Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A new £20m "global centre of excellence" for the glass industry is coming to Rotherham.

The Glass Futures project will be based at Rotherham's Magna Science Adventure Centre and is backed by two major manufacturers as well as Siemens and Leeds University.

It aims to bring together experts from across the world to carry out research into energy and emissions reduction, glass formulation and new high-tech products.

The furnace for the new project will be housed in a large, previously unused area at Magna known as the Dark Space, with the intention of integrating it into the existing visitor attraction.

Work is expected to start later this year and will employ about 100 people.