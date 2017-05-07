Wigan Athletic 1-0 Leeds United

PA

In football, it’s a very macho image that players put on and the environment puts on. I think sometimes it can be difficult for players that are suffering to speak out. [We need to give] as much help as we can give to these players and players across all levels – give them that chance to be all right to speak, and give them the support that's needed.

I think there’s a lot more to be done, but I think there’s a lot of campaigns out there, doing their utmost work. I just think it needs to be pushed more, maybe by the bigger organisations, and put in place in clubs, maybe on a more regular basis.

There’s been many situations and issues like this, and it’s quite easy to say, 'We hope the best for that player.' Hoping the best for that player isn’t always the right way – it’s about putting something in place and thinking, if that’s a player from somewhere else, one of our players can go through it.

From within, you try, but it’s very rare for the managers and coaches to be having those types of conversations. A lot of the time, these situations and stuff – you’d never think. You look at a player and you’d never think that player was in that situation, because it’s well-hidden. People in those situations hide those situations really, really well. I think the unions can do something much more regular, for the players to have constant updates and have a constant dialogue if they are going through anything.

Even the clubs themselves, maybe putting something inside that’s a constant sounding board for all the players - maybe they can talk about something that’s not related to football, that’s an issue that they have, and they feel comfortable talking to that person.