Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates
Summary
- Fresh appeal to find mother after baby bones discovery in discovery
- Decision due on York's Clifford's Tower visitor centre plan
- Candlelit vigil marks 20th anniversary of fatal Huddersfield arson
- Pregnant bulldog stolen in 'targeted' theft in Doncaster
- Pateley Bridge church flagstones reduced to 'crazy paving' by vandals
- Big plans for Leeds West Indian Carnival 50th anniversary
- Turner Prize nomination for former Sheffield student
- Live updates on Wednesday 3 May 2017
Live Reporting
By Andrew Barton, Ronan Sully and Nick Wilmshurst
All times stated are UK
Top of the glass: Rotherham to host new centre of excellence
A new £20m "global centre of excellence" for the glass industry is coming to Rotherham.
The Glass Futures project will be based at Rotherham's Magna Science Adventure Centre and is backed by two major manufacturers as well as Siemens and Leeds University.
It aims to bring together experts from across the world to carry out research into energy and emissions reduction, glass formulation and new high-tech products.
The furnace for the new project will be housed in a large, previously unused area at Magna known as the Dark Space, with the intention of integrating it into the existing visitor attraction.
Work is expected to start later this year and will employ about 100 people.
Investigations continue into York Uni fire
Investigations into a fire at the University of York on Tuesday are continuing today.
Five fire engines were called to Wentworth College at lunchtime yesterday.
Nobody was hurt in the incident and it's believed it was started deliberately.
Ex-Yorkshire and Notts bowler Bore dies
Former left-arm medium pacer Mike Bore, who had a long career at Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire, dies aged 69.Read more
Your old paper fivers' days are numbered
Nick Wilmshurst
BBC Local Live, Yorkshire
Did you know you only have until Friday to spend your old paper fivers before they go out of circulation, replaced by those ultra-modern new polymer ones?
So what do you do if you've got one and you've no plans to spend it between now and then?
Here are your options:
I actually quite like the idea of that last option. I wonder if they take you into the back of the bank to a massive skip of them and just chuck it in?
50th carnival 'will never be forgotten'
Thankfully, curiosity didn't claim another victim today....
No day is ordinary for firefighters in South Yorkshire, it seems.
A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue team in Rotherham spent part of the morning freeing this little kitten who'd snuck into the front of a parked car.
Fortunately, no harm was done - though it might be a case of eight lives remaining...
Man seriously injured after car overturns
A 47-year-old man suffered serious injuries after the car he was travelling in overturned between Doncaster and Rotherham.
The crash happened at about 19:00 on Bank Holiday Monday on the A630 Doncaster Road in Hooton Roberts, about half-a-mile before the junction with Holmes Lane.
The blue Vauxhall Corsa, in which the man was travelling as a passenger, left the road, turning over and coming to rest on its roof.
The 39-year-old driver escaped with minor injuries.
Wakefield makes loss on buying back 'right-to-buy' houses
Wakefield Council has spent more than £2.5m buying back 35 homes it sold for about £981,000 under right-to-buy laws introduced to meet housing shortages, it's emerged.
The right-to-buy policy was introduced by the Conservatives in the 1980s, allowing council house tenants to buy their homes at a discount.
BBC News looked at local authority areas where waiting lists rose for four consecutive years since 2011 and chose 10 at random.
Housing charities blame a lack of investment in social housing.
Yorkshire in pictures: Fur and fun at Thorp Perrow
Cara Thorpe
BBC Radio York News
I've been to the Thorp Perrow Victorian Arboretum at Bedale today, visiting their new furry arrivals.
I thought I'd share these cute pics with you:
They have baby meerkats...
And even baby wallabies which are still in their mum's pouches...
And every so often, you see a head or leg pop out!
Watch: Take a walk on the Wilder side
He's Sheffield's home-town hero...
Blades boss Chris Wilder was born in nearby Stocksbridge, made over 100 appearances for Sheffield United as a player, and he's now a League One champion as manager.
