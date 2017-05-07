Wigan Athletic 1-0 Leeds United
- Leeds won their last league visit to the DW Stadium in March 2015 and are looking to win back-to-back games there in all competitions for the first time
- Leeds have won eight away league games this season - they haven't won nine in the second tier since the 1963/64 season, when they won 12 on their way to promotion to the top-flight
- Tunnicliffe opens the scoring as Wigan split Leeds open
Wigan 1-0 Leeds
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
You know what it's like when you don't get the first goal - the other team sit back and you have to try and unlock them. This will be a big test for Leeds and you can see that Wood and Roofe are trying to get the one-twos going.
Wigan 1-0 Leeds
The clipped ball bounces all the way into the penalty area before Wigan belt it clear. Hernandez sweeps up but his lofted pass to Ayling drifts out for a goal kick.
Wigan 1-0 Leeds
Hernandez's swift pass on the half volley searches for Ayling, but Wigan reclaim possession. Dallas regains the ball and floats a cross in, looking for Roofe, and wins a Leeds corner.
Wigan 1-0 Leeds
Coyle caught by Stephen Warnock in, ahem, a certain area. Play stopped but Coyle's up.
Wigan 1-0 Leeds
In other news, an inflatable Killer Whale is flying around the Leeds end.
Wigan 1-0 Leeds
Wigan start again on halfway - as Power brings them onto the edge of the area. He lays off for Perkins to strike a long-range shot at Rob Green, who collects it safely.
Wigan 1-0 Leeds
Decent tempo about this game, given the non-existent stakes.
Wigan 1-0 Leeds
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
I'd literally just said, "I'm not surprised Wigan are going down." That was the first bit of the ball they'd had, and it's woken them up now. Curse of the commentator.
BreakingGOAL: WIGAN ATHLETIC 1-0 LEEDS UNITED - TUNNICLIFFE
Cries of, "Garry, Garry Monk!" ringing out from the Leeds end, but their lively start is undone immediately. Connolly sends a defence-splitting ball through to Tunnicliffe, who slots home with utter ease past Rob Green.
Wigan 0-0 Leeds
Hernandez tries to stab a shot to the far post as he runs into the box, but he miscues his first-time shot.
Wigan 0-0 Leeds
Leeds are keeping the ball really well in this opening phase - as Dallas takes the ball on the instep to swing a cross into the box. It deflects on its way in, though, and O'Kane mops up.
Wigan 0-0 Leeds
Berardi's overlapping run unleashes Kemar Roofe, whose shot whistles wide of the post after taking a deflection - corner. Wigan head away but Dallas collects on the edge of the area. He tries to get Ayling away but Burn is there.
Wigan 0-0 Leeds
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
We've talked about how much Berardi has improved this season but Coyle is good at getting forward, and brings that attacking aspect.
Wigan 0-0 Leeds
Wigan try and instigate the first attack but Coyle calmly directs the danger away.
BreakingKICK-OFF: WIGAN ATHLETIC 0-0 LEEDS UNITED
We're underway here!
Wigan v Leeds
Wigan v Leeds
What do you want to see today?
Wigan v Leeds
Katherine Hannah
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
Things we'd like to see today...
Chris Wood getting 30 goals. Berardi scoring - that'd be good. And a performance to send people into the summer thinking, this squad has some real quality about it. Send the fans home happy, knowing that something's being built here. It would be good if the performance could reaffirm that.
Wigan v Leeds
Have goals been an issue for Leeds?
Wigan v Leeds
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
Sheffield Wednesday have scored 59, Leeds 60. They're not that far apart, for all the gulf in money.
It's not really a formation issue - it's about being brave and getting forward, and getting goals from elsewhere. That's been the difference for Leeds. Who is chipping in, Chris Wood aside, with real consistency?
A successful season?
Wigan v Leeds
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
If you divided the season up - there's been more good than bad. Sometimes, good teams just find ways of stopping you. Leeds have a small squad and you do often just have dips in form.
Leeds have done really well this season. We shouldn't forget that. Sheffield Wednesday have added firepower at the right times and that's been key in getting them over the line.
GARRY MONK: Did I have targets?
Wigan v Leeds
It wasn’t so much about target setting. I think, in terms of the football side of it: making sure, defensively, we had a system in place for the players to follow that could allow us to make sure we were solid in games, that we had always a solid base to build from.
I think you’ve seen that from our defensive displays, how well that system’s worked and how well the players have taken it on board and used it. I think as well, if you look at the goals from Chris and other situations – there have been improvements in both elements, but putting those systems in place in the way I work. Improving the players individually as well, technically – there’s so many facets to it that it’s hard to say, ‘We did this, we did that.’
