J33 for A630 Catcliffe and J32 for M18.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed and traffic congestion on M1 southbound between J33, A630 (Catcliffe) and J32, M18 (Thurcroft), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Further homes reconnected after gas cut
Thousands of homes lost gas supplies in Silsden on Friday when a mains pipe was damaged.Read more
Severe accident: M1 South Yorkshire northbound
M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe accident, between J32 for M18 and J33 for A630 Catcliffe.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 northbound between J32, M18 (Thurcroft) and J33, A630 (Catcliffe), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe accident, between J25 for A644 and J24 for A629.
M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M62 westbound between J25, A644 (Brighouse) and J24, A629 (Ainley Top), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M1 South Yorkshire northbound
M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, between J32 for M18 and J33 for A630 Catcliffe.
M1 South Yorkshire - Two lanes closed and traffic congestion on M1 northbound between J32, M18 (Thurcroft) and J33, A630 (Catcliffe), because of emergency repairs.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Man seriously injured in hit-and-run
A blue BMW crashed into a taxi and a pedestrian in the early hours of the morning.Read more
Severe disruption: A19 North Yorkshire northbound
A19 North Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, between A172 and A67.
A19 North Yorkshire - One lane closed on A19 northbound between Cleveland Tontine in Ingleby Arncliffe and the A67 junction in County Durham, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Doncaster Rovers P-P AFC Wimbledon
The League One match between Doncaster Rovers and AFC Wimbledon is postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.Read more
Severe disruption: A6024 Derbyshire both ways
A6024 Derbyshire both ways severe disruption, between A628 and Fieldhead Lane.
A6024 Derbyshire - A6024 closed in both directions between Holmfirth Turn Off in Woodhead and the Fieldhead Lane junction in Holme, because of snow.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Two dead in 'wrong-way' M62 crash
One driver is arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing a breath test.Read more
Bradford City P-P Walsall
Easter Monday's League One match between Bradford City and Walsall is postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.Read more
FC Halifax Town P-P Gateshead
Gateshead's National League trip to Halifax Town is postponed because of snowfall at The Shay.Read more
Severe accident: M1 South Yorkshire southbound
M1 South Yorkshire southbound severe accident, at J35 for A629 Rotherham.
M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M1 southbound at J35, A629 (Rotherham), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire westbound
M62 West Yorkshire westbound severe disruption, at J24 for A629.
M62 West Yorkshire - M62 exit slip road closed westbound at J24, A629 (Ainley Top), because of snow.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M1 West Yorkshire southbound
M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe accident, between J39 for A636 Wakefield and J38 for A637 Darton.
M1 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J39, A636 (Wakefield) and J38, A637 (Darton), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: A628 Greater Manchester both ways
A628 Greater Manchester both ways severe disruption, between A57 Mottram Moor and A616.
A628 Greater Manchester - A628 Woodhead Pass closed between Gun Inn Traffic Lights in Mottram in Longdendale and Flouch Roundabout in Langsett, because of snow.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: A616 South Yorkshire both ways
A616 South Yorkshire both ways severe disruption, between A6102 and A628.
A616 South Yorkshire - A616 closed in both directions between the A6102 junction in Stocksbridge and Flouch roundabout in Langsett, because of snow.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M1 West Yorkshire southbound
M1 West Yorkshire southbound severe accident, between J47 for A642 and J46 for A6120 Selby Road.
M1 West Yorkshire - One lane closed on M1 southbound between J47, A642 (Garforth) and J46, A6120 (Leeds Colton), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time