Wilder has never forgotten his roots, though, and during the club's promotion party last night he gave this ode to his city - it's worth having another listen to!:
Listen live: Yorkshire v Durham
BBC Sport
Yorkshire are taking on Durham at Headingley in the One Day Cup.
Durham are currently batting.
You can listen to ball-by-ball commentary by clicking this link here.
Lucky escape for driver in North Yorkshire
The driver of this vehicle who crashed near Pateley Bridge in North Yorkshire escaped with no injuries at all:
The Corsa landed on its roof after coming off the road near Greenhow this morning
The driver managed to get out with only minor injuries.
Maybe today's the day he goes and buys a lottery ticket...
Leeds United: Radrizzani holds talks to buy 100% of club
BBC West Yorkshire Sport
It's understood that Andrea Radrizzani has held talks with fellow Leeds co-owner Massimo Cellino over a deal to take full control at Elland Road.
Radrizzani (pictured) bought a 50% stake in the club in January, at the time it was reported that he would have the option of taking full control at the end of the season if Leeds weren't promoted.
It seems that the Whites' bid to become a Premiership side is set to fail with a spot in play-offs now out of reach.
Meanwhile BBC Radio Leeds understands that Leeds United will hold talks with head coach Garry Monk about his future by next week.
Carnival plans for celebrating 50th year
The carnival started in 1967 and this year's festivities include an exhibition alongside the parade.Read more
Watch: Exhibition showing Sheffield people 'then and now'
Andy Kershaw
BBC Radio Sheffield reporter
A new photography exhibition has opened at Sheffield Hallam University featuring a fascinating insight into the lives of LGBT people.
It's called called Outcome, and captures people from the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community as they are now - as out adults - with each person holding their own childhood photograph whilst also containing a reference to their current daily lives:
Town halls buy back Right-to-Buy homes
Alex Homer
BBC News
Housing charities blame a lack of investment in social housing.Read more
Church flagstones reduced to 'crazy paving' by vandals
Vandals have used a large rock to smash flagstones in a church in Nidderdale, leaving it "looking like crazy-paving."
It's the second time the remains of the 13th Century church have been attacked this year.
North Yorkshire Police say after attacking Old St Mary's church in Pateley Bridge earlier this year, "over the May Day bank holiday weekend, criminals returned and caused more destruction."
It's thought a large rock was used to smash the surface of one of the large flagstones in the knave, causing it to smash into little pieces.
Police say the vandals "appear to have attempted to replace the broken pieces, leaving the smashed stone looking like a piece of crazy paving."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Fires crews check Magpie Cafe for 'hot spots'
Fire crews have returned to the Magpie Cafe in Whitby today, following two fires at the weekend.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they had a call from contractors who are working at the site.
Fire crews checked for "hot spots" using thermal imaging cameras, but could not find any. They say that they are still damping down and they will continue to check the site.
No-one was hurt in the fires and the restaurant is expected to be closed for several weeks.
New plea to mother in baby bones case
Police have a DNA profile for the mother of the girl whose bones were found at a Wakefield nature reserve.Read more
Volunteers needed to help Harrogate charity
Harrogate Informer
A charity that helps to support young people who are facing homelessness has put out an urgent call for volunteers in the Harrogate area.
The charity SASH (Safe and Sound Homes) has been helping vulnerable young people to avoid homelessness for more than 20 years.
Listen: Wreath laid in France for 'an exceptional man'
A soldier who died in Northern France is being honoured with a wreath later.
Ian Judson is travelling to Oppy Wood to remember Jack Harrison.
It's the 100th anniversary of the battle of Oppy Wood, in which Mr Harrison died.
During the battle Jack, a rugby league player for Hull FC, won his posthumous VC for gallantry.
Ian says he was an exceptional man:
Pregnant bulldog stolen in 'targeted' theft in Doncaster
A white French Bulldog, called Ronnie, has been stolen from a house in Doncaster.
The burglary took place in the Woodlands area on Tuesday afternoon, between 13:15 and 13:30.
South Yorkshire Police say it appears the theft was targeted, as nothing else was taken from the property on Fair View Avenue.
Her owners are appealing for helping in finding Ronnie, who is pregnant.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the police on 101.