On top of it, the mentality – the attitude towards everything. The environment up here, the environment at Elland Road, the environment away from home, fans coming and connecting with it – those are the things that have been massive strides. Those were the things I thought were massively important for the club to have if it was to be successful.
It’s moved forward a hell of a lot from where it’s been and where we started, and the important thing now is to make sure those things are built upon to give itself the best chance of a promotion campaign next season.
Noel's highlight?
Wigan v Leeds
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
I've just enjoyed seeing really good football. Doukara's goal - wow. Characters around him have helped to raise the bar and we've seen that move on loads this season.
Highlight of the season?
Wigan v Leeds
Adam Pope
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
The game against Norwich, in the cup - that summed up this season, for me. Players out injured, but everything came together that night in front of a 20,000 crowd that sounded like 60,000. It really felt special.
Why didn't Leeds make it?
Wigan v Leeds
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
When you're under pressure and you know you need a result - that's when your players have to stand up and produce. You think back to games like Wolves, Burton, Norwich, recently - did Leeds push as hard as they could have done to really force the issue?
I think there are times where Leeds could have been more adventurous in their approach and Monk should have trusted his back four to deal with counters more.
The biggest thing for me this season is that we've had players that care. About the fans, about the clubs, about this season - and they'll be hurting. It's been a long time since we've seen that. We've had leaders out there before, but also people who've upset the applecart - but we've moved now.
GARRY MONK: We've seen the potential of Leeds
Wigan v Leeds
I haven’t seen it [the petition online to keep Garry Monk at Leeds United] but I’m aware of it.
The supporters - I can’t thank them enough. Not just for that, but just for the whole season – they’ve been incredible. I said it just before – I think the word is right: “incredible”.
They can’t have always known it, the potential of the club. We’ve kind of heard about it over all the years, all the successful years that the club’s had, and how that was, and how it felt.
And I think they’ve kind of had a long period now where they haven’t been successful, and they’ve felt isolated and fragmented from the club. I think what this season’s allowed, from a fan perspective, is to see the full potential again, of what this club is and what the whole situation can be for them: the atmospheres they can create, the passion that can come out watching their team, home and away, and that connection again with what’s going on on the football pitch.
I think that’s vitally important, and that’s shown what the full potential can look like. I think it was the second goal against Norwich – I don’t think in probably my career I’ve heard a roar as loud as that. It was really one of those moments, wasn’t it, where the hairs on the back of your neck stand up and it gives you that chill, doesn’t it? I think, like I’ve said, it’s proved just what the potential of these fans and the club is.
Will Garry Monk go?
Wigan v Leeds
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
You look at Middlesbrough - the players, the infrastructure - and Monk might be the right fit. But he'll be loving it at Leeds - why wouldn't he? The crowd, the noise, the players - he'll have loved it here, too, and we can't forget that.
Will Monk be poached?
Wigan v Leeds
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
There's no doubt people will recognise the job Monk has done at Leeds this season - that's the worry. He's a good fit for Leeds United. He's protected his players all season, they like him, and he's handled himself well.
He's put a platform down and you want him to build on that. He's a young and exciting manager, and he's going to want to know he can compete again next season. Teams will strengthen again and the teams that are coming down will provide a sizable challenge. I think Norwich and Villa will strengthen again and be better equipped for the division.
What's happening with Monk's contract?
Wigan v Leeds
Adam Pope
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
To give the board credit, it did look, for so long, that this season was headed for a late May finish. Now that's not the case, they've moved the talks forward - and Andrea Radrizzani looks to be the kind of man who wants things done quickly.
It's absolutely imperative that these talks are productive in the next few weeks. They have to keep Garry Monk, and tie him down soon - they don't want to lose time on their play off rivals for next season.
I do think it's very likely that the full takeover will happen, but Garry Monk talks about 'the owners' at the moment. Until we're told otherwise, Cellino has a say in these negotiations. It seems to be heading to Radrizzani taking over, but nothing's been confirmed yet.
GARRY MONK: This group have come so far
Wigan v Leeds
Winning this game - if we finished with 77 points, barring this one season, effectively we would have put on a play off or promotion-opportunity season.
I think that just shows the level of where this group’s come to and I think it also just shows the level of competitiveness of this league, just how difficult it’s been this season.
To have the amount of wins that we’ve had, the amount of performances that we’ve had and to have the points tally that we have at this moment in time - considering where we’ve started from and what’s gone before - I think it just shows the strides that have been made this season.
The most critical bit is that needs to be built upon, correctly and in the right way, to make sure that next season is definitely a promotion campaign.