Major blow as £1.3m Northgate shopping centre plan is scrapped
Halifax Courier
The £1.3m plan to redevelop Northgate House and Halifax Central library site into a shopping centre has been shelved after Calderdale Council cancelled its agreement with the developers.
Warning over cold calls from fake police officers
There's a warning to be wary of cold-callers in West Yorkshire after three people were contacted by someone pretending to be a police officer asking for their bank account details.
West Yorkshire Police say the scam works by someone calling up pretending to ask about "fraudulent transactions" on the victim's bank accounts.
The caller then asks for bank details claiming this will stop future problems with their account.
In one case, a Bradford woman was duped into handing over gold jewellery after she told the fraudster she was afraid of keeping it in the house.
Fire crews return to famous Whitby cafe
Look like Whitby's famous Magpie Cafe is at the very least smouldering again after two fires at the weekend.
We'll bring you more details as we get them:
Large blaze at York landfill site
Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a landfill site in York, estimated to cover more than 60m of ground and to be 20m deep.
Fire crews were called out to Knapton in the early hours of this morning.
They're using breathing apparatus and other equipment to try and bring it under control.
Crews from Sherburn, Malton and Pickering are helping to tackle the fire, and a water bowser at Tadcaster has been sent for.
Firefighters are expected to be on site for the rest of the day, according to North Yorkshire Fire Service.
Turner Prize nomination for former Sheffield student
A former student at Sheffield Hallam University is one of four artists to be shortlisted for this year's Turner Prize.
Rosalind Nashashibi has been nominated for an exhibition in California which included the film Electrical Gaza, which used live footage and animation to investigate everyday life in Gaza.
She studied at Hallam from 1992 to 1995.
She's also nominated for her contribution to the Documenta 14 exhibition in Athens, in which she revisited Paul Gauguin's famous images of women in Tahiti.
The jury said they were impressed by the "depth and maturity" of her work, which "often examines sites of human occupation and the coded relationships which occur within those spaces".
The prize itself will be hosted at the Ferens Art Gallery in Hull this year as part of the City of Culture 2017 celebrations.
Fresh appeal to find mother after baby bones discovered
A year ago today the bones of a baby were discovered in Wakefield, now detectives are re-launching an appeal to find the mother.
The discovery was made near Welbeck Lane (pictured) close to the Aire and Calder Navigation in May 2016.
Despite having a DNA profile for the mother, she has not been found and West Yorkshire Police say that she may need "counselling and support to cope with her loss".
The small bones were found in a blue plastic bag wrapped in a pair of dark leggings which were bought from Matalan.
Forensic officers say that the remains may have been there since October 2015.
West Tanfield plaque marks Tour de Yorkshire efforts
A special plaque has been presented to the community of West Tanfield to mark the visit of the Tour de Yorkshire last weekend.
Thousands of people turned out to watch the race come through the village on Saturday which had stalls, a bike ride for youngsters, a hot air balloon and a big screen to watch the race.
A beacon was lit before the men’s race made its way over the bridge heading for the finish line in Harrogate.
“West Tanfield pulled out all the stops to give the riders a huge Hambleton welcome,” said Leader of the Council, Councillor Mark Robson.
“Our plaque recognises their work and will make sure we never forget what a special day it was for our district.”
Councillor John Noone is pictured (right) handing over the plaque to West Tanfield’s race day organiser Stef Bennett.
Signed, sealed, delivered: Leeds young and old united by pen and paper
The young and old in Leeds, united by shared letter writing, are to meet for the first time today.
For the last year, a group of students at Leeds University have been writing letters to lonely pensioners in the city, as part of the Writing Back project, a scheme matching students as pen pals with older Yorkshire residents.
The theme of this year's letters is "Yorkshire", with students sending copies of historical images to their pen pals.
In three years, the project's seen 260 people exchange letters with one another, according to Leeds University.
While many of these relationship have blossomed on pen and paper, a lot of the pen friends have never met - until today.
This afternoon a lunch at St Mark's Gateway Church in Leeds, will unite 120 of the pen pals.