Leeds need to keep Wood
Wigan v Leeds
Adam Pope
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
If you look at the players who have hit 30 goals for Leeds - Peter Lorimer, Jermaine Beckford - Chris Wood will be in some illustrious company, joining a really elite group, if he reaches that tally today.
I think he's a really key figure for Leeds to keep hold of. Lose him and they'll be in a position where they'll have to blow so much of the budget on finding an able replacement.
Could Chris Wood reach 30 goals today?
Wigan v Leeds
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
For any striker at any level to get 30 goals in a season is an achievement - to do it in a Championship as competitive as this one is remarkable. The downside is they won't be in the play offs.
His hold-up play is a lot better, as his is movement in and around the box, the way he drops off defenders. He looks a different animal this season, far more aggressive. He's been enjoying his football here and will know Leeds are going places - but if a serious offer comes in, will Leeds be able to refuse it?
The hard thing for Chris Wood will be matching this goal tally next season. That's the pressure strikers are under.
Game-changer
Wigan v Leeds
Chris Wood has scored more match-winning goals than any other Championship player this season, with nine.
Vieira could be as good as Kante
Wigan v Leeds
Noel Whelan
Ex-Leeds United striker
I think everyone's quite happy O'Kane is back in. Vieira has loads of energy and he's so strong in midfield - he never really loses a challenge, which is striking for someone so young.
He might have things to work on in terms of his distribution, but that will come with maturation - he'll learn not to try the Hollywood balls all the time. He's quite slight but he's aggressive in the right way.
You look at people like Kante - Vieira could certainly be as good.
No Charlie Taylor
Wigan v Leeds
Adam Pope
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
No Charlie Taylor - does that reveal anything? Leeds have a wage structure of about £14 million. If players think they can earn more elsewhere, so be it.
Charlie Taylor is a Premier League player for me, and we know this squad are good enough to have another go next season. Stay here, achieve that next season, and he'll be a hero forever.
I don't think he's injured - I'll ask the question after to check - and it's a shock if he's not injured, and a shame that he might not have one last game with Leeds United.
GARRY MONK on Aaron Lennon
Wigan v Leeds
In football, it’s a very macho image that players put on and the environment puts on. I think sometimes it can be difficult for players that are suffering to speak out. [We need to give] as much help as we can give to these players and players across all levels – give them that chance to be all right to speak, and give them the support that's needed.
I think there’s a lot more to be done, but I think there’s a lot of campaigns out there, doing their utmost work. I just think it needs to be pushed more, maybe by the bigger organisations, and put in place in clubs, maybe on a more regular basis.
There’s been many situations and issues like this, and it’s quite easy to say, 'We hope the best for that player.' Hoping the best for that player isn’t always the right way – it’s about putting something in place and thinking, if that’s a player from somewhere else, one of our players can go through it.
From within, you try, but it’s very rare for the managers and coaches to be having those types of conversations. A lot of the time, these situations and stuff – you’d never think. You look at a player and you’d never think that player was in that situation, because it’s well-hidden. People in those situations hide those situations really, really well. I think the unions can do something much more regular, for the players to have constant updates and have a constant dialogue if they are going through anything.
Even the clubs themselves, maybe putting something inside that’s a constant sounding board for all the players - maybe they can talk about something that’s not related to football, that’s an issue that they have, and they feel comfortable talking to that person.
BreakingTEAM NEWS: WIGAN ATHLETIC
Wigan v Leeds
WIGAN ATHLETIC XI: Gilks, Perkins, Power, Connolly, Bogle, Jacobs, Tunnicliffe, Morgan, Warnock, Hanson, Burn
WIGAN ATHLETIC SUBS: Jaaskelainen, James, Bruce, Powell, Colclough, Byrne, Lang
BreakingTEAM NEWS: LEEDS UNITED
Wigan v Leeds
LEEDS UNITED XI: Green, Coyle, Bartley, Ayling, Berardi, Vieira, O'Kane, Roofe, Hernandez, Dallas, Wood
LEEDS UNITED SUBS: Peacock-Farrell, Denton, Phillips, Pedraza, Sacko, Antonsson, Doukara
Hello!
Wigan v Leeds
Hello, and welcome to the live text commentary of Wigan Athletic v Leeds United. We'll have all the action, reaction, debate and analysis from the game today.
With Wigan already relegated and Leeds needing a minor miracle to make the top six, there's not much to play for - but Leeds Head Coach Garry Monk is determined to go out on a high.
Leeds won their last league visit to the DW Stadium in March 2015 and are looking to win back-to-back games here in all competitions for the first time. Will Chris Wood reach the 30-goal mark today?
Stay with us to find out.