Should I stay or should I go?: Decision day for manager of York City
Gary Mills is expected to confirm today whether or not he will stay on as York City manager.
It's believed the deal for next season will be on reduced terms, with criteria to be met at certain times.
York suffered relegation for the second season running on Saturday as they could only draw at home to National League high-flyers Forest Green Rovers.
City now have only the consolation of an FA Trophy final against Macclesfield to look forward to in three weeks.
But, next season, they will play in English football's sixth tier for the first time, in National League North.
Evans' return to Sheffield United nearing completion
A deal to bring Ched Evans back to Sheffield United is expected to be completed next week after the striker passed a medical with the Blades.
The proposed transfer to bring the former Wales international back to South Yorkshire from Chesterfield was first reported last week and Spireites director Ashley Carson says talks are at an advanced stage.
Sheffield United co-owner Kevin McCabe also said last night it would be "great to get Ched back" and they are "quite close" to reuniting with Evans, who scored 42 goals in 103 league appearances in his first spell at Bramall Lane.
BBC Radio Sheffield sports editor Andy Giddings reports that United youngster David Brookes will join Chesterfield next season, on a year-long loan, as part of the deal:
Ever thought about adopting a canal?
Andy Kershaw
BBC Radio Sheffield reporter
Didn't think you had.
But today it's been announced by The Canal and River Trust that hundreds of miles of waterways are available for "adoption" by local communities.
The aim is for a quarter of the waterways they care for to be adopted by local people, who will then help to keep them looking their best.
This area around Swinton lock is one which benefits from the support of its local community with artwork installations, like the picture below, breathing new life into the towpaths.
The Canal & River Trust has produced a map highlighting the key areas up for adoption.
Former Leeds winger detained under Mental Health act
The Leeds-born Everton and England footballer, Aaron Lennon, has been detained under the Mental Health Act.
Greater Manchester Police say they detained a 30-year-old man in Salford on Sunday because of concerns for his welfare. He was taken to hospital for an assessment.
Lennon made just under 50 appearances for Leeds following his first team debut in 2003, before he joined Tottenham Hotspur two years later. He has also represented England 21 times.
He has not played for the Everton first team since February.
The former Queens Park Rangers and Burnley defender Clarke Carlisle who played with Lennon at Leeds tweeted his support:
Millions of men 'lonely' says Jo Cox Foundation
There are millions of men suffering from loneliness in Britain, a commission set up by the late Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox has found.
The group found that one in three men felt lonely "at least once a week" and the group's report has sparked calls for government action.
Leeds MP Rachel Reeves co-chairs the commission and she said the issue of loneliness was a "silent epidemic hidden inside every family and community."
The commission was set up by Mrs Cox, who was murdered during the referendum campaign on Britain's membership of the European Union last year.
It is being steered by a cross-bench partnership of MPs Rachel Reeves and Seema Kennedy, along with the Mrs Cox's family and the support of 13 loneliness and ageing charities and campaigns.
Figures reveal extent of 'bed-blocking' in North Yorkshire
Patients in North Yorkshire spent 5,000 more days in hospital than they needed to during the last winter.
It's because they couldn't find suitable care that could be provided at home or in a nursing home.
Figures obtained by BBC Radio York show beds were blocked between December and February because subsequent care couldn't be arranged.
The research also revealed the longest someone stayed in Harrogate Hospital who was able to be discharged but couldn't find suitable care - was 204 days.
The Unison union, which represents many health service staff, say the issue is because of "cuts to adult social care."
The Government sasy "patients should never be stuck in hospital unnecessarily and we are determined to make health and social care more integrated."
Joe McCafferty death: Vigil 20 years on from arson attack
A candlelit vigil will be held in Huddersfield tonight marking 20 years to the day since a seven-year-old boy was murdered in an arson attack.
No-one has ever been charged with killing Joe McCafferty.
Joe was sleeping at his aunt's home when someone poured petrol through the letterbox and set fire to the house.
Now 20 years on, his family still live with the horror of that night, but remain determined to find his killer.
His mum Tracey says she'll continue to fight for justice.